8 New Cryptocurrency To Buy In October 2022

We've done a thorough analysis of the most promising cryptocurrency projects, and our featured picks are; DT2 , IMPT , RIA and TAMA ,. So, this post looks at the top 8 new crypto coins to invest in for 2022 and ranks them. Many different categories of projects, as well as the most promising forthcoming ICOs, are included on the list of new cryptocurrencies. In this category, you will find NFTs, blockchains, Metaverse, AMM projects, and P2E games.

It's important to remember that cryptocurrency holdings are highly speculative and subject to price fluctuations. Therefore, investors should research the tokens included in this list of new cryptocurrencies to make sure they are appropriate for their needs.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

A cutting-edge cryptocurrency ranking and analysis platform currently in pre-sale. The goal of Dash 2 Trade (D2T), a new cryptocurrency project, is to equip crypto market participants (investors and traders) with the resources they need to achieve their financial goals. D2T token, the project's native ERC-20 token, has been extremely successful. The D2T token's initial presale has already raised over $400,000 in less than 24 hours, and its popularity doesn't seem to be waning any time soon.

Due to its potential use in paying for Dash 2 Trade subscriptions and other resource-intensive services like strategy backtesting, the D2T token could see a significant increase in value once Dash 2 Trade is fully released.

2. IMPT

The IMPT cryptocurrency completed a massive pre-sale in record time.An example of a problem that IMPT aims to address is the need to lessen people's carbon footprints. IMPT will use the carbon credits you buy on the market to cover the cost of this decrease. Carbon credits stand in for the quantity of carbon pollution that has been eliminated. It represents a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions equal to one metric ton of CO2.

More than $6 million was raised in the first pre-sale, demonstrating enthusiasm for the initiative's potential. The presale began on October 3rd. It is anticipated that the pre-sale will finish on November 25th. However, if IMPT tokens are sold faster than predicted, the pre-sale might terminate earlier.

The project's reputation and popularity are reflected in the continuous success of the pre-sale 1. Because of this, now is the moment to buy IMPT and benefit from its enormous potential returns.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity isn’t just another P2E battle card game. It’s a revolutionary concept that’s looking to serve as an educational and onboarding tool for gamers who just aren’t familiar and/or comfortable with crypto. One of the biggest obstacles to getting new gamers to jump into the crypto fray is the fact that they might not understand how it all works.

So, instead of just trying to explain it in different terms, Calvaria (RIA) decided to create what amounts to a fun tutorial. The Duels of Eternity game is being offered in two forms – the crypto P2E version and the free-to-play version, which can be played on PCs or on mobile apps.

As people play the free version, they are given insights as to how the P2E version would work, including real-time updates about how much they would be earning if they purchased an NFT deck of cards for the crypto version. So, in essence, it’s bridging the gap between the non-crypto and crypto world in a fun way that no other crypto project is doing.

The concept has caught on like fire, too, as 39% of the available tokens in the Presale Stage 1 have already been sold.

4. TAMA

A fascinating new metaverse and NFT-centric ecosystem, of which Tamadoge is a part, makes for an interesting P2E game. TAMA, a deflationary meme cryptocurrency, is the platform's token. Let's begin with how well accepted the Tamadoge project is: despite the gloomy mood and dropping prices in the rest of the market, the TAMA presale was completed with $19 million raised in less than eight weeks.

There was already a lot of buzz around Tamadoge because of its successful presale, but after its stunning first exchange offering, investors and cryptocurrency traders were blown away. If you're looking for a new cryptocurrency to keep an eye on, look no further than Tamadoge. The project has amassed over 70,000 Twitter followers and 50,000 Telegram subscribers, making it one of the most followed cryptocurrencies in the world.

Other Lucrative Cryptos Of 2022

Other cryptocurrencies also provide you with the best outcomes without harming the environment. Here are some that you must look at:

● Battle Infinity(IBAT)

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a decentralized P2E gaming platform for the Metaverse. Battle Infinity will be interesting to people who are interested in new crypto coins that mix P2E games with the metaverse. In this case, the token is IBAT. This project is also one of the most popular new cryptocurrencies for 2022 because it had one of the best presales of the year.

In 24 days, IBAT reached its hard cap goal of 16,500 BNB. As a result, it sold out way before the 90-day pre-sale period that was planned. This project says that it is the metaverse's multiverse.

● Lucky Block(LBLOCK)

Growing Global NFT Competitions Platform Lucky Block (LBLOCK). Since it started up at the beginning of 2022, Lucky Block, a new NFT project, has become very popular and is another notable new cryptocurrency to invest in. On this platform, there are daily competitions based on blockchain. Also, because Lucky Block works with smart contracts, each NFT tournament draw is fair because of this.

● Ape coin(APE)

ApeCoin (APE) is a new cryptocurrency with ties to the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Fans of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection might think that APE is an interesting new cryptocurrency to invest in. ApeCoin is one of the most popular meme crypto projects right now because it has a strong tie to the NFT series mentioned above.

● MetaBlaze(MBLZ)

MetaBlaze (MBLZ) - Unique NFT and P2E Ecosystem MetaBlaze is a unique cryptocurrency project that needs $600,000 more to reach its hard cap during its presale. On October 15, the project did a give away 10,000 MetaGoblin NFTs, and the crypto community is very excited about MetaBlaze.

Final Words

The promising development of crypto cannot be denied. Investors appear to have a larger range of crypto options thanks to emerging coins like D2T, TAMA and IMPT, and many others. Investing in these cryptos can prove to be the wisest choice to make.