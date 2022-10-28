8 Best New Crypto Coin Launches To Invest In

The year 2022 has seen a lot of cryptocurrencies being launched. In comparison, some were launched on the Ethereum Blockchain, others on the Solana Blockchain, a few more on the Binance Chain, and several other blockchains. These cryptocurrencies were created for several reasons, and at the time of their creation, expectations were high.

Whether they met the expectations of the developers and investors are questions we cannot answer. We can, however, tell you that coins like D2T, IMPT, and TAMA have done exceedingly well in the short time of their launch. They have beaten a lot of expectations and continue to do so. That alone makes it enough reason for you to invest in these tokens.

We shall now look at these three coins and five others that we feel are the best three that you should purchase.

A Dive Into The Eight Best New Cryptocurrencies Launches You Should Consider

We shall now dive into the eight best new cryptocurrencies you should consider adding to your portfolios. These eight seem to have gathered some hype around them, as well as having some serious use cases. With increased adoption, they would be profitable to early investors.

● Dash2Trade (D2T) – Newest Kid on the Block with an Unrivalled Future

● IMPT.io (IMPT) – The First-rate Token for a Top-notch Carbon Related Project

● Calvaria (RIA) - New Blockchain Trading Card Game

● Tamadoge (TAMA) – A Stellar Crypto token for NFT Lovers

● Evmos (EVMOS) – Smart Contract Token for Smart Investors

● DogeChain (DC) – Exciting Platform for Dogecoin Investors

● Aptos (APT) – Token fighting for the Adoption of Web3

● Stargate Finance (STG) – New Token for Staking and Farming

Dash2Trade (D2T) – Newest Kid on the Block with an Unrivalled Future

The Dash2Trade coin powering its platform is the D2T token, and while it’s still pretty new, it’s quickly proving to be a token that should not be taken for granted. Built on the Ethereum Network, Dash2Trade provides users with the necessary tools that assist them in becoming pro crypto traders. With Dash2Trade, you have the necessary data and metrics at your fingertips.

The D2T token is new and currently undergoing the first stage of its presale. Of a first presale target of $1,666,000, a total of $1,342,7588 has been raised already. Just about 8,891,620 D2T tokens are left. To avoid missing out on the few tokens left, head over to the Dash2Trade (D2T) platform now. Buying and holding some D2T tokens will allow you to participate in the $150k giveaway on the Dash2Trade platform.

IMPT.io (IMPT) – The First-rate Token for a Top-notch Carbon Related Project

Another token launched in 2022, IMPT, is fast proving itself as a token that should be every investor’s choice. With climate change on the lips of all and sundry, a token with a focus on reducing Carbon footprint across the globe is undoubtedly a great token to purchase.

IMPT.io hopes to simplify carbon offsetting, thus allowing everyone to reduce their carbon footprint. A large number of companies are already collaborating, and even more are set to join. The token is still on its first stage presale and is expected to soar to greater heights once it is fully launched.

Calvaria (RIA) - New Blockchain Trading Card Game

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a new blockchain trading card game designed according to the best practices. It’s made by a team of trading card enthusiasts and it’s inspired by other similar games such as Hearthstone, Magic: The Gathering, etc.

The project is divided into two similar games. The first one is free and it’s available in the Play Store. However, apart from trying some of the game’s mechanics, players won’t able to enjoy the game’s unique blockchain features. In fact, the free version of the game will keep informing the players about the Play-to-Earn (P2E) version to spread adoption and motivate users to earn tokens while playing.

The platform’s native token, RIA, is staked before every match, and the winner takes everything. RIA tokens are now available in presale. You can buy 100 RIA tokens for only 1 USDT during the first phase, so hurry up and invest while the price is at its lowest point.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – A Stellar Crypto Token for NFT Lovers

Away from the seriousness of the first two tokens, Tamadoge is a play-to-earn token that combines fun and money-making in the same sentence. Tamadoge provides you with unlimited fun, which includes breeding, minting, and battling with your dog-themed NFTs in Tamadoge's immersive metaverse — The Tamaverse. It doesn’t end there, as you also get to earn while carrying out exciting activities in the metaverse.

With the TAMA token, you can also purchase Tamadoge Ultra-rare NFTS, buy items from the pet store, and earn several rewards. There has been a lot of hype around TAMA, and we believe this hype won’t end soon. This is undoubtedly one of the best coins to purchase.

Evmos (EVMOS) – Smart Contract Token for Smart Investors

There has been a lot of hype around the EVMOS token, and it’s not been for nothing. With Evmos, the Cosmos blockchain has been linked with the Ethereum blockchain. Its design allows users to deploy assets and smart contracts from Ethereum to be used in the Cosmos ecosystem.

This makes it an excellent project for users who wish to deploy contracts on Cosmos and vice versa.

DogeChain (DC) – Exciting Platform for Dogecoin Investors

Dogechain brings to the fore games, NFTs, and DeFi to investors and holders of Dogecoin. With the DC token, users can buy NFTS and play games on the platform. It also enables holders of Dogecoin to do more than just hold the coin.

With its link to Dogecoin, Dogechain is already set to become a cynosure for all, especially considering the previous positive price movements by Dogecoin. This is a good investment for you to key into.

Aptos (APT) – Token fighting for the Adoption of Web3

A newly launched blockchain, Aptos focuses on empowering an ecosystem of Dapps that are looking to solve world problems, as well as pushing for the adoption of Web3. Still newly launched, there are a lot of collaborations already ongoing.

With the DApps being built on the Aptos blockchain, it is only a matter of time before its token experiences a positive price movement.

Stargate Finance (STG) – New Token for Staking and Farming

Stargate Finance is currently trending on Coingecko for the right reasons. The native token of the Stargate Finance platform is the STG token, which is used for staking, liquidity provision, and participating in governance decisions.

With the Stargate platform, you also get to farm tokens, thus earning stablecoins. The price of STG is currently $0.447, and with its current outlook, it is set to surpass expectations.

Final Thoughts

A lot of individuals who come into the cryptocurrency industry run out as well because they are not well-guided on the suitable tokens to purchase. They come in with the lure of making money but end up making regretful trading decisions. The likes of D2T, IMPT, TAMA, and the five other tokens mentioned in this article are your best bet when investing in newly launched tokens.



