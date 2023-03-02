Buy Cephalexin Online - Trusted Seller

You can buy Cephalexin on the internet. If you are buying Cephalexin online for the first time, it can be hard to decide where to buy it. This antibiotic is now sold on many websites.

What is Cephalexin?

Cephalexin 500mg is used for mild to moderate infections, e.g. B. affects the upper and lower respiratory tract, the ear, nose, and throat area, the kidneys, the genitals, or the joints.

Cephalexin has bacteriostatic properties, i.e. it does not kill (bactericidal) the bacterial cells but prevents them from multiplying by inhibiting the synthesis of essential peptidoglycan. As a result, no new cell wall can be formed, which means that the bacterium cannot divide. In particular, the antibiotic is particularly effective against staphylococci but can be unstable against gram-negative bacteria that produce beta-lactamase.

In its pure form, Cephalexin is a crystalline white powder with a characteristic odor.

In particular, it is a semi-synthetic antibiotic, i.e. a natural substance is used for production. In contrast, a biosynthetic substance is an unmodified active ingredient, while a fully synthetic antibiotic uses only inorganic molecules to produce it.

Semi-synthetic antibiotics often have the advantage that they are more effective than biosynthetically produced active ingredients, but significantly more stable than fully synthetic drugs.

Specifically, Cephalexin belongs to the class of cephalosporins. These are broad-spectrum antibiotics that can be used against a large number of bacterial pathogens. The so-called classic cephalosporins were first isolated from a mold and served as the starting material for various antibiotics.

How does Cephalexin 500mg work?

The antibiotic is effective against a large number of gram-positive bacteria such as staphylococci. The active principle is based on the disruption of bacterial cell wall synthesis. Specifically, cephalexin 500mg inhibits the bacterial murein transpeptidase responsible for cross-linking murein in the cell wall. Murein (also called peptidoglycan) is a molecule composed of amino acids and sugars that is the main component of the cell wall of bacteria.

As a result, no new cell wall can be synthesized by the bacterium, which is essential for proliferation (cell division). Therefore, Cephalexin acts bacteriostatic by inhibiting the growth of bacteria. In contrast, there are also bactericidal antibiotics that lead to the dissolution of the bacteria. However, the effect is the same: the infection is defeated.

Cephalexin, on the other hand, is not used in gram-negative bacteria. Many gram-negative bacteria have the enzyme beta-lactamase, which can break down the active substance and therefore render it harmless to the bacteria.

When is Cephalexin used?

Cephalexin is taken for various mild to moderate infections, mainly caused by gram-negative bacteria. It is a broad-spectrum antibiotic and can therefore be used on many different pathogens. It is used for infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract or in the ear, nose, and throat area, for infections of the kidneys and urinary tract, and for infections of the skin, genital organs, or bones and joints.

Intake and dosage

The antibiotic is taken orally by swallowing it whole with liquid. Cephalexin is stable to acid and is therefore not broken down by gastric acid.

For adolescents over 12 years of age and adults, it is recommended to take 1000 mg of the active ingredient three times a day, which corresponds to a daily dose of 3000 mg. The tablets should be taken regularly every 8 hours to keep the concentration of Cephalexin 500mg in the blood constantly high. In severe cases, the active ingredient should be taken four times a day (regularly every 6 hours) - always after consulting a doctor - which then corresponds to a daily dose of 4000 mg.

As with all antibiotics, it is important to adhere to the duration of use (seven to ten days after consultation with the doctor)! Even if the symptoms improve after just a few days (usually two to three days after the first application), the antibiotic must continue to be taken three times a day. Otherwise, bacteria can survive and, in the worst case, develop resistance. As a result, multi-resistant germs can develop that can only be combated with very special (reserve) antibiotics. In addition, long-term damage is possible if not observed, such as rheumatic fever.

As with all antibiotics, Cephalexin should be taken at regular intervals. If the intake is forgotten, the next time should not be taken twice the amount, but the treatment should be continued normally. If multiple doses are missed, a doctor should be consulted to ensure this does not adversely affect recovery from the disease.

Side effects of Cephalexin

Since Cephalexin 500mg as a broad-spectrum antibiotic affects many bacteria, some bacteria beneficial to the human body will also be harmed, which may cause side effects. In general, these side effects can occur, but do not have to occur in every person and with the same intensity in every person.

If particularly serious side effects occur, the drug should be stopped immediately and a doctor consulted. If severe diarrhea occurs during treatment, this may indicate an intestinal disease (pseudomembranous enterocolitis), which must be investigated immediately. An allergic reaction to the drug, which is noticeable in typical allergic reactions, is very rare. In this case, too, the intake should be stopped immediately.

With repeated or long-term use, it is possible that bacteria develop resistance and can therefore no longer be treated with Cephalexin. Therefore, the application should always be carried out according to the package insert and in consultation with the doctor treating you.

Other side effects that are possible when using the drug:

Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headache, tiredness, confusion, allergic skin reaction (rash, itching, swelling), loss of appetite, flatulence, diarrhea, transient inflammation of the liver, cholestatic jaundice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can take Cephalexin?

This medicine can be used in adults and geriatric and pediatric patients. Cephalexin in the US belongs to pregnancy category A, which means that it is safe for both the woman and the fetus. Cephalexin is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to cephalosporin or penicillin. Special caution should be exercised in those people who are intolerant to penicillin, as they are at high risk of hypersensitivity reactions. Severe impairment of renal function may require a dose adjustment and close monitoring of the patient's condition.

How effective is Cephalexin 500mg?

In one of the numerous clinical trials, the response rate to Cephalexin 500mg treatment in patients with respiratory or soft tissue infection reached 80% after 5 days of use. Other studies on the efficacy of medicine yielded similar figures. Thus, it is clear that Cephalexin is a potent and highly effective beta-lactam antibiotic.

How long does the action of Cephalexin last?

Cephalexin has a relatively short elimination half-life. To keep the concentration of the drug stable in the body, it is crucial to take it at even time intervals. The first results of the treatment with this antibiotic can be noticed during the 48 hours after taking the first tablet. Higher doses of the drug make it possible to achieve positive dynamics in treatment more quickly, however, it does not speed up complete recovery.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

