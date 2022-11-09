7 Cryptos To Buy Before 2023

It's hard to believe, but 2023 is almost here. With that being said, it's time to look at some of the best cryptos to buy before the new year gets here.

All of these projects are worthy in their own right, but Dash 2 Trade (D2T) , IMPT , Calvaria (RIA) and Tamadoge (TAMA) all stand out among the rest. Let's dive in further as to why this is the case.

10 Cryptos to Buy Before 2023 - Quick Outline

Before we dive into the full details, he's a quick outline of 10 cryptos to buy before 2023:

● Dash 2 Trade -- Signals and analytics for crypto traders

● IMPT -- Making carbon reduction easier

● Calvaria -- Attracting new crypto gamers

● Tamadoge -- Changing thoughts about meme coins

● Ripple -- Emerging from legal challenges

● Polygon -- Faster and lower cost alternative

● Ren -- Providing freedom for transactions

1. Dash 2 Trade -- Signals and Analytics for Crypto Traders

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is an exciting new project that has tons of upside because it appeals to investors across all spectrums of crypto. It's a new trading signals, predictions and social analytics platform that's making it easier for crypto investors to make smart decisions that produce amazing returns.

It has a social aspect, too, where users can learn from each other to refine their own strategies, back-test these new strategies without risking money, and even participate in weekly prediction contests. All of this is why D2T is sailing through Presale Stages. It's currently in Presale Stage 3, with a price increase coming soon.

And when the Presale stages are over, it'll be listed on LBank, which is a huge vote of confidence for the crypto project.

2. IMPT.io -- Making Carbon Reduction Easier

IMPT.io (IMPT) is a new project that's making it easier for everyone to reduce their carbon footprints. Individuals are able to do so by buying, selling and retiring carbon credits on the decentralized, blockchain-based platform, which prevents fraud and double counting.

Individuals can also help invest in eco-friendly projects around the world just by making everyday purchases. This is because IMPT has partnered with thousands of international brands, all of which have committed to dedicating a percentage of sales on the platform to projects that IMPT has vetted.

This crypto project is currently in Presale Stage 2, and is set for sellout of the available tokens soon.



3. Calvaria -- Attracting New Crypto Gamers



Calvaria (RIA) is a fun new battle card game that's found a great way to attract new crypto gamers. There is a P2E and free version of the game, and the free version shows gamers just how the crypto version would work if they played it. This is a great new approach to on-boarding new crypto investors, as words often aren't enough to describe it all.

It's a concept that has caught on tremendously so far, as Calvaria has blown through Presale Stages so far. It's currently in Stage 4, and 75% of the available tokens are gone already.



4. Tamadoge -- Changing Thoughts About Meme Coins

Tamadoge (TAMA) is changing the way people are thinking about meme coins, which often have trouble making good use cases for the utility of their tokens. This isn't the case with TAMA, which is combining NFT with P2E to build long-term and long-lasting value.

Users can take their doges onto the Tamaverse, where they can hang out with friends, breed and train their doges, and then earn rewards based on accomplishments and battling it out. The tokens can then easily be exchanged for immense rewards.

Tamadoge is available for exchange on the top-tier crypto network OKX, on its decentralized and centralized platforms. The largest pack of 20,000 Common Tamadoge NFTs are also available on OpenSea.



5. Ripple -- Emerging from Legal Challenges

Ripple (XRP) was one of the hottest crypto projects in the world. Over the last two years, though, XRP has taken quite the dip in value. That was fueled in large part by the fact that they're embroiled in a legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC is alleging they are a security, which -- if they end up being labeled that -- would put them under strict regulation.

XRP is about to wind down this case, though, which should provide it some clarity to grow again in the future. Many savvy crypto investors are already taking notice, as they're starting to buy it up. That's why now would be a great time to buy Ripple before it could grow even more in 2023.

6. Polygon -- Faster and Lower Cost Alternative

Polygon (MATIC) seeks to be a faster and lower-cost alternative to the bigger blockchains such as Ethereum. It's a two-layer solution that's meant to allow developers to scale easily. MATIC has been a go-to blockchain for many users as a result, and has a lot of positive outlook, too.

Even with Ethereum going through the Merge, which should solve some of these issues, MATIC has a good chance to continue being adopted at high rates as it is right now.

7. Ren -- Providing Freedom for Transactions

Ren (REN) is a token on the Ethereum blockchain that looks to allow any different crypto token to be transferred. Through this open protocol platform, it's making it easier for users to have more freedom with transactions. This, then, expands the usability of different apps by developers.

By doing so, quick and secure payments could be made in a private way throughout the world with ease.

Invest in D2T, IMPT, RIA and TAMA Before 2023

All of the 10 cryptos listed above would make for great investments before 2023 is here. But, if you want truly impressive returns, you should opt for Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria and Tamadoge. If you want to get in, though, you better act quick, as all are going fast and prices are set to rise soon.