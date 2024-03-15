www.1xbit1.com

1xBIT Casino is one of the best Bitcoin online casinos and sportsbooks in the online casino gaming industry. The online casino is popular for its quick registration procedure, instant deposits & withdrawals, live bets, competitive odds, online poker games, and rewards.

Visit the live casino section to play live dealer Dragon Tiger, game shows, Sic-Bo, and Crazy Time. The VIP tables at 1xBIT Casino deliver an exclusive live gaming experience.

Games & Software

1xBIT offers casino games in two sections—Slots and Games. More than 40 vendors, including Belatra, Rival, Booming Games, SlotMatrix, and Playson, supply slots to 1xBIT Casino. You only have to click on a provider to view all the games from it.

The Games section has exciting games like Money Wheel, Fruit Cocktail, Plinko, X-Keno, and Swirly Spin.

Bonuses & Promotions

A welcome bonus of up to 7 BTC is available at 1xBIT. The online casino prompts players to join its free mailing list to receive details of the latest bonuses, promotions, and offers. Enjoy weekly free spins and VIP cashback rewards at the casino site.

Banking

1xBIT Casino is a crypto-only online casino. So, you must deposit and withdraw only with cryptocurrencies. If you are new to cryptocurrencies, the online casino has a friendly and helpful customer support service that can guide you.

National Casino

National Casino was launched back in 2021; it is managed by TechSolutions Group Ltd. and is considered one of the most trusted and professional live casinos on the web. It has a license with the government of Curacao and operates fully legally in the market.

On their website, National Casino offers games from more than 60 different gambling providers, allowing you to choose from latest slots, video poker, liver dealer, and a bunch of progressive games. You can always get in touch with this internet casino customer support via their live chat feature.

Pros: Why you should play at National Casino

Generous welcome bonus

Big assortment of games including Evolution titles

Licensed by Curacao Gambling Authority

Customer support is available 24/7

Cons: The disadvantages

Restricted in some jurisdictions

Crypto betting is not accepted

Crazy Time Strategies

Since Crazy Time is a game of chance, no strategy is a fool-proof way of winning prizes. However, they help you preserve your bankroll, minimize your losses, and maximize your chances of winning payouts.

The following are a few Crazy Time strategies. We recommend experimenting with them, mixing them up, and creating a strategy that suits your gaming style.

The Bonus Round Strategy: Bet only on the bonus round segments of the Crazy Time wheel. You will win multipliers in the bonus rounds only if you have active bets on them when they trigger.

Low-risk Strategy: Betting on bonus rounds is risky because they do not activate on every round. If you are happy with winning smaller prizes, bet only on the number one segment of the Crazy Time wheel. Since number one occupies 21 segments of the Crazy Time wheel, your odds of winning number one bets are higher.

Martingale System: Follow the Martingale system, which instructs you to double your bet whenever you lose till you win a prize big enough to recover your previous losses and make a profit.

Crazy Time Big Wins

Theoretically, players can win enormous prizes while playing Crazy Time because of the multipliers in the Top Slot and the four bonus rounds.

However, irrespective of the multipliers you win while playing Crazy Time, the game has a max payout of $500,000 per round. The online live casino does not credit more than $500,000 to your account even if you win more.

The largest multiplier won so far while playing Crazy Time is 12,500x. A lucky player won the multiplier in January 2021. Two more players reported winning it in December 2021 and January 2022.

Many players have won multipliers of 10,000x, 8,000x, and 7,500x while playing Crazy Time.

Crazy Time Live Streams

Although Crazy Time sounds exciting, beginners would be reluctant to wager real money on the game. Unfortunately, the game is unavailable in demo mode because it is a live dealer game show with high production costs.

Since you cannot play Crazy Time for free, you can enjoy live streams of the Crazy Time gameplay on Twitch.tv, YouTube, and other live-streaming platforms. You can watch the fun, exciting, immersive, and interactive gameplay as long as you like without risking your money.

Another way to reduce the risks of playing Crazy Time is to bet only on the numbered segments of the wheel and not on the bonus round segments. If a bonus round triggers during the game round, you can watch the interactive gaming action.

Conclusion

Are you eager to play Crazy Time from Evolution? Crazy Time is a fun, immersive, and interactive game with enormous multiplier wins. The game is available at all live online casinos partnered with Evolution. Choose an Evolution casino we recommend and claim your welcome bonus to start playing.

Before wagering real money on Crazy Time, understand it is a game of chance. Implement safe gambling strategies and play only with funds you do not mind losing. Use Crazy Time strategies that work for you to increase your winning odds and make the most of the game.

Crazy Time Online Casinos FAQs

What payouts does Crazy Time offer?

Crazy Time offers even money for winning bets on the number one segment, 2:1 on winning bets on the number two segment, 5:1 on winning bets on the number five segment, and 10:1 on winning bets on the number ten segment. You can win up to $500,000 if a bonus game triggers during the round.

What are the bonus rounds in Crazy Time?

Crazy Time has four bonus rounds—a shooting game called Cash Hunt, a coin-flip game called Coin Flip Bonus Game, an arcade-style game called Pachinko Bonus Game, and a money-wheel game called Crazy Time Bonus Game.

How much can I win while playing Crazy Time?

The maximum multiplier value you can win while playing Crazy Time is 20,000x in the Crazy Time Bonus Game. However, the max payout per round is $500,000.

Can I play Crazy Time on mobile devices?

Crazy Time is a mobile-compatible live dealer game show. You can play it in any HTML5-friendly browser on any device.

Is Crazy Time a social game?

You can play Crazy Time with many other players. A chatbox on the game screen enables you to interact with them as you play. However, you cannot invite your friends to play a private game.