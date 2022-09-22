Bulk Drug Park DPR prepared in record time Shimla

As a result of the clarion call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bahrat’ given by Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Dop, GoI notified scheme for setting up 3 Bulk Drug Parks. Under

the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister, Sh. Jai Ram Thakur, the State Government submitted highly competitive bid proposal. On August 30, 20022,

the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), GoI gave ‘in-principle approval’ for setting up Bulk Drug Park in Una to Himachal Pradesh.

Immediately, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Sh. Jai Ram Thakur directed the Principal Secretary (Ind.) and Director of Industries to prepare the DPR in accordance with

the scheme guidelines and submit the same to the DoP, GoI within the stipulated time period of 90 days. Despite of being a highly technical Mega Project, Director

of Industries, Sh. Rakesh Prajapati along with his team manged to prepare the Detailed Project Report in a record time of less than 15 days and submitted it

today to the State Government. The Capital Cost of the project is around ₹1923 Cr., out of which the Grant-in-aid from GoI is ₹1000 Cr. The government will

provide the balance funds amounting ₹923 Cr for the Park.

In this Mega Project, the Common Infrastructure Facilities such as Steam Plant with a capacity of 300 TPH, Power Infrastructure with 120 MW capacity, Water

infra along with a water reservoir having capacity pf 15 MLD, Solvent Extraction Plant, Common Effluent Plant with Zero Liquid Discharge catering to chemical

discharge of 5 MLD etc. will be of reduce the initial capital cost of manufacturing units in the Park. All the affairs of this park (Construction, Implementation,

O&M) will be undertaken by the State Implementation Agency (SIA). It is worthwhile to mention that the Department of Industries has proposed in the park

6 multi fuel boilers for generation of Steam to meet out the steam demand and will also produce additional 36 MW of power.

Expressing his pleasure on timely submission of the DPR of the Bulk Drug Park, Sh. Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister said, “It is indeed commendable that the State

Government on its own has been able to prepare the DPR for this project of National Importance in the State. The DPR will be evaluated and send to Govt of

India very soon.”. He further shared that there is an expected investment for Bulk Drug Park is ₹ 50,000 Cr. in and outside the park with an expected employment

opportunities of around 30000 persons. This Park will provide huge impetus to socio-economic development for entire the region and will not only meet the API

demand of the pharma industry of the State but also cater to the demand of the Pharma across the country. Keeping in mind the demand of skilled manpower for

the Bulk Drug Units in the Park, Centre of Excellence has been provisioned in the Park and a Satellite Centre of NIPER wherein Research & Development

activities will be undertaken.

Director of Industries shared that big Pharma companies have already evinced interest in setting up units in the Bulk Drug Park and the State Delegation will

be meeting entrepreneurs in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Ahmedabad under the planned Investment Outreach Programme very soon.