Planning to find a Chinese partner? Well, the journey can be full of surprises, and it can be full of disappointment as well. There are tons of things you need to keep in mind when choosing the right platform. For example, you might want to research what a particular Chinese dating site can offer or what it costs to date on this platform.
Looking forward to meeting a charming Chinese woman? With the top Chinese dating sites, you can find your soulmate with just a few clicks.
Instead of being overwhelmed with details, you can discover the best 7 Chinese dating sites with this article right now. These platforms have been chosen by various factors, from profile quality to high levels of safety and security. So, there is no need to get stuck searching for an ideal place to meet Chinese women. Stay tuned and follow this article for further information.
Looking forward to meeting your Chinese soulmate? This is possible if you know where to meet and date them. Here are the best dating platforms offering active and responsive audiences of Chinese female members:
💥EasternHoneys — One of the best Chinese dating sites for people seeking commitment and serious relationships
💥OrchidRomance — An interesting online dating website with great communication tools, virtual gifts, and professional support.
💥TheLuckyDate — The most pragmatic dating platform offering top-notch services to enable you to meet charming Chinese singles.
💥AsianMelodies — An amazing website with a user-friendly interface, matchmaking service, and communication services.
💥Philitalks — A dating site to meet Chinese women who offer detailed profiles with verification badges.
Wondering which site is ideal for you? Let’s uncover what these platforms can offer and how you can benefit from them, in addition to learning about their prices.
Sakura Date
- User Base: more than 70K
- Male-to-female ratio: 68/32
- Prevalent age range: 25-34
- Main features: Advanced search filters, virtual gifts, letters, Like Her
- Mobile app: No
- Starting price: $2.99
- Payment type: Credit system
If you’ve been looking for the top Chinese dating sites, Sakura Date is one of the outstanding platforms to consider. It’s intended for single men interested in committed relationships. To sign up, you need to spend about 2 or 3 minutes. Verification is required if you want to access the best features of the site.
Thanks to detailed search filters, you can find the right partner based on her age, marital status, religion, occupation, children, and the like. With the Like Her feature, you can easily look through the matches that can suit your interests and preferences.
It’s not one of the free Chinese dating sites. Communication is only for paying members. The website offers a credit system, and the first purchase of 35 credits will cost you $2.99. Then, you’ll have to choose one of the credit packages that can suit your budget. For example, you can buy 400 credits for $100. Credits will allow you to communicate with Chinese women, send them virtual stickers, buy them real flowers or gifts, etc.
Advantages
✅Tutorial section
✅Refund option
✅Like Her feature
✅Detailed search filters
Disadvantages
🔴Communication isn’t offered for free
🔴Absence of a dedicated mobile app
🔴More expensive than an average website
Eastern Honeys
- User Base: More than 190K
- Male-to-female ratio: 69/31
- Prevalent age range: 25-34
- Main features: Newsfeed, live chat, People, sending letters, customer support
- Mobile app: No
- Starting price: $2.99
- Payment type: Credit system
Eastern Honeys is another leading Chinese dating site. Thanks to its detailed profiles, you can learn more about your prospective date, such as where she’s from, whether she has kids, whether she was married or not, when she was born, and who she’s interested in. Besides, public and private galleries are worth your attention.
Registration is free, not to mention that you can get 20 free credits as a welcome bonus. Since it’s not a free Chinese dating site, you must buy credits to communicate with Chinese singles. The initial package of 20 credits will cost you $2.99. After the first purchase, you will have to top up the balance with credits, and you can choose the most suitable package, like 250 credits for $69.99 or 750 credits for $149.99.
It doesn’t offer a Chinese dating app that you can download, yet its mobile version of the site is compatible with mobile devices. Instead of relying on its search filters, you better focus on the matches this online dating site will offer.
Advantages
✅Newsfeed and People
✅Partial refund option
✅Free credits as a welcome bonus
✅Verification badge
Disadvantages
🔴Limited search filters
🔴No video chat feature
Orchid Romance
- User Base: more than 820K
- Male-to-female ratio: 72/28
- Prevalent age range: 25-44
- Main features: Roulette-matching feature, sending winks, following ladies, private galleries
- Mobile app: No
- Starting price: $2.99
- Payment type: Credit system
Orchid Romance is one of the top online dating sites to meet hot Chinese women. With more than 800K users, it’s one of the international dating sites with a large user base. But that’s not all. Almost every female member will have a verification badge on their profile pages, meaning that the site has verified them.
In addition to amazing profile quality, it offers interesting communication tools. You can send winks, follow your lady, or include her in the list of favorites. Chat invitation is another way of attracting the attention of your Chinese woman. If you visit the Newsfeed page, you can discover interesting posts of Chinese singles.
Thanks to its safety measures, popularity, and interesting features like sending real gifts or requesting contact details, Orchid Romane can be considered the best Chinese dating site. Although it’s not a free dating platform, it’s worth spending money on its features. With $2.99, you’ll be offered 20 credits. You’ll definitely find your Chinese soulmate within a short time.
Advantages
✅Verified and detailed profiles of Chinese ladies
✅Professional and responsive customer support team
✅A large user base with more than 820K members
✅Arranging a real-life date and contact request services
Disadvantages
🔴There are not enough search options
🔴More males than females
🔴Without any dedicated mobile app
The Lucky Date Asia
- User Base: more than 460K
- Male-to-female ratio: 71/29
- Prevalent age range: 25-34
- Main features: Dark mode, live chat, disappearing photos and videos, animated stickers, virtual stickers
- Mobile app: No
- Starting price: $2.99
- Payment type: Credit system
Among the best Chinese dating sites, there’s a special place for The Lucky Date. It’s one of the most practical Asian dating sites, not stacked with too many links. Everything is designed to allow you to find the right partner within a short time. Its matchmaking services will allow you to discover your ideal match, so you better have an informative profile.
With a good profile, you’ll be able to meet your soulmate based on your preferences, personality, hobbies, habits, and the like. The website offers very basic search filters, so you might not want to use them. What about the prices of this pragmatic dating site?
You’ll need to buy credits to start using this website, and the price is $2.99 to get 2K credits. What’s more, you’ll get a welcome bonus of 2K credits upon creating a new account. Although communication isn’t free, there are free features like sending winks, profile creation, matchmaking service, and customer support.
Advantages
✅Dark mode feature offered for free
✅Detailed profiles of Asian singles
✅Affordable pricing
✅Notifications that you can activate on settings
Disadvantages
🔴Lack of search filters
🔴Not so many interesting features
🔴Absence of a mobile app
Asian Melodies
- User Base: More than 550K
- Male-to-female ratio: 64/36
- Prevalent age range: 18-34
- Main features: Newsfeed, letters, virtual stickers, following ladies, exclusive posts, real presents
- Mobile app: No
- Starting price: $2.99
- Payment type: Credit system
Nowadays, there are so many dating apps and sites offering a chance to meet Chinese women, but it’s hard to find a better option than Asian Melodies. Unlike other Asian dating sites, it focuses on ensuring better connections with Chinese singles so that you can easily shift from online dating to offline meetings. The site even offers a chance to arrange a real date.
Thanks to a wide range of Chinese ladies, communication tools, exclusive services like sending presents, and high levels of security, you can be sure that it’s one of the top China dating sites. But it’s not one of the cheapest popular dating sites, so you should be ready to pay for its services. The first purchase of 20 credits will cost you $2.99, a discounted price. Then, you can buy 20 credits for a regular price of $9.99.
When it comes to finding the right person, you might need to appeal to the matches offered to you based on the information you provide on the profile page. You can also visit the People page. There, you can look through profiles provided in a way reminiscent of the Tinder swiping feature.
Advantages
✅Interesting communication tools
✅A chance to send your lady real presents
✅Advanced matchmaking algorithms
✅Welcome bonus of 20 credits
Disadvantages
🔴No video chat or call option
🔴Communication isn’t free
Lover Whirl
- User Base: about 7K
- Male-to-female ratio: 60/40
- Prevalent age range: 25-34
- Main features: Anti-scam policy, media content exchange, live chat, support team
- Mobile app: No
- Starting price: $2.99
- Payment type: Credit system
Although this Chinese dating website won’t offer a large user base of Chinese singles, it’s still a good option if you want to meet someone special in a short time. Being quite a recent platform offering Chinese women in order to establish committed bonds, it’s managed to become a popular dating site. The platform is full of cool features, and don’t forget that it offers a welcome bonus.
Once you create a new account, which won’t take more than 5 minutes, you can start exploring what this place can offer. There are pages like Newsfeed, People, and Mailbox. These are pages where you can explore detailed profiles of Chinese women. Before you want to start communicating with prospective matches, you better buy credits.
The first purchase of 20 credits will cost you $2.99. This is offered at a discounted price, and after the first purchase, 20 credits will cost you $9.99. With these credits, you’ll get a chance to respond to mails, message in chat, reply with stickers, view profile videos, share media in chat, and send virtual stickers. Lover Whirl has a service of sending real gifts.
Advantages
✅Detailed profiles with verification badges
✅Watching videos of real users
✅Following ladies and sending virtual stickers
✅Online gift shop for presents
Disadvantages
🔴High costs of services
🔴No mobile app to download
Philitalks
- User Base: More than 100K
- Male-to-female ratio: 62/38
- Prevalent age range: 18-34
- Main features: Personal stories, 24/7 support, virtual gifts, live streams
- Mobile app: No
- Starting price: $2.99
- Payment type: Credit system
When looking for the most popular Chinese dating apps and sites, don’t skip this amazing platform that offers amazing profile quality, interesting video content, private galleries, and even more. It won’t take much time to create a new account, and you’ll be given 20 credits as a welcome bonus. Finding and dating Chinese women will be quite easy and hassle-free.
Advanced matchmaking algorithms will help you find the right partner based on your profile information. So, make sure you have a detailed profile. It’s not one of the free Chinese dating apps that you can download. The site doesn’t have a mobile app. But no worries. The website has a compatible mobile site you can access from your devices.
What’s more, you’ll need to buy credits to start online communication. With credits, you can also pamper your Chinese lady with virtual and real presents. Detailed profiles are among the main factors that ensure you’ll meet a real woman for real bonds.
Advantages
✅Welcome bonus
✅Live streams
✅Virtual and real gifts
✅Sending letters and live chat
Disadvantages
🔴Communication is only for paying members
🔴It’s not free to access videos of Chinese women
General Information About Chinese Dating Websites
With the help of the dating services described above, you can easily pick one of them and start exploring the world of Chinese women. What makes these websites different from other dating platforms? The first benefit of such a website is an opportunity to meet someone for committed bonds. If you’re interested in casual flings, these are not good places to start your journey.
What’s more, you can be sure to meet real women online. Besides, almost all female profiles on these dating sites are quite detailed, so you can learn a lot about your prospective date. This means you can access details like the origin of your lady, her hobbies with interests, personal preferences, and the like.
What’s more, you shouldn’t forget about the efficiency of these websites. This means that every website described on this platform ensures that you can meet a special person, be it via search tools or matchmaking services. And this won’t take much time before you meet your ideal soulmate.
Once you find the right person, get closer to your lady
Online communication with various tools will do you a favor. If you’re sure you’re communicating with a real person, don’t forget to spoil her with virtual gifts. You can also find the service of sending real flowers or gifts. This will definitely be a good way of impressing your Chinese date. Besides, you can easily request contact details.
The only setback about the websites described above is their prices. They can be costly, so before you start dating someone from China, ensure you’re ready to spend your money on dating services. Thankfully, there are refund options, about which you can learn on the official websites.
About Online Dating Site Security And Safety
When it comes to the safety of any dating platform, you should note that it’s important to learn more about the quality of female profiles. Why not consider it in more detail? First of all, profile quality is about offering real ladies for dating. The better such quality is on the site, the fewer problems like fake or scam accounts you’ll have. What’s more, profile quality is also about ensuring that you can learn real information about your prospective date.
The veracity of profile info is quite critical, as it allows you to understand whether that particular lady can suit your interests. What’s more, it’s not only about reliable data but also media content that a female profile will offer. You should be able to get access to photos and videos of female users so that you can visually assess your future date.
In addition to profile quality, it’s worth noting the importance of the customer support team. On the safest dating platforms, customer support will be responsive, polite, and professional. It’ll have to deal with any issue that can arise during your online dating venture. This will ensure a more secure environment for dating Chinese singles.
Now that you know that top Chinese online dating websites are paid, it’s important that these platforms will deploy SSL encryption. It’s an encryption-based internet security protocol that is responsible for ensuring complete data protection, privacy, and authentication. It will also ensure the protection of your financial data.
Final Thoughts
When it comes to Chinese dating sites, you need to know 3 things so that you can ensure better results. First of all, you need to pick a good dating platform that won’t fail you and your expectations. Alas, there are many fake and scam websites, so appeal to the help of this article. Secondly, you should know what the site can offer. This will help you navigate your options better.
Finally, you should know how to search for your future partners. There are great matchmaking services that you can benefit from. Are you ready for commitment and long-term bonds? Then, look through the options available to you right now.
FAQ
What is the best Chinese dating website?
Sakura Date is one of the top options when it comes to dating Chinese singles. It offers top profile quality, interesting features, and amazing tools for communication.
Where to find Chinese women?
The best way to meet Chinese ladies for dating is through online dating platforms, especially if you’re interested in creating meaningful connections with them.
What makes a Chinese dating site legit?
Factors like high profile quality, high levels of security measures, detailed profiles, and great communication tools can make a Chinese dating site legit and trustworthy.
Are there legit Chinese dating platforms?
Of course, there are great platforms that are legit, and you can try websites like Sakura Date, Eastern Honeys, and Orchid Romance, to mention a few.
