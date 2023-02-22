10 Best Sites To Buy YouTube Watch Time In 2023! (Updated)

It is possible to purchase YouTube watch time for a variety of reasons. But the main reason is to enable YouTube monetization and join YouTube’s Partner Program.

In fact, it is becoming a practice more and more common to purchase YouTube watch time, in 2023 more than ever. Everyone wants to make money with YouTube, but it is also harder than ever to reach the 4000 hours of watch time required to be part of the Monetization program.

For this reason, many people are buying YouTube watch time in order to get monetized in no-time.

But with so many people who are looking to purchase watch time in 2023, there are also many providers out there and, unfortunately, not all of them are safe to use. Some are scams, others will harm a YouTube channel, while others are not able to complete the service.

For this reason, in this article, we will have a look at the 10 best and safest sites to purchase watch time for your YouTube channel, updated for 2023. Let’s get started!

Top 10 Best And Safest Sites For YouTube Watch Time

1. LenosTube (official site here )

If you want to purchase 4000 watch hours and 1000 subscribers, LenosTube is the best option. So, why does it take the first spot on our list? Well, for one, their process is more straightforward for the users, and their output is top-notch.

In fact, need to provide the channel/video link, and Lenos will take care of the rest. As always, LenosTube is dedicated to delivering on its promise to supply you with the appropriate number of YouTube watch hours.

Also, it's important to note that LenosTube's packages are organic, and that is why this company takes our first spot. LenosTube is an organic and real YouTube marketing agency and therefore, purchasing watch time with this provider not only works, but it is also safe for your channel.

Please keep reading to learn various factors of Lenos's services:

How to buy watch time with LenosTube

Say you wish to complete your 4000 watch hours to get into the YouTube partner program and start earning money. With LenosTube, the process is simpler than all other services. All you need to do is to provide the link to your channel, and this company will take care of the rest.

Furthermore, they add watch time naturally, which can take some time but at least is safe. Also, there is no need to go through long-form videos or provide complex details - Lenos don't ask that.

Any video length and the channel are okay, as long as the content of the channel is original.

In fact, their only condition is that your content (the videos on your channel) must be original, so not stolen from other people or with minimal transformation, because otherwise, even if you reach 4000 hours of watch time YouTube will reject your content for being duplicate or copyrighted.

Results and reviews

After serving thousands of clients, they can proudly say that their results or output is 100% efficient. Also, there are no complaints or other concerns from any of those clients, which often become regular clients after purchasing their service.

Watch time rates for LenosTube

If you compare the quality of their services with their rates, the prices are suitable and well deserved. Also, if you are buying watch time, you have the purchasing option of subscribers along with 4000 hours in only one package.

Following are the primary packages along with their respective prices:

4000 watch hours + 1000 subscribers only in 299USD.

4000 watch hours in only 229 USD.

3000 watch hours in 199 USD.

2000 watch hours in only 149 USD.

1000 watch hours in only 89 USD.

Finally, you also get the free add-on option of SEO content writing and article submission about your channel and your videos. This allows you to promote your channel for an unlimited time and save a lot of money in the long run.

Customer Support

Their customer service is okay. You can check it without paying a single dollar. Go ahead and see how they answer all your problems or ask if your channel is eligible for purchasing watch time. Their support is not lightning fast – it usually takes 24 hours to get an answer – but at least you feel that someone with good knowledge is answering your queries and not some agent with copy-paste answers.

Zero Risk?

Finally, the primary advantage of LenosTube is that they have a risk-free working method, and all of their services are organic and done by human hands or via real people promotion - Unlike most similar services that rely primarily on bots and algorithms spoofing.

2. YouTube4000Hours (official site here )

Is there a better site to buy watch hours, than a site called “YouTube 4000 Hours”? Maybe, but surely this company knows its stuff and provides a unique service offer. The art of maximizing YouTube watch time and subscriber growth on YouTube is well-known for its complexities, but there is no need to worry with the help of YouTube4000Hours, a site that specializes exactly on that.

So, if you're looking for something a little more specialized than a standard YouTube watch time service, the YouTube4000 service is the best option.

To this day, YouTube4000Hours is also the only provider able to send watch time from the USA, hence a tier 1 and English native country.

The only downside is that it is more expensive, but higher quality and USA-based watch time will inevitably be more expensive.

Please keep reading to learn more about their services:

Watch Time Rates for YouTube4000Hours

Their pricing is also quite suitable provided their USA targeting.

1000 YouTube watch time hours in only 129 USD.

2000 YouTube watch time hours in only 199 USD.

4000 YouTube watch time hours in only 369 USD.

So, you save more money with a higher watch time quantity, as you can see above.

Customer Support

They also have fast customer service in place. They have a live chat which is active 8 hours per day, or you can reach them by email. They only answer during their working hours though, so might have to wait longer for replies during weekends or up to 20 hours during weekdays.

Other Perks

Firstly they claim to provide you with high retention views meaning their client's channels will continue to grow since YouTube's algorithm pick up on that.

Also, the opinions they provide are from English native countries like the USA, UK, and Canada, but mostly the USA. YouTube views from these countries are preferred because they get more money from ads when compared to other countries.

Lastly, you also get high-quality backlinks which can help you with the SEO of your channel and a full report of their service at the end.

We see YouTube4000Hours as the deluxe watch time provider of 2023. More expensive, but the best quality too.

3. MediaMister (official site here )

Next comes MediaMister, another site where you find good quality YouTube watch time to buy. It is one of the social media services you'll see on many lists.

MediaMister has been around for a long time, and many people have tried its services. The company promises you won't be disappointed if you buy something from them.

Moreover, MediaMister assures customers they will not be inconvenienced by lengthy wait times when using its services.

In addition, they also cover promotional products on most of the significant social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

The only downside when it comes to their watch time service is that they need a video of 1 hour or more in length. Otherwise, they are unable to provide watch time. But if you have videos longer than 1 hour, MediaMister could be your fastest and best choice for watch time.

Watch Time Rates for MediaMister

1000 YouTube watch time hours for 99 USD.

2000 YouTube watch time hours for 197 USD.

3000 YouTube watch time hours for 295 USD.

4000 YouTube watch time hours for 389 USD.

Customer Support

MediaMister has live-chat support which is available most of the time. If not, your query will be submitted to their department and you will get a message by email. While MediaMister support is not too case specific, surely you can count on a fast response time when using their services.

Other Services

MediaMister is not popular only for YouTube watch time, but a plethora of other social media marketing services. In fact, on their site, you can find also solutions for Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and more.

So, we had a look at the top 3 best sites to buy watch time for your YouTube channel in 2023. Now, let’s keep our list going with more options that are worth checking out if none of the above ones – the top 3 - satisfied you.

4. YouTubeMarket

YouTubeMarket is a Turkish company that sells various YouTube services. They have been around for a few years and they guarantee to send all your watch time within a few weeks. Their site also has an English version, and the prices for watch time are standard.

5. QQTube

QQTube is a site that targets users worldwide and it also has a marketplace feature where users can sell their YouTube services. Among these, you find YouTube watch time. They have a live chat support for general queries. They are from the United States.

6. AudienceGain

AudienceGain is a company that sells TikTok and YouTube services and also watches time. They launched their services a few years ago and gathered a couple of hundred clients so far. Their English skills are not the best but they are always ready to help.

7. TheYTLab

TheYTLab is a YouTube marketing panel that offers services where users can self-checkout with any desired quantity. It is possibly the cheapest option among all the ones in this list, as of 2023. To see their services you need to sign-up and get access to a personal dashboard. Their main office is based in the United Kingdom.

8. SocialWick

SocialWick is a social media marketing shop where you can find services for platforms ranging from TikTok and Twitter all the way down to YouTube. Their YouTube watch time is expensive but they promise it works with no hassle.

9. EazyViral

EazyViral is a company from Vietnam that sells YouTube watch time. They seem to be a parent company of AudienceGain, so likely the service is exactly the same. They also provide YouTube views, subscribers, and more.

10. YouTubeService

YouTubeService is a fairly new company, and it seems to be from Eastern Europe – Estonia specifically. They provide – as the name says – YouTube Services – including, but not limited to, YouTube watch time.

Conclusion

Completing 4000 watch hours as a beginner on YouTube is a tough job. Also, for some poor fellows, it can take over 9 to 10 months of hard struggle and time. So, we have listed different websites with different perks and values offered. Lastly, we think it is wise to buy YouTube watch time rather than wait for a miracle or struggle for months. Thanks for the Read!

FAQs

Is it legit to buy YouTube watch time in 2023?

Yes, if you hire a company that is offering organic traffic to your YouTube channel and with tested methods.

Is it safe to buy Watch Time for my YouTube channel?

Yes, it is safe and a great way to pump up your YouTube channel. However, you must always ask your company to provide high-quality views not generated by computer programs (bots) and you must rely only on companies with a positive history offering the service.

What are some advantages of buying YouTube Watch time?

There are numerous perks to buying YouTube Watch time.

You get your channels' monetization within weeks.

You make new content and get paid for it.

Your channel receives a boost.

You also get more views while receiving watch time.

Some companies offer freebies, such as backlinks or article submissions.

You get to work more on your channel since you have free time now, as someone else will handle the promotion.

Can I watch my own videos to get 4000 watch hours?

Yes, you can. However, it would take a tremendous amount of time and effort. It means you should watch your videos for more than 10 hours every day, to get 4000 hours of watch time within 12 months.

What happens if you don't get 4000 watch hours in 12 months?

Watch time rolls off, and YouTube requires as a must 4000 hours within the last 12 months . This means that if a video of yours received 1000 hours 14 months ago, those 1000 hours won’t be counted toward the monetization threshold. If you don’t have at least 4000 hours of watch time, you can’t apply for Monetization, unless you have 10 million YouTube Shorts views. Easier said than done!

Are 4000 hours of watch time all that is needed to join the YouTube Partner Program

While obtaining the required amount of watch time is possibly the most difficult part, you need more than that to be eligible for YouTube Monetization. You will also need 1000 subscribers and you need to make sure that your content follows YouTube monetization policies and it is advertiser-friendly.