Comedy Culture's Memes On Bollywood Dialogue Are So Hilarious! Check Kiya Kya?

Among all the cultures that we are exposed to, meme culture is our favourite! Guess why? It's because of Comedy Culture. Using Bollywood scenes and dialogue to create a meme that will make people dissolve in laughter is an exclusive talent. Every day, you will find at least one Bollywood meme on their page.



While Vinod memes from Panchayat season 2 are all over the Internet, how can Comedy Culture stay back in this game? After all, they are the Sikandars! Their Vinod template meme read "Dekh Raha Hai Na Newton..." "Kaise Science Lene Ke Baad Hum Logo Ko Gaali Diya Jaa Raha Hai.." We know you are giggling. But guess what made us ROLF? They edited the faces of characters to Issac Newton and Albert Einstein's.

Check it here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgv8pA1DWSs/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Whenever you check that date, don't mind's voice says, "Yarr, aadha saal nikal hi gaya?" Taking this one step further, Comedy Culture made a meme out of it! Cause why not? They used Salman Khan's famous crying meme template from the film Tere Naam and captioned it "Is saal yeh karunga, is saal vo karunga Sochte sochte hi aadhe se jyada saal nikal gaya" and this meme hit us all hard. Our aching veins have been touched by Comedy Culture!!!

Once you start scrolling through their memes, you won't stop!! They are truly outstandingly hilarious and relatable. Don't you want to meet the brain boxes of the meme page? Comedy Culture was founded by Aryan Bhasin and was co-founded by Pratik Agrawal, Janak Bhanushali, and Yajinn Sharma in 2019. Since then, they are keeping up with this Nobel work of 'making our day.'

One particularly cannot get over how this meme page has made our life amusing. They are truly incredible. From Kachra Seth of Hera Pheri to Bandya of Chup Chup Ke to Wasooli Bhai of Golmaal and many other films, Comedy Culture has a meme for every film and every character.

