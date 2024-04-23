Nothing ramps up the excitement of watching your favourite sports event quite like placing a few bets on it. And what better place to do it than at the best sportsbooks in Canada?
Our list of the top 10 Canada sports betting sites starts with , followed by no less than 9 other top-notch sportsbooks that have proven themselves over time.
They are all ranked against benchmarks that matter the most - betting markets, odds, sports bonuses, and payout speed.
So, which one will it be for you? Let’s find out.
Best Sportsbooks in Canada
: Best overall
: $500 sports bonus
: 5000+ daily betting markets
: Best for crypto bettors
: Over 30 years of experience
: Best for same-game parlays
BetOnline: Rewarding bonus codes
Yonibet: Best for mobile betting
Sports Interaction: Excellent reputation
GreatWin: Best for beginners
1. - Best Online Sportsbook in Canada Overall
Pros:
Only 5x welcome bonus rollover
Amazing mobile app
Thousands of daily betting markets
Great live betting options
C$350 free bet
Responsive 24/7 live chat
11 fiat currency payment methods
Cons:
Some eSports are missing
Only the major cryptocurrencies supported
Our overall top pick for Canadian sports betting has to be TonyBet. There really isn’t much that we don’t love about this site!
Betting Markets and Odds: 5/5
Every single day, there are around 2000 sports betting markets to get involved in at TonyBet.
All of the major events are covered in dozens of sports, but there’s particularly strong coverage for the likes of hockey and basketball, which suits Canadian players down to a tee.
On top of all that, TonyBet offers one of the best online casino game selections in all of Canada. There are over 4500 games to choose from.
In fact, the only thing that’s missing from TonyBet in terms of overall content is some of the more niche eSports. But it’s still possible to bet on the likes of League of Legends and Arena of Valor.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.9/5
The new customer offer at TonyBet is a . Not a bad way to get started whatsoever!
If you want a little more bonus action after this, you can get boosted odds on some markets, free bets from forecast betting and up to C$5000 every month through the VIP program.
Oh, and we almost forgot - if you’re into some friendly competition, you can compete with other sports bettors for your slice of the C$7K+ prize pool. Phew.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.9/5
Players who want to bet with their Canadian dollars can do so in a number of ways, including VISA, Interac, and MiFinity.
However, you can get the fastest payouts if you opt for one of the cryptocurrencies supported, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Payouts are processed pretty quickly for these methods, and will never take more than 48 hours even at the busiest of times.
You won’t find as many altcoins here compared to some more dedicated crypto Canadian sports betting sites.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 5/5
If you’re going to bet on your mobile phone, we highly recommend downloading the TonyBet mobile app. It’s one of the best apps for sports betting in all of Canada thanks to some beautiful design work - and the fact that it’s packed with all the great betting tools from the desktop site.
These include swift live betting options, smooth event graphics and an easy-to-use parlay builder.
Any issues can be swiftly resolved by speaking to the TonyBet customer support team. They’re available 24/7 through a live chat.
2. - Best Bonuses of all Sports Betting Sites in Canada
Pros:
Up to $500 matched deposit
Very reasonable bonus terms
24/7 phone and live chat support
$20 free bets for various sports
Rapid cryptocurrency withdrawal processing
Cons:
Website feels a little dated
No downloadable mobile app
Second position goes to the brilliant PowerPlay because of its awesome welcome bonus and a whole lot more…
Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 4.8/5
We’re more than satisfied with the range of sports betting markets at PowerPlay. Almost every one of the dozens of sports comes with tons of markets to bet on from all over the world.
Again, eSports aren’t covered in a ton of detail, with only the big names like CS:GO supported but that’s the only real issue with the selection.
You can enjoy some serious online casino games at PowerPlay as well.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 5/5
You can get a 100% matched deposit of up to $500 when you sign up for a PowerPlay betting account. This is one of the most generous sports betting bonuses in all of Canada!
But what makes this welcome bonus even better is that the terms and conditions are very fair.
The minimum odds are just 1.5 so you won’t need to be punting on any crazy bets to be able to use it, and you can trigger the bonus from a minimum deposit of just $10 if you want to.
Moving forward from this, there are various other offers available all the time, including $20 free bets for tennis and the NBA and boosted parlays for UFC and table tennis.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 5/5
If you choose to cash out with one of the four cryptocurrencies supported by PowerPlay (XRP, Bitcoin etc.), you should see the funds back in your coin wallet in just a few hours at a most. Sometimes, it might be nearly instant!
Payouts are still quick for fiat currency though, and there are a lot of options for that. You can withdraw to a credit card, MuchBetter, ecoPayz and a whole lot more.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5
There doesn’t appear to be a downloadable mobile app for PowerPlay, so the mobile betting experience won’t be quite as smooth as it is at the likes of TonyBet - but the mobile site is still pretty neat to use.
We also found that PowerPlay is one of the best online bookies for customer support, with a 24/7 live chat plus further contact methods including Facebook and even a 24/7 phone line.
3. - Best Canadian Online Sportsbook for Market Variety
Pros:
$500 first-deposit bonus
Covers over 40 sports
3+1 free bet
Regular cashback deals
Exceptional eSports coverage
Cons:
The site is slow to load when crowded
FAQ section doesn’t cover enough ground
Of all the sports betting sites Canada offers, MyStake delivers the best versatility. There are over 40 sports you can bet on, including exceptional coverage of soccer and eSports betting markets.
Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 4.9/5
MyStake is a renowned platform that offers an impressive array of wagering options, allowing you to bet on more than 40 distinct sports ranging from the major four American leagues to less common ones like surfing contests.
Interestingly, MyStake has a dedicated section for eSports. This, coupled with the live betting feature, adds an extra dash of thrill to the betting experience.
Moreover, virtual sports and horse racing enthusiasts are not left out, and you can explore over 5000 soccer betting markets during the weekend.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.8/5
Among the many incentives MyStake offers, one that stands out is the unique 3 + 1 Free Bet. This special offer allows every fourth bet you place to be complimentary, enhancing your betting experience.
In terms of welcome bonuses, MyStake doesn't disappoint either. New users are welcomed with an impressive 100% match bonus on their first deposit, potentially reaching up to $500. This surpasses the standard 50%-75% range typically provided by many competitors.
To activate it, you will need to deposit a minimum of $20.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5
If Bitcoin is your chosen payment method, you can expect your withdrawal to be processed within an hour of initiation.
Depositing funds into your MyStake account is a straightforward process, regardless of your preferred payment method. This platform ensures ease of transactions, whether you choose traditional methods like Visa and Mastercard or opt for modern alternatives like Bitcoin.
You can also use Interac and a number of other e-wallets to bet here.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.5/5
MyStake also features a slew of over 6000 casino games in addition to sports betting and live betting markets. Although this makes the platform versatile and flexible, it can cause the homepage to feel somewhat cluttered and load slowly when overcrowded.
If you encounter any issues or require information, don't hesitate to connect with the ever-available live chat support or drop them an email. It could be worthwhile to check the FAQ section before reaching out, but there are only a few questions answered there.
4. - Best Sportsbook in Canada for Crypto Bettors
Pros:
Reputable and trusted sportsbook
5 BTC welcome bonus
Accepts 50+ cryptocurrencies
Modern and fast interface
Odds for over 30 sports
Competitive betting odds
Cons:
Crypto-exclusive
Bonus unlocked in increments
For those seeking crypto-oriented Canadian sportsbooks, Cloudbet is the clear choice. In business since 2013, this bookie is stacked with over 50 digital coins you can use as banking options.
Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 4.8/5
With an impressive selection of niche wager markets, Cloudbet sets itself apart from other betting platforms in Canada. It offers unique betting opportunities on less common sports like water polo, futsal, and squash, which could really come in handy during the off-season.
Not just limited to traditional sports, Cloudbet also extends its offerings to eSports markets and racetrack wagering.
Finally, for those interested in more mainstream sports like the National Football League (NFL), Cloudbet offers a wide variety of betting markets. It provides comprehensive coverage and competitive odds on popular games, making it a go-to choice for many sports fans.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.6/5
Cloudbet often provides the highest pre-match odds for events highlighted in yellow, a feature you'll frequently encounter in specific leagues like the MLB or NBA.
When you’re ready to place your first deposit, you can secure a bonus up to 5 BTC. Just keep in mind that this bonus will be locked into your account, and you will get a full year to unlock it in small increments as you place bets.
What caught our attention particularly were their zero-margin sports betting promotions on selected matches from the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, and MMA.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5
At Cloudbet, the withdrawal times fluctuate between a few minutes and 12 hours, depending on network traffic.
This site doesn't accept traditional payment methods. Instead, it permits only cryptocurrency transactions, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and nearly 50 other digital currencies.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 5/5
For any assistance, Cloudbet provides 24/7 customer support through live chat, ensuring prompt responses to user inquiries. In addition, there is email support and a comprehensive FAQ section available for further help.
Despite the absence of a dedicated app, the user experience on a mobile web browser is seamless and user-friendly.
Cloudbet's unique appeal lies in its sleek design and rapid page loading times, setting it apart from other crypto betting platforms.
5. - Most Experienced Online Sportsbook in Canada
Pros:
In business since 1994
$400 first-deposit bonus + 50 free spins
30+ sports categories
Separate section for horse racing
Great coverage and odds for the NHL
Cashout feature
Cons:
Lacks niche eSports markets
Design could use an update
Bodog has been operating in Canada for nearly 30 years now. And it’s been getting just about everything right in order to stay at the top of the game for all that time.
Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 4.9/5
Bodog's user-friendly interface for in-game betting ensures a seamless experience, allowing users to follow the play-by-play action with live NHL betting options. This is one of the key features that makes Bodog stand out from other sportsbooks.
In addition to simple money-line and puck-line bets, Bodog offers a wide range of betting opportunities for NHL games. These include detailed game totals and individual player props, as well as futures, period betting, alternate lines, and team proposition bets.
Notably, when it comes to money-line bets, Bodog consistently provides some of the most competitive odds. Their prices are often more attractive than those offered by other leading sportsbooks in Canada, showcasing their commitment to offering value to their customers.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.9/5
For those just getting started with Bodog, an attractive proposition awaits. Newcomers can benefit from a 100% match bonus on their first deposit up to $400. This promotion is valid for deposits made through credit cards, Interac, and cryptocurrencies.
Bodog extends its generosity beyond sportsbook promotions, providing special bonuses for online casino and poker players.
These include a bonus of up to $600 for casino games and an additional 50 free spins, plus a 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5
Bodog caters to Canadian bettors by accepting Interac as a payment method, in addition to traditional options such as Visa and MasterCard.
While the platform could enhance its e-wallet offerings, it does provide several cryptocurrency options. This includes popular digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Tether (USDT).
One of the notable advantages of these cryptocurrencies is that they typically come with no transaction fees. Plus, withdrawals are generally processed within a day, allowing you to pull out your winnings off the site quickly.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.9/5
Bodog's customer service is top-tier, with our questions being answered promptly and politely by a knowledgeable support team. This team is available 24/7 via live chat and email.
Understanding the significance of mobile betting, Bodog has made sure its platform is fully compatible with major operating systems, including Android and iOS.
How We Ranked the Best Canadian Sportsbooks
Sports Betting Markets and Odds
Variety is the spice of life, and when it comes to sports markets offered by Canadian sportsbooks, the more the merrier.
We considered the range of sports offered and the value of the odds. The top sites are those that cover a wide range of sports, from hockey to basketball, and provide competitive odds that provide increased value on your bets.
Sportsbook Bonuses and Promos
Who doesn't love a good bonus? We evaluated the best betting sites Canada offers based on the quality and value of their bonuses and promotions.
This means looking at welcome bonuses, bonus bets, and loyalty programs. The best online betting sites in Canada are those that reward their users' passion for sports betting with enticing offers.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times
Convenience and speed are key in the world of online betting. We ranked online sports wagering platforms based on the variety of payment options they offer and how quickly they process withdrawals.
Top-tier sites provide multiple secure payment methods and ensure that you can get your winnings off the site quickly.
Mobile Compatibility
We evaluated each platform’s mobile version or app for ease of use and stability. The best sportsbooks in Canada offer a smooth mobile experience, allowing users to effortlessly place bets, manage their accounts, and access customer support on the go.
Customer Support
Effective customer support is important for a positive online betting experience. We assessed the availability, responsiveness, and helpfulness of the support teams. Top sportsbooks we chose to feature provide multiple channels of support, including 24/7 live chat, email, and phone, ensuring that help is always just a few clicks or a call away.
Security and Licensing
The safety and legality of online betting are one of the most important factors when choosing where to spend your money online. We focused on sportsbooks that are licensed by reputable regulatory bodies and use strong security measures like SSL encryption.
Sports Betting Canada: Quick Facts
Diverse Range of Sports: Canada is unique in its sports betting offerings due to the country's diverse cultural influences. Bettors can find markets not only in popular sports like hockey and basketball but also in sports with growing popularity like soccer, lacrosse, and even cricket.
Growth in Mobile Betting: The trend towards mobile sports betting is particularly strong in Canada. Thanks to the emergence of plenty of , a significant portion of Canadian bettors now prefer using mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites.
Introduction of eSports Betting: Canada is at the forefront of incorporating eSports betting into mainstream sportsbooks. With the rise of competitive gaming, Canadian sportsbooks are increasingly offering betting markets on popular eSports tournaments and leagues.
Which Is the Best Sportsbook in Canada?
The best site for gambling on sports in Canada is TonyBet. We have no doubt about that, even though there are a handful of other epic top betting sites Canada has to offer that are not far off the pace. But it was these key factors that helped us to make that decision overall:
Beautiful mobile app: Canadian mobile sports betting has absolutely peaked at TonyBet. Their mobile app is second to none. Download it from the App Store or the Play Store for the most immersive and engaging mobile betting experience in the country.
Detailed market coverage: Pretty much every sports betting market you could want to bet on can be found at TonyBet. Not only do they cover all the popular Canadian sports, such as hockey, in a lot of detail, but even more niche sports can be found.
Awesome betting tools: Missed the start of a game? Don’t want to wait for one to finish to settle your bets? That’s not a problem at TonyBet, as this bookie offers some of the best live betting tools in North America.
Fair bonus terms: You’ll only need to play through the TonyBet welcome bonus five times, and you’ll only have to place a deposit of $10 to trigger it. These factors make it one of the best sportsbook Canada bonus offers, as it becomes a lot easier to use and more accessible to players in general.
Are Canadian Online Betting Sites Legit?
Yes, Canadian online betting sites that are legitimate and operate under strict regulations to ensure fairness and security are safe to use. These platforms are licensed by reputable authorities, providing bettors with peace of mind when placing their wagers.
However, as with any online activity, it's important for users to do their due diligence and choose platforms that have a proven track record of reliability and transparency.
Always look for sites that openly display their licensing information and adhere to industry standard security measures – sites like TonyBet.
Why Should I Use Online Sportsbooks in Canada?
Many Canadian sports bettors have switched to online sports betting from traditional retail bookmakers. Here are just some of the reasons why online wagering sites are on the rise.
Advanced Multi-Betting Options: Many online sportsbooks allow for complex multi-betting options, such as creating an accumulator or system bet with a large number of selections. This allows experienced bettors to chase big returns from small stakes.
Spread Betting: This is an advanced type of betting where the winnings or losses aren't fixed but depend on the accuracy of your wager. Online bookmakers offering this feature provide an exciting alternative to traditional fixed-odds betting.
More Bonus Money: Online sports betting sites in Canada often offer larger and more diverse bonuses compared to retail sportsbooks. This is primarily because online platforms have lower overhead costs and can reach a global audience.
Player Prop Markets: Some online sportsbooks offer markets on individual player performance metrics, such as the number of goals scored by a player in football or points scored by a player in basketball. This allows for specialized knowledge about individual athletes to be leveraged in your betting strategy.
Cryptocurrency Betting: A growing number of now accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals. This offers the advantages of faster transactions, lower fees, and increased privacy.
How to Claim a Welcome Bonus at Best Online Sportsbooks in Canada
Claiming a welcome bonus at a Canadian online sportsbook involves the following steps:
Create an Account:
Sign up with your chosen online sportsbook by providing the required information and accepting the terms and conditions.
Enter the Bonus Code:
If the sports betting site has provided a bonus code, make sure to enter it during the signup process. Not all sites require this, but it's crucial to check.
Make a Deposit:
Most welcome bonuses are tied to your first deposit. Ensure you meet the minimum deposit requirement to activate the bonus at a Canadian sports betting site.
Once you deposit, your bonus will immediately reflect in your balance, and you can start using it to place bets.
Deposit Methods Available at Canadian Sportsbooks
The best Canadian sports betting sites offer a variety of deposit methods to cater to different customer preferences. Here are some of the most popular deposit methods:
Interac: This is a popular Canadian-specific deposit method that allows you to transfer funds directly from your bank account to the online betting site.
Debit and Credit Cards: Most Canadian betting sites accept major debit and credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard.
E-Wallets: Digital wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller are popular for their speed and convenience.
Bank Transfers: Direct transfers from your bank account can also be an option, although they may take longer to process.
Prepaid Cards: Services like Paysafecard allow you to buy prepaid cards that can be used for online deposits. You can’t use them for payouts, though.
Cryptocurrencies: Some of the best sports betting apps accept deposits in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, offering fast transactions and increased privacy.
Best Sports Betting Sites Canada - FAQ
Can I Sports Bet in Canada?
Yes, you can bet on sports in Canada. These sites offer a wide range of sports and betting options, catering to the diverse preferences of Canadian bettors.
Just make sure that you’re wagering at legit sportsbooks to ensure the safety of your data and funds, like those featured in this article.
What Sportsbooks Work in Canada?
TonyBet, PowerPlay, Cloudbet, and all the other featured sportsbooks in this article work great in Canada. They offer great odds, generous bonuses, and so much more.
Is Live Betting Available in Canada?
Yes, live betting is available in Canada. The best sports betting sites and sportsbooks offer this feature to Canadian sports bettors.
Some notable platforms include TonyBet, which is known for its in-play betting interface, along with Bodog and BetOnline, both of which are appreciated for stylish design.
Which Canadian Sportsbook Has the Fastest Payouts?
Cloudbet, Bodog, and BetOnline are all reputable sportsbooks known for their fast cashouts, but each has unique features that set them apart.
Cloudbet is a top choice for those using cryptocurrency. As a licensed Bitcoin gambling operator, Cloudbet not only offers online casino games and sports betting to players worldwide, but it also provides the added advantage of quick and secure crypto transactions.
Bodog, on the other hand, is a great choice for those using fiat currency. It's been part of the online sportsbooks and casinos world for a long time, and it has earned a reputation for reliable and fast cashouts with traditional payment methods.
What is the ‘Vig,’ and How Does It Work in Canadian Sportsbooks?
The "Vig," short for vigorish, is a term used in the world of online sports betting and gambling. It refers to the commission or fee that a bookmaker or sportsbook charges for taking a bet. This fee is also known as the "juice."
The purpose of the vig is to ensure that the sportsbook makes a profit, regardless of the outcome of the game or event. The vig is usually built into the odds offered by the sportsbook. Most commonly, the vig is less than 5%, an amount that most gamblers are willing to pay for the service provided.
For example, consider a standard point spread bet where the odds are -110. This means that for every $110 bet, the potential profit is $100. The extra $10 is the vig, which goes to the sportsbook regardless of whether the bet was won or lost.
In some cases, sportsbooks may adjust the vig based on the betting action they're seeing. If a lot of bets are coming in for one side, the sportsbook might adjust the odds to make the other side more attractive, helping to balance their risk.
Can I bet with cryptocurrency at online sportsbooks in Canada?
Yes, you can bet with cryptocurrency in Canada. Many online sportsbooks and , like Bodog, are embracing the digital currency trend and accepting popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Cryptocurrency betting offers several advantages, such as faster transaction times, lower fees, and enhanced privacy. It's important to note that the value of cryptocurrencies can be volatile, and this should be taken into account when using them for betting.
Comparing the 5 Best Sportsbooks Online in Canada
Check out our recap of the 5 best sports betting sites Canada has to offer and the top features of each Canadian sportsbook:
TonyBet: Our number one online sports betting site has the whole package. Incredible market depth, stunning live betting tools and a brilliant mobile app are just a few of the key benefits. So too is the fantastic welcome bonus of 100% up to $350.
PowerPlay: We’ve found the most valuable welcome bonus of all the best sports betting sites in Canada in terms of overall value and ease of use by way of sensible terms and conditions - and it can be found at PowerPlay. It’s a 100% matched deposit of up to $500!
MyStake: The most versatile of all Canadian sports betting sites, MyStake boasts betting options for about 40 sports and a $500 welcome bonus at a 100% match rate. This betting site also offers live betting options and a 3+1 Free Bet deal.
Cloudbet: The top-rated option for crypto sports betting in Canada, offering odds for over 30 sports, great coverage of eSports events, and a massive 5 BTC welcome bonus.
Bodog: The sports betting site in Canada with the most experience also offers highly competitive odds for hockey wagers and a generous $400 first-deposit bonus with 50 extra spins for the site's online casino. Live betting, early cash-out, and player props are all available here.
How to Join Best Betting Sites in Canada
All it takes to place sports wagers in Canada is about 5 minutes of your time. This is how to join TonyBet, but you can follow similar steps to sign up with any other bookmaker of your choice.
Step 1: Go to the Sports Betting Site Homepage
Visit TonyBet on your desktop or smartphone
You can also download the mobile app if you prefer
Look for the “Sign Up” button (in the top right on the desktop site)
Step 2: Create a New Account
Select your country, enter your email address and a password
Choose a currency then enter your name and date of birth
Enter your postal address and phone number and read the site terms
Step 3: Make Your First Deposit
Press the “Deposit” button on the homepage
Choose your preferred payment method
Enter an amount that qualifies for the welcome bonus
Complete the transaction with the on-screen instructions
Step 4: Start Betting
Go to the sportsbook
Find your favourite sports and betting markets
Place some bets and play through the bonus rollover
Tips for Online Betting Canada
We’ve listed the best Canadian sportsbooks in this article, but we believe finding the best betting sites is only half of the story. The second half is utilizing a proper betting strategy, and these are our top tips!
Arbitrage Betting: This strategy involves placing bets on all possible outcomes of an event across multiple bookmakers to guarantee a profit regardless of the result. It requires significant research and attention to detail but can be profitable.
Utilizing Prop Bet Opportunities: Seasoned Canadian sports bettors can find value in prop bets (bets on specific events within a game) by leveraging their deep knowledge of teams and players. For instance, betting on a specific player to score the first goal or predicting the exact scoreline.
Incorporating Advanced Analytics: Use advanced metrics and analytics to place informed bets. For instance, in hockey, stats like Corsi or Fenwick can provide insights beyond traditional stats like goals and assists.
Join Several Sports Betting Sites: By joining multiple betting sites, you can take advantage of various welcome bonuses, effectively increasing your initial betting capital. This strategy also provides the flexibility to compare odds across platforms, ensuring you get the best value for each bet.
Are You Ready to Start Betting Online in Canada?
We hope you enjoyed our reviews of the best Canadian sportsbooks and that you now have a better understanding of the online sports betting industry.
For our money, TonyBet is the best Canadian sports betting platform overall because of its amazing market depth, bonus offers and all round user experience in terms of mobile and live betting.
But there’s a lot of other quality out there to try out, including the stunning welcome bonus of PowerPlay and the extra wide market variety of MyStake.
So why not sign up for a handful of these awesome Canadian betting sites and get a whole lot of bonus cash for doing so?
Wherever you end up betting, have fun and wager responsibly!
