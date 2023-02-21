Arasavilli Aravind Trust Partners With Indian Vision Trust For New Educational Program

The world is ever-evolving, if one sits and compares from the last few decades then there is a lot of improvement in the conditions of women. However, there are still a plethora of gaps that need to be filled including women's safety, their education and much more. Education is what is extremely important for anyone to be empowered and self-dependent and in India still, many women do not even have basic education. Numerous NGOs, organizations, charitable trusts, etcetera are working towards this issue and one of them is Arasavilli Aravind Trust whose Chairman is Mr Arasavilli Aravind.

The Arasavilli Aravind Trust works to resolve a lot of social issues and one of their main focuses is women's empowerment. Those women who could not attend school due to poverty, orphans, harassment, and other sexism- and gender-based concerns, as well as who were denied access to education in their communities are now being taught by the trust. They assist them by providing free and high quality education. To make this mission an even more successful one, the Chairman of the trust Mr Arasavilli Aravind reached out to Dr Kiran Bedi, the first Indian woman to enter the Indian Police Service and who is the Founder of India Vision Foundation with a fresh idea for implementing a new program.

The two genius mindsets who are also pioneers in their respective fields will be training all those women who aim on advancing in their fields. They will be receiving outstanding soft skills, skill development and digital marketing training in this new program. The training course will include specific focused details mentioned below:

● Soft skills: Interpersonal (people) skills, communication skills, listening skills, time management, problem-solving abilities, leadership, and empathy are among the fundamental soft skills which will be taught. The most significant soft skills that companies look for in candidates and are necessary for any profession are reflected in this curriculum.

● Skill Development: Through this, the participants of the program will be able to understand that skill development is the process of identifying the skills gaps in young people and addressing those gaps with training and employment opportunities thanks to this programme. They will ensure that the skill development programmes attempt to recognise the talent of the children and extend their aid by giving them the necessary guidance, infrastructure, opportunities, and motivation to enable them to achieve their objectives.

● Digital Marketing: Digitalisation has taken over each and every realm. It is the need of the new age. Thus, owing to the same Arasavilli Trust and Indian Vision Trust are also offering the greatest training in this area. Through this, anyone can learn how to master digital marketing with an online course, which has been approved by The Open University and the Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe.

Arasavilli Aravind Trust along with Indian Vision Trust is moving forward towards the vision to make India more educated and self-dependent. With their extensive knowledge and training methodology they will be teaching students to make them the leaders of tomorrow. Mr Arasavilli Aravind is on his mission to increase the literacy rate of India and for this, he is giving his all.