10 Best Real Money Online Blackjack Sites (Updated List)
If you're looking to play blackjack online for real money at the best blackjack sites, look no further! We've meticulously researched and reviewed the top 10 online casinos and online live blackjack sites to provide you with a comprehensive list of the best real blackjack online sites.
But, if we had to pick the overall best option, it would have to be Ignition Casino. With a fantastic selection of games, excellent customer service, and speedy payouts, Ignition Casino is the perfect choice for any blackjack enthusiast.
- Ignition : Best overall
- Bovada : Top live dealer blackjack
- Wild Casino : Most blackjack variants
- Las Atlantis : Best welcome bonus
- BetOnline : Fastest payment payouts
- Red Dog : Top for mobile blackjack
- Drake : Best for high rollers
- Cafe Casino: Best for jackpot blackjack
- El Royale : Best for casual players
Pros
- Fast payouts
- Great selection of games
- Excellent customer service
- Attractive welcome bonus
- Mobile-friendly platform
Cons
- No live chat support
- Limited banking options
Summary
Ignition Casino is considered the best online casino for blackjack. This is because they have a good selection of blackjack games and players can play blackjack online for money or blackjack online for fun. With fast payouts, excellent customer service, and a mobile-friendly platform, Ignition Casino is the perfect choice for players who want to enjoy the excitement of real money blackjack games online. There is also no need for a blackjack app as all the games appear perfectly on the mobile version of the site.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
Ignition Casino offers a diverse range of blackjack games, from classic versions to modern variations, providing players with a thrilling and immersive gaming experience. Their blackjack games are of high quality, with excellent graphics and sound effects, ensuring an enjoyable and authentic casino experience.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
For new players, there is a generous welcome bonus at this casino that caters to both poker and casino games. The welcome bonus is divided into two 100% bonuses for casino games up to $1,500 and poker games up to $1,500, making it a total of $3,000 in bonuses.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
Ignition Casino offers a user-friendly mobile platform, allowing players to easily find their preferred blackjack games. The website is fully optimized for mobile devices, providing great graphics and fast loading times. With an entertaining and great user experience, Ignition Casino is an excellent choice for blackjack players on the go.
Customer Support
Ignition Casino provides reliable customer support, with a dedicated team available to assist players with any questions or concerns. Players can contact the support team through email or refer to the comprehensive Help Center for answers to frequently asked questions about the casino.
Pros:
- High-quality live dealer games
- Good selection of blackjack variations
- Fast and reliable payouts
Cons:
- Limited banking options
- No live chat support
Summary
Bovada offers the best online live blackjack experience with a variety of game options and reliable payouts, but limited banking options and no live chat support can be a drawback for some players. However, they run a good operation smoothly, so hopefully there would be no reason to contact live chat.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
Bovada provides a wide range of blackjack variations, including Classic, Single Deck, Double Deck, European, and Zappit Blackjack. Their live dealer games are also of high quality, featuring professional dealers and immersive gameplay.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
New players at Bovada Casino can take advantage of a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000. Enter the code CAWELCOME100 on your first deposit to receive a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000. On your next two deposits, apply the code BV2NDCWB and receive a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 each time.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
Bovada is mobile-friendly, allowing players to easily access real money blackjack games on their smartphones and tablets. Additionally, their online blackjack for fun option allows players to enjoy the game without any financial risk, making it a great option for beginners or those looking to try out new strategies. There is no need for a real money blackjack app as the mobile version works perfectly and gives the same experience as the best blackjack app.
Customer Support
Bovada online casino's customer support is highly commendable. Their team is readily accessible round-the-clock via phone, email, or live chat, ensuring prompt resolution of issues. Moreover, their website features an all-encompassing FAQ section for quick answers to commonly asked questions, adding to their excellent customer service.
Pros:
- Generous welcome bonus
- Wide range of payment options
- Live dealer games are available
- VIP program with exclusive benefits
- Responsive customer support
Cons:
- A limited selection of games compared to other online casinos
- No mobile app available for download
- Withdrawal processing times can be slow
Summary
Wild Casino offers a range of benefits including a generous welcome bonus, a VIP program with exclusive rewards, and a variety of payment options. However, it has a limited selection of games but a good variation of blackjack games. The downsides are that there is no blackjack game app for players and withdrawal processing times can also be slow.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
Wild Casino offers a great selection of blackjack games, with options to play blackjack online no money or with real money bets. The site also offers one of the best blackjack app real money options available. Players can enjoy traditional versions of the game and exciting variations such as Super 7s and 21 Burn Blackjack.
The live dealer blackjack games offer an immersive experience with high-quality graphics and a professional dealer. Overall, Wild Casino provides a top-notch blackjack experience for both new and experienced players.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
At Wild Casino, new players can receive a welcome bonus of up to $5,000 by using specific bonus codes on their first five deposits. The first deposit bonus code, WILD250, offers a 250% match bonus up to $1,000, while the next four deposits can receive a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 with the bonus code WILD100. The playthrough requirement is set at 35x.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
Wild Casino's mobile experience is seamless, with no need for a blackjack game app. The site is fully optimized for mobile devices, allowing players to play blackjack for real money directly from their mobile phones. The user experience is intuitive and easy to navigate, with a variety of payment options, a generous online blackjack bonus, and responsive customer support.
Customer Support
Wild Casino offers round-the-clock customer support via email, live chat, or telephone. Additionally, they provide a comprehensive FAQ page that features tutorials on opening an account, Wild Casino's rules, logging in, responsible gaming, and more. Their commitment to helping players is evident through their excellent customer service and user-friendly resources.
Pros:
- Generous welcome bonus
- Excellent VIP program
- Wide variety of games
Cons:
- Limited withdrawal options
Summary
At Las Atlantis Casino, players who enjoy playing casino blackjack and other table games can choose from four different live dealer games. These include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and super6, with multiple dealers available for each game. Visionary iGaming provides the software for these games, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
The blackjack game, in particular, offers a choice of five dealers, with Oliver being a standout for his engaging personality and encouraging comments. While the selection of table games may be limited, the live dealer and video poker options make up for it with a wide range of exciting games.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
Las Atlantis Casino is offering a welcome bonus of up to $14,000, which includes a 100% bonus of up to $2,800 that can be claimed five times. The wagering requirement for all bonuses is 35x, and the maximum bet per spin is $10. The welcome package covers slot games, scratch cards, board games, and keno.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
Las Atlantis Casino offers an outstanding user experience that is highly mobile-friendly. Players can access a range of games, including blackjack online betting on their smartphones and tablets with ease. The site is intuitive and well-designed, with a user-friendly interface that allows for seamless navigation. Overall, Las Atlantis Casino provides an excellent online gaming experience for players on the go.
Customer Support
Las Atlantis Casino has an exceptional customer support team that operates around the clock. The team can be contacted through live chat, email, or phone, and provides prompt assistance with any queries or concerns.
Pros:
- Huge selection of casino games and sports betting options
- Generous range of bonuses and promotions
- Excellent customer support
- Various deposit methods are available
- Fast payout processing times
Cons:
- Limited live dealer game selection compared to other online casinos
- Some players may find the website design outdated
- No mobile app is available for iOS devices.
Summary
BetOnline is a top-rated online casino in the USA, providing a vast array of games and sports betting options for players. With a variety of bonuses, numerous deposit options, and excellent customer support, BetOnline is a great choice for players wanting to play their favorite blackjack online game.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
BetOnline provides a diverse range of blackjack games, including classic, multi-hand, and live dealer variations. The quality of the games is top-notch, with smooth gameplay and great graphics. Additionally, the casino offers several online blackjack strategies and tips for players to improve their chances of winning.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
BetOnline offers a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 with a 40x playthrough requirement. Using the bonus code BOLCASINO, players can claim a 100% match up to $1,000 on their first three deposits. There are further promotions available for existing players.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
The mobile version of the site is just as impressive, allowing players to enjoy their favorite games on the go without any lag or glitches. Overall, BetOnline offers a great player experience on both desktop and mobile devices. There is no need for a House of Blackjack app or the free Brainium Blackjack app as the mobile version already has everything players need.
Customer Support
BetOnline's customer support is available 24/7 to assist players with any questions they may have. The team is friendly and responsive, ensuring a positive experience for users. Additionally, their website features a comprehensive FAQ section to address common queries and concerns.
Pros:
- User-friendly mobile platform
- Fast and efficient payment processing
- Generous welcome bonus
Cons:
- A limited selection of games
- High minimum withdrawal limit
Summary
Red Dog is a mobile casino with a user-friendly platform and fast payment processing. However, it has a limited selection of games. Its high minimum withdrawal limit may also deter some players. Many people believe that Red Dog does not have a live casino. However, this is not correct. They do have one which is provided by Visionary Gaming, but players must be logged in to access it.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
Red Dog offers a small but decent selection of blackjack games, including Classic Blackjack, European Blackjack, and Perfect Pairs. The games are visually appealing and easy to play, but the lack of live dealer options may disappoint some players looking for a more immersive experience. Overall, Red Dog's blackjack offerings are solid but not exceptional.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
Red Dog Casino currently provides new players with a welcome bonus package of up to $8,000, which varies in percentage based on the deposit amount. Deposits of $30, $75, or $150 can receive a bonus of 120%, 135%, or 160%, respectively. Players who use Neosurf or BTC for their deposits can also receive an extra 25% bonus.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
Accessing Red Dog mobile casino is a breeze, as it can be easily reached from the web browser of any portable device that can connect to the internet. Unlike most online casinos that focus on flash-based games, Red Dog offers both instant-play and mobile casino games. These include some entertaining classics that perform better than blackjack games apps.
Customer Support
Red Dog Casino offers excellent customer support that is available 24/7. The support team is professional but friendly and can be contacted via live chat, phone, or email. They are quick to resolve any issues or queries, making for a pleasant gaming experience.
Pros:
- A large variety of casino games is available
- Generous bonuses and promotions for players
- Multiple payment options are accepted
- A mobile-friendly platform for gaming on the go
Cons:
- Restricted in several countries
- Some players report slow withdrawal processing times
- A limited selection of live dealer games
Summary
Drake Casino Online presents an impressive collection of over 200 casino games, featuring top-rated titles like slots, bingo, craps, roulette, keno, and video poker, as well as the beloved classic, blackjack unlocked. What's more, their platform boasts a selection of progressive jackpots, alongside generous bonuses such as a generous high roller bonus and loyalty rewards.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
Drake Casino provides players with a diverse selection of blackjack games, ranging from classic versions to unique variations. The quality of their blackjack offerings is exceptional, featuring smooth gameplay, stunning graphics, and realistic sound effects. Players can expect an entertaining blackjack experience at Drake Casino.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
New players can enjoy a huge welcome bonus at the casino which offers a 300% bonus up to $2,000 or 540 spins on their first deposit. Players have the option to choose between the two bonuses for their first three deposits.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
Drake Casino offers a seamless and user-friendly experience across all devices, including mobile. The platform's sleek design and intuitive interface make it easy for players to navigate and enjoy their favorite games. Drake Casino's mobile-friendly approach allows for on-the-go gaming without sacrificing the quality of the experience.
Customer Support
Drake Casino takes great pride in providing top-notch customer support services. The dedicated team is accessible 24/7 through various channels, including telephone, email, and live chat. Additionally, customers can contact Drake via their social media profiles.
Pros:
- Large selection of slot games
- Generous welcome bonuses and promotions
- Accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
- 24/7 customer support is available
Cons:
- A limited selection of table games
- High wagering requirements for bonuses
Summary
Established in 2016, Café Casino is a fantastic destination for those passionate about blackjack, slot and table games. While it does not feature a sportsbook or poker room, players can enjoy a live dealer platform and even play a blackjack tournament online.
One of the casino's best features is its prompt crypto payouts, enabling players to receive their winnings in just 15 minutes.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
Café Casino offers a decent selection of Blackjack games, including Classic Blackjack, European Blackjack, and more. The games feature smooth gameplay, crisp graphics, and realistic sound effects. There is also a selection of live dealer blackjack247 in the live casino which can be accessed once logged into the casino.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
Cafe Casino, renowned for its blackjack games, offers a generous welcome bonus for new players. If they deposit with Bitcoin, players can get a 350% match bonus up to $2,500. To claim this offer, players need to fulfil the 40x rollover betting requirements that apply to the welcome bonus.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
With its sophisticated and modern website design, Café Casino offers an outstanding user experience and an easy registration process. The casino's mobile-friendly website enables players to access blackjack unblocked using their smartphones or tablets, complete with all the features and functionality of the desktop version, making it a practical choice for players who prefer playing on the go.
Customer Support
Café Casino has good customer support which has reps that are available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone. The casino's support staff can handle any queries or concerns, ensuring that players receive prompt service whenever they need it.
Additionally, Café Casino provides a detailed FAQ section on its website, containing helpful answers to frequently asked questions.
Pros:
- USA players accepted
- User-friendly and mobile-optimized
- Generous welcome bonuses
- Live dealer games are available
- 24/7 customer support
Cons:
- A limited selection of table games
- High minimum withdrawal amount
- Limited payment options for withdrawals
Summary
El Royale is a top choice for casual players with a user-friendly interface and a mobile-optimized site. Their game selection includes popular titles such as slots, table games, and video poker. Additionally, players can enjoy various versions of blackjack with different table limits and rules.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
We could only locate 3 blackjack games in the casino itself, but there are more in the live dealer casino which can be accessed once an account has been opened. The blackjack games available are Classic 21 blackjack, Suit 'em Up blackjack and Perfect Pairs. These 3 games can also be played in demo mode which requires no deposit.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
El Royale Casino has a tiered welcome package. To get the full package new players can claim a welcome bonus of up to $2400 on their first deposit. Then there are further deposits as follows: Up to $2600 on their second and third deposits, and up to $2000 on their fourth and fifth deposits.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
El Royale Casino is optimized for mobile devices, allowing players to play blackjack games on the go. The casino's mobile version boasts fast loading times and offers the same quality gaming experience as the desktop version. There is no need for a separate casino app.
Customer Support
El Royale Casino can be contacted via telephone and email. However, we did not see a live chat option on their website which is a bit unusual as most online casinos have this option. Luckily they have an FAQ page which is quite comprehensive and covers most general questions.
Play at El Royale for the best casual blackjack experience
How We Ranked the Best Real Money Online Blackjack Sites
When ranking the best online blackjack sites, we considered various factors. Some of these factors are the casino blackjack game variety, bonuses, customer support, banking options, and security. All of these factors are taken into account when we rank the best real money online blackjack sites.
Blackjack Variety & Quality
We ranked sites that offer a variety of blackjack games, including live dealer games, and those with high-quality graphics, easy navigation, and fair gameplay. The more blackjack games on offer the better. We also considered the table limits and friendliness of the dealers in the live dealer casinos.
Welcome Bonus & Promos
The best online blackjack real money sites with generous welcome bonuses, promotions, and loyalty programs that benefit blackjack players received higher rankings. In addition, those with lower wagering requirements were ranked higher than those with higher requirements or onerous conditions. We also took into account whether the best online blackjack casino sites also provided promotions and bonuses for their existing players as well.
User Experience & Mobile Friendly
We gave preference to sites with user-friendly interfaces that are optimized for mobile devices and provide a smooth gaming experience. We weren’t too concerned over whether they had a blackjackapp, as these aren’t really needed nowadays as long as the mobile version is modern.
Customer Support
Sites with reliable and responsive customer support, available through multiple channels, ranked higher. If they had 24/7 support, live chat and a telephone line, it was a bonus.
Banking Options
We ranked the online blackjack real money sites higher when they offered fast and secure payment methods. If they had multiple deposit and withdrawal methods, this was also taken into account.
Trust & Security
Sites with valid licenses, security and strict privacy policies were ranked higher for ensuring a safe and fair gaming experience. It is also a must that the online casino must be licensed in a reputable jurisdiction.
How to Get Started at Blackjack Sites & Play Blackjack Online
Playing blackjack online for real money can be a lot of fun. If you are new to online casinos, getting started can be a bit daunting until you get the hang of it. Here are the steps to register and start playing at Ignition Casino, our top-ranked online blackjack site.
Step 1: Go to the Ignition casino website and click on the orange "Join" button to create a new account.
Step 2: Fill out the form with your details and create a username and password.
Step 3: Choose your preferred payment method to make your first deposit. Ignition Casino accepts various payment options, including credit cards and cryptocurrencies.
Step 4: Claim your welcome bonus by entering the bonus code when making your first deposit.
Step 5: Go to the blackjack games lobby and choose the blackjack game you would like to play (You can play other games too if you prefer)
Looking Back at Top 5 Blackjack Online Casino Sites
Below, we will take a look back at the top 5 blackjack online casino sites and see what made them stand out from the rest. These casinos have been selected based on their game variety, bonus offers, user experience, customer support, banking options, and overall trust and security.
1. Ignition: Ignition Casino offers a wide range of blackjack games, including Classic, European, and Perfect Pairs. Players can enjoy single or blackjack multiplayer versions of the game, and even play live casino blackjack.
The casino also provides a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000, as well as regular promotions and tournaments. With a user-friendly interface and excellent customer support, Ignition is a top choice for blackjack players. We consider Ignition Casino to be our best overall casino listing.
2. Bovada : Bovada Casino offers a variety of blackjack games, including Classic, European, and Zappit Blackjack. Players can also enjoy live dealer blackjack games with professional dealers. Bovada provides a welcome bonus of up to $3,000, as well as other promotions and rewards.
The casino has a simple and user-friendly interface, and its customer support team is available 24/7 to help players. They are also tops for their live dealer blackjack.
3. Wild Casino: Wild Casino has a wide range of blackjack games, including classic, European, and Pirate 21 Blackjack. Players can enjoy single or multi-hand versions of the game, and even play in live dealer blackjack games.
The casino also provides a welcome bonus of up to $5,000 and other promotions. With a sleek and modern design and fast payouts, Wild Casino is a great choice for blackjack players.
4. Las Atlantis : Las Atlantis casino offers a variety of blackjack games, including classic, European, and Perfect Pairs. Players can enjoy single or multi-hand versions of the game, and even play in live dealer blackjack games.
The casino provides a generous welcome bonus of up to $14,000, as well as regular promotions and bonuses. With a mobile-friendly design and 24/7 customer support, Las Atlantis is a top choice for online blackjack players.
5. BetOnline : BetOnline casino offers a wide range of betonline blackjack games, including classic, European, and Single Deck Blackjack and Blackjack Online Multiplayer. Players can also enjoy live dealer blackjack games with professional dealers.
The casino provides a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 and other promotions. With a user-friendly interface and excellent customer support, BetOnline is a top choice for blackjack players.
Guide to Playing Real Money Blackjack Online
Is blackjack online fair or are the games rigged?
Yes, blackjack online is fair, and the games are not rigged, as long as you choose a reputable online casino. This is because reputable online casinos use certified random number generators to ensure the games are fair.
Can you explain to me what a basic blackjack strategy is?
Basic blackjack strategy is a set of rules that guide players on when to hit, stand, double down, or split. This is based on their hand and the dealer's up card. The basic goal of blackjack is to get your cards as close to 21 without going over 21.
What is single deck blackjack?
Single deck blackjack is a variation of blackjack where the game is played with only one deck of cards instead of the traditional six or eight decks. This variation gives the player slightly better odds.
What is the house edge in blackjack?
The casino house edge in blackjack depends on the game's rules and the skill of the player, but it is normally around 0.5% to 1%. The house means the casino, so the house edge is the profit the casino makes over time.
Is it possible and easy to count cards when playing blackjack online?
Yes, it is possible to count cards when playing Blackjack 21 online, but it is much more difficult than counting cards in a physical casino. Online casinos also use shuffling algorithms to make card counting more difficult.
Can I try playing the blackjack games for free first?
Yes, most desktop sites and blackjack apps offer free demo versions of their blackjack games that allow players to practice and learn the rules of the game without risking their own money. It is like online blackjack fake money play.
What are the best real money blackjack sites to play?
The best real money blackjack sites are reputable, licensed online casinos that offer a wide variety of blackjack games with fair rules and good payouts. Some examples include Ignition Casino, Bovada, and Wild Casino. On most of these sites, you can play blackjack with friends at the same table.
Will I be able to use crypto to play blackjack for real online?
Yes, many online casinos now accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin as a form of payment for playing real money blackjack games online. In fact our #1 blackjack online casino pick Ignition Casino accepts many crypto payment options.
Conclusion
In conclusion, online blackjack gambling has become a very popular way for players to play blackjack online with friends or on their own without having to leave their houses. However, players must ensure that they choose a good virtual blackjack casino to ensure that each online blackjack game is fair, trustworthy online casinos utilize authorized random number generators to ensure game fairness.
Single deck blackjack is a well-known variation that grants players a slightly better chance of success. Moreover, the casino’s house edge in blackjack can vary according to the rules of the casino blackjackgames being played, and the skill levels of the player.
Many of the best online blackjack sites and blackjack 21 app for mobile phones also now accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Therefore, players can even enjoy the bonus of increased privacy by using digital currencies to play real blackjack online.
