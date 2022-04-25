'Tears Of Shiva' : The Celestial Effects Of Rudraksha

Dr. Sohini Sastri, the best astrologer in India , is known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology, palmistry, vastu etc.

Astrology is the study of celestial spirits and their effects on every native. Rudraksha are very much coordinated with human life and planets. We have so many questions about Rudraksha and in this interview we will discuss them.

Question: Please tell us about the basics of Rudraksha and its benefits when used as remedies?

Ans: We all know Rudraksha is all natural and it’s the seed of Rudraksha tree. It is mainly found in South-east Asia. Astrologically speaking, it takes care of the seven main chakras of the human body. Not only that, but it also helps to nullify the malefic nature of planets. Its spiritual name is "Tears of Shiva" as "Rudra" means Lord Shiva and "Aksha" means tears.

Primarily there are 21 types of rudraksha based on the number of "mukh" present in the seed.

Now, let us talk about various Rudrakshas and it benefits:

Table 1

Table 2

Table 3

There is another type of Rudraksha named “Gauri Sankar” that is ruled by Venus. It unfolds the love in your better half’s mystical heart.

As you have already told us about Rudraksha in so details, please tell us about the relationship with different planets?

As Rudraksha is often recommended as remedies, I will share the relation between Rudraksha and various planets, so that it can help the users while buying or using. As well I will note down few interesting facts about Rudraksha and end this conversation.

Table 4

Table 5

Some facts about Rudraksha:

The number of beads in any rudraksha mala is 108 plus 1, the one bead is called ‘Bindu’. Any adult individual can wear a mala of 108 beads, not less than it.

The smaller rudraksha is rare to find, so it is pricier than others. But all the panchmukhi rudraksha have the same characteristics and features.

One of the vital things about rudraksha is you cannot share your own rudraksha with another one until the wearer adapts it.

If someone decides to avoid the rudraksha for a long span of time, then it should be kept in silk cloth, preferably in a puja room.

The shadowy (hypothetical) planets Rahu (the north node of the Moon) and Ketu (the south node of the Moon) control no sign of the zodiac, but Rahu has authority over Virgo and Ketu has authority over Pisces. It is therefore beneficial for these zodiac sign individuals to consume Rudraksha (8 Mukhi for Rahu & 9 Mukhi for Ketu).

