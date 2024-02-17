Precious Metal IRA Guide 2024: How To Invest?

During turbulent times in the stock market, certain investors opt for safe-haven investments such as precious metals. Although gold, silver, and palladium have their levels of volatility, they are often regarded as top-notch options for long-term investments that maintain and increase in value.

It’s not possible to possess physical precious metals within a standard individual retirement account (IRA). Nevertheless, there exist specially curated precious metal IRAs that enable individuals to invest in gold, palladium, silver, and other valuable metals to save for retirement.

What Is a Precious Metal IRA?

A unique type of individual retirement account, known as a precious metal IRA, allows investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in unconventional assets such as precious metals, real estate, and cryptocurrency.

Unlike traditional IRAs, which typically do not permit direct ownership of these assets, self-directed precious metal IRAs allow individuals to include them in their retirement plans. It’s worth noting that contribution limits for self-directed precious metal IRAs are the same as those for regular IRAs.

Kelli Click, president of STRATA Trust Company, a custodian specializing in gold and other metals, explains that some people opt for precious metals IRAs as part of their retirement strategy due to the historical growth in value of gold, silver, and palladium over extended periods.

"By adding gold or other precious metals to your retirement account," she suggests, "you can safeguard your wealth through various means. This includes reducing potential investment volatility and risk while hedging against economic downturns. Additionally, it can provide a tax-efficient shelter for potential gains."

How Does a Precious Metal IRA Work?

Regarding Precious Metal IRAs, one important aspect is selecting a custodian in addition to the IRA management company. The custodian's role is to securely store the physical precious metals in a storage facility. It's crucial to note that you cannot keep these metals at home if they are part of your IRA.

Once you have chosen a provider for your precious metals IRA, selected a custodian, and funded your account, you can decide on the type and quantity of metals you wish to invest in. The account provider will typically offer guidance and advice on which options best suit your specific goals.

The custodian acts on your behalf by purchasing precious metals and storing them in a secure depository. These metals are typically held separately from other investors' holdings within segregated accounts.

Understanding that regulations the IRS sets govern precious metal IRAs is crucial. These regulations include limitations on the types of metals that can be owned and how they should be stored.

Selecting a trustworthy custodian who can assist you throughout the process and guarantee compliance with IRS regulations is essential.

What Precious Metals Can You Invest in for Retirement?

Investing in precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, or palladium is possible through using precious metal IRAs.

However, it’s essential to note that there are specific standards set by the IRS that these metals must meet to be eligible for investment. It’s only possible to invest in these metals by meeting these requirements.

Gold must be 99.5% pure

Silver must be 99.9% pure

Platinum must be 99.95% pure

Palladium must be 99.95% pure

If you're looking for products that meet the specified criteria, consider options like Canadian Maple Leaf coins, Australian Koala bullion coins, and PAMP Suisse bars. It's worth mentioning that even though American Eagle coins don't meet the 99.5% purity standard for gold, they are still allowed by the IRS.

However, it's important to note that rare or collectible coins such as Swiss Francs, British Sovereigns, and German Marks cannot be held in a self-directed IRA. Look at our comprehensive list for more information on the best gold IRAs available.

How Much of Your IRA Should Include Precious Metals?

If you opt for a precious metals IRA, it’s advisable to approach it cautiously. Depending on your financial circumstances, reputable sources suggest allocating 5% to 10% of your retirement savings towards precious metals.

The rationale behind this conservative approach is multifaceted. Firstly, well-constructed investment portfolios are characterized by diversification, wherein the risk associated with solely investing in one asset or asset class is mitigated.

In simpler terms, no credible financial advisor would counsel placing your assets into precious metals investments. Firstly, it's worth considering that although gold and other metals have traditionally retained their value in the long run, they may not perform as well as other assets like stocks.

This is especially true when taking into account the growth of reinvested dividends. If you hold too many precious metals in your investment portfolio, you could hinder the growth of your retirement funds.

It's important also to remember that these so-called "safe haven" metals may not be as safe as they appear. While investors often turn to them during economic uncertainty, historical data shows they can be just as volatile as stocks.

Furthermore, while metal prices tend to rise when the stock market struggles, they typically fall once stocks recover. For those looking for security and protection against inflation, alternative investments such as high-quality bonds or Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) may be more suitable options.

If you want to include physical precious metals in your Individual Retirement Account (IRA), several choices are available.

Special Considerations for Precious Metal IRAs

When considering precious metal IRAs, there are additional factors to consider due to the nature of purchasing and storing valuable physical metals.

One crucial aspect is the cost associated with precious metal IRAs, which is higher than other investment options. Drew Feutz, a financial planner at Market Street Wealth Management Advisors, emphasizes this point.

He explains that precious metal IRAs entail various fees such as setup, transaction, custodial, and physical asset storage fees. Unfortunately, these fees cannot be avoided.

The IRS has strict rules regarding storing precious metals invested in an IRA. Storing them in your home is not permitted and can lead to additional taxes and penalties if you choose to do so.

How to Open a Precious Metal IRA

Getting started with a self-directed IRA and investing in precious metals is slightly more intricate than opening a traditional or Roth IRA. Let's go through the necessary steps:

1. Select a Self-Directed IRA Custodian

Your self-managed IRA is under the custody of a custodian. These custodians can be banks, trust companies, or entities that have received approval from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

By working with self-managed IRA custodians, investors gain the ability to invest in non-traditional assets such as precious metals and real estate.

2. Choose a Precious Metals Dealer

Firstly, you need to choose a dealer who specializes in precious metals. Instruct the IRA custodian to send money to the dealer so that you can purchase gold, silver, platinum, or palladium. According to Click, conducting your research before selecting a dealer and using your IRA funds to buy precious metals is essential.

Look for dealers who are members of industry trade groups such as the American Numismatic Association (ANA), Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA), or Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) as they can assist in your search.

It's also worth verifying if your IRA custodian already has established relationships with specific dealers; however, thorough research is necessary to ensure their credibility.

3. Decide What Products to Buy

To make a purchase, it’s necessary to collaborate with the dealer and decide on which items to acquire. Among the popular options available are the American Eagle Bullion Coins produced by the U.S. Mint.

4. Choose a Depository

Investing in precious metals within a self-directed IRA necessitates the utilization of an authorized depository, like the Delaware Depository.

While your IRA custodian can suggest a suitable depository, you can choose one that complies with the stipulations outlined in the Internal Revenue Code. It’s crucial to note that storing precious metals for your IRA personally is not permissible.

5. Complete the Transaction

After securing a custodian, dealer, and depository, you can finalize your purchase. The IRA custodian will take care of the payments while the dealer arranges for the shipment of your valuable metals to the designated depository.

How Do You Make a Withdrawal from a Precious Metal IRA?

When you take a withdrawal, you have two options:

In-Kind Distributions: You can receive the physical precious metal directly to your location after the distribution.

Depository Purchase: You can choose for the depository to repurchase the metal from you, providing you with the monetary equivalent of your investment.

In either scenario, initiating the transaction requires contacting your custodian. It's important to note that precious metal IRAs are governed by the same regulations as regular IRAs.

While your investments can increase in value within the account without incurring taxes, withdrawing them will potentially result in taxes and penalties depending on your account type and age.

Similarly, once you reach 72, you must take the required minimum distributions (RMDs). These withdrawals may become more complex because they must align with the portions of precious metals you possess. Individual precious metals can retail at thousands of dollars per ounce.

Consequently, this could require withdrawing a higher value than if solely based on U.S. currency. Opting for in-kind distributions will necessitate selling your metals promptly or having readily available cash to cover any taxes owed on shipped precious metals.

Top 5 Precious Metals IRA

