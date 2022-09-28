Corover Private Limited (Corover) partners with Google’s Business Messages

CoRover Private Limited announces its partnership with Google’s Business Messages. This partnership will help CoRover’s client partners reach customers through Google Search and Maps. It will also help CoRover Client partners drive sales, loyalty and customer satisfaction through assistive experiences and rich features. Google’s Business Messages powered by CoRover chatbot will also be available through the phone’s dialer app, so customers can reach businesses without opening an app, website or even using Google’s Search or Maps.

It will further improve customer response time, increase support to 24/7, and save money. Added features like showing expected wait times, answering frequently asked questions, and the option to connect with live help with personalized messaging improve customer satisfaction with CSAT data and feedback. Furthermore, the partnership will allow businesses to leverage CoRover’s human-centric conversational AI platform that is secure, scalable and reliable, equipped with patent-pending tech (based on AI, ML, NLP, AR & VR) that powers Multi-Format (Video Bot, Voice Bot, Chat Bot), Multi-Lingual (112+ Languages) virtual assistants. As part of this partnership, Google’s Business Messages and CoRover will work towards tighter product alignment to improve the experience of 1 Billion+ existing users of CoRover as well as future users.

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO, Founder, CoRover Private Limited:

“We at CoRover are excited about our partnership with Google’s Business Messages. As part of the Partnership, Google’s Business Messages and CoRover will work towards future product alignments to support the growing user base, currently at is 1 Billion+ users, and cater to the rising demand for AI Virtual Assistants like viz. ChatBot, VoiceBot and metaverse enabled Digital Twin, VideoBot powered by CoRover’s human-centered conversational AI platform.

About CoRover Private Limited:

[CoRover® is the world’s first and highest ROI delivering human-centric conversational AI platform; which is secure, scalable and reliable; equipped with patent-pending tech (based on AI, ML, NLP, AR & VR); and powers Multi-Format (VideoBot, VoiceBot, ChatBot), Multi-Lingual (100+ Languages) and Omni-Channel Virtual Assistants being used by over 1 Billion Users.

CoRover is on a mission to enable users to talk with any system the way they speak with an intelligent person.

About Google’s Business Messages:

Google’s Business Messages is a mobile conversational channel that combines entry points on Google Maps, Search, and brand owned websites to create rich, asynchronous messaging experiences that delight customers and drive business results.

It helps to build consumer trust by showing expected wait times and answers to frequently asked questions, and enhance customer care with the ability to connect with a live agent. Drive loyalty, purchasing, scheduling, and upsell through rich features like carousels, suggested replies, and photos.

Customer Speaks_ Y Subhash, Chief Manager, Indraprashta Gas Limited

(Ask Maitri by Indraprashta Gas Limited):

Ask Maitri, powered by CoRover accelerated IGL’s customer satisfaction by many folds. As this Virtual Assistant is developed on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing, it has helped to reply to IGL customers’ queries needing immediate answers. For example, reporting of gas leakage, knowing outstanding bill amount etc. Customer Service Tickets are also created and assigned automatically, as the bot is connected to the SAP system of IGL.

Ask Maitri has helped IGL to save costs and improve operational efficiency, in addition to enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction. IGL customers are now happy customers as they have an additional channel in Chatbot to resolve their issues.

CoRover’s conversational AI has answered more than a million customer queries since its inception with 80%+ excellent feedback. CoRover Team is very skilled and dedicated and has implemented Google's Business Messages on IGL.



