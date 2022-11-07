Child Artist Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit Speaks About His Dream, His Alternative Career Plan And Much More

“The earlier you start, the more time you have to mess up”. The profound quote might sound negative to many, but it has a strong impact if taken in a positive light. In other words, it means that those who start early in their career have a lot of time to fix things if they mess up wrongly. And in today’s changing times, we have seen people start early in their life. Precisely, the entertainment industry has seen many artists kickstart their journey at a tender age.

Following this path, child artist Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit is already moving towards his goals. The 16-year old has been making waves with his debut single ‘Zindagi Ki Masti’. As Lokendra is in the limelight for his maiden song, he is simultaneously preparing himself by participating in theatre plays and acting workshops.

Coming from the Balera village of the Barmer district in Rajasthan, the young lad dreams to make it big in the industry.

In a candid conversation, Lokendra Singh Rajpurohit enlightened on his debut song, other upcoming projects and how he plans of becoming an actor.

Q: First of all, tell us what inspired you to think of becoming an actor.

A: Creativity. The art of storytelling through films motivated me to try my luck as an actor. In the process of growing up, I watched films of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. I loved the way they established their identity with their work. More so, I am inspired by SRK as he was also an outsider when he came to the industry. I have big dreams, and currently, I have begun by taking smaller steps. First I need to learn the method of acting, and I am giving my all for it.

Q: That’s brilliant. When was the time you felt that you can act and perform?

A: I was around 10 or 11, and it was during my school that I participated in a skit. I loved the way I performed on stage in front of hundreds of people. It boosted my confidence that I can act. Then, I participated in various skits and theatre plays which helped me discover my love for performing on stage.

Q: What’s the development of your debut single ‘Zindagi Ki Masti’?

A: We are set to shoot the song soon. I had to take choreography lessons for the song. I am extremely excited about the single as it celebrates the meaning of life. I am happy that I got to learn and meet other artists while we were rehearsing for the song.

Q: How are you managing academics and acting?

A: It is an easy process for me to balance between the two. But education is of priority for me. I come from a small village, and my family has a lot of expectations of me. Currently, I am exploring what I can do in my leisure time besides completing my studies. Performing makes me feel lively and gives me a positive outlook towards life.

Q: Do you have any alternative plan besides becoming an actor?

A: Yes. I have thought of it. I am already working my best as a child actor. But if in future, things don’t go as per my plan, I would want to become a businessman. I come from a Marwari family, and business runs in our veins. I am going with the flow, and I hope for the best. I also don’t mind trying my hand at becoming a YouTuber. People in my village are still not well-equipped with social media. I would want to set an example for all my fellow people in the Balera village.

