Welcome bonuses

Welcome bonuses are a staple at online casinos, often offering a match on your first deposit. These bonuses provide a significant boost to your starting funds, allowing you to explore the casino's games with a larger bankroll.

No deposit bonuses

No deposit bonuses are a favourite among players as they require no upfront deposit. Although typically smaller, they offer a risk-free opportunity to try out the casino's offerings.

Match bonus

Match bonuses are common and match a percentage of your deposit with bonus money. For instance, a 100% match bonus effectively doubles your deposit, providing you with more funds to play with.

Reload bonus

Reload bonuses are offered to existing players and provide a match on your deposit. These bonuses, often part of a loyalty program, encourage continued play at the casino and can come with additional perks.

Cashback

Cashback bonuses offer a return on a percentage of your losses over a certain period. This type of bonus can help mitigate the impact of a losing streak and provides an incentive to keep playing.

Guide to Payment Methods at the Best Online Casino Sites

Nearly every casino online accepts a variety of different payment methods that are popular among online casino players.

Let’s briefly check each one of these options.

Credit Card: Cards like Visa and MasterCard are accepted by all casino sites — and they are the most popular and secure deposit options among players. However, note that some real money online casinos might charge small fees for card deposits.

E-wallets: Payment methods such as Skrill and Neteller are growing in popularity when it comes to online gambling sites. Deposits are always instant, while payouts are usually processed and delivered within 24 hours. E-wallets are also very secure, considering they keep your banking information hidden from the casino.

Prepaid Cards: Another popular deposit method among players is Neosurf. This is a prepaid card that you can buy at specific locations across the country, allowing you to deposit at an online casino easily without revealing your banking information. However, it’s not available to use as a payout option.

Cryptocurrencies: Arguably the best payment to use when gambling online, cryptocurrencies offer near-instant payouts, anonymous gambling, big withdrawal limits, and little to no fees on any transaction.

Guide to Playing Casino Games Online – FAQ

Can I Bet on Sports at the Best Online Casinos?

It depends on the online casino you decide to use. While some online casinos allow players to bet on different sports events, others only offer players online casino games.

Which Online Casinos Actually Pay Out?

SkyCrown, Ricky Casino, Golden Crown, and other top casinos on our list all have a track record of paying out players.

Each of these casinos has been thoroughly vetted to ensure they offer fair gaming experiences and reliable payouts.

Can I Claim Bonuses at New Online Casinos?

Yes, joining any of the casino sites featured above makes you eligible for a sign-up bonus. For example, our top pick, SkyCrown, allows you to score a generous welcome bonus once you make your first deposit.

Do Casinos Online Have Live Games?

Yes, all 10 casinos featured here feature live games. 5 Gringos is the best option for playing live games, but you cannot go wrong with any other casino on the list.

Is It Safe to Play Casino Games Online?

Yes, it's safe to play online casino games, especially if you choose one of our top picks. To ensure safety, always opt for licensed online casinos.

Comparison of the 5 Best Online Casino Sites

SkyCrown: SkyCrown amazes with a collection of over 8,000 games and an awesome welcome package offering up to $3,000 and 350 free spins. Embrace variety with 7,000+ slots and 600+ live dealer games.

Ricky Casino: Ricky Casino is the place to be if you want to play the best online pokies and never run out of new games. The selection of online slots here is unparalleled, and all these pokies are from the leading providers in the industry, ensuring the highest quality.

Golden Crown: A top pick for bonuses, Golden Crown offers a jaw-dropping welcome package of up to $10,000 and 100 free spins. With over 6,500 games, including slots and live casino options, it caters to a wide range of tastes.

Joe Fortune: Known for its live dealer games, Joe Fortune offers a hefty bonus of up to $5,000, with an extra bonus for crypto users. With a library of over 500 games and unique Hot Drop Jackpots, it's a favourite among many players.

Casinonic: With over 1,500 games, this casino is here to impress. Casinonic’s big welcome bonus of up to $5,000 and special treats like a VIP bonus and birthday bonus makes it even better. It's easy to use, even on mobile, and offers a range of banking options, including crypto.

Rockwin: This casino stands out with a staggering 7,000+ games, including jackpot slots and a diverse live casino selection. Players can grab a generous $3,000 welcome bonus along with 350 free spins.

Why Is SkyCrown the Best Online Casino?

For those searching for the best online casino experience, your quest ends at SkyCrown. Here are some of the reasons it took the first spot in our ranking.

Expansive Game Collection : With over 8,000 games, SkyCrown's offering is a digital kingdom filled with opportunities for fun. With 7,000+ slot games, 200+ progressive jackpots, and 600+ live dealer games, it's a paradise for any casino fan. High-quality graphics and engaging themes further enhance the gaming experience.

Attractive Bonuses & Promotions : SkyCrown's welcome package is a royal treat, offering up to $3,000 in bonuses over your first five deposits and 350 free spins. Their generosity extends to high rollers with a 50% match bonus up to $3,000 when you enter the promo code "HIGH5" with your initial deposit of $1,500 or more.

Excellent User Experience : SkyCrown has created a consistently great user experience. Their site is intuitive and easy to navigate, whether you're a novice or a veteran. With awesome mobile compatibility, you can take fun on the go, enjoying your favourite games wherever you are.

Crypto-Friendly Banking: SkyCrown stands out for accepting over eight forms of cryptocurrency in addition to various e-wallets, making it a top choice for crypto fans.

How to Sign Up & Play Online Casino Games

The sign-up process at online casinos is a breeze. We’ll use our top choice, SkyCrown, to guide you through the quick and simple steps. Keep in mind that the process is quite similar at other top online casinos.

Step 1: Choose a Casino

Choose a casino or visit SkyCrown (our top pick)

Click the "Sign-Up" tab

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Enter your personal details

Provide a valid email address

Choose a secure password

Select your country and preferred currency

Review the information you've entered

Agree to the terms and conditions

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Check your email inbox for a confirmation message from SkyCrown

Check your spam folder if the email is not there

Click the link in the email to verify your account

Step 4: Make Your First Deposit

Navigate to the "Deposit" section

Choose your preferred deposit method

Follow the instructions to complete the transaction

Choose and claim your welcome bonus

Step 5: Start Playing Your Favourite Games

Congratulations, your account is now set up!

Explore the SkyCrown game library

Choose your favourite game and start playing!

So, What Are the Best Online Casinos?

So, it was quite a journey, wasn’t it? Our team went above and beyond and did all the heavy lifting for you to find the best online casinos, and we can say proudly that it is SkyCrown - an online casino with a lot to offer.

But if you feel like it is not the best option for you, make sure to check out our other picks, too.

And no matter which online casino you will decide to go with, never forget to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/.