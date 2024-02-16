3 Best Sites To Buy Google Reviews – 5 Star & Real (2024)

✅ Score: 9.9/10

Positioning itself as front-runner in buying Google reviews, Followerzoid has firmly solidified its reputation. This company sells reviews from real accounts that will post suitable comments about your Google business. Their team of experts also help in obtaining reviews from your targeted location. They allow you to get maximum of 500 Google reviews to skyrocket your brand reputation. The service has affordable pricing plans; they don’t cut corners. Followerzoid has been seen in the media and endorsed by: Deccan Herald, Daily Iowan, Forbes & Market Business Insider.

Their reviews come up from real human accounts that post quality feedback about your business.

Reviews from Quality Profiles

5 Star rating with comments

Sticky Reviews (Non-Drop)

Good customer support

Fast delivery

Flexible packages

30 Days Refund Warranty

The procedure to buy real Google reviews from Followerzoid is pretty convenient. See how.

✅ Score: 9.1/10

The second on the list we have is BuyFollowersMalaysia. It’s also one of the best places for new businesses trying to buy Google reviews with comments. This company provides different packages and customized orders, such as picking up reviewer names & targeting locations, through which you can choose according to your business nature. They provide a proven record of each review they post. The most extensive package they offer on their website is 50 reviews.

Overall, it is the best site where you can buy Google Maps reviews.

Reviews from verified users

5-star reviews from Geo-targeted area

Offer multiple payment methods

Quick Response rate

✅ Score: 8.5/10

ItsMediaWorld is another good site to buy 5-star Google reviews. This site offers you low-priced feedback without compromising on quality. The expert team knows the importance of positive reviews for brand growth, and with their help, you strive to have your hands on AI-powered reviews. The maximum number of reviews you can buy from this company is 75 reviews.

Generally, ItsMediaWorld allow small businesses to grow and build trust by having a maximum number of positive reviews.

Transparent and Affordable Pricing

5 – Star & 4- Star Reviews

24/7 Support Available

Fast Delivery

100% Success Ratio

Review Process & Comparison Factors

What criteria did we use to rank these websites in our review? Below are more details about each of the best sites to buy Google 5-Star feedback. We thoroughly researched the market and found them unique. We considered the following factors and aligned them in our list accordingly.

Quick Delivery

While testing the best sites to purchase Google reviews, the main goal of our test was to find the companies that deliver instant delivery. We understand the frustration when you get on Fence after paying for any service online. Therefore, choosing these sites allows you to receive the reviews in between 20 and 30 minutes. They do not offer delivery within minutes or hours, as this will result in spamming and affect your business profile. Their team consists of experts who handle all rules and regulations and instantly help you buy Google reviews.

100% Success Ratio

During our test, we analyzed these websites and found that they deliver the best-quality reviews with a maximum success ratio. We deeply observed their previous clients’ feedback and watched how they responded to them. The Followerzoid team is dedicated and assists you in every step to complete your first order.

Easy Steps to Order

All the best sites should have an easy way to buy 5-Star Google ratings. Choose the package according to your budget and requirements. Then, move to the following steps: filling out the form, submitting the URL of your business, and completing payment. Now, wait for the results. In our test, Followerzoid delivered us the faster service and they even reached out to get more information about comments and name specifications.

High-Quality Reviews from Genuine Users

We bought reviews from all website mentioned in this blogpost to find out which one is selling legit, real & active reviews for Google.

The results came in as expected: All of these websites provide high-quality reviews from genuine users. They have firm control over their work and keep monitoring that you receive reviews from real accounts only. They do not generate reviews from bots that could hurt your repute. With our experience with Followerzoid, we were given a trial first before closing a deal. Similarly, ItsMediaWorld gave us an instant support on our order.

Refund Policy

These sites have a curated, easy refund policy if, in any case, you feel any issues or are not satisfied with the review’s quality. This ensures their commitment to their work and guarantees clients they’ll get their orders on time.

24/7 Support Available

One of the best advantages of buying reviews from these services is that they support their customers 24/7. So, whenever they need or face any issue, they can contact their support team to resolve their problem.

What’s the best site to buy Google reviews?

According to our un-favored test, Followerzoid is the best site to buy Google reviews from real human accounts. They don’t play with fake profiles and provide genuine, authentic and sticky reviews to your GMB (Google My Business) profiles. With a 9.9 trust score, they are the winner of our today’s discussion. Try Followerzoid right Now!

How to buy Google reviews?

Buying Google Maps reviews from these companies is not a complex; here’s the 4 main steps:

Go to the website, and choose your package

Book your order, an Enter Information forum will appear. Fill out this forum and move to the next step.

It's time for the payment. You can make payments with different payment methods available on the site.

Now, wait for your order completion. After your order is completed, their team will leave you an order completed email.

Why you should buy real Google reviews?

As we all know, growth and sales are a slow and steady process. In this highly competitive market, gaining organic reviews is nearly impossible. The need to buy real Google reviews in 2024 can’t be ignored, although it has increased with the market completion. Therefore, to garner an online presence, you should buy reviews on Google.

Here are some potential reasons to buy positive feedbacks for Google:

Kick-start Business

If you have started a new business, shop, or anything else and are struggling with your first sale, buying good Google reviews will help. This feedback will act as a catalyst for your new business by boosting initial sales.

Attract New Customers

Doing online research has become a habit when people aim to buy anything. Reviews from previous customers are the most important things, which people consider as an authority. So, buying positive Google reviews attract new visitors to trust you and become your customers.

Boost Sales

Obtaining 5-Star Google reviews helps to increase sales. Customers feel confident in the quality and credibility of your business and promptly make a purchase.

What are the other benefits of buying Google reviews?

We bet you always look for reviews whenever you see any product online. Why do you look for them? What do they do for you? The answer is simple: reviews help you know more about the brand, its quality, services, authority, and reputation.

The same works for your business, too. Your potential clients always observe the number and quality of ratings and feedback others have left on your profile. These testimonials, in the form of reviews, give your client a reason to trust your services.

Enhance Conversion on Google My Business

It can be the best way to enhance conversion rates. Your website may not look attractive or cannot convince your visitor to take action, and he is about to leave. But suddenly, he noticed your hundreds of positive reviews, which prove that you are providing value to your customers and they are satisfied with your work. So, these reviews convert your visitor into a long-term customer.

Improve Search Engine Rankings

Your search engine rankings increase with the increasing number of positive reviews. Google's algorithm favours businesses with the most Google reviews. And it’s undetectable to buy Google reviews if you find a perfect partner for it.

Builds Brand Trust

Brand trust is crucial for any business, especially new ones. Positive reviews build brand trust, which provokes clients to buy from your shop.

By getting Google reviews from top sellers, you can build your brand trust and credibility by expressing that you are providing the best quality products or services. The more reviews you have, the more trustworthy your brand will be.

Creates Your Google Reputation

Buying positive Google reviews has now become part of an intelligent marketing strategy. Whether you are doing online business or offline, reputation matters a lot. Google's algorithm also works with the reputation, which comes from gaining positive reviews.

When you buy good reviews, Google considers you an authority and ranks you top. Investing your money in buying reviews will build a reputation and ensure constant traffic growth.

Social Proof

Purchasing Google reviews works as social proof; they aid in validating the quality and credibility of your business. When your business profile has a lot of thumbs-ups, 5-star ratings, or good comments, it's like saying, “Hey! Come here; we provide the best services”.

They act as word-of-mouth and show that others have good experience with you.

Competitive Advantage

Acquiring positive feedback gives you a benefit over your competitors. When you and your competitors rank on the search pages for the same services or products, more Google reviews differentiate you from them, and people use your products. Moreover, this competitive edge helps you to increase sales effectively. The visitors who become your customers will help to double your earnings by making regular purchases from your site.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to buy Google reviews?

Here's a quick overview on the cost to buy real Google reviews:

Followerzoid costs 7.50$ per 1 review. Similarly, 2 reviews cost 12.50$, 3 cost 17.50$, 5 cost 28.50$, 10 cost 56.50$, 20 cost 105.50$, 50 cost 249.50$, 100 cost 425.50$, and 250 cost 949.50$.

On BuyFollowersMalaysia 1 Review costs 7.50$, 5 cost 32.50$, 10 Reviews cost 70.50$, 50 cost 325.50$, 100 reviews cost 515.50$, and 500 reviews cost 2150$.

ItsMediaWorld offers 1 review for 7$, 14.50$ for 2 reviews, 19.50$ for 3 reviews, 32.50$ for 5 reviews, 63.50$ for 10 reviews, 129.50$ for 20 reviews, 320.50$ for 50 reviews, and 590.99$ for 100 reviews.

Of course, if you search long enough, you can find a lot of cheaper websites selling reviews at the rate of 1$ per review, but in our survey, we found them using fake accounts to post shitty feedback without comments. They genuinely look fake.

Do purchased Google reviews help in SEO ranking??

Of course! buying quality Google reviews helps in SEO optimization. Google is continuously changing algorithm to provide real user experience to its audience and reviews are the key to get more information about a local shop. Increasing reviews on your profile will enhance your local rankings and visibility. This will influence Google's algorithm to improve your rankings further.

Can I customize my order?

Yes! Of course, you can customize your order according to the number and types of reviews you want. This brings more confidence when you try to buy custom Google reviews.

Do my reviews get deleted after some time?

No, your Google Maps reviews aren’t deleted if they are from real accounts. In any case, if this happens, the companies listed above will refill (A term used for replacing any dropped review with a new one to save you from asset loss) your number of reviews as per their commitment.

Is it Safe to buy Google reviews?

Yes! Buying Google reviews from trusted sites is considered safe. Followerzoid (our top recommendation) provides feedback from real users. They take care of Google reviews policy and protect your account from being flagged.

Is buying Google reviews illegal?

Buying positive Google reviews is legal as per standard law. However, spamming your business account with hundreds of fake reviews is considered illegal and you can even get banned by Google. Always ensure the reviews you purchase are from reputable and genuine service providers.

What is the difference between fake and real Google reviews? How to identify?

A Real Google review is a customer's positive feedback on the search engines to describe their experience. It contains a minimum of 3-5 previous reviews, a decent name, 5- Stars, and a simple text about the service.

On the other hand, a fake Google review is usually a review with only 1 previous review and fake-looking names with no profile picture. Also, it leaves only ratings, not comments along with.

Can You Buy real Google reviews?

It’s possible to pay for Google reviews to various companies. These companies are designed to grow your business with more positive feedback and boost your online exposure. As the companies, I shortlisted post reviews from human accounts so that you can buy genuine Google reviews in 2024.

Can I Buy Google reviews with PayPal, Crypto, Debit Card or Venmo?

The sites mentioned above offer different payment methods for the ease of their customer. Yes, you can buy Google reviews through PayPal, Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, debit card or Venmo.

Is it a good idea to buy reviews for Google?

Yes, it’s a worthwhile investment to buy Google reviews as they bring many benefits to the home. It saves you extra money from running ads and other expensive marketing strategies. So, it can work as a strategic plan for your business life.

You can target the following countries for this service, For Example:

You can buy Google reviews from Singapore, UK, USA, Canada, Belgium, Malaysia, Brazil, France, Italy, UAE, Poland, Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Germany, Portugal, India, Bangladesh, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Netherland, Switzerland, Finland, Norway, Qatar, Bahrain & Malta.

How much time does it take to deliver my order?

The completion of an order is a time-consuming process. The delivery speed can vary according to the number of reviews you want. To avoid penalising your account, the service provider follows all the Google policies and refrains from spamming the reviews. Discuss it with their chap support agent; if you aim to acquire Google reviews slowly or within a specific time frame, they’ll be happy to assist.

Where to buy Google 5-star reviews?

Here’s the list of best sites to buy 5-star Google reviews:

Followerzoid – Over All Best!

ItsMediaWorld – Best for Affordability!

BuyFollowersMalaysia – Best for Order Customization!

These websites offer reviews from real users, provide high-quality support, and also guide you in improving your reliability and ranking on Google search results. These strategies make them stand out from the local sites and retain customers.

Can I target specific locations and demographics for my reviews?

Yes! The sites we mentioned above provide you with geo-targeting features. With the help of geo-targeting, you can target specific locations and demographics for your service. Their team is an expert in geo-targeting and will help you identify your preferred audience from the desired location.

How to pick the best option to buy reviews?

When you choose a website to buy Google reviews, thoroughly research and make a wise decision. Always observe the website's customer-care policy, pricing system, reviews from previous clients, and support team. And most importantly, the website you choose must provide reviews from real accounts. Book your order and enjoy the process if you find a website that fulfils all these criteria.

Final Thoughts

To mark your business position on Google search pages, build an online presence, and increase visibility and sales, it’s ok to buy Google reviews. However, growing reviews organically can be a time-consuming and challenging task. So, in this situation, such services take the lead by resolving your social presence issue.

This marketing technique will help you rank your business fast within no time. These reviews will help you increase your brand reputation, Search engine rankings, and trust. But you have to be careful when getting Google reviews online. Many fraudulent service providers claim to provide genuine user reviews, but they ban your account. Good Luck!



Disclaimer:- Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable. for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote such practices by any means. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at communication.trick@gmail.com