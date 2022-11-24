9 Reasons To Get Involved In These Presales, Which Are Taking The Market By Storm

Amid the bear market, many cryptocurrencies have seen a sharp decline in their purchase per unit price. These elements have made a lot of investors skeptical about investing in the crypto market, which will have a long-term effect on the market if not properly addressed.

Consequently, this has brought some new initiatives, like Dash 2 Trade , Impt.io , and Calvaria , to the limelight. Particularly those with unique characteristics and interesting features have taken the market by storm, blazing through their presales at alarming rates. So let's see some reasons to get involved in these presales, which are taking the market by storm.

Dash 2 Trade is an analytics and social platform whose unique features and prospects are causing a stir in the crypto space. Its features include trading signals that alert traders on profitable ways to navigate the markets, reducing losses to minimal levels, on-chain analysis that tracks trends in the market and relays them as advisable patterns to traders, and new coin listings showcasing new coins on the market.

More interesting and unique is its dashboard, which provides all the information mentioned above in real time for easy access. Its presale has generated over $6,000,000 in the ongoing third stage.

IMPT is making a sole claim to redirect the aim of crypto trading. With profit on one side, they hope to achieve a balance by reducing the amount of energy consumed.

An eco-friendly initiative focused on reducing its and others' carbon footprints has partnered with over 10000+ brands to try and achieve this feat. When carbon credits are burnt, they are minted into NFTs, which can be sold or kept; however, the user determines to use them.

Its presale has generated over $13 million and has crossed over half of its presale budgeted tokens.

Calvaria is a new blockchain project that is on the lips of everyone in the crypto market for effectively scaling its presale stage. A fantasy game based on cards, it revolves around a P2E mechanism. The game can be accessed by downloading on Google PlayStore, a free version of the game, or on the platform, which requires the player to purchase RIA tokens and stake them before playing. You get the opponent's tokens after winning a game.

Calvaria's presale has raised 1,909,691 USDT by selling 112,387,658 $RIA out of 120,000,000 $RIA. Investors might have missed out on those significant gains, but tokens purchased in stage 5 will still experience a staggering increase before the token is even listed on exchanges.

REASONS TO GET INVOLVED WITH PRESALES

1. DISCOUNTED PRICES: The presales' major element is acquiring prospective crypto tokens at relatively discounted prices before the market places a demand and supply condition on them. The D2T, for example, is a 9-phase plan which increases the unit price of the tokens successively, although the discount is still evident in each phase.

2. LATEST TECHNOLOGIES: Alongside their unique features, they herald a new wave of technological improvements. For example, Dash 2 Trade has introduced trading signals, on-chain analysis, and new coin listings that improve the trading experience, providing effective ways to navigate the crypto space. Blockchain technology has also made it possible to curb fraudulent activities on the platforms by nature of its distributed ledger system.

3. BOOM FACTOR: These cryptos have been projected to reach sizable amounts in the next 4-8 years. Even though the price range mostly depends on the wave of supply and demand, the rate of investments has been promising. Prospectively, these new projects have been projected to pump high quickly, meaning anyone with a substantial amount of tokens will stand to make a huge profit when they reach their peak.

4. ECO-FRIENDLINESS: By occasionally burning a certain amount of currencies, they strive to build an environmentally friendly operation. Focused on reducing the effects of carbon utilization for mining processes, their users can still profit from trading and, at the same time, promote a safe environment.

5. AVAILABILITY: The sheer number of purchases begun on each of these platforms is testimony to the fact that people are very interested in them. With D2T registering over $500,000 in just 24 hours and IMPT reaching $6 million in 2 weeks, the available tokens will be exhausted much quicker than estimated.

6. EASY MONITORING: The presale events can be easily monitored on the platforms with access to up-to-date progress. This provides easy reference to trends and the ongoing progress of the presale events.

7. POSITIVE MEDIA REVIEWS: The media exposure on these cryptos have ensured that their project objectives are given a higher chance of achievement. As we all know, social media is the hub of trends, and it controls the decision of many of its users via influencers and followership. These cryptos have displayed astounding performances in the past weeks and have been buzzing on social platforms, particularly crypto-centered platforms. This maintains widespread recognition for these projects.

8. RECOGNISED BY TRUSTED BRANDS: Trusted brands have influenced and invested in these projects. Convincing a wide number of brands is not an easy task because many brands see the potential in the projects. Brands that understand the unique aspects of service have studied the requirements for success and will not take unnecessary risks to create a belief in these projects.

9. HIGH UTILITY: They are useful for purchasing a wide array of products, pointing to how acceptable they are. They can be used and applied to real-world scenarios, solving crucial human problems. As improvements are made and popularity increases, they likely acquire wider acceptability in the market sphere.

Conclusion

These are just supplementary reasons to back up involvement in the presale events. However, the sensational movements of these cryptocurrencies are directing enormous traffic toward them, with IMPT in its latter stage of presales and D2T selling out as fast as possible, and RIA depleting its tranches speedily. This points to an inevitable outselling, some even before the estimated periods.

Investors have seen the massive potential associated with these cryptocurrencies and are queuing up to be part of the project. With the coins at their lowest prices now, it only makes sense to invest before they skyrocket. If you desire to make great profits in the crypto market, then you should invest in D2T, IMPT, and RIA now!

