You may have been finding it difficult to conduct proper betting activity online due to the unavailability of legit platforms. You should note that other people around you are also in the same situation. Online casino playing has presented itself in a way for people to use to make money, especially in times of emergency.

The number of lazy people in the world has been increasing daily, and the result of this has been that people are now in search of a quick way to make legit money. This is why many people are now drawn to online casino activities. They simply have to play with small amounts of money and win big.

However, selecting the best online casinos platform to conduct their casino activities has become very difficult due to the presence of many scam platforms in the industry. Therefore, when writing this article, our aim was to ensure our readers stay away from all these scam platforms by recommending ones that offer legit and quality services.

With the article, customers will experience less stress in researching legit brands to patronize, and it also translates that they will experience quality gambling services without any interruption.

Also, when we were creating this article, we set out to recommend five of the top brands in the industry that will consistently provide quality services.

Top US Online Casino Sites for Gambling:

• Ignition Casino – Overall Best Online Casinos for Betting & Poker Games

• Bovada – Recommended Casino Site for Sports Betting & Gambling

• Cafe Casino – Top-Rated Casino App for Online Slot Spins & Gambling

• BitStarz – Trusted Online Gambling Site for Real Money Casino Games

• Wild Casino – Popular for Live Casino Games; Multiple Sign-Up Bonuses

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Ignition Casino – Overall Best Online Casino for Betting & Poker Games



Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino brand is related to one of the most famous online casinos in the world, and they operate under the same umbrella as Bovada. One of the benefits of conducting casino activities on this platform is that customers have the chance of winning from various options. There are varieties of events they can try their luck out.

One of the best things that come with the variety of events is that customers can play small or big money and win as much as possible. The available options to customers include slots, blackjack, and poker. Those options offer customers with high knowledge of these games to win more money from playing them.

This brand has been in the industry for a while, and they have been able to conjure up a reputation for being one of the most reputable brands in the industry. They offer their services to various customers worldwide, and the quality of their services cannot be questioned.

Highlights

• Deposit Options: One of the significant benefits for various customers is the different types of deposit options available on the platform. This platform offers various banking methods when it concerns depositing money into your wallet, and each option offers fast and reliable service. All the options offered on this platform include depositing using bank transfers or inputting your credit card details. This platform also offers customers the option of using cryptocurrency to perform their deposit activities, and the cryptocurrencies allowed on the platform are Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin cash. Once you compare that casino with others you can find on the market, you will notice that the deposit methods offered by this platform are fast, and the transactions are secure.

• Bonus Terms and Conditions: This platform understands the assignment of trying to ensure its customers remain and do not engage other online casinos. The amount of bonuses and promotions customers can enjoy on this platform is a lot. The bonuses are based on how much a new customer deposits into their wallet and the amount of money a customer has spent conducting casino activities. These bonuses are not limited to a certain amount, and customers can assess how they can qualify for those bonuses by reading the terms and conditions of the platform. If you enjoy bonuses and promotions, we advise you to first read the terms and conditions of the platform before signing up. Also, customers should know that there is a withdrawal maximum limit of $3,000 per week.

• Restricted Regions: One of the deficiencies of this platform is that it is not available to every state in the U.S.; however, the residents of many states can access the platform's services. The quality of their services remains the same, regardless of the location.

Pros

• Up to $3,000 in a welcome bonus

• Promotions available

• Poker tournaments offered

• Quality services

• 24/7 customer service

Cons

• Withdrawal maximum limit of $3,000 per week

• Financial transactions conducted with Western Union or PayPal experience difficulties

#2. Bovada – Recommended Casino Site for Sports Betting & Gambling



Bovada

This Bovada platform has been in the industry for over 15 years, and they are part of the very few that have been able to maintain their status. The customer range that is present on this platform includes people of the older generation and the new generation.

This platform is one of the most popular ones in the country and the world, and they have built that reputation on many factors and the quality of services they provide.



Aside from the fact that this platform is praised under an umbrella company that is well known for quality services, they also offer customers the chance to play online casino games while they are live. They are one of the first platforms to make that option available.

Highlights

• Selections: This platform understands the assignment of offering customers various casino events to try their luck out. Here, customers can play any of the 200 casino games with real money available. However, some customers might still complain that this amount of options available does not involve some games. Still, when you compare this platform with others in the industry, you will understand that this variety of games is probably the most suitable you will ever get. In an industry where platforms have to source the games that are available on their casino from other providers, this platform does the most when it comes to that. All the gambling games are offered in the best quality. One of the popular games on the platform is the progressive jackpot, which gives customers the chance to win over $2.5 million. Some other casino events are Cleo, zombie FC, Atlantic treasures, and others. Customers are also allowed to engage in table games, and over 30 are available for customers on the platform. Also, video poker and card games are available, such as blackjack and baccarat. The platform also offers customers the chance to try their luck out at roulette.

• Bonuses: As we said before, the first platform we reviewed above and this one operates under the same parent company. The platform above offers various bonuses that are attainable to customers at a particular stage of their casino activities, and this feature also applies to this platform. Bonuses are a way for customers to know that the platform values their patronage. This platform does well by offering new customers a 125% bonus on their deposit amounts once they can deposit up to $1,000 using the cryptocurrency banking option. Also, on this platform, a VIP program is available that involves customers loyal to the platform for a while. These customers are rewarded with Bovada points, which can be exchanged for cash whenever these customers make any losses on their games.

• Mobile Compatibility: One of the benefits customers enjoy from using this platform is the compatibility of their website with many operating systems. Customers who use their mobile phones to conduct casino activities can enjoy them because the mobile website is compatible with their mobile phones regardless of the model. Also, their website interface makes all of the platform's features understandable. On the other hand, customers that use desktops tend to enjoy the casino experience better. In addition, the platform has developed a mobile app that can be used on Android and iOS mobile devices. That way, customers can monitor their casino activities on their mobile phones without any stress.

• Banking Options: Customers can deposit money into their wallets on those platforms using different methods. Varieties of card types are applicable on this platform, including Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. Customers also have the option of using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. One of the reasons that there are so many banking options available is so that customers can use the one they trust best. On the withdrawal end, there are also varieties of banking options available, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin cash. Also, they can withdraw using vouchers or check by courier.

Pros

• 30 live dealer casino tables

• Frequent poker tournaments are held

• Cryptocurrency is used to judge the number of bonuses being offered

• Mobile application available

Cons

• Customers cannot access e-wallet banking options

• A fee is processed once the customers pay

#3. Cafe Casino – Top-Rated Casino App for Online Slot Spins & Gambling



Cafe Casino

This Cafe Casino platform has been in the industry for a while, but the operational team behind the scenes have been in the industry for a more extended period. Customers have access to varieties of casino events on this platform, such as slots, blackjack, video poker, live games, and others.

Top class experience of customers is assured on this platform due to the quality services they provide all around.

The variety of gambling games on offer gives customers the chance to try their luck at winning money from different options. Customers also have access to enjoying a variety of bonuses and promotional deals, including a welcome bonus for new customers.

Highlights

• Bonuses: Bonuses are a real deal when you consider customer satisfaction as a way of maintaining the sustainability of your platform. One of the popular banners that almost every platform offers is the welcome bonus. New customers are eligible to enjoy a welcome bonus on any amount deposited into their casino wallet. However, the deposit transaction has to be conducted using cryptocurrency. On this platform, some loyal customers are included in a VIP list and enjoy different promotional deals. To be part of this loyal customer group, you must have been consistently conducting casino activities on this platform for years. Due to the experience of the operational team behind the scenes, this brand understands what it takes to provide customers with quality services that they can trust and rely on.

• Banking Options: As we have been saying since the start of this article, customers must have access to various banking options to conduct deposits and withdrawal activities. On this platform, customers can use cryptocurrency to conduct their financial activities, which offers better transaction security. The value affects the account immediately when a deposit or withdrawal transaction is conducted. The deposit methods available on this platform are up to 15, and the withdrawal methods are up to 8. On this platform, person-to-person withdrawal is made available. However, for any transaction of $51 conducted using a person-to-person withdrawal method, a $26 fee would be charged. For every bank transaction, the customer can be charged up to $45, and the courier transaction fee ranges from $50 to $1,500.

• Games Available: Customers can conduct their casino activities on various casino games available on the platform. These games include slot, table, blackjack, specialty, video poker, and live dealer games.

Pros

• Variety of banking options

• Variety of live casino games

• Bonuses for new and old customers

• Online slot games available

Cons

• Features on the platform tend to be hard to understand

#4. BitStarz – Trusted Online Gambling Site for Real Money Casino Games



BitStarz

According to its name, this BitStarz platform is majorly involved with using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Since 2014, the platform has been in the industry, and they have created a niche for themself through quality services and variety of games available.

This platform is one of the most trusted by frequent casino customers, and they invest lots of resources and ensure their customer's details and activities are secured.

Aside from the security and guarantee of customer satisfaction, one of the benefits enjoyed on this platform is the availability of various casino events. This platform is one of the few licensed by the necessary authorities to conduct casino activities, and the laws of the Curacao government back its license.

Highlights

• Total Games: On this platform, there are over 3,500 games available to customers. The platform invests a lot in sourcing its games from over 40 game providers. Once it concerns a variety of casino games, this platform will always take the mandate as the top platform. The only downside to the activities is the unavailability of in-house games. However, they can still provide quality services to their customers due to the over 50 game providers they work with.

• Bonuses: As we said, this platform is more focused on allowing its customers to use Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to perform their financial transactions. On this platform, a new customer is allowed to enjoy free spins of up to 20 immediately after the deposit for the first time. However, they have the option to select from the different deposit bonuses. For example, instead of enjoying a 100% bonus on the deposit amount, they can decide to enjoy 180 free spins or a 125% bonus inclusive of 100 free spins.

• Support: This platform is regarded as one of the best in the industry due to the customer service agents they have. The ones on this platform are knowledgeable about the quality of services to be provided. In addition, the customer service agents available on this platform have been able to converse with customers properly, making customers more comfortable patronizing the platform for their casino activities. You can reach out to the customer service agent through the live chat feature on the platform's website or via email.

Pros

• Swift and reliable transaction methods

• Variety of game options

• Bonuses for new and old customers

• Trial mode offered

Cons

• Only available on desktop

• Not accessible in all U.S. states

#5. Wild Casino – Popular for Live Casino Games; Multiple Sign-Up Bonuses

This is one of the newest brands in the industry. Still, they have been able to present themselves as one of the most reliable by providing quality services consistently. Their services have been able to satisfy the needs of various customers.

On this Wild Casino platform, customers can easily understand the features and ways of playing.

This platform mainly allows its customers to play against the house instead of against each other. Therefore, customers have an easier chance of winning money here than on the others recommended above.

Highlights

• Deposit Options: This platform allows customers to use various deposit options. Also, there is a variety of bonuses available for customers on their deposits. In addition, they can conduct their deposit transactions using credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency.

• Game Availability: The variety of games available to customers is plenty. This allows customers to ensure their satisfaction is guaranteed due to the chance of winning money from various games. They also ensure all of their games are of the best quality compared to others in the industry.

Pros

• 100% sign-up bonus on the first deposit

• Easy to understand interface and features

• Promotional deals available to customers who refer their friends

Cons

• Not a lot of games available

How We Made This List of Best Online Casinos for Real Money Games

Researching all of the companies in the industry of online gambling real money is very hard, and this is because of the high number that are present in the industry.

Also, many companies will allow you to sign up for free, but the companies that are top brands will not allow that. However, the primary aim should be selecting an online gambling platform you can trust and bookies you know can pay your money.

Before we were able to recommend the five brands above, we had to conduct a rigorous selection process, which made research in the industry much harder.

However, once we were able to put together our team of market experts, they were able to research the companies in the industry. Again, we employed a strict selection process to ensure the services provided are high quality.

We understood the assignment and knew that it would make more sense for us to relay our vision to the public so we could be of help in whatever capacity possible.

What We Looked For:

• Licensing: One of the main drivers of a successful relationship between two persons is trust. The only way for a brand to build loyal trust with their customers is to present them with verified documents. Companies that are legit and willing to prove their legitimacy will always register their business with the necessary authorities. This authority will give them a license to help them conduct their casino activities without question. One of the first things always considered when selecting a licensed brand is how fair they are to their customers. Customers need to note that when they patronize an online casino that does not have the necessary license present, it will be difficult for any authority to be able to take action against them in a situation of being scammed. One of the first things that should be noted is that all platforms that refuse to register their business with the authorities will find it challenging to invest the necessary resources to ensure their customers' information and casino activities are secured. In the worst situations, customers that submit their banking details and personal information on these websites have been found online complaining that their details were stolen. This is why once we selected the website to recommend to our readers, we ensured the necessary authority licensed every website we recommended.

• Customer Reviews and Issues: One of the best ways to gain information about online casinos is to read the customer reviews online. Customer reviews represent a method for you to gain undiluted information about a business from people who have patronized it. The information received from the reviews can be trusted, and you can use that to enhance your decision-making. One of the reasons that customer reviews are essential during the selection process is because customers who have had a bad experience with the brand will do well to paint a picture of that brand. Some customers tend to go into full detail when they are posting reviews about specific brands that have not been able to satisfy their needs. Before we selected any of the brands we recommended below, we read many customer reviews. We ensured the ratio of positive reviews to negative was high. It does not make any sense for us to recommend a brand with negative reviews. For a brand to have that many negative reviews, their services must have been terrible. Regardless of the quality of betting or casino services, the brand must be committed to caring about its customers' welfare. All of the brands we saw out of our initial list with negative reviews were trashed immediately. The brands we have recommended to you above have all proven themselves to be trustworthy and committed to ensuring the welfare of their customers is of high importance.

• Deposit and Withdrawal Options: When you come across a platform that is of the best quality and committed to offering the best services available, they will permit customers to use different options to conduct deposit and withdrawal activities. The best banking options always include using online platforms such as PayPal or cryptocurrency. Once we considered this factor, we ensured all of the platforms recommended offer their customers various banking options so their withdrawal and deposit activity can be made comfortably. Top brands have recognized that customers always want to perform financial activities at ease. It is challenging for you to convince customers to trust you with their money. Still, it is also more challenging for you to convince them to trust you with their money using a payment platform they do not trust. Once you can provide customers with various options, they will be able to choose a payment channel they feel they can trust. However, certain online casinos are mainly committed to allowing their customers to use cryptocurrency to perform financial transactions. Therefore, regardless of using crypto or fiat currency, there must be various options. All of the platforms we have recommended offer different banking options, and customers can trade comfortably on any of the platforms.

• Games and Site Features: Before a platform can attract plenty of customers, they will need to offer bonuses and promotions. In addition, another way to attract customers is to offer a variety of real money online casino games to play. Once this is done, customers will feel they have a higher chance of winning due to the different options available. Some casinos online are only committed to offering customers the popular type of games in the industry. At the same time, the top online casinos make an effort to ensure almost every type of game is available to their customers regardless of their popularity. This factor was one thing we considered during our selection process because we believe customers should be given the best chance possible to win. Also, the platform interface must be user-friendly so the website features will be easy to understand. Another factor to note is that top brands constantly invest a lot of resources to ensure the features available on their platform are something customers are reasonably used to. Once we came across platforms not offering various casino events, we immediately trashed them from our list. All of the platforms we have recommended have a variety of casino events available on their platform for customers to try out their luck.

• Promotional Offers: One factor that appeals to residents of the U.S. is when they can get things for free or get a bit of their money back. They find it comforting to purchase from or patronize brands that offer discounts. On some platforms, they value the patronage of their customers. They ensure new users are offered a deposit bonus once they deposit money into their betting wallet. Also, some platforms offer customers various bonuses when they play with specific amounts of money. However, the aim of us including those factors during our selection process was to ensure all of the brands we selected had promotional deals and bonuses to offer customers. For platforms that use cryptocurrency to transact deposit and withdrawal activities, we checked the dollar equivalent of their cryptocurrency bonuses and promotional deals.

Things to Consider Before Choosing an Online Casino Site For Gambling Online:

We have recommended five of the best platforms in the industry above. Still, we understand when customers are unsatisfied with our selection process and want to conduct their research before making a decision.

In any situation where your research is of paramount importance to you, we have compiled a list of factors that we believe you can follow or use as your selection guide.

We advise you to invest a lot of time and resources in ensuring the platforms you select will offer you the same quality that the best platforms will.

Security

You must ensure your security is guaranteed regardless of the platforms and their website. There have been various reports online of platforms that have sold information about people that have gambled on their website to third parties.

These third parties that buy information from these platforms can decide to use the information and commit a crime.

There are various platforms in this industry, but only a few of them invest the right resources to ensure their customer security is guaranteed. Before you patronize any online casino, you should ensure they are licensed with the necessary authority in the industry.

Certification and Auditing

In this industry of online casinos and gambling, it would be difficult for you to see a platform that stands on its own. Usually, some platforms tend to unbraid under the same umbrella of the parent company. However, one of the most important factors to consider is the power to payout winnings regularly.

Also, you should ensure the methods employed to carry out casino activities on this platform follow the regulations of the guiding authority. If you are going to consider the certifications of the platform, some of the associations you should look out for are ESSA, eCOGRA, LGA, EGBP, TST, Gambling Commission, and Gambling Association.

Game Variety

It is essential that whatever platform you decide on should be able to provide you with varieties of real online casino games to play. This will give you the best option to try out your luck and see where you would win money.

The different types of games that are usually available are slots, roulette, video poker, blackjack, and casino classic. When you look at the top brands in the industry, they usually have a variety of casino games that pay real money , each offering you a different chance at winning.

Furthermore, we recommend you to check top online casino Singapore sites that offer incentives to new and regular players alike in bonuses and free spins.

Banking Options

One of the first factors you should consider during your selection process is the deposit and withdrawal methods available for you to use. It is one thing for you to trust the platform enough to give them your money, but it is also essential for them to provide you with a payment method that you can trust.

The industry's top platforms always have various banking options available, including cryptocurrency, which should be your focal point during your selection process. The other banking options that can be used include MasterCard and Visa, American Express, Paysafe card, Bitcoin, PayPal, Pay near me, Paybyphone, Entropay, and Neteller.

FAQs About Online Casinos

Q1: Is it risky to trust online casinos?

Yes. Certain risks involve trusting online casinos with your money; however, platforms have eliminated a large percentage of that risk by providing secure and quality services.

Q2: Are customers cheated?

When you patronize a legit platform that offers quality services, it is doubtful that the platform will ruin its reputation by trying to cheat customers out of their money.

Usually, cheating of customers only happens with platforms that are scams. This is why we advise customers only to patronize brands that are licensed by laws of countries or authorities.

Q3: Is there any reasonable time to gamble?

Usually, you would hear that there is no good time for you to conduct online casino activities. However, online casinos experience a downside to patronage during the summer and winter periods. A good time depends on the customer and when they feel they have a higher chance of winning.

Concluding – Best Online Casino Websites Ranked by Bonuses, Games, & More

We believe that all of the brands we have recommended above are of the best quality, and we advise customers to trust those brands.

However, if customers decide to research the industry before choosing the brands to patronize, we have set up a list of factors that can guide them to select quality brands.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly. The casinos do not accept responsibility for any losses incurred while gambling on our site. It is the responsibility of the user to ensure that they are in compliance with their local laws regarding online gambling. Users under the age of 18 are not permitted to use this website. By using our website, you acknowledge and agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy."

It is important to note that online gambling laws and regulations vary by jurisdiction, so it's always a good idea to consult a legal expert before publishing a disclaimer to make sure it is compliant with local laws.

It is also important to include links to resources that can help individuals with gambling addiction such as contact information for help centres or hotlines, and links to responsible gambling organizations.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

• http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

• http://www.ncpgambling.org/

• http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

