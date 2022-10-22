Amy Myers Collagen + Probiotic Skin Formula Reviews - Worth The Money

Collagen is an important protein that strengthens the skin, bones, and other tissues. Collagen is available in 16 different forms and 80-90% of collagen in the body falls under types I, II, or III. This form of protein occurs naturally in the bodies of mammals, but its production decreases with age.

Besides, lifestyle factors such as too much sun exposure, smoking, or lack of sleep, can also affect collagen production. Lower levels of the collagen in the body can cause changes such as loss of skin firmness and elasticity, bone loss, and more. For that reason, many people are now shifting to collagen supplements to boost the production of this protein in the body.

Collagen supplements are available as powder, which users can mix with coffee or water and consume. They are also available as tablets, gummies, liquids, or capsules. Amy Myers Collagen claims to be among the best collagen supplements in the market, according to its sales page.

Does Amy Myers Collagen work? What are its ingredients? Where can consumers buy it? This review gives the answers to these questions and more.

What is Amy Myers Collagen?

Amy Myers Collagen is a combination of collagen and probiotics made into a tasty, decadent chocolate powder. According to the official website, it nourishes and protects the skin while supporting its vitality and resilience.

Collagen is a form of protein that gives the skin its radiance and makes hair vibrant and nails stronger. Besides, collagen increases blood flow to the skin and improves elasticity while eliminating visible wrinkles. For instance, Probiotic strains such as L. johnsonii are responsible for combating skin damage caused by excessive sun exposure.

Similarly, probiotics like L.bulgaricus and streptococcus thermophilus can help skin retain its elasticity and moisture. The Amy Myers Collagen is a high-performance, doctor-formulated supplement that is equally non-toxic and packed with the purest forms of bioactive ingredients.

Key Features of Amy Myers Collagen

According to the product’s sales page, the Amy Myer Collagen formula exhibits the following features:

It’s non-GMO

It’s physician-formulated

It’s GMP compliant and AIP friendly

It’s third-party lab-tested

It’s dairy and gluten-free

It’s a woman-owned enterprise

Benefits of Using Amy Myers Collagen

The following are the main benefits of using Amy Myers collagen:

Collagen minimizes visible wrinkles

The Amy Myers collagen formula contains active ingredients that prevent users from developing wrinkles as early as age 40 years. As people grow older, their collagen production decreases, leading to tired-looking, saggy skin. Amy Myers collagen fills the gap by supplying the body with adequate collagen.

Collagen protects the skin from exposure

Ultraviolet (UV) rays are dangerous to aged skin and that’s why Amy Myers collagen contains Lactobacillus johnsonii. According to studies, this ingredient may help reinforce the skin’s natural homeostasis to reduce UV-induced skin damage that arises from sun exposure.

Probiotics support clearer skin

Even as a person gets older, acne doesn’t stop. Amy Myers collagen formula contains L. Rhamnosus and L. Acidophilus, two probiotic strains that have been shown to support clearer skin by lowering acne breakouts.

Collagen supports the gut-skin axis

The gut communicates with the skin and therefore, the absorption of nutrients has a direct impact on skin health. This implies that beauty is much more than just skin-deep. Providing the body with the right nutrients that the gut needs to repair itself is equally essential to make the skin beautiful and clearer.

Collagen keeps the body flexible

Collagen holds together all the living tissues of the body, including connective tissues of the tendons, joints, ligaments, and skin. This is important even as one gets older to ensure that the body gets adequate collagen to remain flexible.

Collagen reinforces hair and nails

The Amy Myers collagen and probiotic blend contains powerful ingredients that support stronger and healthy hair and nails. With key amino acids, the formula helps users build hair proteins while strengthening their scalp and hair roots. This allows users to enjoy glossier, longer, and stronger nails.

Amy Myers Collagen Ingredients

Amy Myers Collagen plus probiotic blend contains the following ingredients:

L. Rhamnosus: This ingredient focuses on the gut by improving the gut microflora while balancing the immune system. This, in turn, helps keep the skin looking healthier and clearer.

Collagen protein: As the most abundant structural protein in the body, collagen serves as the ‘glue’ that holds the body together. The bones, connective tissue, cartilage, and joints, all require adequate collagen supply to remain healthy.

L. Acidophilus: This ingredient is a probiotic strain that is found in the intestines and while it supports gut health, it helps maintain a healthy weight while reducing outbreaks.

L. Balgaricus and Streptococcus Thermophilus: These two probiotic strains are found in the digestive tract where they deliver multiple overall health benefits. Besides, they support skin elasticity while helping in healing dry or scaling skin.

L. Johnsonii: This lactic acid bacterium helps in protein digestion while generating certain nutrients. According to studies, it may reduce early UV-induced skin damage due to sun exposure.

In addition to these ingredients, the formula contains calcium, protein, sodium, and chloride.

How to Use Amy Myers Collagen

According to the manufacturer, users should mix one scoop of the formula with a glass (8 ounces) of water or their favorite beverage. All the same, the manufacturer recommends consulting a physician before using the formula.

Collagen and probiotics have no restrictions regarding the time of taking, so users can take the formula any time—day or night. For example, they can do an early morning smoothie or heat it at night and drink it like hot cocoa, which boosts sleep quality.

Amy Myers Collagen plus Probiotic formula is designed to help users with their gut-skin axis because it combines collagen and hand-selected probiotics to support healthier-looking skin. It’s especially recommended for people in their 40s because their collagen production begins to decline.

Amy Myers Collagen Pricing

1 Pack of Collagen + Probiotic costs $54.97

Consumers have the option to subscribe and save , bringing the price to as low as $46.72 per package.

What Makes Amy Myers Collagen as Supplement Unique?

When it comes to choosing a collagen supplement, consumers should remember that collagen is not a complete protein so it must be combined with other protein sources such as probiotics and protein powders to remain effective.

It’s equally important to use collagen products that are third-party tested because it lowers the risk of consuming heavy metal contaminants that may be present in the product. Amy Myers Collagen plus Probiotic meets all these conditions.

In Conclusion

Perhaps the only concern about this formula is its availability on the official website only. Users must visit the official website to place their orders. Overall, the formula has a 90-day return guarantee and the manufacturer offers Storewide free shipping for orders above $75 for Novice Pass Members.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

