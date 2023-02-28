It’s 2023 and there’s no better time to start making a conscious effort to buy body care products that contain as few chemicals as possible. And we can’t think of a better way to start than with the 10 best sulfate-free shampoos in 2023!

These picks made the grade due to their natural ingredients, effectiveness, and safety for use on all hair types. From moisturizing formulas that tackle dryness to strengthening blends to promote thicker hair, these top 10 sulfate-free shampoos have something for everyone.

So, if you’re ready to give your hair the care it deserves, keep reading to discover the best sulfate-free shampoos available.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

If this is your first time getting serious about sulfate-free shampoos, then Blu Atlas might not be on your radar. But if you’re a regular buyer of natural and organic beauty products, it’s likely you’ve already heard of this brand.

Blu Atlas Shampoo is a gentle yet effective formula that helps keep your locks looking shiny, healthy, and free of environmental and styling damage. The secret to its effectiveness is Blu Atlas’s winning combination of saw palmetto, vegan biotin, jojoba protein, and aloe vera.

All of these ingredients work together in harmony to repair damaged strands, reduce breakage, and strengthen hair from within. Plus, this sulfate-free shampoo is perfect for all hair types, so it’s a great pick if you’re looking to switch up your routine.

Blue Atlas Shampoo earns the top spot because of the quality of the product, but also due to the brand’s company-wide commitment to sustainability. You won’t find any toxins, sulfates, dyes, or parabens in this shampoo, which can be harmful both to you and the environment. So, if you want to make a switch to sulfate-free products, Blue Atlas is well worth considering.

The brand is also cruelty-free across the board, and you can feel confident that you’re making a smart and ethical choice. What’s more, the formula is made from 99% natural ingredients, such as fruits, minerals, and plants. How much better can it get?

The product creates a rich, creamy lather and effectively cleanses and supports both the hair and scalp without over-drying or irritating the skin. We love it and it's our clear choice from the 10 best sulfate free shampoos in 2023.

We do have nine more options to share with you, though, so if you’re interested in seeing what else made our list, read on for more sulfate-free shampoos to consider in 2023.

2. Monday Smooth Shampoo

Our next pick to make the grade of the top 10 Sulfate-free Shampoos of 2023 is Ulta Monday Smooth Shampoo. Not only does this shampoo boast a vegan and cruelty-free formula, but it is packed with clean ingredients that help minimize frizz and keep your hair healthy and hydrated. It’s also SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) free.

Regardless of your hair type, you can trust Monday Smooth Shampoo. It will help keep your curls and waves under control and you’re sure to appreciate the generous lather, which is made possible thanks to the coconut oil that nourishes and softens your hair. The addition of glycerin provides weightless hydration, while vitamin E works to keep your hair growing healthily.

And thanks to shea butter being in the ingredients, you know that your hair is being intensely nourished. Even better, there are no parabens or (of course) sulfates, and no animal testing in the making of this shampoo.

In addition to this being a shampoo that’s good for you and your hair, Monday Haircare is committed to sustainability with its packaging and other initiatives. So you don’t have to feel guilty about how your shampoo is impacting the environment.

So, if you’re looking for a sulfate-free shampoo that not only takes good care of your hair but also has a vegan formula, then Monday Smooth Shampoo from Ulta ticks the boxes. Its appealing aroma is also sure to leave your hair smelling better than ever.

Try it out and see for yourself why Ulta’s Monday Smooth Shampoo is one of the best sulfate-free shampoos around.

3. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No. 4 shampoo didn’t win Allure’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Award for nothing! It’s a popular entry in the sulfate-free shampoo market, and for good reason.

This shampoo is designed to strengthen hair bonds as you wash, reducing breakage and split ends. What’s more, it’s perfect for all hair types, so you can use it with peace of mind that it won’t cause your hair to dry out. It’s also pH-balanced, meaning it won’t interfere with your scalp’s natural protective barrier.

Olaplex didn’t stop there, however. The brand also makes sure its products are vegan, nut-free, and cruelty-free. You also won’t find any parabens, phosphates, or phthalates in the ingredients list, making this shampoo a truly clean choice.

Like Blu Altas, Olaplex is committed to helping make the world a better place. Thanks to its efforts, the company has saved thousands of acres of forested land, tens of thousands of trees, water, and more.

Given its all-round great performance and being made by a brand that cares about its environmental impact, it’s clear that No. 4 will continue to be as popular as ever and is worth the investment if you haven't tried it before now.

Your options don’t stop here, though! We still have plenty more sulfate-free shampoos to explore, so keep reading to find out which one might be right for you!

4. Kérastase Curl Manifesto Shampoo

Next up in our roundup of the 10 best sulfate-free shampoos in 2023 is Kérastase Curl Manifesto Shampoo.

If you’re looking for a shampoo to gently cleanse your scalp and hair without stripping it of its oils, this one is definitely worth trying. Formulated with ceramide and manuka honey, it can help to soften your hair and enhance the look of curls while reducing frizz.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto Shampoo is designed to be gentle enough not to remove moisture from your hair, but powerful enough to cleanse it of all impurities and buildup. It has a luxurious lather and leaves your hair feeling refreshed and invigorated after use.

The shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens, and silicones, so you can be sure that it won’t cause any damage to your hair or scalp. It also has anti-frizz properties that help to keep your curls looking well-defined and bouncy.

The Kérastase Curl Manifesto Shampoo is an ideal choice for people with curly or wavy hair who want to enhance the look of their curls while keeping them hydrated, soft, and manageable. Its nourishing ingredients make it a great option for anyone looking to keep their locks looking their best.

It’s worth noting that the fragrance in this shampoo is powerful. Some people love it, while others find it to be a bit too strong. Apart from that, it’s a great shampoo for giving curls and waves the perfect amount of definition with zero sulfates.

It’s a bit pricey compared to other shampoos, but the general consensus is that it’s worth every penny if you want radiant, soft, healthy-looking curls.

If you’re looking for a sulfate-free shampoo that can keep your hair looking its best, Kérastase Curl Manifesto Shampoo is an excellent choice! Give it a try and see the difference for yourself.

5. Sisley Paris Hair Rituel Revitalizing Volumizing Shampoo

If you’ve got the money to spare, this luxurious shampoo is worth the splurge. It contains a Fortifying Vitalizing Complex that includes beneficial ingredients that work to nourish and revitalize the hair.

What you'll get are ingredients such as zinc, vitamin B6, copper, magnesium, arginine, vitamin E acetate, and Pro-vitamin B5 – all working together to make your hair look fuller and shinier. Plus, it’s got natural-origin Alpha-Bisabolol.

Hair Rituel Revitalizing Shampoo by Sisley soothes your scalp and helps reduce any discomfort you may be feeling, whether from dryness, irritation, or other causes. What’s more astonishing is that this shampoo does all these things while remaining sulfate-free for your safety.

And if that wasn’t enough, this shampoo also contains cotton proteins for increased volume and strength, a key “ceramide-like” ingredient to help restore shine, plus nourishing shea oil, camellia oil for hydration and protection, as well as hazelnut oil for softer hair.

As you can see, Hair Rituel isn’t short on beneficial and nourishing ingredients, which is why it’s one of the best sulfate-free shampoos in 2023.

If a luxurious shampoo that can give your hair that extra bit of pampering is what you're after, Sisley Paris Hair Rituel Revitalizing Volumizing Shampoo will be just what you need for a healthy scalp and radiant hair.

This is one the priciest shampoos on our list, so you may be better off investing in something a bit more affordable if you’re on a budget. However, if you can afford it, you won’t be disappointed!

6. Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color

Oribe’s Shampoo for Beautiful Color is a top-rated shampoo for those with color-treated hair. It uses gentle cleansers to preserve your color and shield against environmental pollutants. Plus, it also helps fortify over-processed and chemically-treated hair.

Oxidative stress is a non-issue thanks to Oribe’s quality ingredients – lychee, watermelon, and edelweiss flower extracts work together to protect your hair color. They achieve this by fighting against keratin depletion, ensuring your hair stays vibrant for longer.

To further prevent color fade and damage, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, baobab tree extract, and ginger root extract are included in the formula. Each of these ingredients offers essential hydration and protection to your hair while providing a layer of UV protection. With Oribe’s Shampoo for Beautiful Color, you can be sure that your hair will look vibrant and healthy all year round.

A bonus? It smells great too! Thanks to its heavenly scent, you can enjoy your hair care routine even more.

As with Sisley Paris’s Hair Rituel Shampoo, this one is also pretty pricey. Fortunately, there’s a travel size offered, so you can try it out first without handing over a more sizable sum. And if it turns out to be too expensive for you, there are still plenty of great sulfate-free shampoos out there that won’t break the bank. Read on to see what they are!

7. Curls Dynasty Cocoa Mint Moisture Rich Shampoo

If you were hoping for a more affordable option after seeing the previous two entries, you’ll appreciate Curls Dynasty Cocoa Mint Moisture Rich Shampoo. It’s sulfate-free and formulated with ingredients that are designed to purify your hair while providing it with the moisture it needs to be its healthiest.

All the better, it’s infused with vitamins and is 100% cruelty-free. So you can use this shampoo in confidence, knowing that no animal testing took place.

In addition, there are plenty of natural, beneficial ingredients that do wonders for curl management and healthy hair. Aloe juice, for example, is widely used for its hydrating benefits. Plus, you’ll find a wealth of extracts that are derived from some of nature’s most beneficial fruits, like pineapple, kiwi, and guava.

Finally, there are a number of beneficial oils that have been included to provide your hair with daily nourishment. From coconut and olive oil to hemp seed and shea butter, you can expect your hair to be healthy and lustrous after each wash.

This shampoo effectively cleanses, softens, and helps manage your curls for a beautiful overall look. Plus, it’s surprisingly affordable, too!

After a sulfate-free shampoo that won’t bust your bank account? Curls Dynasty’s Cocoa Mint Moisture Rich Shampoo is definitely worth checking out. Go ahead; give those curls and coils the care and attention they deserve!

8. Native Moisturizing Shampoo

Did you know that most shampoos on the market today use an average of 30 or more ingredients? That’s a lot of unknowns to be washing your hair with. Native believes that you can thoroughly and effectively wash your hair with fewer, better ingredients, and that’s why their Moisturizing Shampoo uses just 10!

They’ve crafted a formula specifically to help nourish, protect and repair your hair without stripping it. What’s more, it’s sulfate-free, paraben-free, and silicone-free, making it ideal if you’re trying to avoid harsh chemicals.

And with its vegan and cruelty-free formula, you can feel good about using it. Plus, it smells great and leaves your hair looking and feeling soft, healthy, and shiny. The fresh and clean aroma stays with you throughout the day, too.

Native deserves praise for its dedication to providing high-quality, natural products that don’t compromise performance. If you want an effective and safe sulfate-free shampoo, this is a great option. So give your hair a treat and go Native.

9. Ouai Detox Shampoo

Sometimes, you just need to rid your hair of product buildup and get it back to fresh and bouncy again. That’s where Ouai Detox Shampoo comes in!

Not only does this clarifying shampoo remove dirt, oil, and product buildup with detoxifying apple cider vinegar and keratin, but it’s also infused with a luxurious blend of bergamot, white musk, lychee, champagne, and others that come together to deliver a shampoo that smells like a fresh rose.

Over time, our hair goes through a lot of damage, so it’s important to give it the TLC that it deserves. Ouai Detox Shampoo will make sure that you get the best out of your hair and that it looks its healthiest.

We found that it really does leave your hair feeling soft and looking great, so get ready to have the most luscious locks on the block – with Ouai Detox Shampoo, you’ll be sure to turn heads.

This is definitely one of the best sulfate-free shampoos of 2023. So go ahead; treat yourself to a spa day with this stellar shampoo!

And if you’re not keen on spending a lot at first, you can always try the travel size that Ouai offers. It’s an affordable three-ounce bottle that you can test to see if the detoxifying shampoo is what you’re looking for.

10. Jupiter Balancing Shampoo

Earning the final spot on our list of the best sulfate-free shampoos for 2023 is Jupiter Balancing Shampoo. This award-winning entry definitely deserves the recognition it’s received, as it works hard to wash away dandruff and other scalp issues with the help of the clinically-proven ingredient, zinc pyrithione.

This gentle but powerful cleanser also helps to control oil production and reduce hair breakage by up to 30%. On top of that, Jupiter Balancing Shampoo smells wonderful, thanks to its blend of vanilla, lavender, sage, and mint. Talk about intoxicating!

Jupiter pulled out all the stops to bring you the best sulfate-free shampoo experience, and this cleanser is a great choice for anyone looking to keep mild to moderate dandruff, dry scalp, flakes, and itchiness at bay.

So whether you have a crazy dandruff problem, occasional flakes, or your scalp is just itchy now and again, this could be the perfect shampoo for you. It gets right down to the roots of your hair to ensure an incredible dandruff-fighting, conditioning, and moisturizing action

For best results, pair it with Jupiter’s Nourishing Conditioner for the ultimate protection of your hair and scalp.

So grab yourself a bottle of Jupiter Balancing Shampoo today and say goodbye to those pesky dandruff issues – without the harmful sulfates!

Buyer’s Guide to the Best Sulfate Free Shampoo

OK, you’ve seen our top picks of the best sulfate free shampoo to try in 2023, now it’s time to focus our attention on the factors you should consider when selecting the best sulfate-free shampoo for your needs. Here are some of the key points to keep in mind as you make your choice:

Your Hair Type

This is perhaps the most important thing to consider since sulfate-free shampoo is specifically formulated for dry, damaged hair. If you have naturally oily or greasy hair, opt for a shampoo with a clarifying or detoxifying formula.

If your hair is dry, you should opt for a hydrating formula that will add moisture and nourishment to your hair.

Texture & Volume

The texture and volume of your hair should also be taken into account when selecting the best sulfate-free shampoo for you. If you have thick, curly, or wavy hair, look for something that will add body and definition to your strands.

On the other hand, if you have thin, limp hair, opt for something that will give your strands volume and lift.

Ingredient Lists

Before you select a sulfate-free shampoo, make sure to read the ingredients list carefully. It’s important to avoid any harsh chemicals or fragrances that could irritate your scalp and damage your hair.

Keep an eye out for ingredients like argan oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil, which are all great for hydrating your hair.

Fragrance

Finally, you should also consider the scent of your chosen shampoo. Look for something that smells pleasant but not overpowering – that way, you can enjoy a fresh-smelling head of hair without it overwhelming you or others.

Now that you know what to look for in a sulfate-free shampoo, it’s time to make your selection. We hope this guide helps you find the perfect product for you and your hair. Happy shopping!

Understanding Sulfates: What Are They and Why Are They Bad?

You might be wondering why it’s such a big deal to avoid sulfates in your shampoo. Well, we’re going to discuss that right now. By having a better understanding of why sulfates are bad for your hair, you’ll be able to make a more informed decision on which shampoo to use and why.

Sulfates are a type of surfactant or detergent that can be found in many shampoos and other personal care products. This chemical is used to break down oils and dirt, allowing the product to create a lather that helps it cleanse your hair and scalp.

While this may sound like a good thing, sulfates can actually be quite damaging to your hair over time. Sulfates are known to strip away the natural oils from your scalp, leaving it dry and prone to irritations.

They can also strip away the color from dyed hair and make it more prone to breakage and split ends. Everything you don’t want your hair to go through!

That’s why many people opt for sulfate-free shampoos that are formulated without these potentially harmful ingredients. These products use natural, gentle cleansers instead of sulfates, allowing you to cleanse your hair without worrying about drying it out or damaging it in any way.

So, if you’re searching for an effective way to keep your hair clean and healthy, look no further than one of the best sulfate-free shampoos on our list. Trust us; your tresses are sure to thank you when making the switch!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is sulfate-free shampoo?

Unlike shampoos with harsh detergents like sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and ammonium laureth sulfate, which can strip away natural oils, sulfate-free varieties are gentler on your hair.

Many people have reported that their hair feels softer, more hydrated, and healthier after using these shampoos, making them a must for anyone who really cares about their hair.

What are the benefits of using a sulfate-free shampoo?

If you’re looking for a shampoo that won’t strip away the natural oils in your hair and leave it prone to dryness, then a sulfate-free option is ideal.

Not only will it help preserve color from dyed hair longer than regular shampoos, but its milder ingredients are also less likely to irritate even those with sensitive skin. Put simply, if you want healthier and more vibrant locks, choosing sulfate-free should be an obvious choice!

Are there any drawbacks to using sulfate-free shampoo?

The main drawback is that sulfate-free shampoos are not generally as effective at lathering up and removing oils from your hair as regular shampoos, so you may need to use more of it to get the same results. Additionally, sulfate-free shampoos tend to be pricier than regular shampoos.

Still, these drawbacks are minimal in the grand scheme of things. If you’re serious about optimal hair and body health, then investing in a quality sulfate-free shampoo is definitely worth it.

What’s the best way to use sulfate-free shampoo?

When using a sulfate-free shampoo, it’s important to focus on your scalp rather than the length of your hair. Massage the shampoo into your scalp in circular motions to get rid of excess oil and dirt.

Be sure to rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water for best results. Additionally, use a leave-in conditioner or hair mask once a week to keep your hair hydrated and nourished.