6 Ways Tama & IMPT Are Breaking The Crypto Mold And Will EXPLODE In 2023.

How the crypto world and the universe are experiencing rapid changes and growth contributes to how investors make decisions when aiming to make huge profits from their investments in cryptocurrencies. Of course, everyone in the crypto world is aware of how the presale of a coin plays an integral role in its success. Regarding this, IMPT and TAMA have nothing but a bright future ahead, judging by their respective presales.

Despite ending earlier than expected, TAMA's presale was a huge success. The Presale generated up to $19 million during its presale, which was held between July 25th and September 18th. Within this relatively short period, it got listed on OLX. IMPT, on the other hand, also has proven to be a good coin. As forecasted by experts, the coin has a high probability of 10X in 2023. They believe that the carbon pricing initiative tends to hit 11.83 GtCO2e which symbolizes 23.1% of the global GHG emissions before 2022 ends.

IMPT and TAMA are currently breaking the crypto mold and are set to explode by 2023. This feat cannot be achieved unless they possess certain qualities that set them apart. Find out why and how IMPT and TAMA are breaking crypto's mold here.

IMPT

The IMPT.io ecosystem is structured toward completely changing the outlook of the carbon credit market, aiming to ensure every member of society can afford carbon removal. The innovation is tailored towards joining hands with businesses and individuals in the battle against climate change.

IMPT is currently breaking the crypto mold due to certain qualities it possesses. Here are six ways/reasons IMPT is breaking the crypto mold and will explode in 2023.

● Reliance on Blockchain Technology

● Availability of Carbon Assets

● Utilizing the features of the Blockchain market.

● Helping Companies avoid double counting and fraud.

● Promoting transparency

● A burning mechanism.

Reliance on Blockchain Technology

To achieve its goal, the system is built upon Blockchain technology- the strong record that eases the system of documenting trades and trailing investments in a business network. This approach is a functional remedy to the current challenges of carbon offset.

Availability of Carbon Assets

The tokenization of carbon assets would enable the industry to generate revenue from transparent and secure records. It is designed to allow organizations and companies to tender official certificates that can be used as verified proof of carbon offset initiatives, supported by an inflexible blockchain transaction that can be viewed by anyone.

Utilizing the features of the Blockchain market

The carbon trading market's structure has much in common with the Blockchain mechanism. Blockchain is widely known as a decentralized database that can be visualized as a form of data, while carbon trading, on the other hand, uses data.

Helping Companies avoid double counting and fraud

Blockchain helps companies eliminate double counting band fraud- on the basic vice of carbon trading. To make sure this is achieved, it makes use of a distributed ledger which all network participants attest to. It effectively carries out its major role, which is to ensure that no network participant can spend what they have twice or spend more than their balance.

Promoting Transparency

IMPT helps chain general information back to the source on a blockchain. This system is designed to regulate the fraudulent activities of participants.

A Burning Mechanism

Through a burning mechanism, IMPT easily helps do away with NFTs that have retired from circulation, which helps in ensuring the impossibility of reselling retired credits.

TAMADOGE

As Tamaverse's major currency, TAMADOGE is a Play-to-Earn metaverse game that has attracted the interest of investors all over the world. The game's target is to create Tamadoge avatars and pets that will be raised and used to compete for the monthly leaderboard position with other users. Tamadoge is the name given to the multi-utility that serves as a means of transacting in the game, and it has evolved to be one of the best cryptocurrencies launched in 2022.

Without Tamadoge's unique features, it would be almost impossible for the coin to perform so well in the cryptocurrency market. Here are six features paving the way for Tamadoge's break of the Crypto Mold.

● Security is ensured

● It has garnered an enormous user base.

● It is structured to drive demand

● It is designed to gain the user's trust

● It is engineered to reach a very large number of investors.

● The vivid high probability of an increase in its value.

Security is ensured

Of all the metrics used by investors when they're planning to invest in a digital currency, the coin's security is at the frontline. Also, the rate at which people get ripped off their funds further adds to the need to ensure that why they're pouring their funds in is safe. In this aspect, Tamadoge has done everything to ensure its user's security. TAMA has been checked by Solid proof, and Coinsniper and LBANK's announcement of TAMA listing further assures the security of investors.

It has garnered an enormous user base.

Although several big new cryptocurrencies are now in vogue, TAMA has been able to get the recognition it deserves. With the help of LBank, which has more than 7 million users in over 210 regions. Its affiliation with LBank has really helped pave the way for the coin. Despite the fact that the coin is yet to experience, it has been able to gather an unimaginable use base which all started right from its presale.

It is structured to drive demand.

The Tamadoge project has been gathering the interest it's getting due to its ultimate transparency and simplicity. Tamadoge's motive is for users to mint and grow their Tamas and also seek the transverse, which is the metaverse of the Tamadoge platform, to enable them to earn while having fun in every bit of the game.

It is designed to gain the user's trust

Of all the processes of launching a new Cryptocurrency, the presentation is what matters most. To gain investors' trust, many things have to be in place. A coin offering a lot has to be introduced to users in the best way possible. To strike this, Tama partnered with LBank, which was founded six years ago. With the listing on LBank, Tama has been able to break into the crypto market.

It is engineered to reach a very large number of investors.

Although the platform was created in China, there is no limit to the number of users interacting with it. Investors worldwide have access to the coin even at its early stages. Its listing on LBank further confirms its availability to all investors from every corner of the world m

The vivid high probability of an increase in its value.

From the over 2 billion tokens that have been scheduled to be in circulation, approximately one-half of these tokens were made available to investors when the presale was on. Tama was able to record this relatively high purchase rate because experts predicted that the coin is likely to hit 20X any time soon. Apart from the verdict from experts, investors who also have mastered the intricacies of the cryptocurrency market testified to this fact

Conclusion

The success of these coins in their respective presales is a clue that these coins will surge come 2023. Experts and Veteran investors have acknowledged the potential in these two coins and if all goes as planned, come 2023, both will definitely go up to 50X.

