“Bigfoot Publishing's Motive Is To Make Authors' Publishing Journey Simple,” Says Founder Deepak Yadav

Daily we see a bunch of new books coming into the market. However, only some succeed in marking an impact. What makes those few stand out is good content obviously but just that is not enough. Good marketing is the thing which plays an integral role in making any book a bestseller. It is quite difficult to find a publisher that publishes the book, does proper distribution and marketing. However, to curb that problem Deepak Yadav started Bigfoot Publications. In this exclusive interview get to know what makes Bigfoot Publications different from the rest of the publishing houses:

What was the moment of epiphany that led to the inception of Bigfoot Publications?

Bigfoot Publications was founded due to a lot of help from my life experience. As a writer, I experienced significant difficulty getting my first book published. Back in 2013, it was a time when the internet was not everyone’s cup of tea and publishers used to take printed manuscripts for submission. I eventually sent my book to 50 publishers, out of which 15 replied and one eventually accepted. However, when the book was finally released after much effort, it ended up failing horribly. All of the hard work was for nothing, the book rarely sold more than a few hundred copies. This setback caused me to reflect on the importance of marketing. So I started searching for a publisher who handled both publishing and marketing but could not find any. Ultimately, I established Bigfoot Publications to address this issue and aid other authors who are not given a fair opportunity in this monopolistic business.

What is the mission statement that distinguishes Bigfoot Publication from its competitor?

Due to the unique services we offer to our authors, Bigfoot Publications continues to hold a prominent position among its competitors even after so many years. Our skilled staff puts in a lot of effort to help the authors in making their works popular. In a few months, a book with solid content and effective marketing will undoubtedly become a bestseller. With the help of the extensive range of marketing services we offer, we promise to turn any book into a best-seller. We constantly make certain that the right reader gets the author’s book. Additionally, the distribution services of a book at the bookstores and global level are not provided by any publication by us. With all this, we also offer digital posters, email marketing, newspaper endorsements, video trailers, press releases, and other services. We use both online and offline media to reach our readership. The fact that we offer all of these services sets us apart from our opponents.

In all these years what are the changes that you have witnessed in the publishing industry?

I have been working in the publishing sector for more than ten years. The shift of authors from traditional to self-publishers is one of the most significant changes I've observed. Authors now frequently opt for self-publishing over traditional methods for a plethora of reasons. They are switching to self-publishers due to the difficult and time-consuming procedure of getting the book published with traditional houses. In today's world, everyone seeks comfort and attempts to avoid the time-consuming process. People are willing to spend money if they can easily obtain the same or even greater amenities from another option. The authors recognised this and chose self-publishers in order to avoid rejections while getting their books published, and also receive great marketing assistance without any fuss.

What are your future plans for the company?

Bigfoot Publishing's mission statement is to make authors' publishing journey simple, and I can without a doubt claim that we are succeeding in doing so. Along with that, though, we also had a larger goal in mind when we founded this publishing firm, and that was to raise the nation's literacy rate by encouraging people to learn new things and express themselves, and literature plays a significant role in that. We consider it a great privilege to be able to contribute to literature while also helping aspiring authors in fulfilling their goals of having their books published. We are thrilled that the works that are produced by our publishing business are in some way contributing to the enormous literary wealth.

What piece of advice would you like to give to all budding writers?

As a publisher, I want to emphasise to aspiring authors the significance of marketing, which is frequently overlooked by both publishers and authors. The authors must realise that writing a book is merely the first stage in the publishing process. In order to get readers interested in your book, you must first make them aware of it. Authors think that why waste money on marketing but what they don’t know is that it is not a waste but an investment which is going to help them in the long run. In addition, authors must have faith in their publishers. They must have confidence in both themselves and the publisher they chose in order to have their book published. Lastly, authors need to understand that they won’t be getting famous in a single night as soon as their book is released, patience and faith in the process are what will help them.