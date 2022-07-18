DJ RONN, The Musical Sensation of Dubai Is All Set To Treat His Fans With A Bucket Full of Entertainment

RONN, a musical sensation in Dubai is all set to offer his fans a bucket full of entertainment. His fans should get ready to have great fun because he says, "Expect a lot of new productions soon and I hope you enjoy every single set and music I produce,"

Rony Ghanem aka RONN took full benefit of the pandemic time and used it to make as much music as possible. "Pandemic surely knocked down everyone, especially entertainment and hospitality industry, but I managed it by producing some of my tracks and learning more to become stronger after it," he says.

Based in Lebanon, RONN established himself as one of the topmost club DJs before moving to Dubai to take up a residency with Cavo, Yume & Vice Night Clubs. And he says he's having a great time of his life here. According to RONN, he had his life's best experience in iris Bahrain and then followed by it in his present stay in CAVO Dubai. "I learned a lot and every day I learn more and more about music," he adds.

RONN has built a reputation and fan following for providing sound to some of the biggest parties up and down Lebanon as well as Bahrain and Dubai. He has worked with some big names like Esquire, Milk and Sugar, Mahmut Orhan, Christy Million, and more. Some of the notable gigs that he has done are for Ministry of Sound (Bahrain), Grand Factory (Lebanon), Sound of Tulum (Dubai), DXB Boat Parties (Dubai), Red Scarf (Bahrain), Forum De Beirut (Lebanon), Sound of Tulum (Cavo), Barcode (Vice), Escape (Yume) and Biel Waterfront City Festival (Lebanon).

Giving a beautiful piece of advice to young and aspiring DJs, RONN says, "Just never ever stop dreaming, and don’t let anything hold you back from reaching your goals in music. There is always a way and you have to find it by working hard and showing the world who you are, just keep going and make a difference in the world."