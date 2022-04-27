‘Quota- The Reservation’ Movie Sees Lots Of Dalit Support On Social Media Post The Release Of The Film On Baba Play

Films on social messages have seen a drastic change in narrative in the recent past. And, so has a lot of film fans’ appetite and support! This mob of moviegoers who usually fawned over masala, mindless blockbusters are not so shallow anymore. After the humongous success of films like Jai Bhim and The Kashmir Files, the upcoming Quota - The Reservation has intrigued audiences even before its release. The film follows the struggle and exploitation of a Dalit student in an elite and premiere educational institution. Interestingly a large number of supporters of this caste based drama are none other than members of the Dalit community themeselves along with individuals from other marginalized groups.

The makers had been trying hard to get the film on big screens but due to unfortunate circumstances of getting no screens and all the support received, made the makers release it on OTT platform ‘Baba Play’. The film is now streaming live on the platform and is available for the audience to watch it. The film will be releasing in 7 languages Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Bengali.

Overwhelming support from the community

Twitter seems to be flooded with rave reviews of the trailer, which seems to have struck all the right chords. The frenzy is unmistakable, with interesting discussions around the issue of reservation being sparked off across social media platforms. Viewers seem curious to know how the film will do justice to lost lives and if it will manage to propel change and reduce hatred among the upper caste students regarding reservation of dalit students in colleges.

Many members of the Dalit community are particularly showing unflinching faith in the filmmaker, Sanjiv Jaiswal who has written and directed film. The optimism can be credited to the director's reputation of doing justice to sensitive subjects including his famous historical Movie Shudra: The Rising, which was well supported by millions of socialites. In fact most of the community played a pivotal role in helping the director cross obstacles and take the film to theaters.

Fans of Director Sanjiv Jaiswal seem even more active sparking off meaningful conversations on Twitter. The growing support has given a great organic push to the film. While some are discussing the issue, some others are in awe of the performances of the actors and others are simply discussing the gutsy stance taken in the film. In the past, many films based on Dalits have been known to give poor representation and skewed storylines. The conversation on social media platforms is also revolving around how the film seems to have set off on the right track by breaking the social barrier. The fact that the filmmaker Sanjiv Jaiswal has been able to successfully pull this off in the past with Shudra- The Rising seems to add to all the supporter’s conviction along with the numerous awards the film has bagged and been nominated for globally before its release.

Hopefully, the wave of these meaningfully driven cinema stays high and people continue giving their love and appreciation to filmmakers who have dared to tell such riveting yet untold stories inspired by real lives.

The movie is now streaming on Baba Play OTT platform which honours the ideology of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.