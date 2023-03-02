17 Best Shampoos For Natural Hair (2023)

Natural hair is defined as any hair type that has not been chemically altered, such as permed or relaxed. Natural hair comes in different textures, including wavy, curly and kinky. Each texture requires a unique care regimen to keep it looking healthy and beautiful. One of the most important considerations when caring for natural hair is choosing the right shampoo.

Shampoos that are specifically designed for natural hair can help to protect your curls from the damage and dryness caused by harsh ingredients found in other shampoos. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the best shampoos to use on natural hair and how they can help you keep your curls looking their best.

Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo

Top of the list of best shampoos for natural hair, Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo is an all-natural, vegan option. It contains a blend of saw palmetto and biotin to fortify the hair shafts, and jojoba protein to restore damaged strands.

This shampoo works by deeply cleansing the scalp while restoring its protective oils, so you can enjoy healthy, nourished locks without worrying about any harsh chemicals. The coconut-derived surfactants used in this formula make it gentle enough for daily use, perfect for those with dry or sensitive scalps. The shampoo also has a light scent that won't overpower you after use.

Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo is the perfect choice for natural hair. It contains a unique combination of ingredients that work together to strengthen your strands while also adding volume. Jojoba oil is packed with nourishing vitamins like A, E, and D that penetrate deep into the scalp for maximum hydration.

Aloe barbadensis leaf provides antioxidants to protect against environmental damage, while saw palmetto works to reduce inflammation on the scalp and counter any hormone-related follicle loss.

This shampoo not only cleanses but also repairs and regenerates the hair. The jojoba protein helps repair damaged strands, while the saw palmetto reduces shedding. It's sulfate-free and won't strip your scalp of its natural sebum so you can enjoy a balanced wash without any dryness or irritation.

If you're looking for an all-natural shampoo that will leave your locks feeling healthy and restored after every use, then Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo is an ideal choice.

2. Olaplex Nº.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Having healthy hair can also mean living on a healthier planet. Olaplex N°4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is a must-have for natural hair. This shampoo is made with sustainably-sourced and certified safe ingredients that are paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and free from other harsh chemicals to ensure the healthiest environment for your hair. It's also color safe, so you don't have to worry about fading or damage.

This incredible formula works to repair broken bonds in your hair while restoring its strength, softness, and shine. Infused with nourishing biotin, green tea extract, and vitamin E, this shampoo helps prevent split ends, frizz, and breakage while providing intense hydration. Your hair will become softer, silkier, and more manageable with every use.

Particularly good for natural hair types, this shampoo can provide the extra TLC needed to restore moisture balance and strengthen the strands. The result is bouncy curls that are full of life! Not only will you see healthier-looking hair, but you'll also experience fewer tangles and knots throughout your mane.

Olaplex N°4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their natural locks healthy and beautiful at the same time as taking consideration for the planet. This shampoo is vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about buying it. With its pleasant tropical scent, your hair will smell as unique as it looks.

3. tgin Moisture Rich Sulfate Free Shampoo

When it comes to caring for natural hair, tgin Moisture Rich Sulfate Free Shampoo is a great option. This shampoo helps cleanse your locks without stripping them of their natural oils. With Pro Vitamin B5 and an infusion of Amla oil, this shampoo offers incredible benefits for those with naturally curly or oily hair.

The Pro-Vitamin B5 in the formula reduces breakage and increases moisture retention in each strand. It also adds softness and smoothness, leaving you feeling great about your hair's appearance post-shower! Its sulfate-free formula means you can cleanse without worrying about harsh detergents that might damage your curly locks.

The Amla oil in tgin's Moisture Rich Sulfate Free Shampoo also removes buildup, reduces breakage, and increases moisture retention in each strand of hair. This is great for anyone looking to repair their curls or coils while maintaining the integrity of their strands. Not only does it help with preventing split ends, but it also helps promote healthy growth as well.

Finally, this shampoo contains Coconut Oil, which gently cleanses and nourishes the scalp. It stimulates hair growth and keeps your natural locks looking and feeling healthy and hydrated. This is ideal for anyone looking to maintain the natural look of their hair while keeping it moisturized and nourished.

4. Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

Getting rid of stubborn tangles, split ends, and frizz can be a struggle for those with natural hair. Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo helps restore your hair to its glossy, healthiest self. This luxurious cleanser is specially formulated with centuries-old healing oils and extracts such as cypress and argan oil, known for their nourishing properties.

This shampoo contains Oribe's Signature Complex that defends the hair from oxidative stress, photo-aging, and deterioration of natural keratin while protecting it from drying out, damaging UV rays, and the color fading effects of environmental elements.

A special Bio-Restorative Complex consisting of plant collagen, caffeine, biotin, and niacinamide helps to nourish the hair deeply from the roots up. Mediterranean cypress extract is also a star of this shampoo, known for its moisturizing properties that help repair and restore your hair's youthfulness.

This shampoo is perfect for those with natural hair as it helps detangle and reduce frizziness while protecting against environmental damage. It can be used on all natural hair types, whether wavy, curly, or oily texture. The formula is designed to leave your locks feeling soft, healthy, and glossy without weighing them down with residue, or stripping away color.

5. Aussie Miracle Curls Shampoo

Coming in at number five on our list of the best shampoos for natural hair, this budget-friendly and effective shampoo, Aussie Miracle Curls Shampoo, is a great option. Packed with the goodness of coconut and jojoba oil, this shampoo is designed to gently cleanse your curls without stripping away their natural oils. The color-safe and paraben-free formula helps keep your beautiful curls in shape and maximizes moisture for softness.

Aussie Miracle Curls Shampoo has been specially formulated for 3a, 3b, and 3c curly hair types. 3a has tight, springy curls with many volumes and a circumference the size of a pencil or straw; 3b has full, voluminous curls ranging from ringlets to corkscrews; and 3c has tight coils with lots of texture. This unique shampoo is tailored to each type’s needs – providing just the right amount of hydration and nourishment for your natural hair.

Aussie Miracle Curls Shampoo not only helps define and nourish your curls but also helps keep them healthy in the long run. It contains no sulfates or parabens that can damage curly hair, so you can enjoy your beautiful locks with peace of mind, knowing that your hair has been treated with utmost care. It's affordable, it's effective, and it smells great - what's not to love?

6. Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo

You might have seen the word shea butter mentioned in skincare and haircare ads, but do you know what it does for your hair? If you have natural hair and are looking for a shampoo that will give it the nourishment and hydration it needs, look no further. Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo is the product you need!

This one-of-a-kind formula is packed with ultra-nourishing ingredients like creamy shea butter, coconut milk, macadamia oil, and aloe juice to help deeply moisturize your curls and make them more vibrant than ever. It’s also free of harsh chemicals like silicone, sulfates, and parabens, so you can be sure your hair gets the best treatment with each use. Plus, it’s color safe, so you don’t have to worry about your color fading or being damaged by the ingredients.

This shampoo helps repair and rejuvenate dry, damaged strands for a beautiful finish. It works exceptionally well on natural hair that can be prone to drying out and breaking easily. The shea butter moisturizes without weighing down your curls, coconut milk helps promote healthy growth, and macadamia oil adds shine and softness.

It provides all the benefits of shea butter in one convenient bottle so you can keep your curls looking their best with every wash.

7. TRESemmé Flawless Curls Shampoo

Most of the products on our list of the best shampoos for natural hair are passionate about taking care of curly hair. This is because curly hair types are very delicate and susceptible to various external factors. There is no doubt that TRESemmé Flawless Curls Shampoo is one of the best shampoos for natural hair when it comes to curly tresses.

TRESemmé Flawless Curls Shampoo contains coconut essence, a powerful ingredient that helps to hydrate and detangle strands while controlling frizz. This curl shampoo nourishes and strengthens curls so they can be styled into beautiful ringlets or waves, without damage or breakage. It also features Pro Style Technology™, which uses amino acids and ceramides to make your hair smoother, more manageable, and easier to style.

The best part about TRESemmé Flawless Curls Shampoo is that it is light and gentle enough to be used daily without any worries. It also works in tandem with the conditioner from the same range to give maximum benefits and hydration to your natural hair. This shampoo will ensure that your curly locks are pampered and taken care of, giving you beautiful curls every time.

8. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Detangling Hair Shampoo

Tangles and dryness are the bane of any natural hair wearer's existence. But with Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Detangling Hair Shampoo, you can kiss those problems goodbye! This gentle shampoo is specially formulated to nourish and hydrate your natural tresses for a smooth, manageable look.

The key ingredients in this shampoo are Brazilian bacuri butter and rice oil complex, which help restore elasticity and add intense moisture to dry or damaged hair. Coconut oil, passionfruit seed oil, acai palm oil, moringa seed oil, and shea butter also join the recipe, combining forces to provide your hair with nourishment and hydration, leaving it soft and silky.

This shampoo will leave you feeling confident and beautiful no matter your hair type or texture. It’s great for natural, color-treated, or relaxed hair types as well. You can trust that your strands will be free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones – all common ingredients found in many shampoos but which can cause dryness or damage to natural tresses over time.

9. Creme of Nature Strengthening Shampoo with Acai Berry & Keratin

If moisture is your natural hair’s number one priority, then the Creme of Nature Strengthening Shampoo with Acai Berry & Keratin is the one for you. This hydrating shampoo helps to repair and protect your locks from future damage without stripping away essential moisture. The formula includes keratin for nourishing and strengthening your tresses, while its great slip allows easy detangling.

This OG natural hair brand has been around since 1984, which means you can trust it to take care of your mane. It lathers up quickly and leaves your hair feeling clean yet still hydrated. Adding acai berry extract ensures your hair will look and feel healthier, shinier, and more vibrant.

It's great for all textures of curly or kinky-coily hair types. Because of its hydrating properties, it can also be used on chemical-treated hair to replenish lost moisture. With its delightful fruity scent and luxurious lather, you’ll enjoy every wash.

10. Joico Moisture Recovery Shampoo

Joico’s Moisture Recovery Shampoo is specifically designed to take care of the specific needs of natural hair. This luxurious shampoo gently cleanses and nourishes the scalp and hair, replenishing vital moisture to keep your tresses healthy and hydrated for 24 hours. It's packed full of vitamins and minerals from sea kelp that target dryness, and jojoba oil which is rich in essential fatty acids, including omega-9, which helps add moisture and provide stunning shine.

The SmartRelease technology works wonders on natural hair – it packs a punch with its unique liposome delivery system, continuously releasing rosehip oil, arginine, and keratin to help repair, strengthen, and protect hair from the cumulative effects of daily styling. With this shampoo, you will experience double the softness, and your hair will be three times less prone to breakage!

Joico Moisture Recovery Shampoo is great for natural hair because it does not strip away vital moisture like other shampoos can do. Instead, it infuses moisture into every strand, providing long-lasting hydration that won't fade after one wash. It's perfect for those who want their tresses to look instantly replenished, shiny, and healthy.

11. Mielle Organics Pomegranate And Honey Moisturizing And Detangling Shampoo

We bet that you haven't used a haircare shampoo as unique as Mielle Organics Pomegranate and Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo! This one-of-a-kind blend contains a powerful combination of natural ingredients such as pomegranate and honey that deeply nourish, moisturize, and detangle even the most stubborn strands. With its creamy lather, this shampoo is great for all hair types – from thick to thin, curly to straight.

This formula is specifically designed to nourish and protect natural hair. It contains babassu oil which helps restore the natural oils in your scalp while simultaneously lifting dirt and oil from your tresses.

The most remarkable benefit of Mielle Organics Pomegranate and Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo is that it provides silky slip, making detangling a breeze! This means you can spend less time wrestling with knots in the shower, saving you time during wash day. And on top of that, the amazing scent will leave your hair smelling fruity and sweet.

If you're looking for a shampoo that can protect and enhance your natural hair, look no further than Mielle Organics Pomegranate and Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo! Its unique blend of natural ingredients provides deep hydration while simultaneously pre-detangling even the most stubborn strands. Plus, this sulfate-free formula won't strip away moisture or cause any damage to delicate curls – making it perfect for all types of natural hair.

12. CurlMix Pure Aloe Vera Shampoo

This fragrance-free, all-natural CurlMix Pure Aloe Vera Shampoo is perfect for natural hair. It's handmade with ingredients that are good for your curls, and it has a lightweight formula that won't weigh them down or make them look greasy.

CurlMix stands by this hero formula, boasting that you’ll notice curls that are more defined, moisturized, and easier to manage when used in conjunction with other products from their range! The aloe vera shampoo helps promote healthy hair growth without stripping away its natural oils, which can be especially important if you have thicker or coarser strands. And since it's a gentle, non-drying formula, you won't have to worry about your hair becoming brittle or prone to breakage.

If you're not into lavender scents, CurlMix also offers their Aloe Vera Shampoo in watermelon, vanilla berry, and fragrance-free options so there's something for everyone! This shampoo is also free from harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens, which can damage the scalp over time.

Made with naturally derived ingredients such as aloe vera juice and marshmallow root extract, this luscious blend will help nourish the hair cuticle and strengthen each strand.

13. Oway Frequent Use Hair & Scalp Bath Shampoo

Looking for a shampoo that clears your scalp and invigorates your mind? Look no further than Oway Frequent Use Hair & Scalp Bath Shampoo. This product is perfect for anyone who needs a daily shampoo that can really get to work on their natural hair.

The essential oils in this shampoo provide aromatherapy benefits, helping you relax and de-stress while ridding your scalp of dirt and grime. Its gentle formula makes it safe even for frequent use, while its luxury amber glass packaging ensures ingredient integrity, so you're getting the best quality every time. Plus, it's suitable for all hair types!

This shampoo helps nourish your scalp with amino acids and minerals while providing a deep cleanse. Thanks to its natural ingredients, it won't strip away your hair's natural oils or irritate it. It works with the moisture balance of your scalp and hair to keep them soft, healthy, and hydrated, perfect for all natural hair types.

14. Miracle 9 Touch Of Nature Revitalizing Shampoo

Miracle 9 Touch Of Nature Revitalizing Shampoo contains a blend of honey and avocado to provide weightless body, bounce, and moisture for your locks. The rich moisturizing properties present in this shampoo work together to make your hair look fuller, softer, and more manageable. This gentle cleanser is also formulated with an invigorating sweet fragrance that you won’t be able to get enough of.

Your curls will thank you for using Miracle 9 Touch Of Nature Revitalizing Shampoo, as it helps restore your naturally beautiful waves without weighing them down. The honey-avocado blend is perfect for restoring lost moisture and shine to your hair, making it look more vibrant and healthy. As a bonus, the aroma of this amazing shampoo will make you feel energized all day long!

Miracle 9 Touch Of Nature Revitalizing Shampoo contains natural ingredients that are beneficial for both your scalp and hair follicles. Honey has excellent anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe an irritated scalp, while avocado provides rich moisturization to dry curls. This shampoo can be used as often as needed since its gentle formula won’t strip away essential oils from your locks or cause any scalp irritation.

15. Deeper Than Hair Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo

Clear from the name itself, Moroccan Argan Oil is an important ingredient in Deeper Than Hair’s shampoo. It is a precious oil that is revered and known to be very beneficial in hair care. Argan oil contains fatty acids, vitamin E, and antioxidants which help nourish the scalp and restore luster in the hair.

The shampoo itself is sulfate-free and doesn't contain any harsh chemicals, making it a great option for those with natural or curly hair as it won't strip away their natural oils or cause dryness. Plus, this special formula also has added UV protectants to ward off sun damage while thermal protectants work to keep heat damage at bay.

This Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo from Deeper Than Hair is the right choice for you if you want to add moisture and hydration, with the included antioxidants nourishing the scalp and restoring shine to dull locks. It also contains no sulfates or harsh chemicals, so that it won't strip away your natural oils, while ensuring your tresses stay strong and healthy in any situation!

16. Nexxus Curl Sulfate Free Curl Define Shampoo

This one is another shampoo for curly hair, but what sets this shampoo apart is that it can define your curls beautifully and help you manage them with ease. Nexxus Curl Define Sulfate Free Shampoo is formulated specially to treat natural hair and enhance its texture, making it soft and manageable.

It contains a ProteinFusion blend enriched with silk protein and marula oil which helps strengthen curls while protecting against breakage so your natural hair remains healthy.

This shampoo has an amazing scent to it that will linger in your hair all day long! Its sulfate-free and silicone-free formula gently cleanses the scalp without stripping away any essential nutrients or moisture, leaving behind nourished locks that look and feel beautiful. It also helps restore strength from within and makes your curls look well-defined, bouncy, and full of life with just one use.

What’s more, this shampoo is extremely easy to use. Just massage it onto your scalp and hair, lather up, and rinse off. For optimal results, follow it up with the Curl Define Conditioner.

17. Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo For Dry Hair

If you want to really splurge on a shampoo that will truly nourish your natural hair, then Kérastase Bain Satin 2 Shampoo is a perfect choice. This luxurious formula offers you nourishing care for all types of natural hair – from thick and curly, to fine and straight. It's made with iris rhizome extract, glucids, and lipids that provide a genuine energy boost for the nutrition of the hair fiber from root to tip.

Kérastase Bain Satin 2 Shampoo helps restore moisture balance in dry hair while protecting it from oxidation so you can enjoy healthy-looking locks with every use. It also adds shine and manageability to your hair, so you can enjoy soft and supple tresses that won't frizz or get out of control. This shampoo also helps strengthen the hair follicles to keep your locks looking vibrant and healthy for longer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of shampoo is best for natural hair?

Sulfate-free shampoos are generally considered the best option for natural hair as they are less likely to strip the hair of its natural oils. Look for shampoos that are specifically formulated for curly or coily hair types.

Can I use regular shampoo on my natural hair?

Regular shampoos often contain harsh ingredients that can strip natural hair of its oils and moisture, leaving it dry and brittle. It's best to use a shampoo specifically formulated for natural hair.

How often should I shampoo my natural hair?

It's not necessary to shampoo natural hair as frequently as you would with straight hair. Many people with natural hair find that shampooing once a week, or every other week is sufficient. However, the frequency of shampooing can vary depending on your hair type, lifestyle, and personal preferences.

Can I co-wash my natural hair instead of shampoo?

Co-washing, or washing your hair with a conditioner instead of shampoo, is a popular alternative for natural hair. It can help to moisturize and detangle the hair without stripping it of its natural oils. Some people prefer to co-wash their hair regularly and shampoo less frequently, while others use co-washing as an occasional alternative to shampooing.

What ingredients should I look for in a shampoo for natural hair?

Look for shampoos that contain natural ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, and castor oil, which can help to moisturize and nourish natural hair. Avoid shampoos that contain harsh ingredients such as sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, and mineral oil.

Final Thoughts

Shampoos designed for natural hair are an important tool in maintaining the health and appearance of textured hair. These shampoos typically contain ingredients that nourish and moisturize the hair and scalp, such as natural oils and botanicals, and avoid harsh chemicals that can strip the hair of its natural oils.

When selecting a shampoo for natural hair, it is important to consider your specific hair type and needs, as well as any specific concerns, such as dryness or frizziness. Additionally, it is recommended to look for shampoos that are sulfate-free, as sulfates can strip the hair of its natural oils, causing dryness and damage. With the right shampoo, natural hair can become healthy, strong, and beautiful.