Big Eyes Coin with Long-term Prospects Could Rival Uniswap and Aave

Cryptocurrency giants like Uniswap (UNI), and Aave (AAVE) have proven their worth on the market because of their innovative features. However, while new businesses and innovations are exciting, they also increase current businesses' competition. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a relatively new cryptocurrency with promising long-term prospects.

Uniswap (UNI)- The Profitable Platform

Uniswap (UNI) is one of the most exciting Ethereum blockchain initiatives. As a decentralized token trading protocol, Uniswap is somewhat different from the norm. Since Uniswap is an Ethereum-based suite of smart contracts, the entire exchange takes place there.

Regarding DEX platforms, Uniswap is one of the most well-known and rapidly expanding options. At Uniswap, the customer comes first. Its services are consistently improved to streamline all trading processes on the platform. The network is well-known for distributing 150,000,000 UNI tokens to each user out of the 1 billion UNI tokens created.

Uniswap is a fully automated exchange that acts as a market maker. In this decentralized market, traders can choose from several different token pairs. Smart contracts are used to carry out transactions, while mathematical formulas are utilized to set prices. To facilitate this, the exchange taps into various sources of liquidity. Each liquidity pool has sufficient funds for two different cryptocurrencies. The system draws funds from available liquidity pools when a user makes a trade.

Aave (AAVE) - Making Waves on the Crypto world

In order to provide an open and transparent infrastructure for decentralized finance, StaniKulechov founded Aave in May 2017 under the name ETHLend, a decentralized peer-to-peer lending network. ETHLend's initial coin offering (ICO) on November 25 raised $16.5 million (ICO). Kulechov, who also serves as Aave's CEO, was instrumental in getting the company on PWC's list of the top 50 blockchain projects.

Aave, situated in London, has received funding from reputable sources like Three Arrows Capital, Framework Ventures, ParaFi Capital, and DTC Capital. ETHLend rebranded as Aave in September 2018 after adding new features to the platform. The transition from microstaking to a liquidity pool design for the Aave protocol began with its formal launch in January 2020.

Aave protocol enables lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies. Through the use of smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, borrowers can deposit and withdraw digital assets from centralized pools using the Aave liquidity pool idea. Depositing customers are given a new token called aToken, which can be redeemed for the original token plus interest. It is possible for a borrower to utilize cryptocurrency as collateral when applying for a loan.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

The Ethereum network was chosen as the framework for Big Eyes Coin’s ecosystem design because it allowed for the most significant possible optimization of Big Eyes Coin’s overall system.

Additionally, any member can participate in a transaction on the Big Eyes Coin platform because of its total openness. Users of the Big Eyes Coin project will have the final say over any changes to the ecosystem as a whole that are implemented.

The increased practicality of Big Eyes Coin tokens is another crucial component. The Big Eyes crew has pledged to support ocean-related charities worldwide. The Big Eyes Coin community recognized this value during the token pre-sale. During this time, Big Eyes Coin has given to multiple nonprofit organizations.

For example, Big Eyes Coin recently gave money to the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation (FTPF). The group's goal is to reduce global warming by balancing out carbon emissions.

The mission has been launched by FTPF, which plants thousands of trees annually. The goal of the Big Eyes Coin Foundation is to plant 18 billion trees worldwide, and the money Big Eyes Coin is donating will go towards that effort.

BIG is the Big Eyes Coin native token used in the Big Eyes Coin economy. There were encouraging indicators for the token during its pre-sale. After a successful presale of its coin, the Big Eyes Coin team has raised over $11.16 million, which is great news for its users for a great long-term investment.

