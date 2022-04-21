Ace Industrialist Rihaan Sayyid Elucidates The Idea Behind His New-Age Venture

"Every time you state what you want or believe, you’re the first to hear it. It’s a message to both you and others about what you think is possible. Don’t put a ceiling on yourself." This quote by Oprah Winfrey always motivates LeadingNepalese industrialist Rihaan Sayyid to strengthen his belief in the potential of the Midlaj Holding Private Limited to grow into a top-notch holding company.

From a young age, this dynamic entrepreneur was motivated to fill in the shoes of his father, Rahaman, a successful businessman.Rihaan imbibed his father’s undaunting style and capacity to sustain even the challenging time. His immaculate decision-making ability helped him calculate potential risks involved and strategies accordingly. Hailing from Nepalgunj, this 21-year-old Bachelor's student revamped the business through his comprehensive methodology.

However, He realised that running scaled business requires centralisation as part of the system. Thus, in the year 2018, the Ace Entrepreneur established Midlaj Holding Private Limited as an Investment Holding Company. This Holding Company holds a critical control in numerous subsidiary organizations and brands. Since its launch, the organization has been instrumental in decidedly characterizing the enhancement of each subsidiary’s productivity to offer a product as per market requirement, and explore their respective markets to gauge emerging trends.

Overseeing such leading enterprises through a holding organization has also put challenges in front of Rihaan. However, along with his adept team, he has stood the test of time as they conquered those challenges and won the hearts of audience. With time, they had set bench marks and impressed their clients during the course.

Midlaj Holding Private Limited assumes a critical part in driving its subsidiary organizations towards the path of inclusive growth. The subsidiaries are: Midlaj Plywood Industry Private Limited, Midlaj Trading Private Limited, and other four subsidiaries.

Midlaj Plywood Industry Private Limited got established after the visionary Rihaan saw an opportunity as he purchased a bankrupt plywood factory in the wake of carefully assessing the market dynamics and opportunity it offered. Under the company, the organization produces different compressed wood brands like NaturalPly, EconomicPly, RastraPly, and NepalPly. Today, Midlaj Plywood Industry Private Limited has turned into a family brand for its durable and dependable products.

The other leading subsidiary, Midlaj Trading Private Limited, was established in the year 2020, is known for its reliable administrations through its import business. The organization main business is importing Renowned Amul Dairy Brand from India as an official importer for Nepal, which boldly claims to exchange or refund the amount if their product becomes defective or of low quality.

Under Midlaj Holding Private Limited, the other four subsidiaries have seen profits from their operations. The first subsidiary is Midlaj Capital Private Limited, a prestigious Investment administration brand otherwise called Investinance.The subsequentsubsidiary is Midlaj Estate Private Limited which is making the Real Estate business efficient in Nepal. The third subsidiary which has been instrumental in the outcome of Midlaj Holding Private Limited is Midlaj Technologies Private Limited, a main Social Media Agency in Nepal& The upcoming subsidiary is Midlaj Agriculture Private Limited which works in the field of yield and domesticated animals cultivating

"Being the leader, I needed to carry forward the legacy of my father in the company. I had the onus of building the organisation beyond the realm of profit. I believe my passion towards business helped me to start focusing on building skills from an early age. My Modern and Islamic education helped me make a solid foundation for this excursion. Right up 'til the present time, I look forward to expanding my skillset to help the business grow persistently. This includes understanding that time is cash which needs to be spent wisely. Effective usage of time allows our organisation to channelise energy on vital partsof operations to ultimately define the destiny of our organisation. This requires having outright clarity in thoughtsand possessing relevant skillset that assists us with arriving at our objectives quicker." opines Rihaan.

Rihaan believes in maintaining a fine balance between people and profit. Despite being at such demanding work position, he keenly takes interest in creating opportunities for the welfare of the lesser privileged section of the society.He says "Meeting the materialistic objectives is important for my organisation as stakeholders put their best efforts to scale the profits of the organization. It helps us sustain a descent living. However, we aren’t limited to only such goals. Being the leader of such a big organisation, I feel the need to take constructive steps for the welfare of marginalised section of the society."

The Social activist has put his step forward as he establishedHeartial Charity Organization-a Non-Profit Charity Organization to serve humankind and offer happiness with lesser advantaged segments of Indian society. He enrolled the NGO alongside Acid Survivor Muskan Khatun. The NGO is made to elevate the existences of those whose voices are unheard and have restricted assets at disposal.The visionary is leading by example by setting standards to make the industries of Nepal open doors for the talented youth of Nepal so that all can develop together as one country.

