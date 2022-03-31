Chris M. Walker, Creating Explosive Results Helping Everyday People Transition From Unemployment To Freelance Entrepreneurs

In 2021 we experienced great resignation as over 4 million Americans quit their jobs. The resignations peaked in April and continue to rise, with hundreds of Gen Zers turning to Tiktok and other online platforms to share why they quit their jobs.

By the end of July, there were a record-breaking 10.9 million vacant jobs. A majority of people who quit their jobs in 2021 stated that they resigned in 2021 because:

● The pay was too low (37%).

● No opportunities for advancement (33%).

● Feeling disrespected at work (35%).

But what comes next after one hand in a powerful "I quit" letter?

Chris M. Walker is an entrepreneur and member of the Forbes Technology Council. He helps everyday people transition from unemployment to successful freelance entrepreneurs. He built a 7-figure SEO agency and a 9-figure online marketplace, starting from a mere $10 service, all while he had a full-time job.

Chris didn't have any investor capital for development or marketing growth when starting out. He funded his marketplace purely from his Freelance agency sales. However, he overcame this hurdle using organic methods such as partnering with a developer building a community, amongst other skillful tactics.

Chris is currently the owner of several businesses in the SEO, digital marketing, freelancing, and software industries. He is the mastermind and brains behind Superstar SEO, Legiit, Chris M.Walker Consulting, and Superstar Academy.

Chris recently became a member of the Forbes Technology Council. The council is an invitation-only community for world-class CTOs, CIOs, and Technology Executives. The Council's mission is to bring together proven leaders from every industry so that they can make a broader impact in the business world.

The freelance industry is booming, with the U.S topping the charts as having the fastest freelance growing market globally. The freelance market size is expected to grow as many people continue to walk away from the 9 to 5.

Freelancing comes with the benefits of:

● Working when you want, where you want, and how you want.

● Chances for greater pay.

● Becoming your own boss.

Having a mentor or the right skillsets for venturing into this market significantly helps reduce time and effort in successfully generating the proper income. Also, an expert will provide insights and experiences that will help you take your career to the next level.

Chris set up Profiit Academy, a learning platform where he gets to share insights on building a successful 6 to 7-figure business. Chris emphasizes that the Academy is not a “get rich quick” scheme. Instead, it is a community of entrepreneurs who are out to make life better for themselves one day at a time. Those who join the community connect with Walter directly in an Exclusive Private Facebook Group.

Chris allowed people to join Profiit Academy free of charge during the pandemic, which was a great source of inspiration for those struggling with business stagnation and closure. Chris recently launched a Youtube channel known as Freelancing Jumpstart to help freelancers seeking to achieve a full income or even a viable hussle from freelancing.

No doubt Chris is out to change the world by sharing his wisdom. Considering that the world is in economic disarray, there's no doubt that his Academy and social media platforms will help thousands of people find the light at the end of the tunnel.



