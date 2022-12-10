Best CBD Gummies Of 2023: Top 5 Brands Of CBD Edibles Online

Finding the right CBD product has become increasingly difficult in recent years. One product, in particular, that has risen to the forefront is CBD gummies. CBD, simply known as cannabinoids, is a legal substance derived from hemp plants that gives a famous relaxing “high” without any adverse effects while entirely legal.

The recent surge in popularity of these products has led to more and more people seeking them out, which has led to a confusing amount of information available to the average person. You could spend the whole day on Google and be more confused than before.

For this reason, we would like to present to you our hand-picked list of CBD gummies provided by some of the best companies for CBD products on the market currently. CBD gummies are ideal for keeping calm and relaxing during the whole day because they are edibles whose effect lasts from 6 to 8 hours.

Top 5 Strongest CBD Gummies Brands Online

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies Online, Editor’s Pick

BudPop: Most Popular Full Spectrum CBD Edibles With No Side Effects

Hollyweed CBD: Recommended Gummy Bears For Multiple Health Benefits

Cheef Botanicals: Highly Trusted Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies In Multiple Flavors

Fab CBD: Top Pick For Hemp Extract Gummy Bears

#1. Exhale Wellness : Overall Best CBD Gummies Online, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness

If you’ve ever wanted a quick, convenient way to relax in the form of tasty and sweet gummies, then Exhale Wellness CBD gummies are for you. Exhale Wellness is a premium hemp product brand with some of the best CBD gummies on the market. A trailblazer in CBD products, they have been one of the first companies to make CBD products derived from hemp and have remained one of the best since.

If its long-standing reputation isn’t enough, Exhale Wellness is a company that offers a readily available and transparent customer satisfaction section on its website. So if you are looking for a way to make a well-informed and thorough decision, feel free to check out many of their customer testimonials.

Why choose Exhale Wellness CBD gummies?

Many companies offer a wide variety of CBD gummies. So why choose exactly Exhale? Exhale Wellness offers CBD gummies that are guaranteed to instantly take the edge off with a natural and pleasant feeling of “high” while having no psychological effects on the user.

These gummies are for you if you’re struggling with stress, insomnia, fogginess, low appetite, or muscle or joint pain. Even though they help with all these problems, Exhale Wellness offers these gummies at one of the lowest prices on the market, if not this list.

Potencies and flavors

Exhale Wellness gummies come in different strength options, including 10, 25, 50, and 100 milligrams. This allows you to experiment and find the right dosage for yourself, while still buying from a safe and reputable brand.

Furthermore, they also offer a wide range of options available for different tastes. Some of the most popular are apple, cherry, orange, pineapple, raspberry, and strawberry. This is the one company on the list that offers the largest pool of options when choosing your gummies.

Ingredients and packaging

As is the case with all of their products, these gummies are 100% natural, with no GMOs, no additives, no chemical colors added, and only the best natural ingredients. Of course, this makes them completely vegan, opting to use a plant-based gelatin product for their making instead of animal-based gelatin.

Their convenient and discreet packaging offers a variety of gummies, all packed with different and fun flavors, which could contain from 25 to 50 milligrams of CBD per gummy, while the bottle holds up to 30 gummies. They offer two different CBD concentrations with a bit of a higher price point. And for a special discount, you can choose to subscribe to a monthly order straight to your door.

Convenience and discretion

Exhale Wellness produces CBD gummies that look just like regular gummies, so you can freely use them wherever you please while enjoying the excellently sweet taste, 100% natural. Furthermore, their packaging is small and convenient to use, with no need to keep it in a cold or dark space, so it’s easy to take it with you.

These CBD gummies also offer discretion when using them. Maybe you live where there is still a stigma about CBD products, then this is precisely what you need.

Highlights

Concentration variety

Taste variety

Full-spectrum CBD

Convenient cubed shape

Enhances mood

Easy to dose

Pros

Lab-tested

Cruelty-free

100% natural

Convenient

Long-lasting effect

Discreet

Safe

Cons

Free shipping only in the US

May not receive the product if it’s in a restricted state

#2. BudPop : Most Popular Full Spectrum CBD Edibles With No Side Effects

Bud Pop

BudPop is one of the best producers of CBD gummies on the market currently. A new player in the CBD market, this millennial-owned company is quickly growing as one of the biggest because of its youth-friendly marketing approach. But do not be fooled by their young and relaxed demeanor.

Offering a wide variety of flavors and colors, this company truly offers a vast amount of customization to its customers, which is a highlight that's widely appreciated. The taste and smell of their products are famous and are often mentioned in the positive reviews found on their site.

BudPop offers very safe and multi-level tested products. As is the case with many CBD production companies, they submit themselves to third-party testing, which is always a positive reflection of the company's transparency. What is unique here is that the lab results for all of their products are readily available online to ensure the purity and quality of the cannabinoid products you are interested in.

Why choose BudPop CBD Gummies?

Variety of flavors

The most unique thing about CBD gummies is the variety of products. They have four different gummies available for purchase, one for sleep, one for anxiety, one to promote recovery, and one to deal with general issues. Each is available in different flavors, such as orange or mixed berry.

Hemp source and organic ingredients

Because the cannabinoids used are derived from hemp, BudPop uses only the best hemp sourced from farms in Nevada, which are famous for their quality of hemp. The hemp is also completely organic, without any pesticides, GMOs, or other chemicals. Furthermore, to produce their gummies, they use a fruit-derived gelatin product that is entirely vegan and cruelty-free.

Affordability and guarantees

Another reason is their excellent price, one of the lowest on the market. Without cutting any corners on quality, you can buy a bottle containing 30 gummies for about $50 to $60 depending on the concentration. You can also save some money by buying in bulk or using their subscription service. Also, as a bonus, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with your purchase.

Highlights

Third-party lab testing

Convenient online CBD dosage calculator

Variety of flavors

Variety of potencies

Pros

Completely organic

GMO-free

Fast, free shipping

Made in the US

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Pesticide-free

Cons

Limited concentration options

Free shipping only in the US

Limited shelf life

#3. Hollyweed : Recommended Gummy Bears For Multiple Health Benefits

Hollyweed

Hollyweed is one of those companies that are synonymous with quality and safety. One of the leading companies in the CBD product industry, they make some famously good products while taking extra care about the purity and safety of their products. They have some of the best testing methods.

The Hollyweed CBD production team is filled with individuals with decades of experience in the medical cannabinoid market. They genuinely care about people’s wellness and the positive impact that the hemp plant could have on it. For this reason, since their start, they’ve been dedicated to creating products that provide wellness.

When starting the company, they focused on their “six pillars of wellness”, which are spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, and social. They took a long hard look at the market when they began the company. They were disappointed by the lack of transparency and consistency, so they made it their mission to change this, providing honest customer testimonials and multi-level testing of their products.

Why choose Hollyweed CBD Gummies?

Hollyweed’s CBD gummies help you satisfy your sweet tooth without adding any sugars or artificial chemical sweeteners, using only natural fruity flavorings while providing a relaxing natural high.

Convenient

Gummies often come in many different shapes and sizes, like worms, bears, or fruits, but these gummies have an excellent small convenient form of a cube. So you can use them in any situation, be it during your lunch at work or in other cases where you need to be more lowkey.

The extraction method and hemp source

Their hemp is entirely natural with no added pesticides, GMOs, or other chemicals. To extract the cannabinoids, they use a modern CO2 extraction method that is completely clean and safe. Farmed in small farms in Colorado, you can be assured that by supporting Hollyweed, you also help small businesses.

Ingredients

No animal products whatsoever are used to produce their CBD gummies, based on plant gelatin, while also containing healthy additions such as spirulina, vegetable extract, and fruit concentrate. Even with these high-quality ingredients and production methods, they keep a very low price point, so you can freely enjoy some of the best CBD gummies on the market without burning a hole in your pocket.

Highlights

0.3% THC - no “high”

Completely legal

Available in multiple concentrations

Convenient lowkey shape

Low price point

Easy to dose

Subscription model available

Pros

Vegan

Cruelty-free

Lab-tested

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Fast, free shipping

May help you relax

Might relieve muscle pains

May assist in the sleeping schedule

Cons

Limited flavor options

Only available online

Only one packaging option is available

#4. Cheef Botanicals : Highly Trusted Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies In Multiple Flavors

Chief Botanicals

Cheef Botanicals is one of those companies inspired and motivated by the subpar quality provided by big pharmaceutical companies today. Its mission is to educate the world about the healing power of natural and safe cannabinoids found in hemp plants. To achieve this, they provide a quality product to satisfy your personal needs, from relaxation to pain relief.

They believe that consuming a natural superfood daily can help people's day-to-day lives, making functioning in confusing or hard times much more accessible. Of course, this leads to the production of a highly healthy product that may help cleanse the body of all those harmful chemical imbalances caused by modern-day medicines.

They offer broad access to valuable research and authentic customer experiences on their site, available on many forums, social media, and news articles. With this complete transparency, you have no reason to worry about the quality of their CBD gummies because you can read the guarantee.

Why choose Cheef Botanicals CBD Gummies?

Well, you should answer this question yourself. Being a very user-oriented company, Cheef Botanicals offers a very easy-to-use and user-friendly quiz available on their site. By answering a few simple questions, you can quickly find the ideal CBD products best suited to your needs.

Taste and potencies

Even though they offer a multitude of CBD products, their gummies go above and beyond. Great tasting and colorful, they tout the highest potency of product available on the market currently. They offer two base versions, gummy squares and gummy fruits, which then can be vastly customized to fit your personal needs.

With the widest choice of the concentrations provided so far on our list, you can buy bottles with concentrations like 300 milligrams, 750 milligrams, 1500 milligrams, and 3000 milligrams.

Natural ingredients and flavors

With a trademark sweet taste, you can enjoy a great treat every day without worrying about adding to your weight or about any chemical sweeteners. No matter the concentration, though, the taste of these gummies can’t be denied. They are sweetened with organic brown rice syrup and organic cane sugar, and with no artificial sweeteners.

Enjoy the sweet tastes of elderberry, blueberry, kiwi, guava, and strawberry, and let the relaxing, comforting feeling of CBD wash over you.

Highlights

Very high potency

Multiple concentration options are available

Various flavors

Good price point

User-friendly quiz for easier choice making

Pros

Vegan-friendly

Completely organic

100% satisfaction guaranteed

No artificial colors or flavors

Cruelty-free

Lab-tested

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only ships in the US

Higher prices

#5. Fab CBD: Top Pick For Hemp Extract Gummy Bears

Fab CBD

When thinking about premium CBD products, you should be thinking about Fab CBD. Even though they are a new player in the CBD industry, they’ve quickly garnered a reputation as a premium brand. And there’s no question why that’s the case. Combining science and innovation, you can expect to get well-researched and well-produced CBD gummies when buying from them.

The CBD gummies come in two different bottles depending on your need, Nighttime and Anytime CBD gummies, both having a sleek design fitting a premium brand.

Their Anytime CBD gummies are ideal for any time of the day. With a 25 milligrams dosage of cannabinoids per gummy, they are suitable for any situation. With no THC present, you can function normally while feeling CBD's full calming and relaxing effect. Because they’re not made from broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD, they don’t have the usual earthy aftertaste, so you can expect a strong sweet taste.

For ideal sleep, the Nighttime CBD gummies are made of a perfect mixture of CBD, L-theanine, 5-HTP, melatonin, ashwagandha, and GABA. If you are a person that wakes up multiple times during the night and then gets up in the morning feeling even more tired, then this option is for you. Fab CBD guarantees that their laboratory-tested mix is the thing you need for a good night's sleep.

Why choose Fab CBD gummies?

As a premium product, you can expect every necessary guarantee of quality, confirmed by third-party laboratory testing. So you can rest easy and use their relaxing, convenient products without any worries about quality.

Two types of gummies

Their “anytime” gummies are convenient and easy to use and carry around you no matter what you’re doing. In contrast, their “nighttime” gummies are potent and strong with almost immediate effects, helping you relax in mere moments.

A big bonus that sets Fab CBD gummies apart from every other company is that their gummies are coated on the outside, making the cannabinoids easier to absorb through the mouth, which has been proven to stimulate the endocannabinoid system in humans better. Their unique taste is achieved using acai berries from the pristine forests of South America.

So as for Fab CBD’s instructions, don’t rush, and remember to relax. Enjoy the taste, and chew their gummies thoroughly so that you can get the best experience.

One of the rare companies that offer CBD isolate and full-spectrum CBD, they’ve made your choice of product as easy as possible by streamlining their production into two different products. Unfortunately, the premium quality of Fab CBD gummies also comes with a higher price point which could be unsuitable for some people. So ask yourself what you need or want from your CBD gummy supplement and make a choice.

Highlights

Unique blends

Streamlined function

Outside coating - better “high”

No THC - suitable for any time

Completely legal

Easy to use

Online instructions

Unique tastes

Excellent customer support

Pros

Proper servings

Non-GMO

Vegan

No pesticides

Quality hemp sources

Convenient packaging

Organically grown hemp

No psychoactive effect

Cons

High price point

Limited taste options

Things To Consider Before Buying CBD Full Spectrum Gummies

CBD Content

As the saying goes, “Too much of a good thing can be bad”, and that goes for CBD products too. The CBD concentration and dosage per gummy should be openly and transparently available on the product you are buying so that you can pick the correct dose for you. Sometimes a small 5 milligrams dose is enough. Sometimes even 25 milligrams feels like nothing, and it depends from person to person. Because of this, all of the listed companies make their dosages readily available before buying.

The hemp source

The source of hemp should always be clean, safe, and quality. When looking at any CBD product, this is the most crucial point. Sometimes companies cut corners and buy from low-quality farms for a lower price, be very careful of this. Sometimes it’s better to pay extra for a quality product than to get a subpar, maybe even unsafe, product.

Ingredient quality

CBD gummies are different from most CBD products in this case. To make excellent gummies multiple ingredients aside from the cannabinoids are used. This is necessary to achieve the gummies' taste, colors, textures, effects, and smells. Because of this, you should have an ingredients list available when purchasing your gummies.

Look for anything you might be allergic to or additives you have bad experiences with. Be sure that the ingredients are 100% organic, non-GMO, and vegan. This is, of course, a daily supplement, so take care that it fits into your daily lifestyle.

Flavors

The whole point of CBD gummies is to serve two functions at once, relief of stress and physical tension while also being a tasty sweet snack every day. Because of this, the flavor you choose is significant. Naturally, the taste is a very personal choice, and unfortunately, we’ve never seen an option to try free samples. So this one is a bit of a shot in the dark.

You should go with what you prefer personally, perhaps something refreshing, sour, or even earthy and rich. In any case, the descriptions are often pretty spot on, so give them a good read and make a decision. Always be on the lookout for the amounts of sugar or artificial flavoring. The point of these gummies is to make your health better, not worse.

Expected effects

Many companies will say that their products are a cure-all. This is 100% false; simply enough, there is no such thing. Yes, CBD gummies help with many problems, but they don’t solve everything. Often if you feel that the product isn’t working, we recommend you don’t keep banging your head against the wall and go see a medical professional.

These products are supposed to assist you and supplement you, but they can’t do everything. For this reason, companies that claim that their products do, are not on this list. Look for realistic and honest companies.

Lab testing

Any good company will submit itself to third-party testing. For this reason, look for a company that does this. It’s pretty much a quality guarantee. Because these companies are supposed to practice complete transparency, the laboratory should be known and easily contacted to confirm the results, even better if the results are available online.

Reputation

Sometimes reputation is the only guarantee necessary. All of the companies listed have a good reputation in the industry. Some are new but have a lot of people with experience, and some have a long and old history, beginning with the industry itself.

Potency

When buying your gummies, a very important detail is the potency or simply the concentration. Think about what you want to achieve and the level of relaxation according to the situation you use them in. For example, you’d like to use your gummies at work to take the edge off. In that case, we’d recommend a weaker concentration so that you can function. It’s different from case to case but still an important point to think about.

CBD type

CBD can be found in three forms, some more legal than others, so pay attention to this one. CBD can be:

CBD isolate

CBD isolate only contains cannabinoids. Usually, products of this type taste a lot better because they don’t contain THC, which causes a bitter taste. Also completely legal internationally.

Full-spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD has a certain amount of THC that makes it stronger and longer-lasting than isolate. Even though THC is legal in many countries, some have a zero-tolerance policy, so we don’t recommend traveling with this product on your person.

Broad-spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD uses other cannabinoids to take the place of THC, which is similarly strong but not entirely wholly legal, so an excellent in-between type of product.

CBD Gummies Benefits

The benefits of using CBD gummies are endless. They may help both on a mental and physical level simultaneously. That’s a given with every CBD product, but with gummies, you have the added benefits of them being discreet, full of taste, and easy to use. It’s tough to pick the most positive effects, but if we had to, these should be them:

Seizure relief

Discreet

Anxiety relief

Easy dosing

Pain relief

Sleep regulation

Sweet taste

How We Made The List Of The Best CBD Products & Gummy Bears?

Too many options

What inspired us to make this list was the increased popularity of CBD gummies, an excellent product that should be included in everyone's daily habits. But its popularity has become a bit of a double-edged sword. A quick search will reveal an overwhelming offer of products, and people nowadays will be hard-pressed to find what they are looking for. For this reason, we compiled a list of companies that currently offer the best CBD gummies on the market with a variety of potency and flavor options.

Finding the right gummy for you

Furthermore, different gummies serve different functions. Some may help you sleep, and some may ease stress and anxiety, while others should give you an energy boat. So what’s the correct function for you, and how are you sure you won’t make the wrong choice. That’s why we’ll try to help you answer that question here by assessing what your needs are. So, the gummies we selected may provide you with health benefits and improve your mood.

Brand reputation

The selected companies have a long-standing reputation in the CBD product industry, and you can be assured that we have only the best to offer. This list should be an easy and handy way to look through these companies. Maybe you’ve heard about them, and perhaps you’ve used some of their products. In any case, use this list to find what interests you.

Apart from these ones, we looked for customer experiences, ingredients, lab tests, delivery policies, and many more for each of the chosen brands.

FAQs On Hemp Extract CBD Gummies

Q1. Can you take CBD gummies anytime?

Yes, and no. Depending on the type of gummies you have, most can be taken at any time, but some can only be used at night time. Because of this, be careful to distinguish between any time and nighttime CBD gummies.

Q2. How does it feel when you take CBD gummies?

Mainly the most researched-backed feeling to expect is relaxed. Definitely, you can expect to feel comfortable and calm. It could feel like a bit of a “high” without really making you intoxicated. So you can function completely normally.

Q3. How long do CBD gummies take to start working?

Usually, gummies, like any edibles, take from 30 to 60 minutes to start working. Keep in mind, though, that this is relative from person to person. What’s important to keep in mind is to be patient and not take too many, expecting to hurry up the process. So be careful and follow the recommended dosage, relax, and savor the sweet taste of high-quality CBD gummies.

Concluding About The Hemp CBD Gummy Bears & CBD Edibles

Lastly, the thing to focus on is your personal preference. If you’ve been interested in CBD products for a longer time, then this is where to start. Of all the cannabinoid products, gummies are usually the cheapest and easiest to use. They taste great and don’t have intensely strong effects, so it’s a good jumping-off point. Also, they are more convenient and discreet. They look like regular gummies so you can take them pretty much anywhere.

The second most important thing to keep in mind about CBD gummies is all the variety. There are tons of flavors available to satisfy your sweet tooth while still being healthy with no chemical sweeteners added. Then there are the types according to uses. There are gummies for sleep, anxiety, and pain mixed with many different herbs to achieve multiple effects.

With all these choices available to you, it can be a bit overwhelming to choose, but we hope this list and quick guide can help you find the right product for you. We recommend beginning with Exhale Wellness CBD gummies first because those have the best price to quality ratio. But of course, feel free to check them all out and make an informed choice.

