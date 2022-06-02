Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

A 3-Minutes Story Of The Famous Motivational Speaker Maulana Nooruddin Agha

The journey of Maulana Nooruddin becoming a beacon of Noor for millions of people started with his initial education being done at home.

A 3-Minutes Story Of The Famous Motivational Speaker Maulana Nooruddin Agha
Maulana Nooruddin, Motivational Speaker

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 3:43 pm

Syed Nooruddin Hashmi, popular on social media as Maulana Nooruddin Agha. He is famous among his audience for his unique humor-oriented speeches and short lectures in multiple languages. Which act as a source of motivation for young, guidance-seeking souls and inspire them to seek the higher purpose of life.

The Beginning of Academia 
The journey of Maulana Nooruddin becoming a beacon of Noor for millions of people started with his initial education being done at home. Having built a keen interest in learning prestiged literary languages at a tender age, Syed Nooruddin dedicated his whole youth to a strictly academic lifestyle.

Drifting through his academic career, he mastered the art of public speaking in a way that would actually influence people and ultimately inspire positive change in them. And finally, he concluded his formal education with a Masters in Islamic Sciences from Islamia University.

Related stories

'I Represent The Young New Age Indian': Said Actor - Director Adeeb Rais

The Transition from Theory to Practice
The next logical step was to actually utilize all this learned knowledge and expertise for other people’s benefit. Out of the multiple options at his disposal, Nooruddin Agha chose the pathway of serving his people with his unparalleled speaking skills. Starting with physical sermons for locals, Maulana Nooruddin then went on to employ the vast potential of digital media at his service.

Tapping the Unexplored Potential of Social Media
His unique humor-filled style and on-point advice gradually got popular among the masses. Within just 2 years of launching on social media, his content has already secured millions of views on Facebook and YouTube.

According to Maulana, he relishes creating useful content for his audience and his vision is to bring goodness, hope, and positivity to more and more lives through digital media platforms.

You can visit his page and watch his content at: https://www.facebook.com/MNooruddinAgha/


 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Maulana Nooruddin Agha Motivational Speaker
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand, First Test: Live Cricket Scores Of ENG Vs NZ Match

Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand, First Test: Live Cricket Scores Of ENG Vs NZ Match

KK's Death Leaves Film Industry In Shock: Celebrities Express Grief Over The Loss

KK's Death Leaves Film Industry In Shock: Celebrities Express Grief Over The Loss