Benefits Of Sunscreen Lotion And How To Choose One For Your Skin Type

With so many types of sunscreen lotion available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right product necessary for your skin. Follow through this guide to get familiar with the many benefits of sunscreen and find the best sunscreen for your specific skin type in the flood of options.

What skin conditions can be prevented through sunscreen use?

Prevent triggering hyperpigmentation

The presence of melanin is what determines the colour of skin, hair, and eyes. However, the unnatural and increased amount of melanin synthesis in the body causes hyperpigmentation, referred to as dark patches. When skin is exposed to direct UV radiation without any sun protection, it can create more melanin and tan in some areas of the skin than others.

Using the best sunscreen can help prevent dark spots. Moreover, sunscreen compounds prevent post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation caused by photodamage following acne. Wearing sunscreen daily can help minimise discolouration and uneven skin tone.

Combat effects of premature ageing

Unlike moisturisers and foundations, sunscreens work well for shielding skin from UV radiation. It reduces the risk of photodamage and premature ageing. Sunscreen lotions are composed of sun radiation-absorbing compounds to strengthen skin protection.

One of the major environmental factors of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots is skin damage due to UV radiation. Sunscreen won't permit these damaging lights to enter the dermal layers, and these ageing symptoms keep the skin looking young and fresh.

Reduce skin cancer and skin allergy risks

There is a myth about sunscreen that it promotes acne. But without the protection of the best sunscreen for the face, it can worsen the acne breakout due to sunburn and inflammation. However, it's critical to select a product that does not block the pores. If you lead a poor lifestyle and expose your skin to sun and pollution frequently, your epidermis can get vulnerable.

This can cause acne and cause allergic reactions without any nourishment. All these can combine to make it easier for UV rays to penetrate the skin, which can cause skin cancer. Hence, sunscreen is essential while getting out in the sun to prevent this risk and strengthen the immune system against it.

What major varieties should you know about in sunscreen formulas?

Before choosing the right sunscreen lotion for your skin type, it's essential to learn about the variations in sunscreens. They have different active ingredients that work differently on the skin to protect from UV rays. Here is how their formula works:

Implementation of SPF

The sun protection factor (SPF) is a number that can range from SPF 15 to 50, which refers to the sunscreen's ability to protect from UVB. It shows how long it takes for UVB radiation to form on any sunburn and provide protection. It is determined by the amount of solar exposure. While the low range of SPF 15 blocks 93% of UVB radiation, the best SPF for the face is SPF 50, as it offers 98% UVB protection.

PA Rating

It is indicated as UVA Protection Grade, which your sunscreen should most essentially have. Since most sun energy your skin may absorb comes in the form of UVA, this radiation is more damaging and can alter the gene. Hence, make sure to choose PA plus sunscreens, where the plus signs refer to more protection.

Broad Spectrum Sunscreens

Broad-spectrum sunscreens work to block both UVA and UVB rays from entering your skin. Hence, most sunscreens in this formula are best to prevent any pigmentation and ageing effects.

Choosing the sunscreen according to your skin type

Dry Skin

A moisturising sunscreen with an SPF of 30 to 50 is the best recommended for dry skin types. The sunscreen should be cream or lotion-based to keep the skin hydrated for a long time and stay effective against UV damage.

Oily Skin

Even after a face wash, oily skin frequently feels greasy and glossy. Hence, you need sunscreen for oily skin that controls sebum production. You must choose the best sunscreen for oily skin that gives a matt finish that is lightweight and non-greasy and doesn't clog pores.

Normal Skin

Normal-skinned people can use whichever sunscreen they choose. However, to prevent any potential skin issues, make sure to choose physical sunscreen lotions that sit on the skin to reflect radiations. Choosing chemical sunblock can absorb the UV rays and convert them into heat, releasing them from the body.

Sensitive Skin

It is also best to choose physical sunscreens for sensitive skin types. Make sure it has mild ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to prevent any inflammation or irritation.

Acne-Prone Skin

Make sure to choose the acne-prone skin sunscreen carefully that is non-comedogenic and lightweight. The best sunscreen for oily skin that is gel-based can suit acne-prone skin types as it prevents greasiness that triggers acne.

Summing Up!

Sunscreen products are vital elements in the skin care regimen, although small, to maintain the youthfulness of your skin. Daily investing in sunscreen can offer up to SPF 50 and four plus PA ratings to provide protection against broad-spectrum UVA, UVB, and infrared. Choose the right product as per your skin type and benefit from targeted effects.

