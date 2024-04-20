After many successful years alongside Novak, Goran Ivanisevic has decided to end his coaching career and move on from the position. This, of course, leaves the position open for someone new. And, when it is time for Djokovic, an all-time tennis great, to consider his coaching options, the world of tennis wonders about who will be able to become the next mentor for his successful career. There are plenty of choices out there, but five individuals emerge as top legends who could assume the role of his next head coach. If you’re a casino enthusiast, betting on one of these names is your best choice.