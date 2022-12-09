Crypto Market Crash – Revive Your Portfolio With Big Eyes Coin, Litecoin, And Cardano

The crypto market, in response to FTX liquidity challenges and Binance’s announcement of buying its rival, reacted outrageously as high selling pressure and ripples were felt all over the industry.

Who would’ve expected such a fate for FTX, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the space? This leaves so many unanswered questions about DeFi security. FTX’s move to get support from its big brother, Binance, could open doors to many other possibilities.

That said, if your portfolio was grossly affected by the crypto storm, these cryptocurrencies could offer a way out: Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes Coin is the newest of them all and has the potential to scale upon listing in crypto exchanges.

Why Litecoin?

Litecoin (LTC) was designed to scale Bitcoin. As one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in the space, it has built a solid reputation among institutional crypto enthusiasts.

Litecoin has survived extreme crypto seasons which makes it a good choice for those looking to build a strong portfolio capable of withstanding harsh crypto markets.

Litecoin's mining rate has doubled in recent times; this doesn’t affect its output but depicts increasing activities on its network. As more communities adopt Litecoin for their crypto payment services, it will continue to hit new heights.

Among The Best Cryptocurrencies And Networks Of The Year – Cardano

Cardano (ADA), is no doubt, among the leading and top-performing blockchains and cryptocurrencies. The market crash may have slowed Cardano’s progress, but it didn’t affect its efficiency as much as it did to many other cryptocurrencies in the market.

Cardano’s founder has been very active in powering more DeFi use cases. His ambition for taking Cardano to an institutional height has propelled high on-demand infrastructural developments in Cardano.

Cardano (ADA) is a great option for people who may want to hold on a little longer for potential market spikes. Cardano (ADA), at the time of writing, was trading below $4 but above its bottom price of May this year. This could mean that a potential boost could be around the corner despite recent price corrections.

Big Eyes Coin Could Revive Your Portfolio Faster Than You May Have Expected

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the few blue-chip cryptocurrencies whales have had an eye for lately. Though not yet listed, Big Eyes Coin has been hitting interesting figures over presale. Its community cannot let go of Big Eyes Coin because of the opportunities it promises.

As a beginner, you are not limited to how many Big Eyes Coins you could hodl just yet. With a dollar, you could have as many Big Eyes Tokens as possible. Big Eyes has raised more than $10.35 million over the course of six presale stages.

You could still join to become part of this fast-growing ecosystem and get the chance to get the voting power to make decisions on its future.

