D2T, the native token of the Dash 2 Trade crypto trading platform, raised more than $3.5 million in less than three weeks of the presale. D2T token raised half a million in only 24 hours of the presale and then crossed $2 million in five days.

As of now, the token raised $4,142,466 out of the $5,166,000 planned for this presale stage.

Only 20,470,680 D2T remain until the D2T price increases to 1 D2T for 0.0513 USDT. Even though this is hard to predict, experts believe the D2T token has a vast potential to bring dire rewards to investors. And it looks like the crypto exchanges agree since D2T confirmed the first listings after the presale ends. On November 2, Dash 2 Trade confirmed the token would list on LBank Exchange. More details will follow in the upcoming weeks. Also, Dash 2 Trade runs a giveaway in which a lucky D2T owner can win $150k worth of the token. More details are available on the Dash 2 Trade official website, so check it out.



What is Dash 2 Trade?

Dash 2 Trade is a crypto trading and social platform that wants to become a Bloomberg terminal for crypto.



The main goal of the platform is to ease the trading process and help investors make clever and informative decisions.



There are a couple of features that make Dash 2 Trade an outstanding crypto trading platform.

Strategy Builder Tool

This feature allows users to curate their trading strategies and backtest them. This means traders can check how those strategies would perform in the past. Strategy Builder Tool helps users to trade more efficiently by removing the manual element of the trading.

Trading signals

Dash 2 Trade tracks the performance of coins on the platform and signals the best buy and sell opportunities.



This is extremely useful for investors to make the moves at the right time and earn from their investments.

Alerts about new exchange listings

Dash 2 Trade will notify traders whenever a new token launches on the platform. Also, Dash 2 Trade users will get access to the news section.



Alerts will help traders stay ahead of what is happening in the crypto world.

Presale launches

Like the exchange listings, Dash 2 Trade users will also be notified about the new presale launches.



Dash 2 Trade will have a scoring system that will help investors understand the potential of every new crypto.



Also, traders will know the start and end date of the presale and be able to add it to their watchlist.

Social sentiment and on-chain analytics

This is one of the features not offered by other crypto trading platforms. Social sentiment and on-chain analytics features allow users to stay ahead of the fast-moving crypto space. This means that traders will be familiar with situations where fear surrounds the market or when the market becomes too euphoric. Knowing something like this can help investors capitalize on market opportunities.

How to buy a D2T token?

The only place you can buy the D2T token is Dash to Trade's official website. The current price is 1 D2T for 0.05 USDT, and as mentioned, after the end of the presale stage 2, the price will increase to 0.0513. Investing in the token is simple and requires the completion of a few steps.

Step 1 - Navigate to the Dash 2 Trade official website.

Step 2 - Connect wallet.

For a smoother experience, buy from your desktop. The best wallet, in this case, is MetaMask. If you are buying from your phone, use Trust Wallet. In case you trade from the mobile browser, you should connect the wallet through the built-in browser.

Step 3 - Choose the preferred payment option

You have three options:

● Buy with ETH

● Buy with USDT - you have to ensure you have at least $30 in your wallet to purchase.

● Buy ETH - use this option only if you don't have enough ETH in your account. You can buy it with a credit card or bank transfer via onramp partner Transak.

The next thing you should do is enter the amount of D2T coins you want to buy. The smallest purchase is 1,000 D2T coins. After that, you have to confirm your transaction.



Step 4 - Claim your tokens.

You will be able to claim your tokens after the end of the presale. All details will be published on Dash 2 Trade website, but the procedure should be easy and fast.



Dash 2 Trade price prediction

It is hard to give any predictions since D2T has not yet been listed on exchanges. But, some experts say D2T could reach $0.0635 by the time the token lists on exchanges. After the launch of a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of just over $66 million, Dash 2 Trade could trade at a $0.1 level. Price predictions say D2T could reach $3,3 by 2025. If this turns out to be true D2T would pump by 50x in two years, which would be a terrific milestone.

Wrapping up

Without a doubt, Dash 2 Trade is one of the best cryptos you can invest in now. Not only it has a successful presale, but the platform also has terrific features that make crypto trading smoother. Some Dash 2 Trade features cannot be found on any other crypto trading platform, and those give the Dash 2 Trade a dire advantage compared to the competition.





