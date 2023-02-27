18 Best Natural Shampoos For Men In 2023

With new information coming to light about the harsh chemicals that are often present in our haircare products, it makes sense to start taking a closer look at what we’re using on our hair and scalp. From harmful sulfates and parabens to irritating fragrances and cleansing agents, there are so many ingredients that can cause damage to our hair, especially for those who have sensitive skin. To help you narrow down your search for the best natural shampoos for men, we’ve put together a list of natural products that actually get the job done.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Leading the pack on our list of the best natural shampoos for men is Blu Atlas’ invigorating and strengthening shampoo. A gentle formula that combines saw palmetto with vegan biotin to protect and fortify, this shampoo works to cleanse and nourish the hair, leaving it looking and feeling healthy.

Featuring premium ingredients from natural origins, including jojoba oil and aloe barbadensis leaf, this formula penetrates deep into the skin and actively hydrates the scalp. jojoba oil feeds the hair and skin with essential vitamins A, D, and E, providing maximum nourishment. Acting as a natural moisturizer, aloe barbadensis leaf provides important antioxidants and offers powerful hydration.

One of its key ingredients, saw palmetto, is what makes this formula so effective. It possesses anti-inflammatory properties and is actually known to combat DHT, the hormone that causes hair loss. Saw palmetto works to improve and maximize the hair for full, voluminous strands. The other star ingredient in this formula is vegan biotin, a powerful B vitamin that helps to add fullness to the hair, protecting and replenishing the hair fibers themselves.

2. Dr. Squatch Natural Men’s Shampoo

Dr. Squatch Natural Men’s Shampoo

Marketed as a potent blend of “Mother Earth’s finest” ingredients, Dr. Squatch Natural Men’s Shampoo quite literally gets to the root of all of your hair woes. Spotlighting nettle leaf extract, tea tree oil, and comfrey leaf extract, this formula makes the most of its natural ingredients to deliver results.

Nettle leaf extract works as a natural hair strengthener, utilizing its naturally-occurring silica and sulfur to make your hair shinier and stronger. It also helps to fight against hair loss and promote hair regrowth.

Often found in natural shampoos, tea tree oil is also present in this formula to soothe and cleanse the scalp, relieving any itchiness. It works to remove any detritus that may have built up on your scalp, providing an optimal environment for hair growth.

The comfrey leaf extract found in this shampoo acts as a hair conditioner, softening the strands and preventing dryness while maintaining the natural moisture levels of the hair. Oat protein and honey are also blended together to protect and coat each strand of hair, reducing breakage and locking in the hair’s natural shine.

3. John Masters Organics Scalp Stimulating Shampoo

John Masters Organics Scalp Stimulating Shampoo

A detoxifying blend of natural ingredients, including spearmint, meadowsweet extract, and eucalyptus, John Masters Organics Scalp Stimulating Shampoo has made it onto our list of best natural shampoos for men in 2023 for a reason.

Designed to detox the scalp without stimulating excess oil production, this product calms and soothes irritated skin, targets clogged pores, and adds a natural radiance to the hair. Formulated with cooling spearmint and peppermint, this product balances out the oil levels on the scalp, regulating the production of sebum. Aiding in the removal of any skin buildup, these minty ingredients also create a cooling effect that stimulates blood circulation, promoting healthy hair growth.

A natural exfoliator, meadowsweet extract works to decrease inflammation. Its astringent properties support the balance of oil production and improve the overall health of the scalp. Eucalyptus oil works throughout this formula to sweep away any residue on the scalp, unclogging pores and cleansing the skin.

4. Ethique Mintasy Shampoo Bar

Ethique Mintasy Shampoo Bar

Known globally for their solid skincare products, Ethique has made it on our list with their Mintasy Shampoo Bar. The “bar that started it all,” this shampoo bar is still one of their best-selling products today. But what makes it different?

Aside from its solid form, this shampoo is also popular because of its sustainably-sourced ingredients that leave 89% of its users happy with the look and feel of their hair after washing with it.

Peppermint oil is used in this formula to offer a refreshing, minty fragrance. The creamed coconut butter, sourced from farming cooperatives in Samoa, acts as an emollient to soften the hair and scalp, and also gives the shampoo its solid form.

Fairly-traded Ghanaian cocoa butter helps to protect the scalp, forming a barrier that prevents the loss of moisture on the skin to keep it hydrated and nourished. Fractionated coconut oil replaces silicone as a lightweight, natural softening agent to leave hair smooth and silky soft.

5. Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo

Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo

If you’re dealing with dry, damaged, or thinning hair, Daily Strengthening Shampoo by Brickell will do the trick. Formulated with a base of aloe instead of water, this shampoo is full of natural proteins and essential amino acids that strengthen the hair, helping it to grow and thrive.

Hydrolyzed wheat protein is a key ingredient in this formula as it increases the hair’s elasticity and prevents the loss of valuable moisture. It also helps boost the thickness of the strands and strengthen the overall structure of the hair.

The amino acids present in this shampoo play a vital role in hair growth, making it ideal for those who want fuller locks. Amino acids protect the hair from UV damage, boosting collagen production and restoring a natural, healthy shine.

This product puts the spotlight on two powerhouse ingredients found in many natural shampoos, peppermint and tea tree oil. The tea tree oil helps to relieve skin irritation on the scalp, preventing dry, itchy flakes, and peppermint offers a refreshing fragrance and a cooling sensation.

6. SheaMoisture Moisturizing Shampoo with Raw Shea Butter And Mafura Oil

SheaMoisture Moisturizing Shampoo with Raw Shea Butter And Mafura Oil

A formula targeted specifically towards men with curly or textured hair, this natural shampoo uses shea butter, mafura oil, and baobab oil to smooth and hydrate the hair. Because textured hair has irregular-shaped strands and unique growth patterns, it’s important to use a product that’s designed to work well with this hair type.

Marketed as a “miracle worker” for textured and curly hair, this shampoo uses the brand’s signature fair trade raw shea butter sourced from Africa to moisturize and hydrate the hair. It gently works as a sealant, allowing the hair and scalp to soak up moisture and rich nutrients that are often lost when rinsing.

One of the more unique ingredients we’ve seen, mafura oil is a superstar addition that revitalizes dry, lifeless hair and restores strength to the strands. Rich in essential fatty acids, mafura oil provides much-needed nourishment, softening the hair and helping to lock in moisture.

Baobab oil is the other signature ingredient that makes up this formula. Often referred to as the “tree of life,” the baobab tree has many uses. In haircare, it’s used to hydrate dry, frizzy hair, making it softer and more manageable. It’s also fantastic for color-treated hair, as it contains omega-3 fatty acids that aid in color retention.

7. Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo and Conditioner

Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo and Conditioner

A favorite among the best natural shampoos for men, Every Man Jack’s 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo and Conditioner takes the hassle out of caring for your hair. Featuring naturally-derived ingredients and a formula inspired by the great outdoors, it continues to grow in popularity.

Using hero ingredients like shea butter and glycerin, this shampoo lives up to the hype. Its combination of shampoo and conditioner means you have less bottles taking up space in the shower, and you get a cleanser and a moisturizer all in one easy-to-use product.

Shea butter works to moisturize and create a protective barrier that locks in moisture, keeping your hair and scalp hydrated for longer. Its rich oils also smooth and soften the hair strands. Shea butter is coupled with hydrolyzed wheat protein in this formula to repair and strengthen the hair, as well as adding extra moisture loss prevention.

Although this product comes in many popular fragrance options, the top fragrance is sandalwood, a warm, masculine blend of sandalwood, vetiver, and vanilla that will leave your hair full of alluring scent all day long.

8. Avalon Organics Thickening Biotin B-Complex Shampoo

Avalon Organics Thickening Biotin B-Complex Shampoo

It’s science meets nature in this powerful thickening shampoo from Avalon Organics. EWG- verified, meaning that it meets the Environmental Working Group's criteria for ingredients, transparency, and health, this shampoo features a highly effective blend of naturally-derived and premium ingredients.

Biotin works to stimulate the production of keratin, the protein that makes up our hair, skin, and nails, to increase hair growth. Combined with vitamin B complex, these key ingredients provide a potent solution for thinning, lifeless hair.

Harnessing the power of quinoa protein, this shampoo offers many benefits for your hair. From reducing dandruff, sealing split ends, and detangling frizzy hair, quinoa protein is a superstar ingredient that’s not often seen in shampoo formulas, making this product an immediate stand-out.

Saw palmetto and vitamin E are also featured in this shampoo to deliver natural hair growth results. vitamin E provides essential scalp support, leaving your hair with a healthy base from which to grow radiant locks, while saw palmetto works to improve hair quality and density, giving you a much-needed volume boost.

9. Bulldog Original Shampoo

Bulldog Original Shampoo

The power of this product can be found in its name—it’s a strong formula that protects the scalp, fighting against dry, dull hair while also fighting for the environment. Featuring a blend of natural ingredients and 100% natural fragrance, this shampoo is great for guys who are always on the go.

Sustainably-sourced chicory root is the hero ingredient in this shampoo. Naturally high in inulin, a prebiotic that helps hair retain its moisture, chicory root offers many amazing benefits to users of this product.

Not only does it transform lifeless, damaged hair with its moisturizing capabilities, but chicory root also helps to create a healthy scalp environment where hair follicles can grow and thrive. It feeds the follicles directly, providing nourishment and nutrients that leave your hair strong, thick, and healthier than ever.

Free from any synthetic thickeners or sulfates, the creators of this shampoo formula have been mindful of protecting the environment. It also features a signature scent made up of 100% natural fragrance.

10. Method Men 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

Method Men 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

Another 2-in-1 product designed to make your life easier, this men’s shampoo and conditioner by Method Men is a daily use product that gets the job done. Featuring plant-based cleansers and infused with argan and jojoba oils, this dual shampoo and conditioner will work wonders on your hair.

Method Men’s 2-in-1 product doesn’t rely on chemicals to cleanse and condition hair. Instead, it uses coconut-derived ingredients that gently rid hair of any dirt, oil, and other debris, leaving behind a clean, soft scalp and healthy, shiny hair.

Argan oil lends its powerful moisturizing and protecting properties to this formula, helping to reduce hair breakage and prevent hair loss. It hydrates and softens as it works, promoting shine while bolstering the hair’s natural elasticity.

A natural remedy for dandruff, jojoba oil is included in this product to nourish and strengthen hair. Containing important vitamins and minerals, this oil also works to prevent hair loss and increase the hair’s volume for luscious, moisturized locks.

11. Seed Phytonutrients Everyday Shampoo

Seed Phytonutrients Everyday Shampoo

One of their best-selling products, Seed Phytonutrients Everyday Shampoo makes our list of best natural shampoos for men for a reason. Featuring organic seed oils and a 100% natural aroma, this vegan shampoo gently cleanses hair to balance out the natural oils without the use of chemicals or sulfates.

Suitable for all hair types, this shampoo has been formulated with several key ingredients that give its star power. Camelina seed oil hydrates your strands, restoring essential vitamins and minerals, and is extremely gentle on the scalp, keeping hair soft without any greasy residue.

Organic sunflower oil is another key ingredient in this formula. Acting as a natural moisturizer, it helps with moisture retention and boosts the vitality of the hair, leaving it shiny and healthy. Its anti-inflammatory properties also aid in fighting against the bacteria that cause dandruff.

To nourish hair with all eight amino acids, this shampoo harnesses the volumizing properties of quinoa. Quinoa helps to give your hair a volume boost and strengthens the strands from the root for optimal growth. Add a dash of coconut to smooth and protect your hair and you have a winning shampoo formula.

12. ArtNaturals Argan Oil and Aloe Shampoo

ArtNaturals Argan Oil and Aloe Shampoo

There’s no doubt that argan oil is a haircare hero, and this Argan Oil and Aloe Shampoo by ArtNaturals definitely taps into its power to create a natural product that works. Marketed as a “shower spa treatment,” this product is luxurious and effective—the perfect combination.

Gentle enough for all hair types, this formula blends keratin proteins with botanical extracts and essential vitamins and antioxidants to give your hair a powerful beauty boost. The spotlight is on the Moroccan argan oil in this shampoo, which helps to restore hair follicles, repairing and rejuvenating dry, damaged hair.

Aloe vera has its part to play too, helping to soothe itchiness and irritation, and banishing grease from the scalp. The vitamins (A, C and E) that are naturally present in aloe vera induce cell regeneration and promote the growth of healthy, shiny hair.

To really get the job done and fight against frizziness, dandruff, and split ends, this formula blends jojoba oil, B-complex and vitamin E antioxidants. Working together, these ingredients repair and strengthen hair that’s been damaged by UV rays and free radicals in the environment.

13. Byrd Purifying Shampoo

Byrd Purifying Shampoo

Inspired by the “gentleman surfer,” Byrd’s Purifying Shampoo is all the salty goodness of the beach in a bottle. A potent natural blend of red algae kelp, aloe extract, and sea salt make up the formula of this shampoo. It boosts volume, regulates moisture, reduces breakage, and even protects hair from the harsh rays of the sun.

Combined with vitamin B5, red algae kelp works to promote hair growth and strength. Because red algae is full of peptides, carotenoids, and fatty acids, it helps to neutralize free radicals in the environment, detoxing and protecting your hair from pollution.

Aloe extract lends its soothing properties to this formula, calming any inflammation and using its natural enzymes to break down grease and excess oils. In this shampoo, aloe extract is blended with vegetable-derived glycerin for a high-powered moisture-regulating concoction.

The addition of sea salt gives this shampoo something that’s just a bit different. Adding volume and giving hair a soft, beachy texture, sea salt also has fantastic antimicrobial properties to stave off oils and clear clogged pores on the scalp.

14. Vitaman Moisturizing Shampoo

Vitaman Moisturizing Shampoo

Using a blend of select ingredients from the “land down under,” this shampoo is gentle yet effective at moisturizing, strengthening, and protecting your hair. If you have a dry, flaky scalp, this shampoo might be one to keep your eye on, although it’s suitable for all hair types.

Australian quandong seed oil is the featured ingredient in this formula. A native type of peach fruit found in the central desert of Australia, the quandong has been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. Renowned for its ability to nourish and protect, it helps control and reduce any irritation and inflammation on your scalp.

Another key ingredient from Oz, Australian hydrolyzed sweet almond makes an appearance in this formula as a conditioning protein. Full of omega-9 fatty acids and vitamin E, this ingredient champions healthy, shiny hair and works to return your hair back to its natural state.

Also known as pro-vitamin B5, Australian panthenol featured in this shampoo helps to condition and strengthen the hair. If you often style your hair or toss it around in the ocean, this ingredient will help rejuvenate and protect it from further environmental damage by targeting and locking in moisture.

15. Aveda Men Pure-Formance Shampoo

Aveda Men Pure-Formance Shampoo

Clinically proven to leave your scalp calmer, healthier, and less irritated, Aveda Men’s Pure-Formance Shampoo works to refresh and rejuvenate your scalp while keeping it moisturized and conditioned.

A gentle vegan shampoo that’s formulated with ingredients like seaweed, licorice root, and Aveda’s own pure-fume aromatic blend, this product will definitely get you the results you’re after. After just two weeks of using this shampoo, 65% of test participants experienced less dryness and itchiness on their scalp.

To help regulate oil production without drying out the hair, algin is used in this formula. This algae extract is calming and absorbs water easily, soothing the scalp and keeping the grease at bay. Licorice root works to strengthen any weak hair follicles and relieves irritation from dandruff.

Skullcap is also included to stimulate the hair root and improve circulation on the scalp. This potent herb also helps to promote hair growth and gives your scalp a much-needed health boost.

16. JASÖN Thin to Thick Shampoo

JASÖN Thin to Thick Shampoo

Guaranteed to make your hair at least 10% fuller after the first use, this Thin to Thick Shampoo by JASÖN has voluminous hair at the top of its priority list. Ideal for fine and thinning hair, it uses gentle and effective ingredients that improve hair elasticity and cleanse the scalp of excess detritus.

Believing in the power of natural ingredients to improve everyday wellness, JASÖN does not disappoint in this formula. Utilizing panthenol and biotin, this shampoo works hard to prevent breakage and increase the overall flexibility and elasticity of the hair strands.

With a mind-blowing combination of all the good stuff, including eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, spearmint, and black cumin oils, this shampoo is packed full of ingredients that calm, soothe, and heal the scalp, leaving you with healthy, hydrated hair.

Aloe and quinoa also make appearances in this formula. Perfect all-rounder aloe helps to treat dandruff and rejuvenates the hair, while quinoa repairs damage from split ends and helps to retain color.

17. Tree to Tub Soapberry For Hair Shampoo

Tree to Tub Soapberry For Hair Shampoo

If you have sensitive skin, this natural shampoo from Tree to Tub will do the trick. Featuring a gentle formula that’s safe for sensitive and allergy-prone skin, this volumizing product is full of the best natural ingredients that are gentle, yet effective.

Organic saw palmetto combines with aloe vera to deeply nourish and soothe the skin. Saw palmetto actively works to increase the thickness of your hair and reduce hair loss, strengthening the hair follicle to promote growth,

A potent blend of biotin and niacin, or vitamins B3 and B7, helps to balance out the scalp and improve blood circulation, stimulating the growth of thicker, healthier hair. The interesting addition of caffeine stimulates the hair shaft to elongate it, creating longer, wider hair roots.

What makes Soapberry for Hair shampoo really unique is its use of soapberry. Used by indigenous cultures as a cleanser for thousands of years, soapberries foam just like soap, providing a luxurious lather that’s pH balanced and full of antioxidants.

18. HiBAR Maintain Shampoo Bar

HiBAR Maintain Shampoo Bar

Another shampoo product that’s in a solid state, Maintain Shampoo Bar by HiBAR features high-end, salon-quality natural ingredients that remove oil buildup and, as the name suggests, maintain the good health of the hair.

Featuring honeyquat as a key ingredient, this shampoo helps to soften the skin and improve the feel and manageability of the hair. Because of its ability to easily penetrate the shaft of the hair, honeyquat delivers hydrating moisture to dry, dull hair.

Adding shea butter into the mix helps to seal moisture into the hair, coating the strand in a protective layer to prevent moisture loss. Shea butter also works wonders on an irritated scalp due to its anti-inflammatory properties and moisturizing fatty acids.

A clean formula that contains no sulfates, parabens, silicones, or dyes, Maintain Shampoo Bar is a fantastic natural option. It’s color-safe and keratin-safe, and is even Leaping Bunny Certified.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you know if a shampoo is natural?

Generally, for a shampoo to be considered natural, 95% of its ingredients must be derived from plants. It must also be free from sulfates. If you’re not sure, read the full ingredients list, or contact the brand directly.

What harmful ingredients should I be looking out for?

Usually you want to watch out for harmful ingredients like sulfates (SLES or SLS), parabens, synthetic fragrances, synthetic thickeners or dyes, formaldehyde, and phthalates.

Is there a transition period when switching to a natural shampoo?

This is sometimes the case depending on the individual, but everyone’s hair is different so it’s hard to give a definitive answer. If you find that you’re not getting the results you want from your natural shampoo right away, persevere because it can take a few weeks for your hair to get used to a new way of washing.