Craigslist, as the OG classifieds site, offers people from around the world a place to post about everything in life, ranging from house, automotive, and rent, as well as dating. It enables men seeking women or women seeking men to post ads in the Personals section. But since the closure of Craiglist Personals, finding casual encounters and dating online has become difficult and many users have been stuck.
For those who still want to meet new friends or dates to have casual encounters online and meetups, a replacement for Craiglist Personals is in demand. Using these new Craiglist Personal sites and apps, it will take no time for you to find a hookup partner or a date that suits you perfectly.
Top equivalents for Craiglist personals, reviewed:
2. Tinder - Younger’s Alternative for Hookups
4. Locanto Personals - Inclusive Craiglist Personals Lookalike
6. Reddit Personals - Free alternative for short- and long-term
8. ClassifiedAds - Classified alternative with no limitation
10. DoubleList - Old-school lookalike of Craiglist personals
To directly show you the detailed alternative go-to places for casual dating online, here is a full list of the 15 best sites and apps like Craiglist Personals.
AdultFriendFinder is a leading dating site and app for everyone, above 18. No Doubt it’s the best replacement for Craiglist Personals. It’s inclusive of around 80 gender identities, orientations, and personal preferences. Its members are open-minded and ready to explore new experiences.
Upon signing up for AdultFriendFinder, users are prompted to provide basic information and specify their preferences. Once registered, they are enabled to begin searching for potential matches, based on filters of age, gender, location, etc.
The platform offers multiple ways to interact and connect with other members, ranging from chatrooms and groups to magazines, live streams, and direct messaging. Dating topics and preferences can be freely discussed in chatrooms and group sections. There is also a Live Action and Webcam leading you into the fun and interactive experience of live broadcasting.
You can start from the basic free member plan or get full features all at once by upgrading to a premium, the annoying ads getting removed in the meantime.
2. Tinder - younger’s alternative for hookups
Tinder, needs no introduction. Everyone knows that on Tinder you can find someone for casual dating. It’s no doubt one of the most renowned apps when it comes to Craiglist alternatives for personals, especially for short-term dating and casual connections rather than serious dating.
With a modern and simple designed interface, it’s super popular among the younger generations. Just by swiping right or left, you can indicate whether or not you have an interest in others. And when the interest is mutual, you get a match. How simple is that! A romantic encounter may start from here. You can communicate with messages, pure text, or photos.
Tinder offers both free and paid versions, with the latter called Tinder Gold, you get additional features and unlimited swiping and matching.
Ashley Madison is a top-notch dating site that embraces the diverse needs of individuals seeking hookups, casual dates, or long-term relationships. It creates a free platform for individuals to connect with compatible partners online.
Ever since its launch in 2002, Ashley Madison has soared in popularity, establishing itself as an ultimate platform for those seeking "sweet encounters." With over 80 million registered users, the platform offers a vast community for exploring desires.
It has a lot of advantages: user-friendly search and communication tools, robust security and privacy features like anonymous profiles, as well as free entrance, and unlimited access for women-seeking-men users.
Its smooth and modern design app is the cherry on top. The app offers fun features like app disguise, video calls, and confidential payments.
To satisfy users for various levels of experience on the site, AM operates based on a credit system, where you pay as you go, and spend on what you desire.
Locanto is just another lookalike of Craiglist, with numerous sections for different categories of ads. And Locanto Personals is the right alternative to Craiglist Personals for online dating.
There are subsections of “Long-term Relationships” and ”Dating” for like-minded people to meet and match, and you cannot miss the “Casual Encounters” for the most fun for those seeking short-term connections.
Locanto Personals is inclusive of every gender identity and orientation, as well as a wide range of preferences. No matter which preferences or requirements you have, you can find same-minded people here.
Passion.com is a dating site that uniquely caters to the pursuit of satisfying casual encounters and dating fun. Viewing from a Craiglist Personals alternative, the site focuses on casual needs such as hookups and casual dating, boasting millions of users from around the world. Its diverse user crowd includes a significant number of women and men.
Embracing a worry-free and interactive atmosphere, it encourages users to share photos, and confident modeling. With an inclusive service, the site welcomes people of all gender identities, orientations, and preferences.
After a free sign-up, you can easily match potential dates through advanced search using filters of preferences. Interactions can be made through private chats, virtual gifts, live webcams, etc. A few of them are free, so a premium membership is recommended to unlock all perks.
6. Reddit Personals - free alternative for casual dating
Reddit is another well-known social app many are familiar with. But you may not know that it has a dedicated subforum called Reddit R4R, catering to online dating short-term or long-term.
It’s all free to use and with a huge user base, you can find diverse preferences for online dating on Reddit R4R. You just need to have patience and filter out what you seek to get matches. You can also post ads of yourself, increasing the chance of finding compatible dates on the subreddit.
No Strings Attached is a platform keeping relationships simple, making it a viable alternative to Craiglist Personals. It offers users a chance to connect online or in person for fulfilling casual encounters. The platform caters to those seeking casual fun and short-term dating.
Privacy is a top priority here, ensured by strong safety and privacy measures. No Strings Attached also allows members to explore better interactions through live cams.
It is friendly to LGBTQs and has an active user community. You can search others by location, race, hair color, and even blood type.
There are free and paid membership for options, just as many other dating sites do.
ClassifiedAds is another site for a wide range of listings just like Craiglist. What makes it stand out is that it has a whole dedicated bunch of categories in its Personals section when it comes to online dating: Casual Dating, Men Seeking Women and vice versa, Men Seeking Men, Women Seeking Women, and Missed Connections. Just choose one that suits you best and make the story start.
You can post any preference and requirement for an ideal date on ClassifiedAds, as long as there’s no illegal or cursing content in it.
VictoriaMilan is another NSA dating site, catering to individuals seeking both long- and short-term connections. It is a good choice to replace Craiglist Personals when you especially look for casual dating and hookups.
Open to the world with more than 6 million users, the site has a stronger presence in European countries.
To ensure safe and private online dating, Victoria Milan enables users with anonymous accounts and unnamed billing statements.
Non-paying members have limited access to the site, so paying for better services is recommended.
As one of the most old-school classified ads sites, DoubleList.com reminds you immediately of Craiglist. It has millions of users, active to meet new friends and potential dates for an intimate connection.
The site requires an e-mail address and phone number to register as a user. But it only takes a few minutes to complete, and then you can get interactions started, either responding to other users’ ads or posting one of your own.
The site has a limitation on how many posts and pictures you can post each day though. You have to respect that when using it for dating.
11. BeNaughty - alternative as a playground for casual fun
Look no further than BeNaughty, the popular playground for casual dating and hookups. With a global presence and millions of users in major countries, this platform empowers you to explore intimate relationships online.
But here's the best part: BeNaughty puts your personal experience first, especially when it comes to finding high-quality local connections.
Speaking of profiles, BeNaughty's search features are here to serve you. Whether you're into specific ages, locations, orientations, or even hair colors, finding your potential matches is a breeze.
12. Oodle Personals - alternative with a simple personals section
Simplicity is the keyword for Oodle Personals. You can view many potential matches just through the simple ad display of a picture, basics, location, and one or two lines about the one who posts it.
It’s just as simple when you post one about yourself. Efficient to match with potential casual dating partners using the quick format containing only the essential information.
Oodle is friendly to gays or bis too, but ads of such topics are less seen on the site.
13. Flirt.com - suits for flirty singles
Flirt is a renowned online adult dating service that prioritizes simplicity and secrecy, offering a playful avenue for connecting with others for hookups or casual encounters.
The user base is as diverse as a colorful confetti explosion, with members of adventurous young adults in their 20s and early-to-mid 30s.
Ladies can unlock the door to free exploration, while gentlemen have the option to tap into some paid features for an extra touch of sophistication.
14. Bedpage - alternative requiring no registration
Bedpage, a lookalike of Backpage, has a similar personal ads section and various categories to Craiglist Personals. There are also dedicated subcategories of “Dating” and “Adult” if you look for casual encounters online.
While the website is all free to use and needs no proper registration process, it could be challenging to navigate though, with the numerous ads of all sorts to filter out.
15. Plenty Of Fish - date, chat, and match for free
Plenty Of Fish (POF) serves as another promising alternative to Craigslist Personals, with a vast user base and user-friendly interface. POF caters to individuals seeking like-minded people for both serious relationships and casual encounters.
The platform's straightforward features and optional premium membership provide flexibility. But some may find POF overwhelming for its extensive options.
Final Thoughts
Even though Craigslist Personals are no longer available, there are plenty of alternatives out there to explore. With so many options to choose from and the best ones we’ve listed, it all comes down to what you're looking for and where you're located.
If you're in the U.S. UK, Australia, and Canada, you cannot miss AshleyMadison, Tinder, or Adult Friend Finder.
While enjoying exciting online dating and casual fun, safety should be the top priority. Many Craigslist alternative sites or apps have scammers lurking, stay cautious and do not fall into plots where they would take advantage of lonely hearts. Never trust anyone too early or too easily, and do not share financial information or reveal your address of living.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.