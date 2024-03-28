If you’re going to play slots in this day and age, then you better do it with cryptocurrencies.
The best Bitcoin slots are known for their massive payouts, high RTPs, and top-quality graphics and gameplay. That’s exactly what you’ll find in Satoshi’s Secret at Casinobit , our No. 1 pick.
But there are so many other options you should consider – so we ranked the top slot tiles and sites below.
Let’s get started.
Best Bitcoin Slots
Casinobit (Satoshi’s Secret) : Best overall
mBit (Full Moon Magic) : High-RTP slot games
7Bit (Buffalo Trail) : Fastest payouts
Wild.io (Zeus vs Hades - Gods of War) : Highest-payout BTC slots
MyStake (Money Train 2) : 3,500+ crypto games
SuperSlots (Faerie Spells): Best for progressive crypto slots
Ignition (Temple of Athena): Daily must-drop jackpots
Want to find out more? Keep reading for our individual reviews of the best Bitcoin slots online to find the best games for you!
1. Casinobit (Satoshi’s Secret) – Best Bitcoin Slots Overall
Pros:
1,500+ casino games
$5,000 welcome bonus
Instant payouts
Dedicated crypto games
Mobile-friendly casino
Cons:
Homepage is a bit cluttered
Could use more regular tourneys
Top Crypto Slot Game: Satoshi’s Secret
Developed by Endorphina, Satoshi’s Secret takes you to an exciting computer matrix-inspired environment and a futuristic world full of exciting prizes. The game has a 6x3 reel layout, providing players with numerous opportunities to win.
But before you start hacking accounts, you should begin setting your bets. Simply click on a "Coin" to set the size of your bets – spin to start playing.
If you are lucky enough and land four bonus symbols, the yellow padlock with a Bitcoin sign, you will trigger the Trading Bonus game. You can win a total of 30 bets in this round!
With an RTP (Return to Player) of 96 and a bet range from 0.01 to 5, Satoshi’s Secret caters to a wide range of players.
Bitcoin Slot Games: 4.95/5
What sets this Bitcoin slots site apart is its offering of crypto-specific slot games like Endorphina's Satoshi's Secret and PG Soft's Crypto Gold. In total, Casinobit offers over 1,500 games.
The casino also takes pride in its extensive library of premium video poker options from BetSoft, which includes games like Oasis Poker, Caribbean Poker, and Triple Edge Poker.
Additionally, for those looking for a traditional casino experience, numerous table games are available, ensuring an exciting gaming experience for everyone.
Bitcoin Bonuses: 5/5
The best Bitcoin slots site greets you with a generous 110% bonus on your first deposit, allowing you to get as much as a $5,000 welcome bonus.
Beyond the welcome bonus, this Bitcoin slots site also features a 10% cashback offer and an array of other promotions for existing users.
Moreover, they offer special deals for different holidays! Make sure to have a look at their promotions page so you do not miss out on the latest offers.
User Interface: 4.9/5
Casinobit comes with a modern design – with its deep purple color, it looks beautiful and is quite easy to use. Although a more detailed knowledge resource would be ideal, the 24/7 accessible support team makes up for it.
The FAQ section can be conveniently accessed from the main menu. A floating chat icon positioned in the lower right corner enables you to contact the customer support team any time you need.
Payments: 5/5
Casinobit stands out as a preferred choice for players who like to gamble with cryptos – and if you prefer anonymous gambling, you’ll be happy to know that it does not require you to fill out the KYC form.
As for the banking options, this Bitcoin slots site supports deposits and withdrawals with a wide range of options, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Binance USD, and Tether.
2. mBit (Full Moon Magic) - Thousands of Best Crypto Slot Machines
Pros:
Over 3,600 diverse games available
Rapid, no-fee withdrawals
Fully optimized for mobile use
Up to 5 BTC + 325 free spins
Cons:
Limited live game options
Design is a bit old-fashioned
Top Crypto Slot Game: Full Moon Magic
We’ve tried nearly all the exclusive games mBit has but ultimately had the most fun playing the Full Moon Magic.
From Belatra Games' collection, Full Moon Magic offers an enchanting trip through North American forests. This 5-reel, 4-row slot offers payouts up to 5,000x the stake and a solid RTP of 96.04%.
Bitcoin Slot Games: 5/5
mBit offers an extensive Bitcoin slot selection as the absolute majority of the games from its 3,600+ library are slots.
If you’re a slots fan, we recommend you try out the following crypto slots that were added most recently to the ever-expanding library of this casino site:
Fresh Crush
Mice & Magic Wonder Spin
Wizard of the Wild
Gold Oasis
Mammoth Tundra
Bone Bonanza
All the real money online slots and other casino games are separated into a handful of categories for easy access, including Slots, Bonus Buy Slots, Table Games, Jackpot, Dice, and many others.
Bitcoin Bonuses: 4.8/5
mBit offers one of the best Bitcoin bonuses that we’ve ever seen. You can claim up to 5 BTC plus 325 free spins on your first three deposits. The offer can be broken down as follows:
1st deposit: 100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins
2nd deposit: 100% deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins
3rd deposit: 125% deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 125 free spins
Aside from this generous welcome offer, mBit also presents numerous promotions for regular players.
These include the Bitty Quiz for those looking for a mix of entertainment and rewards, the VIP Daily Deal for the high rollers, and themed tournaments such as the BGaming Oktoberfest Race.
Their referral program is another cherry on top, allowing players to earn bonuses by simply bringing friends into the mBit casino fold.
User Interface: 4.8/5
The design and layout of mBit are top-notch, ensuring a smooth experience across devices.
The navigation bar offers quick access to important sections, including the ‘Slots’ category, and although there is no dedicated app, the mobile site performs flawlessly on different operating systems.
Payments: 4.8/5
mBit accepts multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, and Litecoin.
The minimum deposit limit is just below $10 in crypto equivalent. The maximum withdrawal per transaction is 10 BTC.
3. 7Bit (Buffalo Trail) - Fastest Payouts of all Bitcoin Online Casino Slots Sites
Pros:
Over 7,000 online BTC slots
Numerous provably fair games
Bitcoin slot tournaments with generous prizes
Up to 5 BTC welcome package
100 free spins for new players
Cons:
Jackpots not listed on thumbnails
Homepage is a bit cluttered
Top Crypto Slot Game: Buffalo Trail
Set in the American outback, the Buffalo Trail Bitcoin slot features a 5x3 grid with 25 paylines, offering an RTP of 96.14%.
The game's volatility ensures thrilling gameplay, with special features like free spins, bonus symbols, and a jackpot round. Its standout feature is the Golden Buffalo symbol, which can trigger up to 100 free spins for increased winning potential.
Bitcoin Slot Games: 5/5
If a wide variety of games is what you seek in an online casino, 7Bit should be your go-to. With an impressive collection of more than 7,000 cryptocurrency slots from about two dozen software developers, 7Bit really knocks it out of the park when it comes to Bitcoin slots.
The section you have to check out is the crypto jackpot slots collection. We’re looking at over 150 Bitcoin slots that rack up prize pools measured in millions of dollars.
When it comes to games exclusive to cryptocurrency, 7Bit delivers multiple high-RTP and high-volatility classics. Some of the best Bitcoin slots on the site, apart from Buffalo Trail, are Crazy Monkey and Pharaoh's Empire.
Bitcoin Bonuses: 4.9/5
New players at 7Bit are greeted with a 100% deposit match bonus up to 1.5 BTC, along with an extra 100 free spins. Following this, an additional bonus of 3.5 BTC can be claimed over the next three deposits. Bitcoin slots contribute 100% toward the wagering requirements.
After exhausting the welcome bonuses and codes, 7Bit continues to spoil its players with regular promotions. The 25% Monday Reload Bonus and the 20% weekend cashback offer are particularly beneficial for frequent players.
For slot enthusiasts, Wednesdays offer up to 100 free spins for deposits equivalent to or greater than 0.0015 BTC.
Playing Bitcoin slot machine games at 7Bit Casino also earns you loyalty points, which help you climb the ten-tier VIP membership ladder.
User Interface: 4.9/5
Sporting a cool-blue theme, the 7Bit platform offers a user-friendly interface, although not all users are fond of the aesthetics. The site has clearly defined sections and provides various filtering options for navigating through its vast game collection.
A unique feature that sets 7Bit apart is its efficient live chat service. It facilitates swift communication with a live representative, unlike many other online gambling sites, and boasts a skilled and polite support team.
Payments: 4.9/5
In addition to Bitcoin, this cryptocurrency casino supports seven other digital coins: Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Ton, Dogecoin, and the stablecoin Tether (USDT).
Bitcoin transactions require a minimum deposit of 0.0003 BTC and a minimum withdrawal of 0.0005 BTC. After this Bitcoin slots site verifies your ID, it processes withdrawals immediately, which is a service only top-tier online Bitcoin casinos offer.
4. Wild.io (Zeus vs Hades - Gods of War) - Highest-Payout Bitcoin Slots Online
Pros:
Over 2,000 games in the collection
Rapid withdrawals
Supports 10 cryptocurrencies
Regular tournaments
Impressive 10 BTC welcome package
Cons:
Mobile compatibility is not the best
No support via phone
Top Crypto Slot Game: Zeus vs. Hades - Gods of War
Zeus vs. Hades - Gods of War is a BTC slot game from Pragmatic Play, featuring 5 reels, 10 paylines, and a high RTP of 96.07%.
Drawing inspiration from Greek mythology, the game offers an intriguing story. It has high volatility and also offers free spins, expanding sticky wilds, and random multipliers.
Bitcoin Slot Games: 4.9/5
Wild.io is known for its impressive game library, including over 2,000 titles. Apart from exciting progressive jackpot slots and exclusive BTC slot machines, the platform is known for high-paying cryptocurrency slots, offering RTP rates that regularly exceed 96%.
These Bitcoin slots come from leading software studios, including but not limited to Pragmatic Play, BGaming, and Betsoft.
Our favorite game to play here is indeed Zeus vs. Hades, but we warmly recommend checking other awesome titles like Riot, Burning Classics Go Wild, and Aztec Coins.
Bitcoin Bonuses: 4.7/5
Upon arriving at Wild.io, you're greeted with a generous 10 BTC and 1,400 free spins welcome package, spread across your first four deposits.
Note that the match rate varies depending on your deposit amount. For instance, to get a 150% match bonus as opposed to a 75% one, you might need to deposit at least $300 on some occasions.
As you delve into Wild.io's offerings, you'll discover regular promotions, including daily rakeback. They even celebrate unique holidays like Talk Like a Pirate Day and International Chocolate Day with special treats, such as free spins and deposit matches.
User Interface: 4.9/5
While Wild.io doesn't offer a specialized mobile application, this Bitcoin slots site is fully mobile-optimized. This ensures a smooth gaming experience on the move.
In terms of customer support, Wild.io provides round-the-clock assistance via live chat and email. Throughout our interactions, their team provided timely and effective responses. Wild.io’s user interface is one of the main features of why it is ranked among the top crypto slot sites today.
Payments: 4.9/5
Wild.io takes care of crypto payments with 10 popular digital coins, including but not limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.
Withdrawal times at this casino site can differ based on the cryptocurrency of choice, but most are processed between one hour to one business day, marking them as one of the fastest crypto casinos around.
5. MyStake (Money Train 2) - Best Bitcoin Slot Games for Mobile
Pros:
• Over 3,500 crypto gambling games
• Exclusive slots (Book of MyStake)
• Fantastic user interface and design
• Fast Bitcoin transactions
• 24/7 live chat support
Cons:
Geo-restricted games
Doesn’t offer many progressive jackpots
Top Crypto Slot Game: Money Train 2
If you’re looking for bonus-buy Bitcoin slot machines,at crypto slots sites, then you’ll have a lot of fun playing Money Train 2 at MyStake. This is a type of game ripe for turning into a classic, featuring a 5x4 play grid and 40 fixed paylines, with an RTP of 96.4%.
The really fun feature here is that you don’t have to wait for scatters to cover up your reels – you can buy your way directly into the Money Train 2 bonus round and enjoy some multiplied winnings, which will hopefully be bigger than the entrance fee.
Bitcoin Slot Games: 4.7/5
There are thousands of slots you can play at MyStake. The games are presented with unique themes, such as Ancient Egyptian and Asian themes. It’s easily one of the best game libraries of all crypto slot sites we found.
There is a search button to help you find your game of choice easily, as well as tons of categories. Another cool thing is that all the games are available in practice mode, so you can test them out for free until you select one that you want to play for real.
Some of our favorite BTC slots here include:
• Jammin Jars
• Solar Queen
• Sun of Egypt
• Sword of Khans
• The Dog House
• Hot Fruits 20
Bitcoin Bonuses: 4.8/5
First-time Bitcoin depositors can claim a 170% match bonus of up to $1,000 on deposits between $20 and $600. This offer is subject to a 30x wagering requirement. You’ll also receive a 100% reload bonus on amounts from $20 up to $500 on your second deposit.
But the most exciting part? At the end of the month, your losses on Bitcoin deposits are summed up, and you are given a 10% cashback.
User Interface: 4.6/5
This Bitcoin casino is straightforward and responsive on mobile and computer browsers. Games fit nicely on any screen size and are enjoyable to play. We tested the platform on Android and iOS operating systems and were impressed with the overall performance.
The interface of this crypto slots site is available in several languages, and the live chat button is at the top of the site’s homepage to give you quick access to the customer support team.
Popular operators, including Hacksaw Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City, Play n’GO, and Red Tiger, are responsible for the site’s almost perfect software.
Payments: 4.7/5
MyStake scores highly when it comes to Bitcoin transactions. Deposits and withdrawals have considerably high limits, and they are fee-free and processed really fast.
The minimum deposit is $20 in crypto equivalent (which is also the minimum to qualify for the welcome bonus), and the maximum deposit is $100,000.
6. SuperSlots (Faerie Spells) - Best BTC Slots Site for Progressive Slots
Pros:
• An excellent progressive slots collection
• 400% up to $4,000 crypto bonus
• Fully mobile-optimized
• Accepts 18 cryptocurrencies
• High Bitcoin withdrawal limits
Cons:
No free Bitcoin slots
Few game filtering options
Top Crypto Slot Game: Faerie Spells
Super Slots is our top pick for progressive jackpots – so it’s only natural that we recommend the biggest jackpot slot you can find over there – Faerie Spells. This is a Betsoft-branded game with 5 reels and 4 rows, and it currently has a jackpot of over $500,000 up for grabs. It’s easily one of the best crypto casino slots right now!
Bitcoin Slot Games: 4.5/5
Super Slots has some of the best progressive slot collections you will ever come across – and they keep on adding new crypto casino games to their growing game list.
When you open up any game, you’ll see a full game description that explains all the paylines, average RTP, and all the symbols, which is very helpful for new players. Interestingly, the casino site indicates the volatility of each game, thus giving you a hint on which games you ought to try out.
Some of our favorite crypto slots here are:
• Spin it Vegas
• Wilds of Fortune
• Slam Dunk Spins
• Chase the Cheddar
• Pot of Gold
• Hearts of Desire
• Dragon’s Cave’
• Time Bedder
Bitcoin Bonuses: 4.8/5
Did you ever imagine that you can receive up to $4,000 in bonuses when you deposit crypto at any slot casino? Well, SuperSlots has just the promotion for you then – a 400% crypto match bonus up to $4,000 that you can qualify for with the code CRYPTO400.
You must deposit at least $20 at this crypto slots site and meet the wagering requirements within 30 days to withdraw your winnings. You also have access to daily tournament prizes worth over $35,000.
Other bonuses include:
• Three free entry tournaments open every 24 hours.
• Weekly ultimate spin-off worth $5,000
• Tuesday 50% match bonus
User Interface: 4.4/5
It’s all purple at Super Slots. That pretty much sums up everything about how this crypto slots site looks.
The website design is pretty simple overall and very easy to use. It works well on a mobile device, with most of the games optimized for smaller screens. However, a lot of filtering options are missing, with one big giant button for Slots and nothing beyond that.
If you’re looking for specific games, you’ll have no other choice than to scroll or find them using the search button.
Payments: 4.7/5
Bitcoin transactions are fast at SuperSlots Casino. Your deposits will reflect instantly, while withdrawals usually take 24 hours to process.
What’s really interesting is that you can use as many as 18 cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, Cardano, Dogecoin, and many other less-popular altcoins.
The withdrawal limits for cryptocurrencies are huge, allowing you to withdraw up to $100,000 per transaction. The minimum amount you can request to withdraw is $50, which is reasonable, although low-stakes players may find it slightly higher than the limit at other Bitcoin casinos .
7. Ignition (Temple of Athena) - Best Must-Drop Jackpot BTC Slot Games
Pros:
• 10 Hot-Drop Jackpot slots
• Fast Bitcoin withdrawals
• Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
• Multi-level loyalty program
• 24/7 customer support
Cons:
Limited variety of classic slots
Live chat is hard to find
Top Crypto Slot Game: Temple of Athena
Temple of Athena is one of the latest games introduced in Ignition’s Hot-Drop Jackpot section. As you can guess, it resembles Ancient Greek mythology with symbols and a matching soundtrack.
This game is based on a 5x3 reel grid and has 40 paylines, but what makes it really exciting is that it’s part of the hot-drop network – with three separate jackpots that can randomly trigger on any spin, regardless of bet size.
Bitcoin Slot Games: 4.8/5
Like other top Bitcoin casinos, Ignition Casino allows you to play a wide range of Bitcoin slot machines suitable for serious and casual gamers, including:
• 21 Wilds
• A Night With Cleo
• 777 Deluxe
• Arrogant Pirates
• Ares: The Battle for Troy
There are plenty of other crypto slots besides these, and you’ll find that Ignition’s attention is mostly on jackpot games – leaving those who love classic slots with a smaller choice overall. Not many crypto slots sites have libraries like this!
Bitcoin Bonuses: 4.7/5
At Ignition Casino, you can claim a 300% match welcome bonus of up to $3,000 on your first Bitcoin deposit. Half of this bonus is meant for use on slot games (150% up to $1,500), and the wagering requirements are extremely low at 25x.
You’ll also earn Ignition miles whenever you play Bitcoin slots. These miles can be redeemed for Bitcoin bonuses at any given time.
Furthermore, once you reach the Chrome Level, you can participate in the Ignition $2,500 free-roll poker tournament (if you’re interested in playing some poker for free).
User Interface: 4.7/5
Ignition Casino's user experience is undoubtedly one of the best around. The site outline is eye-catching, with a gray background and orange icons.
The website is simple to use, even for newbies. Rival Gaming, Genesis Gaming, and RTG are notable software providers that stand behind Ignition’s software.
We were impressed that the site is compatible and responsive on Android and iOS operating systems. Ignition easily stands out from the other crypto slots sites when it comes to interface!
Payments: 4.8/5
Besides Bitcoin, you can use Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether to play at Ignition. Most crypto withdrawals are processed within 1 hour, but you might have to wait up to 24 hours, depending on the size of your withdrawal request.
Best Crypto Slots Sites – Our Ranking Criteria
Online Bitcoin Slots Games
We recommend online crypto casinos offering the best slots you can play with Bitcoin. We paid attention to online slots with high-quality graphics and animations, as well as big RTPs and jackpots.
Bonuses & Promotions
Great bonuses and promotions give you increased winning chances and more playtime. We only featured Bitcoin casinos offering fair bonuses that you can use to play slots.
User Experience:
The user experience is just as important as the games themselves. We recommended the best online casinos that work well on both desktop and mobile devices and which offer multiple filtering options to help you track down the games you want.
Banking Options:
We recommend slot casinos that process Bitcoin payments quickly and offer flexible limits for high-rollers and low-stakes players.
Security and Licensing
We prioritize Bitcoin slot sites with recognized licenses and strong security measures, ensuring your gaming experience is safe and regulated.
Accepted Cryptocurrencies
Our list features the best Bitcoin slots sites accepting various cryptocurrencies for flexibility in transactions, expanding beyond just Bitcoin for your convenience.
Anonymity
Respecting the key feature of cryptocurrency, anonymity, we value crypto slot sites that protect your identity, offering you a worry-free gaming experience. Anonymity is one of the biggest advantages of playing crypto casino slots.
Support
Recognizing the importance of assistance, our rankings favor crypto slot casinos with efficient and accessible customer support, ready to help when needed.
Why Is Casinobit the Best of All Crypto Slots Casinos?
Casinobit topped our list as the best crypto slots site because of the following factors:
$5,000 Welcome Bonus: New users receive a 110% match deposit bonus when funding their accounts for the first time. This will get you up to $5,000 in welcome bonus – one of the best Bitcoin casino bonuses we found online!
1,500+ Games: Casinobit is loaded with over 1,500 online casino games. This includes a range of crypto-exclusive titles, table games, and top-tier slot machines like Satoshi’s Secret.
Some of the Best Video Poker Games: This online gambling platform is a favorite among fans of video poker. We’re looking at about a dozen video poker variants from BetSoft, including Caribbean Poker, Triple Edge Poker, and more.
Types of Bitcoin Casino Slot Machines To Play Online
Progressive Slots
These are Bitcoin jackpot slots where the prize amount increases every time the game is played, and no jackpot is won. When playing at the best crypto slots sites, you might find the jackpot amount in BTC, which can be a substantial win. You can find progressive slots at most crypto slots casino sites.
Video Slots
Going beyond the traditional reel-spinning action, video crypto casino slots offer smooth graphics, unique themes, and sometimes even intriguing storylines. They're dynamic and often come with a range of special features that are unique to the best crypto slots sites.
Combination Slots
As the name suggests, these games combine elements from different types of slots offered at crypto slot sites. This could mean a mix of classic reel symbols with modern video features, or progressive jackpots incorporated into video slot games.
3D Slots
Taking visuals to the next level, 3D slots offer an immersive experience with graphics that seem to pop out of the screen. At the best crypto slots sites, playing these games offers both an entertaining and visually interesting experience.
Multi-Line Slots
Traditional slot games had just one payline, but multi-line slots offer multiple chances to win on every spin at crypto slots sites. You can bet on various lines, which increases your chances of a payout but also requires a larger bet.
Why Should You Play Bitcoin Casino Slots? Fiat vs Crypto
There are plenty of reasons why you should consider playing online slots with Bitcoin, including:
Anonymity: Playing slots with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin provides an unmatched level of privacy. The best crypto slots sites don't require your personal banking information, allowing you to maintain anonymity and secure your personal details.
High Payouts: Bitcoin slots often offer high payouts. They provide a high-quality gaming experience that is both enjoyable and full of potential.
Impressive Graphics: Crypto slots, predominantly developed using HTML5, ensure top-notch graphics. This advanced technology delivers smooth animations and immersive sound effects, enhancing your gaming experience on both desktop and mobile browsers.
Lower House Edge: Crypto slots casino sites typically offer a lower house edge than traditional casinos. This means you get a fairer chance of winning, increasing the appeal of Bitcoin slots.
Safer Deposits: Depositing with Bitcoin is a safe process. Cryptocurrency transactions are secured by blockchain technology, offering you peace of mind knowing your funds are protected against fraud.
Quicker Withdrawals: Enjoy the benefits of faster withdrawals when playing Bitcoin slots. Cryptocurrencies allow instant transactions, meaning you can access your winnings quicker than with traditional banking methods.
Generous Bonuses: Crypto slots sites often provide generous bonuses with fair wagering requirements. These incentives can boost your bankroll, offering you more opportunities to spin the reels on your favorite Bitcoin slots.
Best Bitcoin Online Slots Sites - Available Bonuses & Promotions
As we’ve discussed,crypto slots casino sites offer much more generous bonuses than traditional online casinos. Let’s have a look at some of the most popular bonuses and promotions you might come across when playing Bitcoin slots.
Free Spins
Many Bitcoin slots sites reward players with free spins as part of their welcome package or ongoing promotions. These provide additional opportunities to win on your favorite crypto slots without wagering more of your own funds.
No Deposit Bonus
No deposit bonuses are quite popular at the best crypto slots sites. They grant you bonus funds or free spins just for signing up, allowing you to try out the Bitcoin slots without risking your own cryptocurrency.
Matched Deposit Bonus
A common offering at top crypto slots sites is the matched deposit bonus. Casinos will match a percentage of your initial deposit in bonus funds, effectively doubling or even tripling your starting bankroll for playing Bitcoin slots.
Cashback
Cashback offers are another benefit found at the best Bitcoin casino sites. If you experience a losing streak on your Bitcoin slots, these casinos will return a percentage of your lost bets, softening the blow and providing some comfort.
Reload Bonus
Reload bonuses are regular promotions at many crypto slots sites. These bonuses match a percentage of your subsequent deposits after the initial one, providing you with extra funds to continue enjoying your favorite Bitcoin slots.
Best Bitcoin Slots - FAQ
Can I Play Crypto Slot Machine Games?
Yes, as the cryptocurrency popularity continues to grow among online casinos, you can play Bitcoin slots at a lot of crypto casinos – including all the ones listed in this guide.
Is Playing Slots With Cryptocurrency Safe?
Yes, playing slots with cryptocurrency is generally safe, provided you choose a reputable and licensed online casino that employs appropriate security measures.
Rest assured, all BTC slot sites on our list are reliable and reputable platforms operating under recognized licenses, use advanced encryption methods to secure transactions, and offer Bitcoin slot games developed by trusted software providers.
Can I Get Bonuses When Playing Slots With Bitcoin?
Bitcoin slots casinos offer their customers some of the best bonuses around. Once you join these slots sites, you can enjoy unique rewards, including welcome bonuses, cashback, and reload bonuses.
Can I Play Slots Online for Free?
Yes, many online casinos offer free 'demo' versions of crypto slot games, letting you enjoy the game without wagering any cryptocurrency.
These free versions provide a perfect opportunity for players to understand game rules, mechanics, and bonus features. While you won't be able to cash out winnings from demo games, they are a risk-free way to get familiar with different online slot games.
Top 5 Bitcoin Slot Machine Sites - Quick Comparison
Casinobit: Top pick overall — Casinobit offers over 1,500 games, including exclusive crypto titles and some of the best video poker games in the industry. New users can score up to $5,000 in welcome bonus cash.
mBit: 3,600+ Slot Games — Dive into mBit's vast library and enjoy the Full Moon Magic slot. New players can snag up to 5 BTC and 325 free spins over three deposits.
7Bit: Fastest payout slots site — 7Bit is our top choice for fastest withdrawals, offering instant banking to its users. As a new customer, you are eligible to claim a 100% match bonus worth up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins.
Wild.io: Massive 10 BTC Bonus — With over 2,000 high-RTP games, the standout is the Zeus vs. Hades slot. Claim up to a 10 BTC welcome package and 1,400 free spins across four deposits.
MyStake: Best for mobile slots — If you want to spin on the go, then you should explore MyStake’s selection of slot games.
How To Sign Up & Play Crypto Slots Online
Check out the steps below to get started at the best Bitcoin slot casinos. We’ll use Casinobit, our number one recommendation in this example:
Step 1: Visit the Bitcoin Slots Casino
Visit Casinobit or another online casino from our list
Click the sign-up button at the top right corner
Enter your username, password, and email address
Choose your preferred cryptocurrency
Step 2: Verify your Account
Tap on the profile icon on your account homepage
Enter your name, address, and city, choose a country, and save the changes
Step 3: Deposit & Claim Your Bonus
Click on the “Deposit” button on your page
Enter the Bitcoin amount you want to deposit
Transfer crypto to the wallet address you are given
Activate your welcome bonus
Step 4: Play Bitcoin Slots Online
Go to the casino games section
Look for slots
Check out the available titles and play BTC slots
Tips & Tricks for Playing Bitcoin Slot Machines
Play for Free:
Top Bitcoin slot casinos allow you to practice games for free. These games also have instructions on how to play. This feature will help you to familiarize yourself with casino games before betting with real money.
Play Slots With High RTP:
Look for slot machines with excellent RTP, as your winning chances are statistically improved in the long term.
Take Advantage of Bonuses:
There are plenty of online Bitcoin casinos offering generous crypto bonuses, and they will increase your winning chances if you use them right.
Have a Reasonable Gambling Budget:
Gambling, as you know, is a game of chance. Therefore, stake only what you are willing to lose. Prevent gambling addiction by taking breaks and managing your emotions when playing crypto slots online.
So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Slots Sites?
These are the best Bitcoin slots you can play today!
While we selected Casinobit for its massive number of games, provably fair slots, and instant payouts as our top pick for crypto slots – there’s nothing stopping you from creating multiple accounts and taking advantage of all the bonuses.
After all, Ignition's Hot-Drop Jackpots are not something you should miss, either.
Just remember that crypto gambling should be fun – so make sure to play responsibly to keep it that way.
