Actress Saafi Kaur To Star In Ram Gopal Verma's Films, Fans Excited 

Bollywood is one of the most challenging yet aspirational places for actors to make a mark. It takes years for actors to bag offers and be able to display their fine acting skills. It takes immense dedication, perseverance and enhanced acting skills to make it to the Indian Tinseltown.

Young actress Saafi Kaur is one such hardworking and ambitious stellar who has recently bagged a Hindi movie under ace director Ram Gopal Verma. The talent and dexterity of Saafi has enabled her to star in a Hindi movie directed by Ram Gopal Verma as one of the lead characters.

A dynamic actress, Saafi is ready to display the strength of her character in this well-sought-after opportunity. Known for great improvisation and skillfully playing various kinds of roles, Saafi is all set to lure her fans with another challenging character.

The Ram Gopal Verma movie will also have casting of other seasoned Bollywood faces. The movie project is currently in the pre production phase. As per reports, the much awaited movie would be on the floor by the end of July. The shoots will take place in the majestic city of hyderabad where Saafi Kaur will prove the mettle of her flowy acting in a very different role as compared to her previous roles.

Having begun her career as a scintillating model and passionate theater artist, Saafi made her inroads in movies with her stint in Malayalam movie 'Malik' sharing the space with Fahad Faasil under the direction of Mahesh Naraynan. Having made a mark in her debut performance, fans await her future releases.

"Acting is one of my truest passions. I am glad that I found my calling at a young age and even more grateful that I was able to convert opportunities in the process. I pick my roles very wisely and focus on doing dynamic characters to deepen my profile as an actor. I have a couple of very exciting future projects lined up and I am working really hard to excel in those roles", said Saafi in a statement.

Saafi has been in the world of acting when she used to do theater in Mumbai and Punjab which has honed her delivery skills and caught the attention of many directors. Her dancing acumen is certainly a plus for molding her into diverse roles. Along with being a stellar at notable fashion shows, Saafi is making her presence felt with stars such as Randeep Hooda, Rajneesh Duggal, Urvashi Rautela in a Neeraj Pathak directed web series.

Driven to make the best of all opportunities, Saafi has created her fanbase in the Malayalam, Telugu and Punjabi industry and now is all set for her dream Bollywood projects. With an aim to shine in the world of acting, Saafi is taking substantive and bold steps by developing her body and mind for long-lasting success.

