Picture this: You’re out and about, with plenty on your plate, rushing from here to there, the sun is shining, next minute it’s humid, then it’s stormy, and the city’s cars create a fine film of pollutants - and all you can think about is your hair! You lose focus and the day, just as much as your hair, is ruined.

Are you tired of your hair being a stubborn, dry, uncooperative mess? Do you dream of having a nourishing hair care routine that will transform your brittle strands into a luscious mane that can withstand the elements?

We want that, too, but we aren’t just dreaming of it! We have scoured the beauty aisles and found the 10 best deep conditioners for natural hair in 2023 that will bring your dreams to life and make deeply hydrated, conditioned, healthy hair your reality. Say goodbye to bad (hair) days and join us on a journey that will transform your hair from the roots up, so that you can be your most radiating, confident self, able to handle whatever life has in store for you.

Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Conditioner

New York, New York! We are bringing you the best deep conditioner for natural hair straight from the buzzing metropolis to your home. Blu Atlas is a brand that knows what your hair and body need, and that it only deserves the very best. With all-natural, clean ingredients that are plant-based and free from parabens, synthetics, and phthalates, Blu Atlas has formulated a premium product that is good for you and good for the planet. They have outdone themselves with their coconut apricot conditioner, and we are absolutely in love! It is no wonder we have chosen Blu Atlas apricot coconut conditioner as our number one choice for the best deep conditioner for natural hair.

This product is lightweight and doesn’t weigh down your hair. Yet, it offers powerful hydration to dry, dull locks through argan and avocado oil, which nourish the hair, repair breakages, and smooth frizz. It is also packed with vitamin E, antioxidants, and key fatty acids to support the hair’s structure, strengthening and healing the hair for long-lasting protection from everyday stresses and environmental factors. Your scalp will feel soothed and your hair’s shine will be restored after one application.

Additionally, barley protein, extracted from natural barley and rich in thiamin and niacin, supports your natural hair growth and leaves the hair silky smooth, tamed, and soft. White tea extract is also present in this formula - it has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the scalp and help prevent itchiness.

The conditioner from Blu Atlas can be used daily and for best results, lather the conditioner onto the hair after shampooing and let it sit for a minute before rinsing thoroughly.

Blu Atlas also offers a subscription service that will ensure you never have to worry about running out of conditioner. Not only do you save with their subscription option, but it allows you to focus solely on what’s important to you because bad hair days have become a nightmare of the past thanks to the brilliant, wonderful people at Blu Atlas.

2. Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque

An Award-winning, powerful, 5-in-1 treatment - let us introduce you to Coco and Eve’s hair masque. A true powerhouse formulation that not only conditions your hair, but revives, restores, and repairs it, all while taming frizz and split ends so that your hair is restored to a smoother, shinier, and softer look and feel.

Vegan and cruelty-free, as well as sulfate-free and packed with ample natural ingredients, this mask features AcquaSeal Coconut which acts on your hair follicles to reinforce your hair’s natural fibers, strengthening and repairing them, while preventing breakages. The potent formula of the Coco and Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut and Fig Hair Masque packs a plethora of vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids that nourish your hair while fighting against environmental stressors.

Enriched with fig extract, which is rich in vitamins A, B1, and B2, as well as flavonoids, anthocyanins, antioxidants, and ample fatty acids, your hair will be smoother and healthier, than ever before. Rounded out with probiotic extract, the hair mask provides a boost to overall hair health, while linseed extract enhances texture and gloss. Plus, Shea butter adds moisture, detangling hair for improved manageability and increased softness.

We absolutely agree that Coco and Eve’s hair masque is a winner and among the best deep conditioners for natural hair. If you’re not quite convinced yet - and we know you will be once you’ve tried their magic - Coco and Eve offer a money-back guarantee within 30 days of purchase, so you can try their beautiful hair mask and see their award-winning results for yourself. We bet you’ll never want to go back to anything else once you’ve tried Coco and Eve’s Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut and Fig Hair Masque.

3. Ethique Kookabara™ Bindi Irwin Solid Conditioner Bar

A special edition, solid conditioner bar, that is just as special as you are unique. Introducing the perfect, most harmonizing combination of self-care and sustainability. Not only will you enjoy the weightless, nourishing, and nurturing properties of the Ethique Kookabara Bindi Irwin Solid Conditioner Bar for voluminous and luscious locks, but you’ll also be contributing to a positive impact on the world: For every bar sold, $1 AUD is donated to the Irwin’s Wildlife Warriors foundation! Steve Irwin would be proud of you.

Formulated with coconut and cocoa butter, the silicone-free conditioner is an enlightening emollient that stimulates a protective barrier for your hair, leaving it stronger, softer, and well-hydrated. Ethique also cares about where they source their ingredients from, so you can be sure that all of their natural, plant-based ingredients come from organic, fair-trade origins, such as cocoa butter from cooperatives in Ghana.

And did we mention the ample addition of glycerin? Derived from sustainably managed coconuts, glycerin draws moisture to your hair, creating a deeply moisturizing effect without leaving any residues. Unlike other glycerin sources, such as palm or petroleum, Ethique’s glycerin is palm- and petroleum-free, making it a wonderful environmentally friendly choice so that you can nurture your hair and nurture the wildlife.

Eucalyptus and lavender deliver a natural, light scent that is calming and invigorating and will deliver you right to the Australian outback. We know solid conditioner bars are still somewhat new and you may be a bit nervous to go from the liquidy, creamy conditioners in a bottle. But, Ethique has you covered with a money-back guarantee. If you’re dissatisfied, they’ll return your money - no fuss! But we are confident that once you’ve chosen to try this clean, vegan, sustainable product, you’ll know why we’ve chosen it as one of the best deep conditioners for natural hair in 2023.

4. Sukin Deep Cleanse Conditioner

We are bringing you another amazing choice from Australia! Are you looking for a conditioner that not only deeply moisturizes and nourishes your hair but also supports the environment and is sustainable? The Sukin Deep Cleanse Conditioner is for you! This lightweight and deeply nourishing formulation, enriched with a blend of wheat protein, avocado oil, and natural algae, will leave your hair looking soft, silky smooth, and feeling its best.

Avocado oil is rich in vitamins and minerals that act on your hair follicles and deliver a deeply hydrating effect while supporting the hair follicles to regulate their moisture contents more naturally. Wheat protein provides a source of strength for your hair, leaving it shiny and smooth, while protecting it from environmental stressors and breakage. Additionally, native Australian lemon myrtle and vitamin E are powerful in adding to the protective properties of this conditioner, leaving your hair feeling more manageable right after the first application.

With a fresh and light fragrance of freesia and lily, the scent of this conditioner will transform your hair-washing experience into an aromatherapy session in itself. Sustainable, cruelty-free, and vegan, with plant-based natural ingredients, the Sukin Deep Cleanse Conditioner is the perfect choice for you if you’re looking for a conditioner that provides deep nourishment and supports the planet.

5. Lumin Keratin Strengthening Conditioner

Lumin’s Keratin Strengthening Conditioner is a power-packed combination of ingredients that deeply hydrate, repair damage, and smooth out frizz. Jojoba oil, green tea extract, and an extra portion of keratin will provide deep hydration that will give you strong, healthy, and manageable hair. Say goodbye to dry ends and thinning hair and say hello to a shinier, radiant, more confident you.

Jojoba oil soothes the scalp and softens the skin, providing essential nutrients to your hair right from within. Green tea extract is packed with antioxidants that can help your hair create a protective barrier against environmental aggressors such as UV and pollution. Additionally, Keratin is a naturally occurring molecule in our hair and by delivering an extra boost of it, your hair fibers will be stronger, healthier, and smoother, and you’ll be radiating confidence all around you.

Whether you have dry ends, thinning hair, or just want to maintain a healthy mane, the Lumin Keratin Strengthening Conditioner will keep your hair looking and feeling its best all day long. So why wait? Get yours today and indulge in a hair-transforming self-care ritual in the comfort of your home.

6. Adwoa Beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment

With a rich and creamy formulation, the Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment from Adwoa Beauty penetrates the hair’s strands for deep moisturization and strength. Adwoa Beauty offers some of the best natural hair care products and the Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment is among the best deep conditioners for natural hair.

This conditioner supports scalp health and hair hydration and maximizes strength, growth, and beauty. Formulated with baobab oil which is brimming with vitamins A, D, E, and a punching package of essential omega fatty acids 3,6, and 9, this conditioner softens the hair and improves elasticity. Your hair will be better protected against breakage and deeply hydrated.

Shea butter nourishes the hair and leaves it silky smooth and soft so that maintaining your hair becomes much more manageable. Prickly pear oil, pumpkin seed oil, and sweet almond oil are rich in minerals that further strengthen the hair fibers and add a radiating shine to your head.

The Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment also contains a tranquil and invigorating blend of mint oils such as peppermint, spearmint, and wintergreen. This combination of mint oils cools the scalp while acting as anti-inflammatories that combats fungi and bacteria.

If you’re looking for a natural solution to nourish your hair while supporting ethical businesses, Adwoa is the way to go. This vegan conditioner is sulfate-, paraben-, phthalate-, silicone-, and cruelty-free.

7. Camille Rose Algae Renew Deep Conditioner

Are you ready to discover a sensory game-changer to transform your hair experience from dull and boring, to invigorating and powerful? The Camille Rose Algae Renew Deep Conditioner is packed with 65 essential vitamins - yes, you’ve read correctly, 65! - making it the ultimate solution for any and all hair troubles. Breakage, shedding, and thinning will all be troubles of the past and soft, manageable, healthy hair will be the brightest future your hair has ever seen.

The secret to this game-changing formulation lies in the carefully selected ingredients. Natural algae have been used to source biotin extracts which stimulate hair growth and strengthen the hair strands. Nourishing cocoa and mango butter transform frizzy hair into a smooth and silky glow that feels amazing to the touch. Additionally, botanical blue-green algae work together to provide the hair with the highest hydration to maintain optimal moisturization so that your hair can thrive and you can be the best version of yourself.

Free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, and silicones, this conditioner only contains ingredients that are well-known and easy to pronounce. Clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, the Camille Rose Algae Renew Deep Conditioner can help you reach your hair goals while supporting sustainable beauty.

8. Eden Strengthening Deep Conditioner

Deep conditioning and moisturization are non-negotiable essentials when it comes to hair care. Bring your damaged hair back to life with this must-have deep conditioner. This fan-favorite formulation is a harmonizing blend of nourishing coconut oil, jojoba oil, and Monoi oil that has earned a reputation for making hair feel stronger and more manageable, and it will bring life back to your hair.

The botanical blend is specifically designed to replenish the hair’s natural resources and restore strength to your hair. No matter if your hair is color-treated, chemically treated, or natural, the Eden Strengthening Deep Conditioner has you and your hair goals covered.

If you’re experiencing dryness and itchiness, and want a conditioner that soothes the scalp in a gentle way but delivers that extra boost of hydration, then the Eden Strengthening Deep Conditioner is the one for you. The lightweight feel is creamy and provides a spa-like treatment for your hair. For an even deeper absorption into your hair, apply some heat while applying the conditioner by sitting under a hooded dryer using a heated conditioned cap.

9. Aveeno Almond and Avocado Oil Conditioner

We love oats for breakfast - a creamy, smooth, nourishing meal that keeps us going all day. So why not provide your hair with the same courtesies? The unique blend of the Aveeno almond and avocado oil conditioner is rich in vitamins and minerals. These oils are renowned for their ability to deeply nourish and hydrate the hair, providing intense moisture while smoothing and taming frizz.

But the true hero of the Aveeno almond and avocado oil conditioner is the probiotic oat. Oat has natural anti-inflammatory properties that not only soothe a dry and itchy scalp but also nurture each hair follicle with nutrients that the hair needs to grow strong and healthy fibers. The combination of deeply hydrating and soothing properties makes this conditioner the perfect choice for anyone with sensitive skin.

No matter your hair type, you know that providing your hair with the best ingredients is essential and it should be easy, convenient, and hassle-free. This conditioner is sulfate-free, dye-free, paraben-free, and free of any harsh chemicals, offering you hassle-free care for your health so that you can indulge in a hair-care routine that will leave you energized for whatever life throws at you.

With Aveeno’s natural and farm-fresh-inspired ingredients, you can have peace of mind, knowing you’re using a product that is specifically designed to bring you a premium treatment with guaranteed results.

10. Creme of Nature Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment

Healthy hair shouldn’t cost the earth - and we mean this literally and metaphorically. Free from harsh chemicals and toxic ingredients, the Creme of Nature Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment is a must-try for anyone who wants an effective, deep conditioning product that is gentle and sustainable.

Detangling the hair, making it more manageable no matter your type, this deep conditioner increases your natural glow and strengthens the strands, preventing hair breakage and damage, and improving your overall hair health.

The secret to this effective treatment is Moroccan argan oil. Argan oil is rich in vitamin E, which nurtures the hair follicles so that your hair has strong roots and builds a protective layer that prevents damage. A plethora of antioxidants and fatty acids in this formula are heaven-sent for your hair fibers, improving elasticity and smoothness so that you can enjoy frizz-free, silky hair that is goddess-like.

Supplemented with pro-vitamin B5 and glycerin sourced from olive oil, honey, and aloe barbadensis leaf juice, the Creme of Nature Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment enhances hair healthy by improving the hair’s ability to regulate its moisture retention while strengthening each fiber from within. But don’t take our word for it! See for yourself how magically your hair can transform with this simple, nourishing, deeply hydrating formula.

Frequently asked questions

What is natural hair?

Natural hair, by definition, hasn’t been altered by chemical treatments such as chemical straighteners, relaxers, or texturizers. Straightening or curling by heat is still considered natural as, once the hair is washed, the hair returns to its natural, unaltered state. Do keep in mind that this only holds true if no heat damage has occurred.

With natural hair, textures, growth patterns, and types vary widely. Natural black hair for example may be kinky-coil or wavey, whereas northern European hair may sometimes be light and thin. And if you look within your family, you may even notice that hair differences do not only occur between countries and regions but also within your family. You may be surprised to know that hair differences can even occur on the same head of hair.

Natural hair, in its rawest form, is strong, healthy, and can provide all the nutrients that the hair follicles require from within. But we live in a century where environmental stressors such as heat, extreme cold, and even pollution have become our new normal. To maintain natural hair and counteract all the aggressors our hair faces every day, natural hair requires delicate care, frequent moisturization, and conditioning to maintain optimal health.

I’m nervous to go back to natural hair, how do I make the transition to return to healthy, natural hair?

We hear you, love! If you’re used to chemically treating your hair, no matter if it is with relaxers or texturizers, or even color, it can be daunting to leave the comfort of chemically loaded hair and embrace your natural hair. But believe us, going back to natural hair is the best thing you can do for your hair.

Chemical treatments can induce hair loss, cause split and dead ends, and irreversible damage. Chemical treatments often remove essential nutrients from your hair, such as amino acids and keratin, essentials that your hair needs to look and feel healthy.

The most consequential act to go back to natural hair is the scary, big chop. Yes, it is exactly what you think it is - a haircut that chops off your processed hair and starts all over with untreated hair. This can be a bit too extreme for many and there are ways to return to your natural hair without cutting it all off at once.

Avoiding any further chemical treatments is a good first step to allow newly grown hair to retain essential nutrients and, with each inch that is growing out, you may feel more comfortable cutting off an inch from the end. Cutting an inch every two weeks may seem like a less extreme option for those who want to cut off the treated hair step by step. While it seems like you’ll be losing a lot of hair, you’ll be gaining so much more in the long run.

Patience and commitment are the next big steps in returning to natural, healthy hair. While this may not be the answer you’re looking for, irreversibly damaged hair does not have an instant fix. While reverting to chemically treated hair seems easier, trust us that your patience and commitment to natural hair will bring a whole new life - to you and your hair! We recommend starting with something easy, such as drinking plenty of water throughout your day. Keeping hydrated allows your body to function at optimal capacity, all the way from the tip of your toes to the top of your scalp.

Getting to know your texture and hair type will help you to find what works best for you. Additionally, using natural shampoos that use clean, plant-based products, without the addition of parabens or silicones, will help provide those essential nutrients without weighing your hair down. You may also want to switch from a natural bristle brush to just simply using your fingers. Detangling your hair is okay, but brushing it too frequently adds stress to your hair and can lead to your hair breaking.

Another couple of tips that we recommend for returning to healthy, natural hair require you to avoid water that is too hot when washing your hair. Heat can be damaging, especially when your hair is a little fragile and vulnerable while you’re going through this transformative process.

The same goes for hair dryers. If you are in a rush and need to dry your hair, we recommend using cold air rather than hot air so that no additional heat damage can occur. Also, by letting your hair dry naturally, you’re allowing your hair to retain as much moisture as possible. When you’re using a towel after washing your hair, gently pat it on the hair and avoid too much movement as this can also increase the friction of your hair and cause breakages.

Natural hair in its most natural form is truly beautiful and we can’t wait to see how transformative you’ll feel when you’re embracing your natural beauty. We know it can be daunting and a bit scary to leave the chemical treatments behind, especially since they can be so convenient and easy. But we believe in you and know that you’ll feel so much more love for yourself and your hair when you show it the patience, commitment, and love you know you have in you.