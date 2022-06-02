A 3-Minutes Story Of The Famous Motivational Speaker Maulana Nooruddin Agha

Syed Nooruddin Hashmi, popular on social media as Maulana Nooruddin Agha. He is famous among his audience for his unique humor-oriented speeches and short lectures in multiple languages. Which act as a source of motivation for young, guidance-seeking souls and inspire them to seek the higher purpose of life.

The Beginning of Academia

The journey of Maulana Nooruddin becoming a beacon of Noor for millions of people started with his initial education being done at home. Having built a keen interest in learning prestiged literary languages at a tender age, Syed Nooruddin dedicated his whole youth to a strictly academic lifestyle.

Drifting through his academic career, he mastered the art of public speaking in a way that would actually influence people and ultimately inspire positive change in them. And finally, he concluded his formal education with a Masters in Islamic Sciences from Islamia University.

The Transition from Theory to Practice

The next logical step was to actually utilize all this learned knowledge and expertise for other people’s benefit. Out of the multiple options at his disposal, Nooruddin Agha chose the pathway of serving his people with his unparalleled speaking skills. Starting with physical sermons for locals, Maulana Nooruddin then went on to employ the vast potential of digital media at his service.

Tapping the Unexplored Potential of Social Media

His unique humor-filled style and on-point advice gradually got popular among the masses. Within just 2 years of launching on social media, his content has already secured millions of views on Facebook and YouTube.

According to Maulana, he relishes creating useful content for his audience and his vision is to bring goodness, hope, and positivity to more and more lives through digital media platforms.

You can visit his page and watch his content at: https://www.facebook.com/MNooruddinAgha/



