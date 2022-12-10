Don’t Miss Out On Your Last Chance To Buy D2T On Presale As Stage Four Edges To A Close

Dash 2 Trade has undoubtedly generated interest within the crypto space regarding its utility. This world-class crypto analytics platform has successfully entered its fourth presale stage and has raised over $9 million.

Despite the underwhelming performance of the overall crypto market, Dash 2 Trade has sparked conversations among investors and traders. As such, they can effectively utilize this crypto platform and record incredible gains in their portfolios.

Dash 2 Trade has several aces up its sleeves which could spur you to make a last-minute purchase of its utility tokens before its presale ends. This post shares intriguing details on why you shouldn’t miss out on this amazing crypto project. Let’s proceed!

Dash 2 Trade Overview

Crypto traders are often overwhelmed by the thousands of crypto projects available in the market. As such, many investors find themselves investing in the top ten crypto assets while missing out on microcap projects that could offer them considerable gains in their portfolios.

Dash 2 Trade aims to provide incredible trading tools and features to ensure users get unrivaled analysis of trending crypto assets and develop market-beating strategies to edge the market. Some features that crypto traders can watch out for on the D2T platform are trading signals, auto trading API, listing alerts, on-chain metrics, and social indicators.

Dash 2 Trade ensures users benefit from these trading tools to become effective traders and make profits irrespective of the market conditions. Let’s consider some features of the Dash 2 Trade platform that will spur an increase in its value in the coming year.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

The Dash 2 Trade Dashboard

The features highlighted earlier will be implemented on the Dash 2 Trade Dashboard. However, after the end of the presale, a beta dashboard release will provide investors with a novelty approach to make fantastic market gains.

The beta dashboard will feature a scoring system for crypto ICOs and presales. Users can spot potential crypto projects through the dashboard from their early presale stages. As a result, they become early birds of the crypto project to enjoy more gains before the crypto asset is listed in the market.

The presale scoring system will consider essential metrics like the project team’s credentials, proper contract auditing, and the project’s tokenomics. Then, it ranks them so users can make effective choices on which crypto project to partake in and enjoy immense gains.

Dash 2 Trade Tokenomics

The Dash 2 Trade platform implements a subscription service that provides institutional trading features at a fraction of the cost of its competitors, such as Bloomberg or Glass node. This feature enables crypto traders to take advantage of the platform’s tokenomics

The subscription to the dashboard will be in D2T tokens, D2T platform’s native token. The demand to utilize D2T tokens will organically increase the tokens’ value.

In addition, D2T holders can benefit from three subscription tiers available on the Dash 2 Trade platform.

● The first tier is free, allowing users to explore the features while having limited access to the D2T dashboard.

● The second tier is the starter tier which requires a monthly payment of 300 D2T. they have more access to premium tools than free tier users on the D2T dashboard. Moreso, Starter users have access to a members-only discord channel where they can enjoy further crypto discussions.

● The third tier is the premium tier which requires 1,000 D2T. Premium users have complete access to the dashboard. Also, they enjoy a yearly 20% discount and quarterly giveaway for a chance to earn more D2T tokens. Premium users can access live stream events and D2T’s proprietary crypto insights and analytics.

Overall, users can derive maximum benefits irrespective of their subscription tiers. The D2T tokens as a fixed supply of 1 billion, potentially providing at least 1,000% gains when it lists on crypto exchanges.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

Dash 2 Trade Will be Listed on Four Top-Tier Exchanges

Dash 2 Trade has confirmed the official listing of its utility token, D2T, on four exchanges – Lbank, BitMart, Changelly Pro, and Uniswap.

In the wake of the recent FTX collapse, the D2T team has carefully vetted exchanges to ensure users’ funds are safe and secured. Also, their choice of exchanges ensures that they can provide enough liquidity to maintain a D2T presale price and offer incredible gains to investors

D2T will list on top Decentralized Exchange, Uniswap, which has a daily trading volume of over $400 million and could provide instant swap of D2T tokens to other pairs. Also, the other three crypto exchanges have a combined daily trading volume of over $2 billion. D2T investors are assured of getting enough liquidity to trade D2T tokens when the presale ends.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

Final Thoughts

There you go! This post has offered revealed why it is imperative to participate in the last stage of Dash 2 Trade’s presale before it is over. There is no reason to stay on the sidelines as D2T’s price could offer exponential gains when it successfully lists on crypto exchanges.

With about 70% of its presale tokens sold in its four presale stages, there are enough tokens to go around before it ends. Take action now by joining the ranks of investors ready to enjoy significant investment returns. You can take this opportunity as an end-of-year gift for yourself.

