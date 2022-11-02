Best CBD Oil For Dogs: Top 5 CBD For Dogs To Treat Anxiety

When you take on the responsibility of an animal, more than emotional care, you might worry about its health. Your dog might show signs of restlessness, discomfort, or even pain but the vet's visit was to no avail. Pet owners know they would do anything for their pets; that is where the best CBD oil for dogs comes into play.

While there has been an increase in the number of people using CBD as a natural alternative, many are unaware that you can also use these oils for your dogs. The best CBD oil for dogs made of the highest quality extracts would have a similar effect on humans. The oil tinctures are an ideal solution to every physical and mental problem, from anxiety and sleep deprivation to chronic pain and loss of appetite.

Another dilemma a dog owner might face would be choosing the best company for their dog that satisfies them and their best friend's needs. We realized that it could get hectic to weed out the best companies, so we took it upon ourselves to find the top-rated brands producing CBD oils for dogs.

List Of Top-Rated CBD Oil For Dogs In 2022

HolistaPet: Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs On The Market

NuLeaf Naturals: Most Recommended Dog CBD Oil With High Potency

The CBDistillery: High Quality Pet CBD Oil Tinctures For Dogs

Joy Organics: Organic CBD Oil For Anxiety In Dogs

#1. HolistaPe t: Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs On The Market

After rigorous research and multiple shortlisting, HolistaPet earned the first spot as the overall best and our editor's choice for the best CBD oil. HolistaPet was established by experts and professionals with more than 25 years of experience in the food industry. They launched this company in the U.S. to prioritize your pet's health, so they get the best products and benefits. They are dedicated to providing the best natural alternatives while educating people on CBD oils.

To this day, the brand has established a headquarters in California. More importantly, they have a huge line of CBD oil and similar products purchased regularly by new and solid customers. The professionals are committed to producing pet goods with the most exceptional formula while containing vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to help nourish your dog.

HolistaPet has a strong online presence. This declaration means they have had thousands and millions of users testify in favor of their products and services. Their ratings on Trustpilot mixed with movies produced to increase awareness, they have earned more than 4 stars out of 5.

The CBD oil is made from 100% natural ingredients, namely the full spectrum hemp extract sourced from Colorado farms. The oil has no gluten, preservatives, additives, or dairy and is specifically tailored to maximize your pet's benefits. The company uses the CO2 extraction method to get the extract from the raw plant, which produces full-spectrum CBD oil. The hemp seed oil has nutrients like omega-6 fatty acids and omega-3.

Once the final product has been produced, each brand batch goes through third-party lab testing to remove any suspicions about its contamination. Because independent labs do the testing, there is no chance of biases entering the equation. Whatever the results are, they are available as a Certificate of Analysis (COA) on their website for dog owners to view.

While the product can only be shipped within the U.S., no extra fee is charged in your name, nor does it take longer than 5 days. There is a 30-day refund policy you can avail of. Our research found that CBD oil can range from $0.17 to $0.05 per ml per bottle size. Getting a trial bottle is also very easy to make the right decision.

Highlights

A full-spectrum extract made from organic hemp

Best CBD oil for your pet

All ingredients used are 100% natural

A certificate of Analysis is displayed on their website

All batches are third-party tested

Gluten-free and Vegan-friendly CBD oil

Oil made under the supervision of experts

Pros

Hemp sourced from farms in Colorado

Lab results are available on their website

The official website has informational content and articles

Prevents any skin reactions from happening

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on all orders

Quick delivery services all across the country

Cons

Certain complaints and reservations about previous product efficacies

Only unopened and unused items can be refunded

CBD concentration might be slightly higher than in other competitions

#2. Nuleaf Naturals : Most Recommended Dog CBD Oil With High Potency

Founded in 2014 and situated in Colorado, NuLeaf Naturals appeared as the runner-up in our list and had a very close competition with our winner. It is perhaps one of the best, most highly reputed, and trusted companies in the CBD oil market. Their aim has always been to produce premium CBD oils for dogs that are safe to use and effective.

The company was a product of its founders, Bo Shirley and Jaden Barnes, concerned about their health and looking for natural alternatives. Soon after, the brand expanded to include oils, treats, and similar dog products. They always rally that their goal is "natural, pure, and uncomplicated," which is reflected in their performance thus far. The website only has a few options, but even those are of the highest quality and remain consistent in all processes.

Their CBD pet oil contains hemp that has been sourced legally from Colorado. The experts ensure the cultivation process and the later CO2 extraction method goes smoothly without contamination. The plants are non-GMO and do not have pesticides or herbicides. The final products are then sent to credible laboratories like Pro Verde and Steep Hill to test for toxic elements, potency, etc. The certificate of Analysis on their website shows that the batch has passed the testing stage and can be wholly trusted.

One of their unique attributes is the assistance program that targets people like service members, low-income earners, veterans, persons with disabilities, and first responders. In this way, these people can also easily access such innovative CBD products. The company also makes things convenient for you by offering free shipping, and most of their products are delivered within 2-3 days. The prices of their select range of pet oils can range from $26.99 to $179.00, depending on the potency and size.

Highlights

Manufactures organic hemp oil

The extract used is full-spectrum using different cannabinoids

Hemp is ethically sourced from farms in Colorado

The CO2 extraction method used for safe extraction

Oil has a potency of 60 mg/ml

Highly potent CBD oil that does not intoxicate pet

Pros

Non-GMO and dairy-free CBD Oils

Organic, natural, and vegan-friendly ingredients are used.

High-quality hemp is used to produce oil.

Customers give positive reviews and high ratings

You can avail free shipping, and delivery is a swift30-day money-back guarantee to refund unused products

The price range is good and available in multiple sizes

Cons

Product selection for pets is very limited

You can refund only unused and unopened products

Customers have to pay for the shipping in case of returns

#3. The Cbdistillery : High Quality Pet CBD Oil Tinctures For Dogs

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 and made the hemp capital of Colorado its headquarters. They strongly believe everyone has the right to a natural alternative such as CBD. To fulfill this aim, they ensure that all their products are not all of the highest quality but also affordable so more people can easily access them. The company has also focused on increasing awareness about CBD and how many more people can use it to treat different ailments.

Since it is one of the most affordable CBD companies, they offer various products from isolates and topical to tinctures and capsules. Our focus will be on the CBD oils created specifically for your dog's best friend. The brand has ensured that all its products are made from organic hemp and other pure ingredients. The oils have different potencies. You can also purchase them as broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolates.

Since the company specializes in the quality of its CBD oil, the hemp is only taken from certified farms in Oregon, Kentucky, and Colorado. The extraction only happens when the experts have given their approval on its quality. They use the CO2 extraction method to ensure the nutrition in hemp is not eradicated. Once the products have been made, they for tested at verified facilities. Only third-party independent labs are considered to remove biases, while the company publishes all results on its website for everyone to access readily.

The carrier oil that they use also deserves special mention. The final product has dietary benefits besides the active ingredient through the cold-pressed hemp seed oil. It is an excellent source of fatty acids. CBD oil is one of the less potent ones on the market, making it ideal for smaller dogs since portion control would be easier. The cost for a milligram of this CBD oil comes at around $0.20, which is much more affordable than the other brands up for competition.

Highlights

Hemp grown on farms in Colorado

Ingredients are 100% natural and organic

Contains hemp seed oil to make it more effective

The CO2 extraction method is used to reduce contamination

U.S. Hemp Authority has certified the company

All products are legal to buy since they contain less than 0.3% THC

Different formulas for you to try on your dog

Pros

Variety of full-spectrum CBD oils available for purchase

All procedures are transparent for the customers

You can buy oil in bottles of 600mg and 1500mg

Third-party testing is carried out regularly

60-day refund policy (on unused products)

The website has educational and informative content

Customer service is excellent and very responsive

Cons

You can only purchase CBD oils in two sizes

Extra charges for shipping if the order is below $75

If you open any item, it cannot be returned

#4. Joy Organics : Organic CBD Oil For Anxiety In Dogs

Joy Organics is a family-owned business founded by Joy Smith in 2018. The CEO and Co-founder Joy was tired of constant trips to the hospital and wished for something more natural. She struggled with sleep and other problems, and it was only on her son's recommendation that she began using CBD. It was as if a new world had opened up for her, and she vowed to create a consistent brand that would be available for all.

As of 2022, Joy Organics has become a household name regarding CBD oil for dogs and other full-spectrum CBD products. Of the range of products offered to the customers, their oil has remarkably high ratings.

The CBD oil manufactured by Joy organics has terpenes and cannabinoids, improving your pet's overall health. They can help your dog deal with anxiety, aggression, and chronic pain and boost its mood. The hemp is grown in the USA, so you know it follows all the regulations and is safe for consumption. Premium oil has quick absorbing properties mainly because of the carefully constructed manufacturing process. All THC traces are removed while no bogus ingredients are added.

Like the other companies on our list, Joy Organics uses CO2 extraction to get a potent product. The broad-spectrum oil has no THC added, making it ideal for pets to be given regularly. Once the final product has been made, they are tested for potency and purity through trusted independent labs. You can access results on their official website.

Joy Organics offers free shipping within the U.S., and you can also return products if they are still brand new for up to 30 days for a complete refund. The customer service center is extremely helpful, and the website has educational content if you wish to better understand CBD oil before giving it to your pet. The price for each bottle of oil can fall anywhere from 20 to 100 dollars.

Highlights

Blend of broad-spectrum CBD to create top-quality oil

Organic and natural ingredients (free of additives and preservatives)

Four different potencies to choose from

Third-party lab tests for potency, purity, quality, etc.

The hemp used for oil is grown organically.

Test results and detailed product descriptions are available on the website.

Pros

All products have the best and most reasonable prices

No THC is used in this oil for dogs

Free shipping within all states of the U.S.

The customer support service staff is very forthcoming and helpful

Clients gave many positive reviews

Refund policy applicable for a month

Cons

Mainly broad-spectrum products are available

Size options for the bottles are limited

You can only refund the package if the oil has not been used or opened

#5. cbdMD : Natural Hemp Dog Oil For Therapeutic Treatment

Another contender on our list was cbdMD which produces CBD products, and the pet brand (mainly cats and dogs) operates under Paw CBD. This pet CBD line is dedicated to giving your pet relief from their issues in the easiest ways possible.

One of the most notable features of this company is its commitment to producing goods with zero-THC content. THC is a psychoactive element that can cause disorientation if taken in high amounts. While anything below 0.3% is legal, cbdMD ensures that the compound is not traceable or detectable in their oil.

The company uses 100% organic hemp grown in the U.S. This high-quality hemp oil does not contain additives or preservatives. Once manufactured, all their products for each batch undergo third-party testing at independent labs to remove biases while ensuring that there are no harmful elements in the oil. The oil inspires one of the dogs' favorite foods: peanut butter. The oil has a nutty taste, too, that cancels out any bitterness. The dropper bottle design is also very easy to use since You can directly drop the oil into the dog's mouth.

More than 500 reviews have been posted on the Owner Reviews website in favor of cbdMD; the company does not charge any extra fees for orders above $80, while you can also avail of their limited-time offer of subscribing to the newsletter for a 10% discount.

Highlights

Broad-spectrum CBD oil for your pet

Large customer base

Positive reputation for premium quality products

Team experts have years of experience under their belt

CBD oil is made from organic, non-GMO hemp

Each batch is tested through third-party independent labs

Variety of dosage options to choose from

The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange

Pros

Highly potent and effective CBD Oil (produces therapeutic effects)

Hemp is sourced from within the United States

All batches of CBD oil are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities

Certificates of Analysis for testing are available on their website

Each variety of oil is specialized for specific conditions

60-day money-back guarantee (whether products are opened or not)

Cons

Minor communication issues with the customer service

Some people couldn’t access COAs

Things We Looked For When Making This List Of The Best CBD Oil For Dogs

When we began the project of shortlisting the best CBD oil for dogs, the first barrier was the number of scam brands who only wished to loot you by selling unsafe CBD oil and other products while advertising them as the best ones on the market.

To uncover this plan, we created a list of what we considered crucial in a company. If the company under inspection did not fulfill all aspects at any point, it was eliminated from the running. Some factors were more important than others, but each was significant.

The features we considered were as follows:

Hemp Source

The key ingredient that goes into CBD products is the hemp that is extracted once fully grown. The form of hemp used and the quality of the procedures it undergoes greatly impact the final CBD product. Therefore, it was one of the first things we considered. We considered whether it was grown outdoors or indoors, whether they used pesticides or herbicides during the cultivation process and whether the climate during which the plant was cultivated was the right or not.

There are certain standards and regulations that each CBD plant and its products have to meet. Shipping of hemp extract can also hurt its quality. Therefore, it is highly preferred that the company sources its hemp from within U.S. Brands that advertise that their hemp was 'imported' were eliminated directly.

Other Ingredients

The other ingredients that went into the CBD oil were also equally important. We always preferred that no additives or preservatives were a part of the ingredient, so the product was not tainted. CBD oils that were gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly got positive customer reviews. The better brands were also concerned with adding ingredients to the formula. Active ingredients would target specific issues, for example, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) for anti-inflammation and anti-oxidation, and turmeric to treat joint health.

Potency

Potency played a huge role in the selection method because any slight incorrect measurement might harm the dog's health. Regarding CBD products, potency is measured in milligrams and indicates the effect any product will have on your overall health (mental and physical alike). In dogs, it is a more sensitive issue because they require smaller doses due to their sensitivity. A good company will have variety in its potencies so that there is something for small, medium, and large breeds of dogs. This categorization is because doses in dogs are determined by weight.

Lab Testing

Due to the sensitive nature of hemp products (they were only legalized by the Farm Bill of 2018), lab testing is important before they can sell the oil. Any company that deserves your trust will conduct the tests regularly and for each batch and be transparent about them.

If the company under inspection did not have its results posted online on its official website or the ones present were more than a year old, we did not consider the company. Third-party lab testing conducted by independent labs would test for purity, potency, quality, and similar factors.

Brand Reputation & Transparency

The brand's reputation in the market tells new customers what they can expect if they buy products. Online customer reviews are among the best ways to judge if the company is truly reputable—especially since you cannot entirely measure experience in years.

No one would speak more truth than someone who invested money into the product to determine if it was worth it. We had to filter through the five-star ratings to look at the ones with important information. We also attempted to verify how legit the low ratings were for each company.

Similarly, a good brand would not be hesitant about showing all the processes that are carried out by them, aka full transparency. This would include costs, sourcing, extraction methods, locations, and regular lab testing. It was not a good sign if the company's website was full of fluff without any real information.

Dosage Size & Pricing

Much like the potencies of CBD oils, the dosages for products that dogs consume are also different. Brands that would display data on product labels were given preference since they were a huge help in understanding how much your pet should get.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that CBD oil production is expensive. The extraction and the additional processes, such as frequent testing, meaning the cost for any CBD oil ought to be high, with monthly dosages priced at $1 per day. If any company sold products at a very cheap rate, it was an immediate red flag since the oil must not have the best quality. Similarly, customers were likely to get ripped off if the oil was too high. Most of the brands we shortlisted fell into the 'just right category.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Company For CBD Dog Oils— A Beginner’s Guidebook

In our list of top-rated companies, we provided full details of the few companies worthy of a mention in the sea of CBD brands that promise almost the same. It can easily get confusing to pick the perfect one for you from even the few shortlisted ones. Some beginners might also need to do their research to determine what would meet their needs.

Therefore, we have laid out some tips to remember when taking on this adventure.

Know the Types

You must know CBD oil's basics before making the right choice for your dog. Specifically the types of CBD oils— full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. Full-spectrum CBD oils include minor cannabinoids to give the 'entourage effect. The Broad-spectrum CBD oil has very few cannabinoids except any THC content. Lastly, CBD Isolate (as the name suggests) does not contain any minor cannabinoids, so the oil is pure CBD.

The Dosage Will Vary

Like the CBD products humans consume, those designed for dogs also have varying dosages and concentrations. This makes shopping easier, especially when brands are upfront about their recommendations. Since even a small mishap can have side effects, it is a good idea to begin with, the recommended dose based on your dog's size. You can adjust based on the results you see—or don't see. The trial and error method will eventually lead to the perfect dosage for your dog.

Testing is Crucial

Another important part of your research— that you should, in any circumstance, skip— is the testing verification. Due to the sensitive nature of CBD oil, testing has become extremely crucial to the entire process. It determines whether the product can be consumed safely and relied on. Companies worthy of your trust will be transparent about the testing process. Since third-party independent labs conduct it, biases are removed largely, and you trust the reports more. You should always choose companies that regularly test their batches through verified labs.

Quality of Customer Services

When we are choosing a product or a company to place our trust in, the product quality takes precedence— and rightfully so. However, the customer service provided by the company proves to be just as important in the long term. It is always a good idea to go through the company's customer policies to get a clearer idea of what you can expect, including delivery times, complaint policy, refund policy, and shipping charges, among other things. If any problem arises, the support team should be readily available through call, email, or other means.

Look at the Reviews

It wouldn't be an incorrect inference that customer reviews accurately reflect the quality of services offered by any CBD company. It is always a good idea to look into the feedback and rating posted by past customers to have a better idea of what your experience in the future might be. Companies with excellent ratings but truer reviews are easier to place your trust in.

FAQs: An Insight into CBD Oils for Dogs

What is CBD Oil?

CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is one of the numerous compounds in the hemp plant and contains certain THC content. While CBD can be derived from marijuana and hemp plants, there is some difference between the oils. The CBD extract, and thus its oil, taken from hemp, will have a lower concentration of THC (less than 0.3%) compared to the oil from marijuana.

This concentration is why CBD oil can be bought legally within the U.S. This specific compound affects the endocannabinoid system in the dog’s brain and results in the effects a dog might feel soon after consuming CBD.

What are the benefits of CBD oils for dogs?

There are multiple benefits to giving CBD oil to your dog. For some, it might target their specific problem, while the oil in others would work in different directions when used regularly. Let's briefly look at some of the problems CBD oil could readily target.

CBD has been used for a long time as an effective pain relief supplement for both humans and dogs. This includes reducing the pain as well as the accompanying inflammation. For people who might have been using prescribed medicines, CBD oil is an easier, cheaper, and more effective alternative for their dogs. Dogs with chronic and joint pain would react positively to the medicinal herb. A 2018 study showed that dogs with osteoarthritis significantly reduced pain after regular use of CBD oil.

Similarly, the effects of CBD oil are not limited to the physical but go beyond the mind. The oil is a must-have if your dog suffers from anxiety. This attribute is possible because CBD oil has anxiolytic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-anxiety properties. You can use it in cases of regular as well as situational anxiety. A clinical study indicated that CBD oil reduced aggression among dogs, particularly those living in shelters when given regularly.

Can one expect side effects from CBD Oil?

Research thus far has shown that CBD is safer than THC for dogs. However, a few side effects may appear due to high dosages or incorrect doses. The most common are increased liver enzymes, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Many owners also saw sleepiness as a result of regular use. This was attributed to the fact that CBD oil helps with anxiety, and thus you might find your dog resting a bit longer than usual. Similarly, a rare side effect is reduced blood pressure which does not happen for long— in a rare circumstance, and it does happen. CBD hemp oil can also cause dry mouth among dogs, so it is recommended that you keep a bowl of water ready for them at all times.

Do vets recommend CBD Oil?

The answer to this question is pretty simple: yes.

Many vets worldwide, specifically in the U.S., recommend CBD oil products for your dogs. Much anecdotal research explains how beneficial CBD is for your pet regardless of size and age. It is also ideal to look towards your vet because their reassurance would put you at peace. A direct consultancy from the vet would also help you understand the situation better since they would know your dog's previous medical history.

What is the recommended dose for CBD oil?

The recommended dose varies from company to company since the quality of their products differs. CBD oil's potency and the size of your dog are some deciding factors regarding the right dosage. It will also depend on the 'why' since different conditions require different treatment dosages. It is always a good option to start with a smaller one before moving up.

Can the oil serve as a sedative? Will it make the dog high?

CBD, compared to THC, is a milder compound and thus not the most ideal for the use of a full sedative. It does not slow the brain's activity as a proper sedative would. The oils do make dogs feel more relaxed and reduce their aggression. Hence, we can place best dog CBD oils in a category similar to that of sedatives, but it is recommended to be used where a medical sedative is required.

The cannabinoid that the CBD oils contain has a THC content of less than 0.3% and thus would not make your dog high. There will be no mental effect or disorientation. The dog will only feel more relaxed.

When does CBD oil begin to show effects?

The answer to this question greatly depends on your dog’s body and unique attributes. It is not necessary that the effect you see would be immediate. You might start with a smaller dosage, but your pup would require a higher one. The effect will show within minutes or even an hour when the correct dosage is used.

How long do the effects of CBD Oil last in a dog?

Similar to the time in which effects show, the time these effects last depends on your dog's size and breed. It will generally last anywhere from four to six hours. Start with a smaller dose, so there is a lesser chance of overdose. It is easier to increase the dose than it is to reduce it.

What’s the right way to store CBD oil?

Each company and scientific research shows that CBD oil has to be stored in a cool, dark location without any contact with direct sunlight. You should keep it out of reach of children and your animals, so they do not accidentally consume it. The oil for dogs has an estimated shelf life of half a year, so remember when the oil would no longer be good for use.

What are some of the factors which determine a CBD oil is of good quality?

Multiple factors determine how good the quality of any CBD oil is. These would include things such as the ingredients used. If the oil has organic and natural ingredients which are also non-GMO, it is more likely that the CBD oil would have better effects. The list of ingredients also determines if the oil is vegan-friendly and accessible to more people. Factors such as third-party testing, certificates, lab results, and team members are also considered. We discussed these aspects in detail in the 'How We Made This List section.'

Conclusion: Making the Right Choices When Choosing A CBD Oil For Your Dog

As more people turn to natural healthcare alternatives and prescription drugs, CBD has become a hot commodity. But most don't realize that their dogs can also enjoy the same benefits from CBD products specifically manufactured from the CBD industry for your pet best friend.

Our mission was to investigate which companies produced the highest quality CBD oil for dogs without compromising other aspects like pricing and customer services. Laying out the factors more important than others made the task significantly easier.

After intensive efforts, we could shortlist the top 5 CBD oil for dogs. HolistaPet earned the winner spot for its holistic performance in our inspection. They managed each aspect of their services, from the hemp source to testing. Nu Leaf Natural came in at second only by a few points. The other three companies on our list had special attributes to help you. Where CBDistillery had the most affordable oil, Joy Organics had oil varieties that targeted anxious dogs specifically.

Even after going through our detailed list, if you wish to conduct your research, our buying guide will give you some useful tips so that you only choose the best natural CBD oil for dogs.

