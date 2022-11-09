Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction - Are These Alt-Coins Better Buys Than BCH

Back in 2017, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) broke off from Bitcoin. So, while the names are similar, they are indeed separate projects. Still, the two are sometimes intertwined because people who are unfamiliar link them together -- which causes their values to often mirror each other in terms of trends.

BCH is trying to offer lower fees while also increasing its throughput of transactions. While BCH is considered to be more advanced technically than Bitcoin is, it is often overlooked in terms of investments, as mentioned already.

In the last year, Bitcoin Cash has experienced a huge dive in value. In the last 12 months, as of November 7, the value has plummeted 83.83%, down to $118.38. There has been a very slight movement up in the last month, but that has done little to recover all the value that it lost in the past year.

So, where will Bitcoin Cash go from here? That's the subject of our analysis below. As you'll see, there are four alt coins that are much better buys than BCH -- Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT, Calvaria (RIA) and Tamadoge (TAMA).

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction



Bitcoin Cash has experienced a lot of volatility over its history. So, what does the future look like for this crypto?

Below is a Bitcoin Cash price prediction on where the value could go in the next few years.

If these predictions above hold true, then it's possible that Bitcoin Cash could increase in value by about 213% between the end of 2022 and 2025. Then, from 2025 to 2030, it could increase again by another 470%. In all, between the end of this year and 2030, if these predictions hold true, then BCH could increase in value by about 1,684%.

BCH is also connected to Bitcoin, obviously, so if the overall sentiment of cryptocurrency continues to go down in the future, then BCH could be one of the first projects to lose significant value.

So, instead of investing time and money in BCH, you should opt for the four alt coins below -- Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria and Tamadaoge.

Dash 2 Trade Making Crypto Trading More Profitable

The end goal of crypto trading is to make a profit, and to do so consistently. Until Dash 2 Trade (D2T) hit the market, that was rather challenging to do, as there were no solid tools to help investors do so.

D2T is changing that. It's a new crypto trading signals, predictions and social analytics platform that's providing crypto traders with the amazing insights they need to become successful investors for the long haul. This is being done through giving social signals, allowing traders to understand what's being talked about online, which often has a huge effect on future values of crypto projects.

IMPT is an Impactful Carbon Offset Program

IMPT is making carbon offsets even more impactful by bringing it all to the blockchain. Through the decentralized nature of the project, carbon offsets are completely transparent, preventing fraud and double counting.

In addition to making it transparent, IMPT is providing individuals with a way to impact the environment in positive ways, too. They can buy, sell or retire carbon credits with ease, or give back by making purchases at some of IMPT's impressive list of international brands. These are all reasons why IMPT is gaining a lot of attention early on.

With so many companies and countries around the world focusing on reducing their carbon footprint, a project like IMPT is not only wanted but needed. IMPT is in its Presale Stage 2, with another price increase set at sellout.



Calvaria Blowing Up the P2E Market

Calvaria (RIA) didn't want to just be another battle card P2E game. While Calvaria: Duels of Eternity, is certainly a very impressive, fun and addictive battle card game, it's doing so much more than that.

RIA is attracting new crypto gamers in a very unique way. It's overcoming many of the roadblocks that P2E games face by on-boarding users through a free-to-play game. This game is available on PCs and mobile apps. People who play the game get addicted to it since it's such a fun game. And while they're playing, they learn first-hand how the crypto gaming version works.

By approaching it this way, Calvaria is building a very locked-in and engaged community of gamers. Investors are taking notice of all of this, too.

Tamadoge is an Eco-Friendly Meme Coin

There are many reasons why Tamadoge (TAMA) is breaking away from all other meme coins. But, one of the main reasons is that it's an eco-friendly project. Unlike most other meme coins that require super computers that hog up a load of energy, TAMA is pre-mined and deflationary by design. This means it won't require these super computers.

Beyond just being eco-friendly, Tamadoge is a very fun meme coin that's combining NFT with P2E to create a great use case for not only why it will gain huge value, but why it'll increase substantially as well.

Four Alt Coins are Better Buys Than Bitcoin Cash

Many people are high on Bitcoin Cash, and there are reasons why it could see positive results and provide positive returns for investors in the future. Unfortunately, there are many downsides to BCH that make it a very risky crypto investment, to say the last.

As a result, the four alt coin projects mentioned above -- Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria and Tamadoge -- are all better buys than Bitcoin Cash is. So, go with these alt coins instead of BCH. But, if you want to get in on the ground level of these projects so you can gain the biggest returns, you better act quick, as they're flying through presale stages.