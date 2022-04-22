Celebrity Stylist And Designer Faiza Aman Khan Crowned As 'Fashion Queen' At An Event

Creativity is all about bringing your artistic flair and imagination to life. Serving a platter of distinguished looks, designer and stylist Faiza Aman Khan has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. The Chennai-based celebrity stylist is known for creating diversified looks with her alluring way of styling. Faiza Aman Khan has been passionate about fashion since a young age. Along with her stint as a fashion designer, she is also an event planner.

In her remarkable career, Faiza has won various accolades for being the best designer, stylist, fashion diva and event planner. Adding one more laurel in her feathered cap, the designer was recently crowned as the Fashion Queen at an event organised by Madarase Group. The event was held on March 28, where Faiza graced her presence as the chief guest. It was a sheer surprise when the ace designer got to know about the felicitation.

Speaking about the same, Faiza Aman Khan revealed, "I did not expect or had any clue about the award. It was a delightful surprise from Madarse Group to recognise me and my work." Moreover, the designer further stated that such awards have always motivated her to do the best in life. Having worked with eminent celebrities from the South and other parts of India, Faiza Aman Khan has made her presence felt across the country.

Other than this priceless achievement to be proud of, she is the only designer in Chennai to showcase almost 112 designs in a show. Paying attention to detail, her designs are a blend of modern and timeless classics adored by people of different age groups. When asked about her upcoming works, Faiza Aman Khan went on to say that she will be coming up with a wide range of collection outfits later this year.

Besides taking pride as a celebrity stylist, Faiza Aman Khan is leaving no stone unturned with her business venture Fab Events. In these last few years, she has worked with many notable names from different walks of life. Not to forget, Faiza Aman Khan holds a record in the Asia and India Book of Records for organising a fashion event with 453 models. There's nothing that that lady cannot achieve, and her work truly inspires thousands of women across India.