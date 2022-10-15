Crop King Seeds Review 2022 – Legit Seed Bank That Ship To USA

Seed banks like Crop King Seeds make it simple for both novice growers and seasoned enthusiasts to grow cannabis seeds. It's simple to make purchases from online seed banks. Many businesses have excellent customer service teams, offer a wide variety of options, and offer covert shipping.

Since the majority of businesses provide comprehensive instructions and growing guidelines, growing the seeds is even simpler. Delivering on each of these fronts is essential to maintaining Crop King's reputation. To keep their place as the top seed bank in the cannabis industry, they must also provide the best seeds available.

But is using this company's website to purchase seeds really all it's cracked up to be? We'll go through why Crop King Seeds has grown to be one of the most well-known online seed banks in this frank review.

In this review, find out more about Crop King seeds as one of the biggest Canadian seed bank businesses.

About Crop King Seed

Despite the fact that Crop King Seeds was founded in 2005, the company has been around since 2000. Since then, the business has been honing its seed banks, and it now sells a variety of strains and has a sizable seed bank for cannabis seeds.

Both highs and lows have been experienced by Crop King Seeds. Due to the misunderstanding regarding marijuana laws in Canada, they decided to close and pause all of their operations at a specific time, just as they were about to establish a reputation.

As soon as marijuana was made legal in the US, specifically in Washington and Colorado, they started their operations and made significant strides toward becoming one of the top seed banks in the world. In addition, they were the first to promote marijuana strain testing, CBD, and CBN. They were also the first marijuana seed company in Canada to start from scratch and the first to offer marijuana seed translations.

Crop King Seeds were the pioneers of popular cannabis strains like Crown Royale and White Cookies, as well as other well-known strains, which came about as a result of their efforts and dedication to developing and providing superior and faultless genetic marijuana strains. The cannabis seeds produced by Crop King Seeds, which aims to aid people in managing their medical conditions and recreational use, are now well-known.

Crop King Seeds Selection

The seed selection at Crop King Seeds is excellent. Instead of just increasing the number of seeds, they are now concentrating on keeping the best seeds. Because of this, their selection of strains is limited but high-quality.

500 new marijuana seeds are available from Crop King Seeds, along with feminized, regular, and fast seed varieties. Every single cannabis seed from CKS sprouts with an 80% germination rate.

In other words, you can be confident that at least 8 seeds will germinate out of every batch of 10 seeds. You can also sort the Crop King Seeds inventory based on your preferences, such as indoor/outdoor, high/low THC, high yield, and more.

Pros: Cons: top-notch seeds No discount for bitcoin 80% guarantee of germination Expensive seeds wide range of strains No Free Plants Worldwide Delivery $30 for shipping to the EU and the UK NZ, AUS Continuous Live Chat Support Fewer promotions

Their website feature is very helpful because it forces you to specify exactly what strain you are looking for on their website. What's best? For those who use cannabis for medical purposes, Crop King Seeds offers a special category of high CBD marijuana seeds.

So, in addition to offering top-notch medical marijuana, it also operates a seed bank. In conclusion, Crop King Seeds is unquestionably a top-notch cannabis seed bank where each grower can find something to suit their unique marijuana needs.

Is Crop King Seed a legitimate seed bank?

Cannabis seed company Crop King is enhancing the market for both commercial and medical marijuana growers. It's a unique resource for learning about a variety of Indica, Sativa, and hybrid strains.

Crop King offers a wide variety of strains, including Haze Xtreme normal, CB Dream CBD feminised, Amnesia haze autoflower, Autoflower India, Purple kush feminised, Gelato terminated, and many more. A well-known and reputable seed bank with a track record for excellent goods and prompt shipping is Crop King Seeds.

The business offers a variety of payment options to make things simple for its customers and distributes products globally. Crop King guarantees not only delivery but also germination and upholds responsibility for meeting their exacting standards.

Crop King Seed’s Features:

There is more to Crop King Seed s than meets the eye. The following standout characteristics will help you learn more about this cannabis seed company and the offerings it makes to its clients.

1. Payment Method:

They offer a variety of payment options that you can use based on your preferences. In addition, they offer two different delivery options based on how quickly you want your seeds to arrive, making their shipping methods unmatched. It might cost more, but it is still well worth the money.

2. Accessibility:

People can buy their seeds from them in actual stores. Even though it is only accessible to Canadian citizens, it is still a sizable perk because it shows that they provide reliable sources regardless of format or platform.

3. Shipping Methods:

Crop King Seeds offers a range of shipping options, depending on your location. They start off with their standard delivery, which runs about $10. Orders shipped from Canada typically take 2 to 7 working days to reach their destination.

4. Exceptional Customer Support

Their customer support is excellent. They take the utmost care to investigate any problems their clients may be experiencing and make sure that each seed is distributed correctly.

How safe are Crop King Seeds?

The response is based on how you employ it. Variety of cannabis strains are available in Crop King Seeds, and these seeds will grow into plants that may or may not be highly psychoactive (depending on the strain).

It might be a good idea, therefore, to be aware of the negative effects of cannabis plants, particularly those with high THC levels. The following are some potential negative effects of cannabinoids to watch out for, according to the FDA:

• Drowsiness

• Liver injury

• Toxicity

• Intestinal discomfort

• Mood Swings

Does Crop King Seed germinate seeds?

Yes, every seed on Crop King Seed germinated to ensure that planting the seeds directly in the ground would be useless. Additionally, using Rockwool, a seed starter kit, or any other technique besides the paper towel and cup of water method will void the germination guarantee.

Crop King Seed germination tests and manual quality checks are performed on each and every seed before it is sent to a customer. Crop King Seeds offers a variety of seeds. The following is a list of the germinated seeds that are offered by Crop King Seeds:

White Cookies Crop King Seeds Strains Autoflower Feminized Mix Pack Dark Angel Feminized Mix Pack Crop King Seeds Strains THC Chart Crown Royale Purple Kush Candy Cane

The Best-Selling Seeds Available in Crop King Seeds?

Following are the best-sellers in Crop King Seeds:

List of Crop King Seeds' prices

On their official website, Crop King Seeds can be purchased. However, the following is the official price list for feminized, auto-flowering, and high-CBD seeds:

Deals Price 5-pack $55 10 -pack $120 25-pack $240

Here’s the list of the ordinary seeds on Crop King Seeds as follows:



Deals Price 5-pack $55 10 -pack $70 25-pack $140

Contact Info of Crop King Seeds

You can contact Crop King Seeds through the following options:

Email Address: info@cropkingseeds.com Phone No#: 1-844-276-7546 Local No#: (604) 563-0291 International No#: +1 (604) 563-0291

Conclusion

Crop King Seeds offers a wide variety of potent strains for customers to select from! One of the most renowned seed banks in North America is Crop King Seeds. Crop King Seeds has been a marijuana seed bank for more than 15 years and sells marijuana seeds to customers all over the world. 500 brand-new feminized, regular, and auto-flowering strains are available in the Crop King Seeds catalogue.

Their payment options, including bitcoin, are very secure, and customer privacy is of the utmost importance. They also promise an 80% germination rate and the best strain quality, and they provide exceptional and prompt customer service.

