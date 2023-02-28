As basically anyone with curly hair can attest, curls need a bit of extra love, care, and attention to keep them healthy and defined. An easy way to start doing this is by using the right shampoo.

Shampooing is a key part of any hair-washing routine, as shampoos are formulated to clean hair—removing dirt, oil, and product residue from both the hair and scalp. However, some common ingredients can be particularly harsh on curly hair (we’re looking at you, sulfates!), which can dry the hair out and cause frizziness. For people with curly hair, it’s important that shampoo cleanses and moisturizes while also supporting the hair’s natural curl pattern.

You can have too much of a good thing though, as over-shampooing also dries those luscious curls out. So don’t wash your hair too often, and make sure you pair your shampoo with a curl-honoring conditioner.

But why does curly hair require this special treatment? And what are some key things to consider when looking for the shampoo that’s right for you? We’ll answer these questions below before giving you our list of the 14 best shampoos for curly hair.

Why does curly hair have different needs than straight hair?

On the more science-y side of things, the shape of the hair follicle determines the shape of the hair strand. People with straight hair have symmetrical, or more circular hair follicles, while people with curly hair have asymmetrical, or more oval follicles. Due to the twists and turns of curly strands, it’s harder for the natural oils produced by the scalp to travel throughout the hair strand and evenly distribute moisture.

Curly hair also tends to have raised and uneven cuticle scales (these form the hair’s outermost protective layer), which increases the porosity of curly hair, making it easier for the hair to absorb moisture but harder to retain it. These qualities make curly hair naturally drier and more fragile than straight hair, which can lead to dry, brittle, frizzy, or damaged hair when curls aren’t properly cared for.

So what does your curly hair need?

You’ve probably guessed already, but curly hair needs and loves moisture. Moisturising makes up for the lack of natural oils throughout the hair strand and combats the effects of high porosity. This helps strengthen hair, prevent breakage, and keep hair hydrated and flexible, which all contributes to defined curls, reduced frizz, and enhanced shine.

Because the main component of hair is a fibrous structural protein called keratin, protein is also important for curly hair. Keratin helps keep moisture in the hair, gives hair its elasticity, and provides strength and durability to your hair. Protein therefore gives shape, structure, and strength to curls, as well as helping repair and protect against damage—which curly hair is particularly susceptible to.

However, too much protein can be a problem for curly hair as it can slowly build up, coating and damaging hair, which makes it dull, brittle, and causes it to lose shape. To avoid the risk of protein overload, a good idea is to use products with gentle or light proteins and to not use too many protein products. It’s also important to maintain a good balance between protein and moisture, so follow up protein treatments with conditioner to add hydration to the hair.

What to look for in shampoos for curly hair

To keep those curls hydrated, look for shampoos with moisturizing agents and humectants, such as:

● Shea butter

● Jojoba seed oil

● Aloe vera

● Argan oil

● Coconut oil

● Castor oil

● Glycerin

● Grapeseed oil

If you want to pack some protein into your shampoo to help repair and strengthen your curls, keep an eye out for:

● Hydrolyzed proteins (e.g., soy, oat, and wheat)

● Amino acids (e.g., glycine, arginine, and cysteine)

But make sure to avoid products that contain drying and frizz-inducing ingredients such as:

● Sulfates (e.g., sodium lauryl sulfate)

● Parabens (e.g., methylparaben)

● Drying alcohols (e.g., ethanol)

● Silicones (e.g., dimethicone)

And avoid ingredients that can cause buildup and weigh the hair down, like:

• Mineral oils

• Waxes

Types of curls

Although the same general message applies across curl types (moisturize, moisturize, moisturize!), it’s important to remember that curls come in a range of shapes and sizes. Importantly, different curl types can have different grooming and hydration needs due to variations in hair texture, porosity, and density. Because of this, products that work for one person’s curls might not always work for someone else.

Curly hair is usually one of three types: type 2 (wavy), type 3 (curly), and type 4 (coily). Each type also has three subtypes (A, B, and C), which are based on the shape and diameter of the curls. So, within each curl type, “A” refers to wider or looser curl patterns while “C” refers to the tightest curl patterns. These categories are listed below; see where you might fit!

• 2A: Slight waves

• 2B: Soft waves

• 2C: Defined waves

• 3A: Classic curls

• 3B: Spiral curls

• 3C: Corkscrews

• 4A: Coiled

• 4B: Tightly coiled

• 4C: Zig-zag coiled

Washing methods

So after you’ve read this article and found your perfect shampoo—how should you actually use these products to wash your hair? There are a number of different ways you could be taking care of your curls, and there are multiple views on best practices when it comes to washing.

For example, some people find it best to condition before shampooing as well as after; others like to double cleanse, which means shampooing the hair twice in one wash; and some opt to solely wash the hair with conditioner (i.e., co-washing) and just use a clarifying shampoo occasionally. As mentioned above, different curls have different needs, so do some research into which technique might be best for you—listen to your hair, and don’t be afraid of a little trial and error.

A useful place to start if you’re a curl newbie is to read up on the Curly Girl Method. This is a tried and trusted approach to curl care that provides product guidance, a step-by-step routine, and styling techniques.

Regardless of how often you choose to wash, how many times you shampoo, or in which order you like to do things, here’s a very basic guide on the actual wash process that you can adapt to suit your needs: make sure your hair is completely wet before starting to work your shampoo into a lather at the roots. Thoroughly massage the product into your scalp to cleanse and remove product build up. Then rinse with cool or warm water—if your water is too hot it can remove moisture from your curls, leading to frizz and breakage.

After shampooing, follow up with a conditioner, working it into your hair from roots to ends. It’s also helpful to scrunch the conditioner into your hair and use a wide-toothed comb (or your fingers) to gently detangle the strands while the conditioner is still applied. Rinse again, and voilà! Keep your terry cloth towel away from those tresses though, as curls look their best when they are air dried, diffused, “plopped,” or scrunched with a microfiber towel.

To sum everything up, curls just require some TLC—which includes using the right shampoo. To help you on your journey to happy and healthy curls, here are 14 of the best shampoos for curly hair.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo



Blu Atlas Shampoo

Blu Atlas Shampoo boasts a number of curl-supporting ingredients, with the stars of the show being jojoba oil and aloe barbadensis leaf (AKA aloe vera). Jojoba oil is very moisturizing and is rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish the hair, such as vitamins A, E, and D. This ingredient helps strengthen and hydrate your curls, safeguarding against dryness, breakage, and dullness.

Blu Atlas Shampoo includes hydrolyzed jojoba protein, which has excellent conditioning properties while also providing a gentle protein treatment for your hair. Aloe vera extract is a natural moisturizer that deeply hydrates the hair, with the added benefits of bolstering shine, promoting growth, strengthening hair, and soothing the scalp. Additionally, saw palmetto and vegan biotin are ingredients with numerous benefits for hair health—making your hair feel thicker, stronger, and softer.

Importantly for your curls, this shampoo is also paraben- and sulfate-free. Blu Atlas uses a gentler coconut-derived surfactant to cleanse the hair, which is not as drying or damaging to curly hair as sulfate cleansers. 99% of the ingredients in this product are from natural origins, such as plants, fruits, and minerals, and all Blu Atlas products are vegan and cruelty free. This shampoo is not just good for you, but also for the planet!

Blu Atlas shampoo currently boasts a 4.9-star rating on their website, and the company also provides a money-back guarantee; so this is a safe bet when looking for a shampoo that is right for your curls. Pair this shampoo with Blu Atlas Conditioner for the ultimate curl treatment.

2. SheaMoisture Curl and Shine Shampoo



SheaMoisture Curl and Shine Shampoo

As their formulas are developed with curly hair care in mind, SheaMoisture is a well-known and popular brand within Curly Girl circles. Their Curl and Shine shampoo is sulfate-free and perfect for thick, curly hair. Coconut oil and shea butter provide rich, restorative moisture to the scalp and hair, which hydrates and protects your curls. It is also fortified with silk protein to make your hair feel soft and silky, and neem oil, which adds shine and helps frizz-control.

This shampoo offers a gentle protein treatment which is balanced with some hard-hitting hydration. Do yourself a favor and give this product a go to help define and look after your natural curls.

3. Olaplex No. 4 Maintenance Shampoo



Olaplex No. 4 Maintenance Shampoo

As the name suggests, the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is formulated to support bonds in the hair—working to strengthen hair from the inside. Curly hair can be particularly vulnerable to damage (e.g., from heat tools or pillow drag) so this shampoo is a great option to repair and protect against this; it also helps you avoid issues such as frizz, breakage, and split ends.

Free of sulfates, parabens, silicones, and oils this product won’t dry your hair out or weigh your curls down. No. 4 is also color-safe and is considered beneficial for all types of hair. So if you’re looking for a shampoo that promotes both repair and hydration, this could be the one for you.

4. Umberto Giannini Banana Butter Nourishing Superfood Shampoo

Umberto Giannini Banana Butter Nourishing Superfood Shampoo

Designed for dry, frizzy, and textured hair types, Umberto Giannini’s nourishing superfood shampoo is 97% natural and nutrient-rich. It’s full of natural oils and vitamins to nourish and gently cleanse the hair without stripping essential oils or adding extra weight. The key ingredients here are banana (as you’ve probably guessed), which is rich in potassium and vitamins A, B, and C, and coconut oil, which packs in antioxidants and vitamin E.

Paraben, silicon, and sulfate-free, this shampoo is Curly Girl Certified and aims to lock in moisture while improving the manageability of curls. And it does all this with a fresh, fruity fragrance! This shampoo prioritizes conditioning along with cleansing and is also cruelty free, vegan, and comes in 100% recyclable sugarcane packaging.

5. Lush Coconut Rice Cake Shampoo Bar



Lush Coconut Rice Cake Shampoo Bar

One of Lush’s new shampoo bars is a great place to start if your curls are in need of a moisture boost. This creamy coconut shampoo bar is designed to hydrate and soften your hair while still providing a cleansing treatment. Made up of natural ingredients and safe synthetics, this product is gentle and wholesome for us sensitive souls. It’s also totally vegan, eco-friendly (plastic and packaging-free), and Lush is a proud fighter of animal testing.

Solid shampoo bars are a little bit different than your classic liquid shampoo though. To use this product you can apply the bar directly to your wet hair with a repetitive circular or swiping motion and then lather it up; or, you can rub the bar between your hands to create a lather, then apply this to your hair. Massage the product in, rinse it off, and follow up with a conditioner.

Storage is also important for shampoo bars, as fully drying the bar between uses will help prolong its life and stop it from getting all mushy. So keep it in a cool, dry place in a way that maximizes air flow (e.g., standing on its side or in a storage tray).

6. Innersense Pure Harmony Hairbath

Innersense Pure Harmony Hairbath

Innersense Pure Harmony Hairbath, is targeted for people with fine to medium hair and offers a gentle cleansing treatment. With certified organic ingredients, this nourishing concoction includes aloe vera, pumpkin seed, shea butter, quinoa, avocado oil, and coconut oil, which work together to build body and vibrancy. Additionally, eucalyptus and green tea extracts help purify and calm the scalp and hair, while the citrus fragrance notes come from the uplifting addition of orange oil.

These ingredients aren’t just good for your hair, but can also help release any tension and anxiety you might be carrying with you—so why don’t you try making your shower time an immersive, therapeutic experience? This weightless formula is silicone and sulfate-free, and helps to increase moisture and volume instead of stripping away natural oils and drying curls out. This shampoo is also cruelty-free, but not vegan.

7. Pattern Cleansing Shampoo

Pattern Cleansing Shampoo



Pattern’s Cleansing Shampoo infuses moisture into the hair to help support curl definition and shine without creating frizz or product build up. It is full of natural extracts such as matcha green tea, aloe vera, and panthenol, which are all rich in antioxidants and help cleanse hair and revive the scalp. At the same time, this shampoo provides hydration and promotes strength. Essential oils create fragrance notes of jasmine, bergamot, and sandalwood.

This shampoo is designed to deep clean the hair, so it might be better to use less frequently (like part of a co-washing routine). It’s specifically formulated for type 3 and type 4 curls, which the brand describes as “curlies, coilies, and tight textures.”

Pattern also does not test on animals and their products are color safe, vegan, and free of parabens, SLS/SLES, silicones, phthalates, and formaldehyde. Additionally, Pattern supports organizations and programs that empower women and people of color. All of which makes it a great brand to support!

8. Suave Professionals Lush and Coily Sulfate-Free Cleansing Shampoo

Suave Professionals Lush and Coily Sulfate-Free Cleansing Shampoo

Part of Suave Professionals’ Lush and Coily line, this shampoo contains no sulfates, parabens, or dyes, and gently cleanses and moisturizes curls to enhance your natural curl pattern. The products in this line contain unique formulas that a community of more than 5,000 women with natural hair helped influence and design.

Shea butter and coconut oil provide the hydration and shine, which is balanced with an infused amino complex to pack in some protein for strength and repair. Lush and Coily Shampoo helps provide curls with gentle care and moisture, and is best for curly to coily hair types—although it is also great for dry or damaged hair that needs a bit of extra hydration and protection.

9. Ethique Professor Curl Solid Shampoo Bar



Ethique Professor Curl Solid Shampoo Bar

Ethique’s Professor Curl is a solid shampoo bar that was designed to align with curl care guidelines. Suitable for all curly hair types, this shampoo bar is made from a curl-cherishing blend of cocoa butter, shea butter, and betaine (derived from beets).

Professor Curl contains no sulfates, drying alcohols, parabens, waxes, or silicones and will gently cleanse your hair without drying it out. Infused with creamy coconut and invigorating lemongrass fragrances, this shampoo bar will promote soft and defined curls—and smell fantastic while doing so.

Professor Curl is supposed to be equivalent to three bottles of liquid shampoo and claims to last for at least 80 uses, making it a long-lasting and sustainable choice. Please refer back to shampoo #5 for guidance on how to use and look after a shampoo bar like Professor Curl.

10. Mielle Organics Babassu Conditioning Shampoo



Mielle

Mielle is a pro when it comes to organic hair care products, and has products to offer for every aspect of your hair care routine. Their Babassu Conditioning Shampoo is a gentle cleanser that softens and strengthens your hair. The key ingredient is certified organic babassu oil, which contains fatty acids, vitamin E, and other antioxidants that provide both hydration and protection. Almond protein strengthens and helps maintain the elasticity of your curls, while hibiscus extract supplies the manageability and shine.

This lightweight, sulfate-free formula won’t weigh your curls down and has been designed for dry and curly hair types. It’s color safe, never tested on animals, and is known to create a rich lather—if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

11. Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo

Briogeo’s Curl Charisma is fortified with rice amino acids and tomato fruit ferment which work together to seal the hair cuticle, locking out environmental moisture and increasing moisture retention. This helps enhance definition and ensures your hair will dry with consistent curl formations, while shea butter and avocado oil moisturize the hair and promote softness and hydration.

Naturally-derived cleansers are used to wash curls without stripping away the hair’s natural oils, and Curl Charisma is suitable for people with wavy, curly, and coily hair types (2A to 4C) of all textures. As well as being cruelty-free and vegan, this shampoo does not contain sulfates, formaldehydes, mineral oil, phthalates, or synthetic fragrance. Give your curls some charisma and try this shampoo ASAP.

12. Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Shampoo



Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Shampoo

Morrocanoil’s Curl Enhancing shampoo will do just that, and enhance those curls. This color-safe shampoo is free of sulfates, phosphates, and parabens. The formula works to gently cleanse hair and leave your curls noticeably softer and shiner.

The star ingredient here is argan oil, which is full of powerful antioxidants, fatty acids, and Vitamin E that work to hydrate, smooth, and soften your hair—as well as helping to counter damage and breakage. A blend of hydrolyzed vegetable protein and abyssinian oil strengthens and protects your hair, supporting weightless and manageable curls.

When washing, work this shampoo evenly through wet hair from your scalp to the tips and rinse well. If you’re looking for a shampoo that provides definition, shine, and bouncy curls, look no further.

13. Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Shampoo



arnier Fructis Curl Nourish Shampoo

Garnier Fructis is a classic drugstore beauty brand that believes sustainable and cruelty-free beauty should be accessible for everyone, making their products an affordable option. Garnier’s Curl Nourish line is sulfate-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, and vegan—providing natural products that align with the key principles of curly hair care.

Curl Nourish Shampoo offers your hair a gentle cleansing treatment that still respects and maintains your natural oils. This shampoo is infused with plant protein, which supports the shape and strength of your curls, but is balanced out with the good dose of moisture that Curl Nourish Shampoo provides.

Coconut oil and glycerin are the key moisture-boosting ingredients here, helping to hydrate and condition your hair while preventing breakage. This shampoo will give your curls some intense nourishment and build strong and frizz-resistant curls. Keep an eye out for other curly-friendly products from Garnier, such as their Curl Nourish Conditioner or Curl Nourish Butter Cream Leave-In Treatment.

14. Davroe Moisture Senses Hydrating Shampoo



Davroe Moisture Senses Hydrating Shampoo

Davroe’s Moisture Senses Hydrating Shampoo will add moisture to your hair without weighing it down. This shampoo focuses on hydration and restoration as it cleanses, promoting gloss and combating frizz. For us curly-haired folk this means smoother, softer curls.

Great for thick, curly, dry, and frizzy hair, this shampoo has pretty much all of us all covered. The rich, moisturizing formula is cruelty-free and contains no animal products, parabens, or sulfates. Instead it’s made with natural oils and amino acids, and the key ingredients in this product are lilly pilly extract, grapeseed oil, olive oil, and wheat amino acids.

This concoction will nourish and condition higher porosity hair, while also defending those curls from any damage. Give your hair the hydration kick it needs and try Davroe’s Moisture Hydrating Shampoo.

Final note

There you have it—14 of the best shampoos for curly hair. We know there are many shampoos out there, so it can get pretty overwhelming when you’re trying to choose one that is right for you and your curls. Hopefully this article makes things a bit easier and helps you narrow down your options.

When shampoo shopping, keep these key takeaways in mind: Stay away from harsh and drying ingredients, prioritize moisturizing and strengthening products, consider your curl type, and give those curls some love.

We hope you found this article helpful—maybe you even found your perfect shampoo along the way. Good luck on your journey to healthy, nourished hair and don’t forget to cherish those curls. You’re lucky to have them, so make them lucky to have you!