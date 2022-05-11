Afzal Anis, Founder Of First Helpcare NGO And Aditya Sharma, Founder Of Givebharat Social Welfare Foundation, Join Hands For Collaboration

Aditya Sharma, a strong, determined and successful social activist is all set, to launch a new project and take his work to another level. Our small town boy, with his origins from Narsinghapura situated in Madhya Pradesh, had made it the goal of his life to helping people belonging to underprivileged classes of the society. To make his dream a reality, he established the GiveBharat Social Welfare and Bharat Youth Forum for assisting distressed students in their hours of need. Even during Covid-19, he jumped to join forces with the frontline workers and helped in the distribution of necessary items including food packets, emergency supplies, face masks and medicines. Today, Aditya is a very popular youth activist considered a messiah by the masses. He holds the position of State co-convener of social media at Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (Madhya Bharat). To connect with the people, Aditya has been using his Twitter handle, @adityasharma_mp .



To make his new project a success, Aditya has joined hands with the founder of First HelpCare NGO, Afzal Anis. A renowned digital marketer, Afzal has achieved success through his unflagging hard work and dedication to his work. He founded First HelpCare NGO to simplify the procedure of fundraising with the help of an authentic platform for the same. He has thus impacted the lives of many families belonging to lower socio-economic backgrounds including cancer survivors and other patients. Afzal uses the power of social media to connect with the people and uses his Twitter handles @imafzalanis and @first_helpcare for this.



Aditya and Afzal are set to begin with this new project that will uplift society and make our country a better place. Aditya understands that the people belonging to underprivileged classes have suffered the most because of the Covid 19 pandemic. He strongly believes that we have to work together as a whole to support them and help them rise.



Likewise, Afzal has used Crowdfunding as a primary medium to raise funds for various groups of society. Afzal states, ” I and my foundation continue to be with the families and provide them with all kinds of assistance they need for their survival. Our organisation believes in transparency and doesn't charge a penny for making a donation. So now helping someone will not cost you anything but your will.”



With an emphatic heart, Aditya and Afzal have made their foundations a success and now it's time for them to launch their new project. We are hopeful to watch their collaboration reach new heights.