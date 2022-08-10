As Ethereum (ETH) Plunges With The Crypto Collapse, Quilvius (QVIU) Offers A More Rewarding Alternative 

Since the crypto collapse began in May, the cryptocurrency market has been struggling to find its feet, and established coins like Ethereum (ETH) have suffered serious hits. So if you're hunting for excellent cryptocurrencies to buy, you're at the right place. This article discusses Quilvius (QVIU) as an exceptional choice to have on your radar.

But before we proceed, let's give a brief background to Ethereum (ETH) and its place in the market today.

Ethereum (ETH) - Is Old Really Gold?

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ethereum is second only to Bitcoin (BTC) in market capitalization, with over $218 billion in the cryptocurrency markets. Ethereum is a top choice cryptocurrency to invest in 2022, and it plays host to hundreds of dApps and marketplaces, metaverse projects, and offers high-grade security architecture to crypto projects.

Ethereum is famed as the blockchain for hosting hundreds of dApps, marketplaces, and blockchain platforms while offering ultra-grade security to projects. Ethereum is an open-source and decentralized blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ether (ETH) is the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum.

According to CoinMarketCap, as of the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,172.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10,370,102,234. Q2 and early Q3 2022 have been generally bearish, and Ethereum (ETH) has been unable to optimally deliver on its potential as a result.

As inflation and the consequent crypto collapse deepens, a new token, Quilvius (QVIU), could potentially offer a more attractive option for traders and investors than Ethereum.

Introducing New Cryptocurrency - Quilvius (QVIU)

Quilvius (QVIU) is a meme token with a vision to unite authors, readers, and investors and usher in the next age of Enlightenment. With Quilvius (QVIU), it becomes super easy for persons interested in knowledge, culture, alchemy, arts, and magic to educate themselves while sharing their passions and thoughts with like-minded individuals.

Quilvius (QVIU) is a DeFi platform that stimulates individuals involved in the literary community, Quilivius Trope, to profit from creativity, knowledge acquisition, sharing, engaging, story-telling, writing, and so much more.

On the Quilvius (QVIU) network, authors will get to sell as many books, articles, or writing as they presently do while still maintaining a passive income over time. The ecosystem will work to maintain an inflow of profit so long as there are individuals purchasing, reading, or talking about the book on the Quilvius Dais.

The Quilvius (QVIU) project is built on the back of the incongruity of the traditional publishing model with current realities, especially in how it has gravely affected the accessibility of books. Books are not as accessible in much the same way as accessing hundreds of movies on Netflix, for example.

For Quilvius, the goal is to assist readers in reading a book at a fraction of the cost without requiring them to look for pirated publications or have to give up on education. With this platform, investors can achieve financial success while also positively contributing to society by eradicating the elitism behind knowledge and culture. It goes without saying that Quilvius (QVIU) is on a journey to empower the world and offer knowledge to all.

There's definitely something for everyone - authors who are passionate about their books, readers who are interested in finding more good books to read and sharing the stories they read, or investors looking for ethical investments, the value obtained by all parties is both long-term, sustainable and permanent!

Every author essentially becomes their own publisher in the Quilvius token model. The platform allows authors to communicate with users, saving a significant amount of money and self-promoting publicity. The author will be eligible for commissions on sales of their books.

The Lessor is the second type of "owner" in the Quilvius-verse. These are the ones that purchase books from Authors and other Lessors. Lessors can turn a profit by either renting out the book rights they possess or selling their works to third parties.

The reader or audience derives the greatest overall benefit from the ecosystem. The more popular the Quilvius Token grows, the more readers will have the opportunity to rent books and other publications at stable and affordable costs.

There is another category called holders, traders, or investors. These are persons interested in providing support and funding for the project.

QVIU is a BSC token that was released on the Binance Smart Chain, due for release in Q3 2022. This meme token will power the QVIU ecosystem serving as the default currency used to create, claim, purchase, and sell NFTQUILs as they're minted. The low transaction costs offered by Binance Smart Chain will enable any to create and trade NFTQUILs at an affordable price.

Quilvius’s (QVIU) presale is slated for Q3 2022.

Here's your chance to milk the cryptocurrency market. Stay tuned for updates on the presale!

For more information:

Presale: http://join.quilvius.com/

Website: http://quilvius.com/

