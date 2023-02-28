Are you tired of flaking on your plans because of your itchy scalp? Are you constantly worried that everyone around you will notice what you are experiencing? If you have suffered with an itchy scalp and what comes with it — including the most common followers such as dandruff or flakiness — then you may think it is almost impossible to get rid of. Do not panic because we have the answers right here!

There are many causes of this annoyance, but we believe that no matter the cause, the right shampoo can play a part in fixing the issue. Finding the right shampoo can be stressful, and endlessly scrolling the internet to find the perfect match is often overwhelming. To make your life easier, we have put together a list of the 10 best shampoos for itchy scalp.

Blu Atlas

You will quickly forget what an itchy scalp once felt like once you use this incredible shampoo from Blu Atlas. There are countless reasons as to why this product is the best shampoo for itchy scalps and the clean and organic formula is just one of them.

A high number of popular brands choose to incorporate toxic ingredients into their formula to make them more affordable. While this may appear harmless, these ingredients can actually worsen your already itchy scalp by drying it out and stripping your hair of its natural oils. Blu Atlas uses premium ingredients that work miracles without damaging your hair or scalp in any way. Best of all, their products will not break the bank.

If you thought this shampoo only relieves your itchy scalp, think again. Blu Atlas has specifically formulated this shampoo to tackle every issue your hair may face. Through the use of four main ingredients, your scalp will feel nourished and your hair will be hydrated from the inside out.

Aloe barbadensis leaf and saw palmetto ensure that your scalp is moisturized, removing the feeling of itchiness, while both ingredients also soothe the scalp. Jojoba oil has a molecular structure which is almost identical to the one found in the natural oils we produce in our skin and scalp.

This means that when you apply this shampoo, the parts of your scalp which require repair and hydration are treated first. The inclusion of vegan biotin also leaves your hair strong and reverses the effects of heat damage and dryness.

This shampoo is extremely gentle and is able to be used everyday so it is the perfect choice for anyone who feels as though they want a daily refresh. Just massage a quarter-sized amount through your wet hair and scalp and then rinse thoroughly. A simple process for extremely great results. Do not walk, run, to buy this product!

2. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp

If you have not heard of the brand Briogeo, then you are in for a real treat. Briogeo is a brand who is dedicated to promoting a journey for everyone to obtain healthy hair. By using clean ingredients, educating the public, and celebrating all hair types, this brand has no faults.

They have acknowledged that having an itchy scalp is nothing to fear and thus they have created their Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Shampoo. Created specifically for those who experience an itchy or irritated scalp, you can rest assured that your scalp will receive the treatment it deserves no matter your hair type. Its use of 95% naturally derived ingredients will reduce flakiness while improving the overall health of both your scalp and your hair.

Tea tree and peppermint oil are some of our favourite ingredients for reducing itchiness and this shampoo showcases them. These ingredients work together to gently cleanse the scalp while soothing itchiness and flakiness, to promote a healthy scalp. The addition of coconut oil and binchotan charcoal ensure that your hair is detoxified and full of moisture.

This shampoo is able to be used by all, no matter your hair type or whether you have color or chemically treated hair. While it is one of our more expensive products on this list, if you want your hair to experience a luxury treatment then we believe it is truly worth the extra expense.

3. Ecostore Dandruff Control Shampoo

Ecostore

If you want to remove the presence of an itchy scalp and focus on being more environmentally friendly and sustainable then this product may be the one for you! Ecostore has created products which are kind to both you and the planet, by using biodegradable ingredients that are all organic and actually work for all hair types. Their packaging is also 100% recyclable so you can feel like you are saving the planet one hair wash at a time.

This shampoo is specifically designed to tackle dandruff and an itchy scalp while leaving it cleansed, healthy, and looking incredible. Through using mineral based ingredients such as sugar beet, your hair will be softened and your scalp will be soothed.

Not only will you love how this product makes your scalp feel and your hair look, but it will also leave you smelling amazing. Its naturally derived orange and patchouli fragrance is subtle enough for everyday use, but will also make everyone’s heads turn

We love Ecostore for their devotion to the planet, while assuring that their products are of high quality and provide efficient results. Because of this, there was no way it could not make an appearance on this list of the 10 best shampoos for itchy scalp. This product is also one of our most affordable options, so it's a great choice for anyone.

4. MooGoo Natural Milk Shampoo

MooGoo

We love this Natural Milk Shampoo from MooGoo as it is produced with only natural ingredients and is focused on being as environmentally friendly as possible. Your scalp will be left without being itchy and flaky, and will not be irritated in the process. This shampoo does not contain any toxic ingredients or harsh detergents, which dry out the scalp and hair — leading to further irritation.

This shampoo not only produces incredible results, it also has an amazing scent which is naturally derived and thus does not put your hair at risk of any additional damage. MooGoo has created this shampoo to be gentle enough to properly cleanse your scalp and hair of all dirt and impurities, while protecting it from the usual causes of damage. With this product being extremely affordable, there is no reason why it should be excluded from this list.

5. Ethique Heali Kiwi Calming Solid Shampoo Bar

Ethique

If the name of this brand (being a combination of the words “ethical” and “unique”) does not already sell you on this product, then we will be sure to change your mind. Ethique has created a line of shampoo bars, known to be the most sustainable form of shampoo on the market.

The Heali Kiwi Calming Solid Shampoo Bar is their top-selling product and it is not hard to see why. The formula is composed of naturally sourced ingredients that have been specifically chosen for their ability to tackle your itchy scalp.

Karanja oil is used for its ability to heal a cracked and itchy scalp without causing any irritation or damage. Ethique has also included ingredients such as oatmeal, coconut oil, and cocoa butter which are all intense moisturizing and soothing ingredients. Together, all of these ingredients create a product that your scalp will love.

Ethique only uses sustainable and ethical practices to produce their products, so you can be assured that the environment is not harmed through your use of this shampoo. If you are not sold already, this product is extremely affordable so you really cannot lose out if you choose to try it out.

6. Philip Kingsley Flaky/Itchy Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Philip Kingsley

Philip Kingsley is a brand renowned for their ethical practices and exceptional hair care products. We know you will love their anti-dandruff shampoo that has been specifically designed for anyone who experiences a flaky or itchy scalp, as it works wonders. With an impressive ingredient list and incredible scent, we think this shampoo could be a new favorite for all.

If you have sensitive skin then there is no reason to panic with this product. Lauryl Betaine and Piroctone Olamine are included for their outstanding ability to cleanse the scalp and reduce flaking and itching, while not causing any redness or irritation. This shampoo has also been formulated to be gentle enough to be used daily, and its 100% recyclable bottle will help ease any stress you may have about your environmental impact. There was no way that we could leave this product off our list of the best shampoos for itchy scalps.

7. OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

OUAI

Relieve your itchy scalp while protecting the planet, with this incredible shampoo from OUAI. OUAI has devoted itself to creating hair care products that are free from all toxic ingredients, safe for color and keratin treated hair, and has ensured that all of their packaging and practices are completely sustainable.

OUAI has formulated this anti-dandruff shampoo with the inclusion of salicylic acid. This ingredient is a common peeling agent that contributes to the shedding of dead and flaky skin. In this shampoo, it helps to relieve irritation and remove any dandruff and flaky skin that may come as a result of itchiness.

This product is extremely gentle and will not leave you with any irritation or redness after use. It is safe for all, and as a result, is a great option for anyone looking to be rid of their itchy scalp.

8. Aveda Scalp Benefits Balancing Shampoo

Aveda

Aveda is one of our favorite brands on the market for so many reasons and we will be shocked if it does not become one of yours. Aveda is committed to leading the global hair and beauty industry towards adopting completely ethical and sustainable practices. Their goal? To create clean and organic products that work. They have adopted techniques such as using 100% recyclable packaging and producing its products through the use of solar and wind power. We believe Aveda is now a brand that all others should aspire to be like.

This specific shampoo produced by Aveda targets the causes of itchy scalps and balances the moisture level, ensuring that your scalp is left healthy and without irritation. Sea buckthorn oil is included as it is a great natural moisturizing agent which helps to prevent the development of an itchy scalp. Coneflower has anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties which will leave your scalp without any irritation. This shampoo does not only ease an itchy scalp, but it also ensures that your hair is protected and left feeling soft and healthy.

This product is completely vegan and one of our most affordable options. It is a fantastic product and we cannot recommend it enough!

9. Thursday Plantation Tea Tree Shampoo for Dandruff

Thursday Plantation Tea Tree

Thursday Plantation has created an incredible line of products which contains 100% pure Australian tea tree oil. Tea tree oil is the perfect match for anyone who experiences a dry, itchy, or flaky scalp. It contains antifungal and antibacterial properties and is a great moisturizer. Altogether, this works to reduce dryness and thus itchiness and flakiness. This shampoo ensures that your itchy and dry scalp is soothed and no dandruff remains.

Thursday Plantation has ensured that every product they produce, including this anti-dandruff shampoo, has been compared against the highest manufacturing standards — so you can rest assured that your scalp is receiving high quality treatment. This shampoo will leave your hair feeling and looking healthy. You will wonder why you never used it in the first place! This shampoo is also extremely affordable and has a subtle unisex-friendly scent. We love it for its ability to be used by all members of the family

10. Davroe Scalp Remedy Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Davroe Scalp Remedy Anti-Dandruff

Davroe is a 100% Australian brand that only uses ingredients sourced within the nation. Its entire line is vegan, cruelty free, and kind to the environment. If you are concerned about the impact that your consumption has on the environment, then this is an incredible product for you. No matter your hair type or condition, this shampoo can be used by all.

This product is focused on soothing an itchy and irritated scalp while removing dandruff at the same time. The potent formula ensures that your hair is left soft and well nourished. Davroe has ensured that this product is gentle enough to be used by those with even the most sensitive of skin conditions, such as Eczema and Psoriasis. The formulation contains no toxic ingredients so your scalp and hair will not be stripped of its natural oils or irritated in the process of cleansing. We love this shampoo for its ability to provide instant relief from itchiness.

With ingredients such as aloe vera, rice and quinoa, your scalp will be moisturized and you will be shocked to see how quickly your itchy scalp is relieved. This product is naturally scented with Australian florals that are impossible not to love. We truly believe that this product is an incredible option for all.

Frequently Asked Questions

The common causes of your itchy scalp

An itchy scalp can be experienced by anyone and it has a variety of causes. The most common causes of an itchy scalp include dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. Dandruff is the leading cause of an itchy scalp and occurs when you have an excess amount of skin cells on your scalp. These skin cells then flake off the scalp and when scratched can become very irritated. Dandruff is nothing to fear and is easy to treat with the right shampoo and hair care routine.

Seborrheic dermatitis is another very common condition which typically focuses on the scalp. It is a mild form of eczema that causes the scalp to flake as well as causing inflammation and irritation. When scratched, this gives the appearance of dandruff while leading to further irritation and inflammation. This cause can be treated through using the right hair care products that provide a gentle yet effective cleansing.

While dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis are the causes that we hear about everyday, there are many more less common causes that are more serious. These include eczema, psoriasis, bacterial infection, and even autoimmune diseases. If you believe one of these conditions may be the cause of your itchy scalp, it is recommended that you seek medical advice as it is likely that more will be required to help relieve you.

The ingredients we most recommend you look for

While choosing the right shampoo is key to helping relieve an itchy scalp, there are certain natural ingredients that work wonders. For the relief of an itchy scalp, any ingredients which contain anti-inflammatory or moisturizing agents are ideal to look for. Here are a few ingredients that we love:

Peppermint oil is a great ingredient that is known to reduce inflammation while possessing anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

It reduces flakiness and dandruff while ensuring that your scalp is not left itchy. Peppermint oil also holds healing properties which promote a healthy scalp and healthy hair growth.

Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer which contains vitamin A. Vitamin A speeds up the healing process of itchy, irritated, and dry skin.

Aloe vera also has properties which help ease inflammation as well as bacterial and fungal infections. It has also been proven to reduce dryness as well as remove dandruff, ensuring a lower chance of developing an itchy scalp.

Apple cider vinegar has incredible antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties which remove the itching sensation.

It has the ability to soothe irritation while tackling the production of dandruff from its root. Apple cider vinegar is also able to help assist in the fixing of hair breakage.

Coconut oil is a known favorite of the hair community, due to its outstanding ability to relieve an itchy scalp and provide protection for your hair.

Coconut oil also contains moisturizing agents as well as antifungal and antimicrobial agents so you can be confident that your scalp will be free of itch and your hair will be left healthy.

Tea tree oil is another amazing ingredient that contains anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce irritated and itchy scalp.

Tea tree oil contains antioxidants which cleanse the scalp, while fixing the issue of flakiness. It further moisturizes the hair and the scalp — which overall promotes nourishment as well as the reduction of any irritation.

Why you should opt for a product that uses only natural/organic ingredients

If you are wary of the benefits of using products that contain only natural and organic ingredients, then we are about to convince you otherwise. Toxic ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, silicones, and phthalates, have been found to strip your hair and scalp of its natural oils — resulting in extreme dryness. If you experience an itchy scalp, then these ingredients will be your worst enemy.

Organic products and naturally derived ingredients should be what you opt for when choosing the right product for yourself. These all contain properties which are known to contribute to the overall health of your hair and scalp, while also improving dandruff or itching. Organic ingredients tend to also be very gentle, so you will not be left with any extra irritation or redness.

If you are starting to get overwhelmed at the thought of switching products, do not panic as there are more organically based products on the shelves in the last few years than ever before! The consequences of using toxic ingredients in hair care products is information that is easily accessible, and as a result, brands have moved away from using these to protect your hair, scalp, and the environment. We love the benefits that come from using organic products and know that you will too.

How can I be more environmentally friendly in my hair care routine?

In the 21st century, consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious everyday. If you are wanting to try and make a change in becoming more eco-friendly with your hair care options, there are so many possible ways to do it.

We believe the easiest method is to consider the packaging which your shampoo is contained in. Many brands, including so many which we have listed above, use 100% recyclable packaging. If you can opt for these products instead, that is a step in the right direction.

Another incredible environmentally friendly choice is using bar shampoo over bottled shampoo. Bar shampoo has no plastic waste associated with them and therefore, reduces the waste being put back into our planet. Bar shampoo can also be a more affordable option so not only will the environment love you, but so will your wallet!

Lastly, if possible, look for brands which have committed to sustainable practices as well as packaging. Many brands have now decided to switch to more environmentally friendly methods when creating their product — like using wind and solar power to power their manufacturing. While this does require research, it is a great way to commit to finding more eco-friendly products for your hair.

How should I properly shampoo my hair and scalp?

While you may be shocked to learn that there is a right and wrong way to shampoo, we would like to state that there is a way to get the most out of the product at hand. To obtain the best results from your shampoo, there is a method that we recommend you follow.

To help soothe an itchy scalp and not cause further damage, we recommend that you use lukewarm water when showering as high temperatures may cause damage and dry your scalp out further. Once your hair is completely soaked through, massage a small amount of shampoo into the scalp. Focus on your scalp as this is where the majority of oils and bacteria sit.

Be gentle and once this you’ve massaged the shampoo in, ensure that you rinse the product out thoroughly, as any leftover product can cause build-up and can result in your hair appearing greasier.

Dry your hair using a microfiber towel or cotton t-shirt. Experts recommend these methods, as they are less likely to cause any breakage or damage to your scalp and hair.

How often should I wash my hair?

This is an age old question that still struggles to get a consistent answer from professionals. We believe, alongside many experts, that the amount you wash your hair should be based simply on what your hair and scalp requires. Some people experience oilier hair and therefore feel the need to wash it daily for a refresh. However, others who have drier hair, can leave it for longer between washes.

What we do suggest is trying to refrain from washing your hair daily. Washing your hair too often can result in an inability for natural oils to properly work their magic. These oils can instead be stripped away, and this inhibits natural and healthy hair growth — damaging a healthy scalp in the process. Instead, attempting to wash once every two days can prevent this damage from occurring.